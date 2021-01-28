Mechanicsville shortstop Ethan Serrano commits to VCU

Mechanicsville junior shortstop Ethan Serrano committed to VCU to play baseball.

“He has all the tools,” Mechanicsville coach Tyler Johnson said. “He’s probably going to be a middle infielder. He’s going to play shortstop for us this year. He’ll hit in the middle of our lineup.”

Serrano played on the JV as a freshman. Baseball was shut down last season by the pandemic.

“He’s a very athletic kid,” Johnson said. “He’s a great student. I know he’s gotten progressively stronger since his freshman and sophomore years.

“VCU got a good one. From what I heard, he had a really good summer. He’s grown, and he’s starting to hit the ball with some pop.”

Serrano also plays on the basketball team.

VCU also has commitments for its 2022 class from Ethan Brooks (shortstop/second base) of Glen Allen, Cam Nuckols (right-handed pitcher/corner infielder) of St. Christopher’s, and Macho Santiago (infielder/pitcher) of Douglas Freeman.