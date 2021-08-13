Meet the 2020 All-Metro field hockey team, led by Deep Run's Hanna Pawela

“That was the hardest moment across all my sports to come back from, but after a bit, I got used to it. I got smarter and got my scrappiness back, which was definitely important to me,” Pawela said.

Injuries and pandemics were about the only things that could keep her from competing. A three-sport athlete, Pawela missed out on her senior season in basketball, but was thrilled to have one more opportunity to compete for Deep Run.

When field hockey rolled around, she and the Wildcats made the most of their return to action, riding that energy to a Class 5, Region B championship with a 2-0 victory over rival Atlee, payback for when the Raiders eliminated them in 2019.

“It was definitely cool, because it was the first sport I got to play coming back after so many months of nothing really competitive,” Pawela said. “Nobody ever dreads practice or anything, but we were really excited to be out there playing together. Even though we were in masks, we were still playing and got to do what we love.

“The team all pushed me and they made me the player who I was. I owe a lot to them.”

The title was Deep Run’s third region crown with Pawela on the team. A high-intensity playmaker, the senior forward led the team in points and assists for the past two seasons.