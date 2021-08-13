Meet the 2020 All-Metro field hockey team, led by Deep Run's Hanna Pawela

Hanna Pawela brought a lacrosse edge to Deep Run's field hockey team.
Her stats - three hat tricks, 13 goals and 8 assists - helped the Wildcats to the region title, and have earned her the title of 2020 All-Metro player of the year for her work in the delayed season.
“I think what made me such a powerful player in field hockey was my lacrosse mentality,” Pawela said. “I'm a very aggressive player, and you don't see that a lot in field hockey. Most of the players are more focused on stick skills.”
But being a head-first player came with its challenges, too.
Pawela capped her sophomore season by helping send Deep Run field hockey into the state championship game with a breakaway assist in double overtime. In her junior year, she missed the first few weeks of the season recovering from surgery to fix a broken nose obtained during the previous basketball season.
Then, in her very first practice back, a ball flew right into her face and left her bleeding.
“Oh my God, it was the scariest moment of my life,” Pawela said.
Luckily, the injury was only to her lip, but Pawela said the sort of play necessary to protect her face injected an element of caution — and even fear — that went against her usual aggressive play.
“That was the hardest moment across all my sports to come back from, but after a bit, I got used to it. I got smarter and got my scrappiness back, which was definitely important to me,” Pawela said.
Injuries and pandemics were about the only things that could keep her from competing. A three-sport athlete, Pawela missed out on her senior season in basketball, but was thrilled to have one more opportunity to compete for Deep Run.
When field hockey rolled around, she and the Wildcats made the most of their return to action, riding that energy to a Class 5, Region B championship with a 2-0 victory over rival Atlee, payback for when the Raiders eliminated them in 2019.
“It was definitely cool, because it was the first sport I got to play coming back after so many months of nothing really competitive,” Pawela said. “Nobody ever dreads practice or anything, but we were really excited to be out there playing together. Even though we were in masks, we were still playing and got to do what we love.
“The team all pushed me and they made me the player who I was. I owe a lot to them.”
The title was Deep Run’s third region crown with Pawela on the team. A high-intensity playmaker, the senior forward led the team in points and assists for the past two seasons.
Pawela said the team’s bond was particularly strong this year. A smaller roster size due to COVID precautions helped build a camaraderie that brought them together, strengthened bonds and motivated them to push each other harder on the field.
With the end of her high school career comes a bittersweet decision for Pawela to specialize, with her committing to play lacrosse at Duquesne.
But she says the experiences, coaches and teammates she has had throughout Deep Run athletics — including playing alongside one of her best friends, fellow All-Metro honoree Morgan Granger — helped form her as an athlete.
“It’s weird to me to say goodbye to my other sports, I can’t wrap my head around it,” Pawela said. “I definitely enjoyed my four years here, but I’m excited to move on and see what my future holds.”
Meet the rest of the first team
Jordyn Travis
School: St. Catherine’s
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
The skinny: Described as the “hockey head” of St. Catherine’s offense, Travis generated the sort of speed that caused chaos for the opposing team’s defense and could fire off some dangerous shots. She is committed to play field hockey at Drexel.
Caitlin Carraway
School: Thomas Dale
Position: Midfielder
Year: Freshman
The skinny: A younger player who made an immediate impact on the Thomas Dale program, Carraway's 21 goals made up over 50% of the team's offensive production. She was also named to MAX Field Hockey's national list of the top 100 players to watch for the class of 2024.
Ellie Horner
School: St. Catherine’s
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
The skinny: Horner’s natural athleticism and fast hands made her hard to contain; she scored in each of St. Catherine’s games during its limited 2020 season with speedy transition play. Also an exceptional lacrosse player, she has committed to join the Cornell team.
Rachel Marlin
School: Cosby
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
The skinny: Marlin, a two-time All-Metro honoree, led Cosby with 13 goals and seven assists. Her overtime goal lifted Cosby into the Class 6A regional final.
Annie Nash
School: Trinity Episcopal
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
The skinny: A true transition player with good hockey sense, Nash was a critical piece in developing Trinity’s plays. She created space to connect the defensive backs and attack — then the attack and their opposition’s cage. Nash will continue her field hockey career with the University of Richmond.
Kate Miller
School: Atlee
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
The skinny: Miller, a two-time Class 5, Region B player of the year in field hockey, led Atlee to a region final last season. Along with her leadership and athleticism, she put up 10 assists and nine goals — including an overtime decider during the team’s semifinal game. She is committed to join the University of Virginia lacrosse team this fall.
Emily Field
School: Trinity Episcopal
Position: Midfielder/Defense
Year: Senior
The skinny: As an outside back/mid on the left side, Field often faced the opponent's strong side attack and played a key role in the Trinity defensive efforts. She was a part of the offensive and defensive corner teams, and played a significant role in limiting the number of shots against. She will play field hockey with UVA.
Genevieve Johnson
School: Trinity Episcopal
Position: Midfielder/Defense
Year: Senior
The skinny: Johnson’s size, speed and strength made her a dominant physical presence for the Titans. Her defensive play created momentum for the attack and often led to scoring opportunities, and her possession had the ability to change a game’s momentum. She committed to play field hockey at the University of Delaware.
Ella Burns
School: Deep Run
Position: Defender
Year: Junior
The skinny: Burns is a versatile player who also played forward and midfield for Deep Run last season, but as a true defender she understands the game well and can read opponents quickly. She was the cornerstone of the Wildcat defense while also adding 5 goals and 4 assists.
Jayden Crossley
School: Mechanicsville
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: Crossley's two stick saves in the regional semifinal were crucial to Mechanicsville's victory. As a four-year starter and two-year captain, she developed into a calm, focused leader of an exceptional defense that allowed only 40 shots on goals in last spring's 12-game season.
Morgan Granger
School: Deep Run
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: A four-year varsity player, Granger had a breakout year in her senior season. Starting out her career as a forward led her to playing with an offensive edge and deceptive quickness. She had a significant presence both on and off the field, setting an example for the Wildcat team with her consistency and selflessness.
Forster Worrell
School: St. Catherine’s
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: Worrell was a team leader who held down the Saints backfield while also generating attack as she sent the ball forward. She consistently shut down top threats from the Trinity and Collegiate teams, and her corner defense led to a handful of defensive saves.
Ella Fallen
School: Deep Run
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Sophomore
The skinny: Fallen came up big during the Class 5, Region B tournament with two of her nine shutouts this season coming against Prince George and Atlee on Deep Run’s way to claiming the title. She ended the season with 35 saves and 6 goals against, allowing only one goal during the regular season. Along with Kate Miller, she was named the 5B co-player of the year.
Emerie Loftis
School: Trinity Episcopal
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Senior
The skinny: Playing in a modified seven-player format last fall that led to more goals overall, Loftis allowed only 6 goals. Her play and communication were both assets to the Titans in their last full season, where she gave up only 5 goals in 21 games on their way to a state title in 2019. She will join Trinity teammate Genevieve Johnson on the Delaware field hockey team.
Honorable mentions
Forwards: Hayley Collins, junior, Prince George; Mariah Paulus, sophomore, Cosby; Saara Qureshi, senior, Steward; Olivia Triplett, senior, Cosby
Midfield: Aurora Balsamo, junior, Cosby; Rileyanne Collins, junior, Prince George; Grace Fass, senior, Steward; Kaitlyn Moore, senior, Midlothian; Ellie O’Neil, junior, Douglas Freeman;Callie Rogers, freshman, Collegiate
Defense: Sara Bartzen, senior, Collegiate; Hallie Brost, senior, Collegiate; Riley Chandler, junior, Prince George; Megan Frank, senior, Douglas Freeman; Cate Monaco, senior, Trinity Epsicopal
Utility: Madelyn Curtis, junior midfield/defense, Collegiate
Past winners
2017: Allie Kelley, Deep Run
2016: Ella Donahue, Trinity Episcopal
2015: Annie Snead, Trinity Episcopal
2014: Annie Snead, Trinity Episcopal
2013: Brooks Doxey, Collegiate
2012: Erin Menges, St. Catherine’s
2011: Amanda Kim, St. Catherine’s
2010: Amanda Kim and Kali Vicars, St. Catherine’s
2009: Hillary Zell, Collegiate
2008: Hillary Zell, Collegiate
2007: Tori O’Shea, Collegiate
2006: Tori O’Shea, Collegiate
2005: Carrington Croft, St. Catherine’s
2004: Kate Hanley, Collegiate
2003: Blair Northen, Collegiate
2002: Shannon Taylor, James River
2001: Jamie Whitten, Collegiate