Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys basketball team, led by Hopewell's Elvin Edmonds IV

Boys All-Metro
Elvin Edmonds IV
School: Hopewell
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-2
The skinny: Edmonds was named the Class 3, Region A player of the year after averaging 25.9 points, 5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals for the state champs. He was a second-team All-Metro pick last year. Edmonds has signed with Bucknell and wants to major in economics. He is in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Future Business Leaders of America.
Curtis Blair
School: Steward
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Height: 6-5
The skinny: A big guard who can score in multiple ways and from multiple spots, Blair averaged 17 points for a Spartans team that finished 7-3. He scored 26 points against Norfolk Academy and had 20 in a 67-54 loss to Cape Henry Collegiate. Blair made 5 of 7 3-pointers in that game. He has offers from Richmond, VCU, Virginia Tech, Florida and Liberty.
Jaden Daughtry
School: L.C. Bird
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-6
The skinny: Daughtry, a transfer from Benedictine, was the Class 5, Region B player of the year. The left-handed wing is a matchup problem because of his ability to drive, post up or hit a 3-pointer. He averaged 14.3 points and 5 rebounds for the Skyhawks, who won the region title before falling in the state semifinals. Daughtry has offers from Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Marshall and Hampton, among others.
Jeremiah Hutton
School: Manchester
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 5-10
The skinny: Hutton made an all-around impact for a balanced team that went 12-2 and beat L.C. Bird twice before losing to the Skyhawks 55-53 in the 5B final. The first-team all-region pick averaged 11.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He shot 48% overall and 35% on 3-pointers. He scored 23 points in the region title game and had 26 points against Monacan.
Kylon Lewis
School: Thomas Dale
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 6-4
The skinny: A high-flying wing who can shoot from the perimeter or drive to the rim and elevate for a big dunk, Lewis averaged 20.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in a loss in the 6A region final. Lewis had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists in one game, and 23 points and 6 rebounds in another. He has committed to Virginia State.
Note: With fewer area teams playing basketball this season because of the pandemic, The Times-Dispatch reduced the All-Metro squad to one team (instead of three), with honorable mentions.
Honorable mention
Corie Addo, Clover Hill; Curtis Allen, Prince George; Rival Axselle, Atlee; Bryce Blaine, L.C. Bird; Rasheed Daniels, Monacan; Myles Derricott, Patrick Henry; Lamonta Ellis Jr., Hopewell; Christopher Fields, Petersburg; Cole Grubbs, James River; Dante Kearse, Manchester; Noah Richardson-Keys, Manchester; Eli Lewis, Mechanicsville; Tyheim Love, Petersburg; Aidan Marsili, Midlothian; Zakari McQueen, James River; James Pelham, Hopewell; Miles Phillips, Thomas Dale; Charlie Rohr, Hanover; Zach Rosenthal, Steward; Ja’mais Werts, Monacan.
Past All-Metro players of the year
2020: Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal
2019: Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal
2018: Armando Bacot, Trinity Episcopal
2017: Zach Jacobs, Trinity Episcopal
2016: Nick Sherod, St. Christopher's
2015: De'Monte Buckingham, Henrico
2014: Robert Johnson, Benedictine
2013: Troy Caupain, Cosby
2012: Frank Mason, Petersburg
2011: Jarvis Threatt, Highland Springs
2010: Travis McKie, John Marshall
2009: Travis McKie, John Marshall
2008: Ed Davis, Benedictine
2007: Ed Davis, Benedictine; Brandon Rozzell, Highland Springs
2006: Devin Johnson, Meadowbrook
2005: Tyrese Rice, L.C. Bird
2004: Tyree Evans, George Wythe
2003: Brad Byerson, Thomas Dale
2002: Jesse Pellot-Rosa, George Wythe
2001: Shawn Harris, Matoaca
2000: Domonic Jones, Manchester
1999: Luqman Jaaber, George Wythe
1998: Chris Moss, L.C. Bird
1997: LaMar Taylor, John Marshall
1996: Colin Ducharme, Douglas Freeman
1995: Marco Harrison, Petersburg
1994: Chandler Evans, Meadowbrook
1993: James Pelham, Hopewell
1992: J.J. Williams, Highland Springs
1991: Jason Williford, John Marshall
1990: Kendrick Warren, Thomas Jefferson
1989: Kendrick Warren, Thomas Jefferson
1988: Milton Bell, John Marshall
1987: Everett Watkins, Midlothian
1986: Rafer Giles, Henrico
1985: Alvin Lee, JHW
1984: Tim Legler, J.R. Tucker
1983: Jerry Hargrove, Armstrong
1982: Ronnie Wade, Marshall-Walker
1981: Fred Facka, Douglas Freeman
1980: Tim Lewis, Marshall-Walker
1979: Mark West, Petersburg
