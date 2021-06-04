Meet the 2020 All-Metro boys and girls volleyball teams, led by St. Catherine's Quinn Menger and Thomas Dale's Deklan Wingo

Her father built a volleyball net outside to help his daughter connect with her passion while the world stood still. As a commit to national powerhouse Penn State, Menger needed to keep her skills sharp in any way possible, but the move also proved to be psychologically important as well.

“Continuing to get reps on the ball and not losing the physical aspect is important, especially when I have a tough, competitive atmosphere ahead of me,” Menger said. “My love for the game is so strong, so without it, it was crippling.”

Now beginning to focus on her future with the Nittany Lions, where she plans to major in biology with plans to become a radiologist, she looks back at the past year thankful to be able to, as a volleyball lifer, simply pay it forward.

“What made me so excited was the young players in Richmond, and St. Catherine’s, who are coming up the line and are definitely going to have their own impact,” Menger said. “That is something I’ll never lose memory of, because I got to see them from when they started. No matter how far I go, I watched them start, and I know they’re going to go far, and it makes me excited.”

