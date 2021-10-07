Meet St. Christopher's receiver Andre Greene Jr., one of the area's top recruits in the Class of 2022

Andre Greene Jr.'s uncle and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins saw the same thing.
A senior wide receiver at St. Christopher's and one of the 804's top recruits in the Class of 2022, Greene's uncle used to throw small objects at him as a kid because the future wideout would always catch them.
That same innate ability was observed by Hopkins about 15 years later, when the former Clemson receiver watched highlights of Greene on Twitter after the latter announced he'd been offered by the Tigers.
Hopkins reached out to Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who proceeded to put Greene in contact with one of his idols.
"It made my entire year," Greene said of the conversation that followed, flashing the wide smile he sports much of the time.
"He (Hopkins) said 'That kid is a natural ball catcher, he's going to be something special.' It's great hearing things like that from people of that stature."
A 6-foot-3 prototypical "X" receiver with elite hands, ball skills and catch radius, Greene on August 16 announced his Top 6 possible college destinations, and the list is filled with blue blood pedigree -- Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, Oregon, LSU and Georgia.
He reeled in five catches for 121 yards and four touchdowns two weeks ago in a 53-0 win over Norfolk Academy, and has been the centerpiece of a Saints offense that's averaging 36.6 points.
Greene said he entered his senior season with a single goal in mind.
"To win," he said. "I've never won a championship playing my favorite sport, so I want to get that accomplished with my brothers."
St. Christopher's (5-0, No. 9 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10) last weekend avenged a 14-6 home loss to local rival Benedictine (2-3) in the 2019 VISAA title game with a 14-7 road victory over the Cadets.
Junior running back and linebacker Nikkos Kovanes, who's been at St. Chris since kindergarten, said after the game he couldn't remember the last time the Saints beat the Cadets.
"That meant a lot not only to me, but to everyone in the St. Chris organization," Greene said, adding that the loss in the VISAA title game continues to motivate his team.
A throng of white-and-red-clad Saints supporters beat a drum, sang chants and rang cowbells throughout the contest. St. Chris had been on the road for weeks, so Greene said the support was cherished.
"That's something I love about high school football, the environments. It was crazy," Greene said. "I always tell our student section that we've got the best in Virginia."
He saw plenty of double coverage in that game, and concerted defensive attention is something he's grown accustomed to.
“You’ve just got to think of it as ‘I’m trying to win every game.’ So if they put two, three people on me, that means Mac (Grant) or one of the other receivers is going to be open," he said.
Greene lives in Chesterfield and grew up in the Richmond area. He started playing football at 4 or 5 years old, honing his craft early on in the East End's vaunted youth league with the Glen Lea Lions and East End Tigers.
There he began developing relationships with future teammates like linebacker Trent Hendrick (James Madison recruit) and Grant.
"It's just been great to see how far we've all come, it's crazy," Greene said.
Greene's mother is from Richmond and his father, Andre Greene Sr., is from Brooklyn, N.Y. His father and uncle have been the strongest mentors along the way in Greene's football journey.
"Even with basketball, he (his father) pushed me to be the best that I can be," said Greene, a former shooting guard who averaged 31 points his eighth grade season before he committed entirely to life on the gridiron.
"I thank him every day for that."
Greene has also developed a close relationship with St. Christopher's coach Lance Clelland.
“He’s been such a great figure in modeling me into the young man I’ve become," Greene said of Clelland. "Welcoming me and my family in, making us feel comfortable with St. Chris. Because it’s different, the workload, the people, the environment."
Managing school, football and his recruitment during the pandemic was a lot of responsibility, Greene said. The Zoom calls got old after a while and training opportunities were limited. He spent much of the summer catching passes from and developing his relationship with second-year quarterback Joshua Powell.
"The pandemic makes you appreciate every little thing," he said. "When we got back, we didn't take it for granted."
Greene has valued three main things in the search for his college destination: a great football program, a great education and meaningful relationships.
He hasn't set a timetable for his announcement, but thinks he wants to do it in the gym at St. Chris, in the building which houses the environment responsible for the young man he's become.
"I look at myself from my freshman year until now, and I've grown so much as a person, football player, mentor and friend," he said. "It's definitely a great environment."
But he's got one big goal to check off the list before taking that next step in his football journey.
"We just want to get 1% better every day, go 1-0 every week and win a state championship," he said, flashing that wide smile again.
