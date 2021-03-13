Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys basketball team, led by Hopewell's Elvin Edmonds IV

The skinny: Daughtry, a transfer from Benedictine, was the Class 5, Region B player of the year. The left-handed wing is a matchup problem because of his ability to drive, post up or hit a 3-pointer. He averaged 14.3 points and 5 rebounds for the Skyhawks, who won the region title before falling in the state semifinals. Daughtry has offers from Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Marshall and Hampton, among others.