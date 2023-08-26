When game time arrives and the Mechanicsville Mustangs take the field, their confidence, their over-the-top energy, and the fire in their eyes are evident in abundance.

So is the size of their big guys who for the next 48 minutes will ably man the trenches.

That combination, much attributable to their off-season dedication and intentionality dating back to crack-of-dawn January workouts, paid enormous dividends on a warm, humid, cramp-inducing Friday night in their convincing 28-7 victory over Deep Run on the road in the season opener for both teams.

“These guys have been working so hard,” said Mechanicsville coach Shane Reynolds. “I just love to see them come out here and compete and make plays and play for one another.”

The Mustangs controlled the football from the outset and amassed 382 yards (346 rushing, 36 passing) and 23 first downs on 71 offensive plays.

“We’ve got some big O-linemen: Brady McIntyre, Hunter Osteen, Carter Winston, Danny Mullins, Micah Brookman,” Reynolds said. “They’re really strong. They take a lot of pride. They’re coached by one of the best around, Alec Eberle. He played at Florida State. He’s our offensive line and strength and conditioning coach.”

With that phalanx of athletic, motivated 300 pounders clearing the way, Jed Gonzales rushed 25 times for 122 yards, Yousef Murshed 20 times for 117, and Keath Amidon 16 times for 97.

“All of us are held accountable,” said McIntyre, a 6-5, 315-pound junior guard. “We have high standards. Every rep, we try to win. O-line doesn’t get a lot of shout-outs. Everybody tries to get their time to shine.”

The Mustangs’ plan, though, wasn’t as simple as sending a trio of running backs with legs churning behind behemoth linemen.

“We ran a lot off tackle, but we mixed it up, too,” Reynolds said. “Their defense was giving us some looks to do it. They’re a 3-3 stack team, and they react to the ball. They’ve got a couple of calls that can confuse your guys. They fought. They’ve got some guys who are pretty tough.”

Murshed, a 5-11, 210-pound senior, scored the Mustangs’ first three touchdowns.

The first – a 1-yard run up the middle, of course – came at 5:08 of the first quarter to end a tone-setting 18-play, 80-yard drive.

The second – a 2-yard run, also up the middle – came at 0:51.4 of the second quarter to end another time-consuming 18-play, 80-yard drive.

The third – a 5-yard run, yep, up the middle – came at 8:28 of the final period and was the culmination of a methodical, 14-play, 83-yard drive that began after Deep Run’s Luke Hirchfield delivered a 56-yard punt to the Mustangs’ 17.

“I want to thank my O-line,” Murshed said. “They did an amazing job. Without them, there’s no way I was getting that (meaning prodigious yardage and three TD’s).

“Our goal this season is to hammer every team in front of us. No matter if we run, pass…we’re going to hammer them.”

After Andrew Rosenbaum recovered a fumbled kickoff following the Mustangs’ third score, Amidon ended an atypically brief, four-play, 52-yard drive with a 29-yard run at 6:29, and Nelson Morales drilled his fourth point-after.

The Wildcats ran just 32 plays for 191 yards, 80 of which (and three of their six first downs) came on their lone scoring drive early in the second half and 42 of which (and two more first downs) came on a high-octane drive just before halftime.

John Pham scored Deep Run's touchdown on a 4-yard run at 8:27 of the third quarter to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

As the breeze picked up, the stadium lights dimmed, and the Mustangs headed to their buses for a joyous ride back to Eastern Hanover, Reynolds reflected on their 1-0 start which included five-of-five fourth-down conversions in the first half.

“I’ve seen these guys three days a week since January at 6 a.m.,” he said. “I’ve seen what they can do. I’ve seen the weight that they can push. I trust these guys. I love being their coach. I love these guys.”

Mechanicsville…….7 7 0 14 -- 28

Deep Run……………0 0 7 0 -- 7

M – Murshed 1 run (Morales kick)

M – Murshed 2 run (Morales kick)

DR – Pham 4 run (Vantre kick)

M – Murshed 5 run (Morales kick)

M – Amidon 29 run (Morales kick)

RUSHING

M – Gonzales 25 carries, 122 yards, Murshed 20-117, Amidon 16-97, Bidou 4-24, Walters 4-minus 14.

DR – Patel 4-76, Miller 5-20, Bucci 1-15, Taber 5-10, Pham 2-7, Gauch 4-6.

PASSING

M – Walters 2 completions, 2 attempts, 0 interceptions, 36 yards.

DR – Gauch 4-11-0-57.

RECEIVING

M – Bidou 1-18, Balderas 1-18.

DR – Burch 3-48, Pham 1-9.