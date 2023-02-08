As a third-grader playing up a significant age range against seventh-graders, Steward girls basketball freshman Sanai Green used to get so nervous that she'd tell her dad she didn't want to play and miss games.

Around the same time, she'd play against her older brother, Kris, one-on-one. Kris won, initially, bringing his competitive younger sister to tears.

Green smiled and laughed recalling those basketball origins last Friday as her No. 9-ranked, 17-7 Spartans prepared for practice.

"Eventually I got there," Green said matter-of-factly. "And I fell in love with the game."

The 6-foot point-forward is averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds, and on Tuesday surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her Steward career after starting on varsity as an eighth grader.

A 55% 3-point shooter this season, Green does a little bit of everything for coach Kara Bacile's team, facilitating for teammates, scoring in the post, guarding the opposition's biggest player, and so on.

She's shooting about 50% from the field, 72% from the free-throw line and has already drawn widespread Division I interest, beginning with an offer from Ohio State in May of last year that Green said sent her recruitment into turbo-drive.

Green plays her AAU ball with DMV-based Elevate Elite on the nationally elite Adidas 3SSB circuit, and over the past year has drawn widespread acclaim from talent evaluators while competing against some of the nation's top prospects in her age range.

A gifted scorer from all three levels, she was named to the espnW 2026 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings watch list, earned Adidas All-American honors and appears on track to be, at bare minimum, a top-50 recruit nationally for her class, if not top-10.

As of Tuesday, her bevvy of D-I offers includes Tennessee, Mississippi State, Florida State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Virginia.

Green is still just 14 years old. She said all the attention, the nightly calls from prospective coaches, can be overwhelming. But she's developed her own strategies for managing the workload.

“I feel like I put on a front, kind of. I present like it’s not so hard, but sometimes it does get hard," Green said.

"I have a lot of expectations on the court, off the court, calls at home. Sometimes it does become a lot but I think mentally I’ve just grown to be a stronger person, meditating, taking a step back from everything.”

Green said her mother, Solange, has helped her keep things in perspective and practice self-care. She'll stretch and sit in silence when she needs a break. The other night, she missed some calls from college coaches because she wasn't in a good place to talk.

Her mom reminded her that that was OK.

"Just make sure you’re OK mentally," Green said of her mindset. "If you’re not, say something to somebody. It relieves a lot of stress."

Such maturity has been necessitated by Green's meteoric rise, a product of a natural feel for the game inherently beyond her years, Bacile said. The coach often has to remind her best player to be an aggressive scorer, because Green would rather facilitate for those around her.

“We can literally put her wherever we need her," Bacile said of Green's relatively position-less profile. "Very dynamic, very versatile, and is very skilled at every position.”

The Spartans coach first met Green when she went over to Hoops Academy, a development center in Mechanicsville, to see her train. Green's trainer, Ed Riley, played at Thomas Jefferson High and Christopher Newport. He's 6-6, but Bacile walked into the gym to see Green scoring in the post against him with a pretty up-and-under finish.

"I was like ‘Yea, that’s different. 12-year-old girls don’t do that, the footwork is different.’ I knew immediately," Bacile said, looking glowingly at Green.

"Just physically. But then as soon as you meet her, coach her and get to know her, mentally, I think there’s a difference between really good players, really good athletes but also the great ones have a different mindset, a different approach to the game and all that. And that’s where I think she’s just levels above everybody else.”

Green, who went to Chickahominy Middle and lives in the Hanover area, said she's impatient, and her drive to achieve dreams of playing D-I college basketball and professionally have spurred on her accelerated development.

But she's in no rush to commit anywhere, and wants to continue visiting campuses and going through the process. Though in a college program, she's specifically seeking a familial atmosphere akin to that at Steward, where the Spartans start three freshmen, a young core which Bacile is excited to see grow and learn together.

Bacile didn't want to make Green a captain this season -- surely too much to ask of a freshman.

“She left me no choice, the kid does everything you want, best leader you could ask for, what you want out of your best player," Bacile said, adding an anecdote of when Green won a team award for offensive rebounding, but chose to instead bestow it on a teammate who Green said had grabbed the more impactful boards.

"She’s already finished her sprints, she’s running back to get her teammates. High-fiving everybody, talking to everybody. Leads the team in every single way. And you don’t see that a lot with 14-year-old girls.

"How she balances everything is so impressive especially at her age. Because it’s only going to ramp up.”

Since Green has played up an age range most of her life, she said the jump to varsity as an eighth-grader wasn't much of an adjustment. Those nerves that once caused her to miss games are a long-gone thing of the past.

And those one-on-one games with her older brother?

They still play those, but Sanai's certainly not crying afterward anymore.

"I think losing definitely built my character and now I’m better than him, so it’s OK," Green said with a laugh.

"When you have a goal and a dream, it’s really fun."

