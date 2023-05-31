Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was a baseball game that unfolded like a theater production in three acts.

Starting pitchers were hit hard early as both Mechanicsville and Atlee quickly scored in Tuesday’s Class 4, Region B baseball semifinal. Each team’s call to the bullpen slowed their opponent’s offense significantly.

Then, like an unexpected twist near the end of a murder mystery, the Mustangs exploded for four runs in the bottom of the sixth, holding off the rival Raiders 7-4 to send Mechanicsville (19-3) to the Class 4 state tournament next week.

“It was a roller coaster for sure,” said a relieved and overjoyed Tyler Johnson, the Mustangs’ coach. “Our coaches and players, we talked about (the fact) that we’re going to take a punch. The question is, do we get off the mat?”

Johnson was referring to the two teams’ regular season finale, played May 19, where Atlee scored seven runs in the first inning, but the Mustangs eventually prevailed 12-11. The first two innings of this game made it seem like another slugfest was coming.

Atlee (15-7) used three hits and a Mustang throwing error to get a 2-0 lead in the first. Mechanicsville’s leadoff hitter Cam Lamb promptly answered by blasting a home run to dead center. Four batters later, Andrew Farrar sent a double down the right field line, moving Aaron Maxie to third.

Grayson Moore connected on a base hit to left to score Maxie to tie the game. Farrar was tagged out at home to end the inning.

Mechanicsville took its first lead in the second as Bryson Blake reached on an error, Lamb walked, and Gavin Smith singled to load the bases. Atlee starter Gunnar Stromberg walked Maxie to bring home a run.

That’s when the Raiders called the bullpen for Noah Yoder, who got a strikeout to end the inning with no further damage.

Atlee struck back in the third, as Cooper Molloy and Stromberg each walked, Seth Jones singled, then Jacob Hines did likewise, bringing home Molloy to tie the game at three. And, after a Barrett Bucholz sacrifice fly scored Stromberg, the Raiders were back in front and the Mustangs sought pitching relief.

Enter Andrew Johnson, a southpaw who immediately ended Atlee’s threat with a popout and strikeout. Johnson proceeded to scatter three hits and a walk over four and two third innings to pick up the victory.

Mechanicsville loaded the bases in the fifth, in part due to a Yoder walk and hit batsman. He got his Raiders out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.

But in the sixth, history repeated itself as another hit by pitch, a Lamb single and a walk to Smith loaded the bases. Two batters later came Jacob Koenig, who had two strikeouts and a hit by pitch. He also had a short memory.

“I tried not to think about the past,” Koenig explained. “If I did, another ‘K’ would have come up.”

He sought a fastball, got one, and sent it into right field to bring home Lamb and Grayson James to retake the lead for good. Andrew Farrar sent another hit to right, allowing Smith and Koenig to score.

With a three-run cushion, Andrew Johnson finished on the hill, overcoming a walk to finish the Raiders’ season.

After losing in this round a year ago, Johnson was asked what made this team different that allowed them to take the next step.

“I think we’re selfless. They want to get it to the next guy,” Johnson noted. “They root for each other, they want each other to succeed. This year, these guys clicked. They have fun together.”

A victory in Thursday’s regional championship would mean a home game in the Class 4 state quarterfinals early next week. Knowing he will play in June gave tremendous satisfaction to Koenig.

“Before the season, we were definitely the underdogs in the county,” Koenig said. “What this team has, I don’t think any other team has.”