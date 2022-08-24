Mechanicsville High pauses football season amid hazing investigation

Mechanicsville football has suspended all practices and postponed all games until further notice amid an investigation into hazing within the program.

Hanover County Public Schools spokesperson Chris Whitley said in a Wednesday statement to The Times-Dispatch that the school district was alerted to the investigation Friday evening. The specific concerns surrounding conduct within the program were reported anonymously.

"We take these claims seriously, and we have been fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office from the outset of its investigation," Whitley said.

"We took immediate action by suspending all football practices, which remains in effect, while the investigation takes place. We have also postponed all football games (JV and varsity) until further notice"

Whitley added that the district is overseeing its own investigation, in addition to the Sheriff's Office investigation, and has conducted more than 60 interviews as of Wednesday.

"While we are unable to divulge specific details available to us without jeopardizing the investigation and violating confidentiality laws involving juveniles, we can share that anyone found to be in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and/or School Board Policy will be held fully accountable," Whitley said.

Mechanicsville was scheduled to open its season Thursday night at home against Deep Run. That game has been canceled, as well as the accompanying JV game.

The Mustangs have a new coach, Shane Reynolds, who was hired in January to replace Ryan Turnage, who had led the program since 2014.

Reynolds is a 2012 Lee-Davis graduate and former football player. He spent time as the offensive coordinator at L.C. Bird the past four years.

The former Lee-Davis was renamed to Mechanicsville High in 2020.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office, in a statement, wrote:

“On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip where the complainant alleged upper classmen were assaulting other students at Mechanicsville High. It is alleged these students are members of the football team. The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of interviewing multiple individuals. This matter is currently under investigation.

"Please understand that as this incident possibly involves multiple juvenile students, we will not be releasing any names or identifying information.”

There have been past instances of alleged hazing in the Richmond area.

In 2016, police in Chesterfield County investigated a reported incident of hazing on the Manchester High JV football team.

Hazing was a major topic in the General Assembly this year, with an anti-hazing bill inspired by the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes passing.

The bill requires universities to provide education and information on hazing to students.

Hazing is a Class 1 misdemeanor in the Virginia, punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of $2,500.