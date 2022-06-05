Meet the 2021-22 All-Metro indoor track athletes of the year

In this winter’s indoor track and field season, three Richmond-area seniors took their performance to another level.

Whether it was running stride for stride with the best athletes in the country or rewriting the history books in the commonwealth, these Richmonders displayed brilliance on the track that few could match, with a combination of incredible talent and work ethic propelling them to national recognition.

L.C. Bird’s Jayson Ward, Atlee’s Jada Foreman and Thomas Dale’s Madison McConico are the All-Metro indoor track athletes of the year.

Ward reached this stage previously in his track career. He was named one of the All-Metro indoor track athletes at the culmination of his sophomore season in 2020, right before the pandemic began.

That season, he won his first two Class 5 championships in the 300 meters and the 500, asserting himself early on as one of the best sprinters in Virginia.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic in his junior season, Ward continued to work and ascend. His times in those longer sprinting events began pushing up against some of the best runners the country had to offer, as well as some of the best sprinters in the history of the state.

“At first for me, it was crazy. You’re running, you’re dropping these times, and you look up and see Michael Cherry, Olympian, and you’re right under them,” Ward said. “Every practice, you’ve got to have the mentality and effort, and you’ve got to know you’re going 100%, you’ve got to give it your all. Because if you don’t, you’re not going to be able to get where those guys are at.”

He committed his senior season to continue pushing into this elite company and challenging Cherry, who attended Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, and the others atop the Virginia record books.

His favorite race of the year came in the 300 at the VA Showcase in January. It was a loss.

Ward (33.73) was beaten by Justin Braun (33.32), a nationally renowned sprinter out of Westerville, Ohio, by about four-tenths of a second. But it gave Ward the type of environment that pushed him into 33-second territory for the first time, one of his major goals for the season.

He also finished second in the 500 at the same meet in 1:09.92, coming up just short of Cherry’s state record in that event.

Ward finished his winter season with two more state titles and a strong performance at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York City. He is set to compete at South Carolina next year.

He’s proud of his championships and the run he made at history in his time at Bird, but it’s not just the track success that he’ll think about from his senior campaign. He feels like he bettered himself as a student-athlete, and he’s grown not just as an athlete but as a teammate.

“I feel like I got a lot closer to my teammates. Obviously the times are something, but you want to be close with who you’re running with and who you see every day,” Ward said. “I feel like I got really close to them, and it’s been really fun.”

Coming off an All-Metro first-team selection for volleyball in the fall, Foreman was primed for major success to close her track career at Atlee. Few in Virginia or beyond could match the senior’s jumping prowess and overall versatility she brings to the Raiders.

But things didn’t go quite as expected as the indoor season really got underway.

Like many impacted by the pandemic, she was sidelined with a case of COVID that stunted her practice time and limited what she was capable of early on. It took a lot of work and a lot of motivation from Neil Mathews and her coaches to make her believe she could get back to 100% by the time it mattered.

If she felt like she was still struggling in mid-February, it didn’t show in her results. Just like she had done during her last outdoor season, Foreman dominated at the Region 4B meet, winning all five of her events and leading the Raiders to a team championship.

At the Class 4 state meet, a strenuous first day shook her confidence once again.

“I did so much that day, and … I was really getting in my head,” Foreman said. “The next day, I talked to my mom and my coaches. They were like, ‘Jada, you just need to chill out. Everything is OK.’”

The motivation and patience lifted Foreman on the second day of the meet, when she hit 40 feet, 9½ inches in the triple jump, her first time jumping more than 40 feet. She finished her weekend with titles in the triple jump, long jump and high jump. At the New Balance Indoor Nationals, she topped off her season with the best triple jump and long jump of her career.

What once felt like a roller coaster season for Foreman resulted in a national title.

“I was really happy what I accomplished, just because of everything I went through to get there,” said Foreman, who will compete at the University of Southern California. “From the snowy days to getting COVID. So I’m happy with what I did.”

The magic moment of McConico’s indoor campaign was born out of preparation. And lots of it.

When McConico and the athletes at Thomas Dale hone their craft, they work meticulously to drill down every bit of their instructions from coach Jamarri Price, who has cultivated one of the best jumping programs in the country in his tenure. For a triple jumper like McConico, one day it may be her steps, and one day it might be speed — all slowly building toward a complete and powerful jump.

This preparation also goes beyond practice. McConico has learned how to treat her body properly when at home. How she sleeps and how she eats play a part as well, with McConico swearing by a vegetarian diet to help maximize her talent.

“It’s like my coach always says, ‘You’re like an ATM. What you put in is what you get out,’” McConico said. “... You have to be willing to make those sacrifices to be great. It’s fun to me just knowing I’m doing stuff that’s going to make me better.”

McConico was first rewarded for her extensive training on Jan. 19, when she hit 40 feet, 9 inches in the triple jump at a Central District meet. It was her first time eclipsing 40 feet.

She then won the triple jump titles at the 6A region meet and Class 6 state meet, both times eclipsing 41 feet.

But the stars aligned in mid-March at the Adidas Track Nationals in Virginia Beach, where she had the type of jump that track athletes dream of. Her mark of 43-6.5 broke the indoor state record for the state of Virginia, based on historical data compiled by MileStat.com.

Her preparation had paid off. And then some.

“Track has just become my peace. Knowing I’m doing this because it makes me happy, and it really helps me get forward in life, is all I need,” McConico said.

After her indoor season was completed, McConico committed to the University of Georgia, where she will follow in the footsteps of Titiana Marsh — the fellow All-Metro athlete of the year from Thomas Dale who McConico managed to usurp in the record books.

Boys rankings

55: Lamont Victoria, Prince George, 6.44; Jayson Ward, L C. Bird, 6.50; Jeremy Jones, Highland Springs, 6.50; Mahki Holmes, Thomas Dale, 6.50; Shamar Williams, Patrick Henry, 6.51; Jacob Seaborne, Thomas Dale, 6.55; Jason Hart, Highland Springs, 6.55; Roth Thomas, Benedictine, 6.58

55 hurdles: Ja’Kobe Ward, Highland Springs, 7.64; Mason Cumbie, Hopewell, 7.72; Barlowe Branch III, Dinwiddie, 7.91; Liam Callahan, Manchester, 7.98; Jordan Allen, Patrick Henry, 8.01; Stanton Dodson, St. Christopher’s, 8.16; Armani Hinman, Midlothian, 8.18; Christian Lanier, Midlothian, 8.22

300: Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird, 33.73; Blake Moody, Mechanicsville, 35.03; Jason Hart, Highland Springs, 35.04; Efe Obrimah, Atlee, 35.24; Anthony Wilkerson, Cosby, 35.70; Lamar Booker Jr., Collegiate, 35.77; Shamar Williams, Patrick Henry, 36.04; Marquis Belle, Glen Allen, 36.25

500: Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird, 1:03.32; Makai Lewis, L.C. Bird, 1:05.45; Ethan Coleman, Hanover, 1:05.94; Blake Moody, Mechanicsville, 1:06.16; Bryant Lovett, L.C. Bird, 1:07.23; Darryl Edmonds, Benedictine, 1:07.90; Will Neumer, Collegiate, 1:07.97; Tyson Satterwhite, L.C. Bird, 1:07.99

1,000: Ethan Coleman, Hanover, 2:27.25; Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman, 2:31.86; Ben Hagerich, Glen Allen, 2:32.37; Will Neumer, Collegiate, 2:33.66; Grayson Barber, Deep Run, 2:33.99; Quinn Parrish, James River, 2:34.51; Blair Bishop, Douglas Freeman, 2:36.25; Alex Davis, Patrick Henry, 2:36.90

1,600: Trevor Mason, Patrick Henry, 4:15.42; Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman, 4:18.50; Ethan Coleman, Hanover, 4:19.90; Luke Taylor, Patrick Henry, 4:20.75; Quinn Parrish, James River, 4:20.85; Patrick Allen, Atlee, 4:24.00; Eric Fagan, Glen Allen, 4:25.69; Andrew Bennett, Clover Hill, 4:26.71

3,200: Luke Taylor, Patrick Henry, 9:14.59; Travis Albon, Atlee, 9:18.63; Quinn Parrish, James River, 9:26.64; Trevor Mason, Patrick Henry, 9:27.19; Carson Rackley, Glen Allen, 9:36.54; Ethan Coleman, Hanover, 9:37.46; Ben Hagerich, Glen Allen, 9:43.70; Patrick Allen, Atlee, 9:44.56

4x200-meter relay: Atlee, 1:29.77; Highland Springs, 1:30.66; Thomas Dale, 1:31.44 ; L.C. Bird, 1:31.78; Glen Allen, 1:32.95; Patrick Henry, 1:33.40; Mechanicsville, 1:33.67; Dinwiddie, 1:33.81

4x400-meter relay: L.C. Bird, 3:26.08; Atlee, 3:30.63; Glen Allen, 3:31.23; Collegiate, 3:21.28; Douglas Freeman, 3:32.92; Benedictine, 3:35.78; Mechanicsville, 3:35.92; Prince George, 3:35.96

4x800-meter relay: Patrick Henry, 7:56.73; Glen Allen, 8:01.00; Deep Run, 8:04.10; L.C. Bird, 8:11.30; Atlee, 8:11.88; Clover Hill, 8:14.36; Collegiate, 8:15.29; Mechanicsville, 8:17.81

High jump: Lamont Victoria, Prince George, 6-10; Dewan Green, Highland Springs, 6-2; Briggs Ireland, St. Christopher’s, 6-0; Deonte Harris, Hanover, 6-0; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 6-0; Rodrick Lockett, Cosby, 6-0; Keith Green, Atlee, 5-10; Zachary Brown, Midlothian, 5-10; Jordan Gross, Thomas Dale, 5-10; Arbriel Winfield, L.C. Bird, 5-10; Na’jad Redfurn, Mechanicsville, 5-10; Xavier Capers, Prince George, 5-10; Philip Womack, Glen Allen, 5-10

Long jump: Krystian Williams, Collegiate, 24-1.5; Lamar Booker Jr., Collegiate, 23-4.24; Nick Tyree, Thomas Dale, 22-7; Rodrick Lockett, Cosby, 21-3; Ty Mathes, Trinity Episcopal, 21-2.75; Jeremy Jones, Highland Springs, 21-2; Ben Coker, Douglas Freeman, 21-1.5; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 21-0.25

Triple jump: Ty Mathes, Trinity Episcopal, 45-10; Darryl Edmonds, L.C. Bird, 43-10.5; Ellis Branch, New Kent, 42-11; Cameron Walker, Trinity Episcopal, 42-8; Kemar Fraierson, L.C. Bird, 42-3.75; Mason Seinbraker, Thomas Dale, 42-3.25; Kristian Williams, Collegiate, 42-0.25; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 41-8

Pole vault: Tyler Black, Goochland, 14-0; Jackson Mann, Benedictine, 13-5; Camden Kirker, Glen Allen, 13-0; Greg Durgan, Atlee, 13-0; Todd Benhase, Hanover, 13-0; Ned Bradshaw, Collegiate, 13-0; Lane Jones, St. Christopher’s, 12-6; Kendric Curry, Highland Springs, 12-0; R.K. Gathje, Atlee, 12-0

Shot put: Ross Bazzichi, Maggie Walker GS, 55-11; Ramon Brown, Manchester, 50-0; Justin Savage, Hermitage, 47-6; Ned Boehling, St. Christopher’s, 47-3.5; Matteo DeLuca, Maggie Walker GS, 45-11; Andrew Lee, Hermitage, 45-8.5; Jones Brackett, Collegiate, 45-3; Kyree Currie, Varina, 44-6.5

Girls rankings

55-meter dash: Marianah Lipkins, Prince George, 7.29; Daniela Yudice, Monacan, 7.32; Halie Wynter, Manchester, 7.34; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 7.36; Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 7.36; Meggie Royle, Midlothian, 7.37; Kamia Green, L.C. Bird, 7.38; Shantell Mcafee, Thomas Dale, 7.39

55-meter hurdles: Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 8.06; Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 8.31; Jaslyne Robinson, Manchester, 8.38; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 8.45; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 8.51; Madison McConico, Thomas Dale, 8.72; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 8.76; J’Naya Vaughan, Highland Springs, 8.82

300: Jessika Pellot-Rosa, L.C. Bird, 41.38; Asia Kelson, L.C. Bird, 41.46; Semore Green, Mills Godwin, 41.49; Torrie Satterwhite, Clover Hill, 41.51; Hampton Turton, St. Catherine’s, 41.72; Julia Hathaway, New Kent, 41.84; Josie Rempe, Atlee, 41.89; Markayla Taylor, Highland Springs, 42.02

500: Marasia Johnson, Cosby, 1:16.99; Jordan Jackson, Cosby, 1:17.87; Hampton Turton, St. Catherine’s, 1:18.52; Asia Kelson, L.C. Bird, 1:19.60; Alli Crytser, Hanover, 1:20.24; Candace Carter, Manchester, 1:20.32; Mekayla Wilson, Cosby, 1:20.93; Jaelynn Joiner, Hanover, 1:20.94

1,000: Alli Crytser, Hanover, 2:58.06; Reagan Gilman, Veritas, 3:00.32; Kylie Bonser, Midlothian, 3:01.60; Riley Humphries, Prince George, 3:02.35; Janie Sanborn, Deep Run, 3:04.25; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry, 3:06.20; Mekayla Wilson, Cosby, 3:06.55; Madeline Montgomery, Monacan, 3:07.51

1,600: Alli Crytser, Hanover, 4:54.38; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 5:10.59; Tessa Dobrinski, Glen Allen, 5:11.31; Caroline Morley, James River, 5:12.62; Catherine Garrison, Maggie Walker GS, 5:13.16; Jillian Sisk, Varina, 5:16.04; Lily Grace Hester, Midlothian, 5:16.40; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 5:16.69

3,200: Alli Crytser, Hanover, 10:39.20; Catherine Garrison, Maggie Walker GS, 11:04.55; Lily Grace Hester, Midlothian, 11:08.68; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 11:14.58; Sidney Walters, Deep Run, 11:15.73; Gabriella Garcia, Midlothian, 11:25.24; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 11:28.66; Tessa Dobrinski, Glen Allen, 11:32.04

4x200-meter relay: Prince George, 1:42.80; L.C. Bird, 1:44.92; Thomas Dale, 1:45.03; Highland Springs, 1:45.37; Cosby, 1:46.18; Mills Godwin, 1:46.76; Manchester, 1:47.50; Atlee, 1:48.62

4x400-meter relay: Prince George, 3:59.29; Cosby, 4:02.87; St. Catherine’s, 4:06.73; Monacan, 4:10.41; Douglas Freeman, 4:10.53; Midlothian, 4:11.40; Highland Springs, 4:15.73; Manchester, 4:18.31; Thomas Dale, 4:20.95

4x800-meter relay: Maggie Walker GS, 9:46.72; Hanover, 9:47.04; Glen Allen, 9:48.39; Deep Run, 9:49.17; Midlothian, 9:53.62; James River, 9:54.56; Patrick Henry, 10:07.97; St. Catherine’s, 10:12.97

High jump: Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 5-6; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 5-6; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 5-4; Angelina Ellen, Douglas Freeman, 5-4; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 5-2; Eliza Stone, Collegiate, 5-2; Kelsey Lee, Atlee, 5-0; Carrington Miller, Collegiate, 5-0; J’Naya Vaughan, Highland Springs, 5-0; Mariah Washington, Prince George, 5-0; Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 5-0

Long jump: Jada Foreman, Atlee, 19-9.5; Madison McConico, Thomas Dale, 18-5.25; Charlotte Robinson, St. Catherine’s, 17-7; Angelina Ellen, Douglas Freeman, 17-6.5; Shantell McAfee, Thomas Dale, 17-5; Semore Green, Mills Godwin, 17-5; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 17-4.5; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 17-3.75

Triple jump: Madison McConico, Thomas Dale, 43-6.5; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 41-11.5; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 40-8.5; Ravin Sims, Atlee, 38-6.75; Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 38-0; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 37-11.25; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 37-9; Faith Wood, Thomas Dale, 36-8.5

Pole vault: Emily Romano, Glen Allen, 13-0; Meredith Baham, Glen Allen, 12-6; Sam Romano, Glen Allen, 12-2; Kelly Mollenauer, Douglas Freeman, 11-6; Lauren Lucy, Collegiate, 11-0; Kaitlyn Baker, Maggie Walker GS, 10-6; Cameron Unice, Maggie Walker GS, 10-6; Maddie Walsh, Glen Allen, 10-6

Shot put: Anaya Harris, Deep Run, 38-9.75; Daria Parham, Thomas Dale, 38-1.25; Gabi Deglau, Collegiate, 37-10.25; Rachael Turner, Hanover, 37-6; Halie Wynter, Manchester, 37-3; Janiya Harmon, Hermitage, 37-0; Savannah Nash, Atlee, 35-6.5; Kaitlin Wiley, Hermitage, 35-5.5

Past boys indoor athletes of the year

2021: Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird

2019: Elby Omohundro, St. Christopher’s

2018: Grant Northcutt, Cosby

2017: Waleed Suliman, Douglas Freeman

2016: Waleed Suliman, Douglas Freeman

2015: Matthew Novak, Deep Run

2014: John Warren, Prince George

2013: Travis Phillips, Patrick Henry

2012: Leon Pollard, Highland Springs

2011: Marques Atkinson, Atlee

2010: Michael Atkinson, Atlee

2009: Ben DeJarnette, Atlee

2008: Ulrick Smith and Michael Quash, Freeman

2007: Anthony Chesson, Manchester

2006: Alex Bowman, Hermitage

2005: Dennis Boone, Thomas Dale

2004: Dennis Boone, Thomas Dale

2003: Alex Tatu, Thomas Dale

2002: Alex Tatu, Thomas Dale

2001: Jerome Mathis, Petersburg

2000: Jerome Mathis, Petersburg

Past girls indoor athletes of the year

2021: Jailah Channer, St. Catherine’s

2019: Britton Wilson, Mills Godwin

2018: Britton Wilson, Mills Godwin

2017: Titiana Marsh, Thomas Dale

2016: Titiana Marsh, Thomas Dale

2015: Emma Call, Maggie Walker GS

2014: Molly Breidenbaugh, Trinity Episcopal

2013: Brianna Hayes, Matoaca

2012: Alexandra Moseley, Cosby

2011: Siobhan Ford-Holland, Thomas Dale

2010: Montasia Golden, Lee-Davis

2009: Paige Johnston, Midlothian

2008: Paige Johnston, Midlothian

2007: Rachel Butler, Lee-Davis

2006: Katie Doswell, St. Catherine’s

2005: Queen Harrison, Hermitage

2004: Amanda Patterson, Midlothian

2003: Rhian Jenks, Prince George

2002: Tiffany Cross, Atlee

2001: Nicole Cook, Petersburg