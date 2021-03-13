 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys basketball team, led by Hopewell's Elvin Edmonds IV
20210312_SPO_EDMONDS_DM05.jpg
Daniel Min

Boys All-Metro

20210312_SPO_EDMONDS_DM06.jpg

Elvin Edmonds IV

School: Hopewell

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-2

The skinny: Edmonds was named the Class 3, Region A player of the year after averaging 25.9 points, 5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals for the state champs. He was a second-team All-Metro pick last year. Edmonds has signed with Bucknell and wants to major in economics. He is in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Future Business Leaders of America.

Curtis Blair

Steward's Curtis Blair

Curtis Blair

School: Steward

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Height: 6-5

The skinny: A big guard who can score in multiple ways and from multiple spots, Blair averaged 17 points for a Spartans team that finished 7-3. He scored 26 points against Norfolk Academy and had 20 in a 67-54 loss to Cape Henry Collegiate. Blair made 5 of 7 3-pointers in that game. He has offers from Richmond, VCU, Virginia Tech, Florida and Liberty.

Jaden Daughtry

L.C. Bird's Jaden Daughtry

Jaden Daughtry

School: L.C. Bird

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-6

The skinny: Daughtry, a transfer from Benedictine, was the Class 5, Region B player of the year. The left-handed wing is a matchup problem because of his ability to drive, post up or hit a 3-pointer. He averaged 14.3 points and 5 rebounds for the Skyhawks, who won the region title before falling in the state semifinals. Daughtry has offers from Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Marshall and Hampton, among others.

Jeremiah Hutton

Manchester's Jeremiah Hutton

Jeremiah Hutton

School: Manchester

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-10

The skinny: Hutton made an all-around impact for a balanced team that went 12-2 and beat L.C. Bird twice before losing to the Skyhawks 55-53 in the 5B final. The first-team all-region pick averaged 11.5 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He shot 48% overall and 35% on 3-pointers. He scored 23 points in the region title game and had 26 points against Monacan.

Kylon Lewis

Thomas Dale's Kylon Lewis

Kylon Lewis

School: Thomas Dale

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-4

The skinny: A high-flying wing who can shoot from the perimeter or drive to the rim and elevate for a big dunk, Lewis averaged 20.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in a loss in the 6A region final. Lewis had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists in one game, and 23 points and 6 rebounds in another. He has committed to Virginia State.

Note: With fewer area teams playing basketball this season because of the pandemic, The Times-Dispatch reduced the All-Metro squad to one team (instead of three), with honorable mentions.

Honorable mention

Corie Addo, Clover Hill; Curtis Allen, Prince George; Rival Axselle, Atlee; Bryce Blaine, L.C. Bird; Rasheed Daniels, Monacan; Myles Derricott, Patrick Henry; Lamonta Ellis Jr., Hopewell; Christopher Fields, Petersburg; Cole Grubbs, James River; Dante Kearse, Manchester; Noah Richardson-Keys, Manchester; Eli Lewis, Mechanicsville; Tyheim Love, Petersburg; Aidan Marsili, Midlothian; Zakari McQueen, James River; James Pelham, Hopewell; Miles Phillips, Thomas Dale; Charlie Rohr, Hanover; Zach Rosenthal, Steward; Ja’mais Werts, Monacan.

Past All-Metro players of the year

2020: Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal

2019: Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal

2018: Armando Bacot, Trinity Episcopal

2017: Zach Jacobs, Trinity Episcopal

2016: Nick Sherod, St. Christopher's

2015: De'Monte Buckingham, Henrico

2014: Robert Johnson, Benedictine

2013: Troy Caupain, Cosby

2012: Frank Mason, Petersburg

2011: Jarvis Threatt, Highland Springs

2010: Travis McKie, John Marshall

2009: Travis McKie, John Marshall

2008: Ed Davis, Benedictine

2007: Ed Davis, Benedictine; Brandon Rozzell, Highland Springs

2006: Devin Johnson, Meadowbrook

2005: Tyrese Rice, L.C. Bird

2004: Tyree Evans, George Wythe

2003: Brad Byerson, Thomas Dale

2002: Jesse Pellot-Rosa, George Wythe

2001: Shawn Harris, Matoaca

2000: Domonic Jones, Manchester

1999: Luqman Jaaber, George Wythe

1998: Chris Moss, L.C. Bird

1997: LaMar Taylor, John Marshall

1996: Colin Ducharme, Douglas Freeman

1995: Marco Harrison, Petersburg

1994: Chandler Evans, Meadowbrook

1993: James Pelham, Hopewell

1992: J.J. Williams, Highland Springs

1991: Jason Williford, John Marshall

1990: Kendrick Warren, Thomas Jefferson

1989: Kendrick Warren, Thomas Jefferson

1988: Milton Bell, John Marshall

1987: Everett Watkins, Midlothian

1986: Rafer Giles, Henrico

1985: Alvin Lee, JHW

1984: Tim Legler, J.R. Tucker

1983: Jerry Hargrove, Armstrong

1982: Ronnie Wade, Marshall-Walker

1981: Fred Facka, Douglas Freeman

1980: Tim Lewis, Marshall-Walker

1979: Mark West, Petersburg

