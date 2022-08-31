Mechanicsville football remains suspended, principal hopes to share announcement on season Friday

Mechanicsville High principal Charles Stevens hopes to share details regarding a timeline for the Mustangs football team to resume activities by Friday, Stevens said in a Tuesday afternoon message sent to families, faculty and staff.

The team last practiced August 19 before pausing its season amid separate Hanover County and Hanover Sheriff's Office investigations into hazing within the program.

Last week's scheduled game against Deep Run was canceled and declared a forfeit.

This week's scheduled game against Powhatan has also been canceled. Mechanicsville is next scheduled to play Sept. 9 against No. 10 Douglas Freeman (1-0) before a bye week and Sept. 23 game against No. 1 Varina (1-0).

Stevens' Tuesday message to the Mechanicsville High community:

Dear Families, Faculty, and Staff,

I am writing today with an important message regarding the status of our football program. As you know, we suspended football practices and games due to a joint investigation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office regarding misconduct concerns within our football program. That investigation remains ongoing. As a result, football practices and games remain suspended at this time.

While we are disappointed to have to cancel this week’s games, I can share with you that we are hopeful to be able to share more details on a timeline to resume football activities no later than Friday.

We remain sensitive to the impact this situation has had on our football teams and the entire school community. We know this is upsetting. It’s upsetting to us too. We want nothing more than for our players to be back on the field as quickly as possible. The fact is that serious allegations have been made, and we have one chance to get this right. It is imperative that we take a thoughtful, deliberate approach to ensure we have a full accounting of what took place. The only way to accomplish this is to allow the important work to be done, and this takes time. At the end of the day, this is about the safety of our students, which is our top priority. We simply cannot rush this process.

Thank you for your understanding during this time and for your continued support of our school and football program.

Stevens also sent a message to Mechanicsville football families last Thursday:

Good evening, families. This is Mr. Stevens, principal of Mechanicsville High School. First, I would like to apologize for not sending you more formal communication sooner regarding the misconduct concerns and the subsequent interviews that have been conducted within our football program. While our initial focus was on conducting a swift and thorough investigation, the volume of interviews was significant and we overlooked this important responsibility. Understandably, this critical oversight has upset many of you. Moving forward, I will communicate as much information as I am able in a timely manner and to the greatest extent possible.

While I understand that you are anxious for answers and a resolution, please understand that I am still very limited in what I can share given the ongoing investigations - both by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and our own. Although I do not yet know what the investigations will reveal – and the outcome will inform what next steps may be necessary – I understand that this entire situation is upsetting for many reasons.

I want to assure you that our goal is to get our student-athletes back on the field as quickly as possible. However, this cannot occur until the investigation is complete, and we simply cannot rush such an important process. The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance and is our top priority in every decision we have made and continue to make, and this must always come first.

As we move forward, we will work to establish a positive, supportive culture for the entire football program, regardless of the outcome. If you have specific questions regarding your student or if your student needs additional support during this difficult and uncertain time, please email me at cestevens@hcps.us and I will follow up with you. I appreciate your steadfast support of our school and football program. Have a good evening.

When asked if first-year Mechanicsville coach Shane Reynolds will continue to lead the program should it resume activities, Whitley responded "the investigation remains ongoing and its outcome will determine what next steps may be necessary."