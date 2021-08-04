Meet the 2021 All-Metro baseball team, led by co-players of the year and UVA commits Griff O'Ferrall and Jay Woolfolk

“He’s a pretty serious-minded and focused kid,” Szymendera said. “He’s gifted physically, but he really works at it and wants to do things the right way. He’s kind of that dream in that you’ve got the kid with all the physical tools and he’s not there to just be better than everyone from a talent perspective. He really wants get better and he wants to lead and he wants to be a team guy.”

Woolfolk, who ran track in eighth grade, subtracted basketball from his menu in the 10th grade. After an abbreviated football season this spring, he joined the baseball team after the season started.

It took Woolfolk and the Cadets a little while to get going before finishing with a flourish. A combination of speed and power offensively who brings serious heat as a pitcher, the center fielder hit .333 with six homers and 18 RBIs. He stole 21 of 22 bases. Benedictine, 8-6 at one point, won its final 11 games.

On the mound, Woolfolk's fastball consistently is in the 90-93 mph range and occasionally hits 94-95. He was 4-1 with a 1.73 ERA, allowing 20 hits and 14 walks in 36 1/3 innings.