Mechanicsville football hires former player Shane Reynolds as new head coach

Shane Reynolds, a 2012 Lee-Davis graduate and former football player who has spent time as the offensive coordinator at L.C. Bird the past four years, has been hired by his alma mater to be the next head coach at Mechanicsville.

The Mustangs parted ways with former coach Ryan Turnage after this past season. Turnage had led the program since 2014, going 29-49 over that eight-season span including a five-game 2020-21 campaign. Turnage's 2015, '16 and '17 teams had winning records, but the program has won just five games over the past four seasons.

Reynolds, now 28 years old, was an assistant at VMI in 2017 and Virginia Union in 2016. He was also an intern helping with recruiting and coaching quarterbacks at Old Dominion while he attended the university.

A versatile receiver and running back in his playing days at Lee-Davis, Reynolds has coached primarily on the offensive side of the ball for the past 10 years.

He said the tutelage of Bird coach Troy Taylor was key in his feeling ready to take on his own program.