Meet St. Christopher's receiver Andre Greene Jr., one of the area's top recruits in the Class of 2022

“You’ve just got to think of it as ‘I’m trying to win every game.’ So if they put two, three people on me, that means Mac (Grant) or one of the other receivers is going to be open," he said.

Greene lives in Chesterfield and grew up in the Richmond area. He started playing football at 4 or 5 years old, honing his craft early on in the East End's vaunted youth league with the Glen Lea Lions and East End Tigers.

There he began developing relationships with future teammates like linebacker Trent Hendrick (James Madison recruit) and Grant.

"It's just been great to see how far we've all come, it's crazy," Greene said.

Greene's mother is from Richmond and his father, Andre Greene Sr., is from Brooklyn, N.Y. His father and uncle have been the strongest mentors along the way in Greene's football journey.

"Even with basketball, he (his father) pushed me to be the best that I can be," said Greene, a former shooting guard who averaged 31 points his eighth grade season before he committed entirely to life on the gridiron.

"I thank him every day for that."

Greene has also developed a close relationship with St. Christopher's coach Lance Clelland.