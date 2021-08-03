Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys lacrosse team, led by Chase Mullins of St. Christopher's

It is an opportunity perfectly fit for someone like Chase Mullins.
A highly competitive athlete, Mullins knows that to win on the scoreboard he must win consistently come faceoff time.
He was the model of consistency for St. Christopher’s in 2021, winning an amazing 207 of 237 faceoffs to lead the Saints to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state semifinals, earning the senior this year’s All-Metro player of the year honors.
The Saints have another sport, wrestling, to thank for the development of Mullins’ special skills.
“I wrestled for a long time, from first grade to about sophomore year, so that one-on-one competition for me was always very intriguing,” Mullins said.
Now, apply that spirit to lacrosse, a sport introduced to him by friend and fellow All-Metro team member Blake Wyman of Deep Run when they were in third grade, and eventually lacrosse became front and center for Mullins athletically, the faceoff the perfect tool to quench one part of his competitor's thirst.
“I just like having the technique,” Mullins said. “It’s just you and the other guy, and you battle it out. Winning, and seeing what you’ve done wrong and trying to improve it, I just fell in love with it.”
Mullins came to St. Christopher’s after a banner sophomore season at Patrick Henry, where he earned second-team All-Metro honors. A junior season which was beginning to bear promising fruit was halted due to COVID-19.
Like most athletes, Mullins found the quarantine to be, at times, unbearable, yearning to return to the field, to see and be with his coaches and teammates. He credits coach John Burke and the Saints’ staff for keeping the team as focused as you can be in such a time, so they could sprint out of the gate when the 2021 season finally rolled around.
Mullins, named VISAA state Division I player of the year, says he’ll take away a lot from his time as a Saint. One series of matches, however, provide a lasting memory.
“We, as a team, have always had trouble with Woodberry Forest,” Mullins said. “We were down 4-1 in the state quarterfinal, and Coach Burke said, guys, we’ve been through a lot the past year and a half. Let’s make it count while we can.”
Did they ever. A 12-0 Saints run ended Woodberry Forest’s hopes, as St. Christopher’s won 13-4 before falling to eventual state champion Episcopal 10-7 in the semifinal round.
After a verbal commitment to Maryland, Mullins decided instead to take his competitive nature and special skills to the University of North Carolina, where he wants to contribute in any way possible, whether on the field, or helping the upperclassmen above him.
“Chapel Hill’s academics are so well known, plus the coaching, the players,” Mullins said of his future home. “It’s a beautiful campus where I could definitely see myself.”
Either way, the Tar Heels will add a player who is fearless and, for good reason, believes he’ll win the most important moment in lacrosse, time after time after time.
Meet the rest of the first team
Gavin Jones
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Senior
Position: Midfield
The skinny:Jones earned Class 5, Region B co-player of the year honors with teammate Matt McCabe, helping the Mavericks reach their first-ever Class 5 state championship game. He led the team with 54 goals, a new single-season team record set in an abbreviated season. Jones won the Bob Scott Award from U.S. Lacrosse, which recognizes high school seniors for exceptional service to their school and community. Jones will play at Division III Westminster College in Pennsylvania.
Matt McCabe
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Junior
Position: Attack
The skinny: The other Class 5, Region B co-player of the year for the Mavericks, McCabe finished with 38 goals and 50 assists. He had a three-goal, six-assist performance in Douglas Freeman’s Class 5 state semifinal victory over Freedom. Like Jones, McCabe earned U.S. Lacrosse All-American honors.
Owen Fasulka
School: Cosby
Year: Senior
Position: Attack
The skinny: Fasulka repeats as first-team All-Metro, scoring 25 goals and adding 11 assists for a Titan team that won the Class 6, Region A championship and almost upset Battlefield in the Class 6 state semifinals. Fasulka, who will play collegiately at Marquette University, was a member of the Puerto Rico U-19 National team.
Kevin Miller
School: Atlee
Year: Sophomore
Position: Attack
The skinny: The future looks bright for the Raiders in large part due to the breakout season of Miller, who scored 36 goals and added 31 assists in just eleven games despite constantly drawing the opponent’s best defender. A Class 5, Region B first-team member, Miller also added 23 ground balls for Atlee. He will be one to watch in the Class of 2023.
Dell Vidunas
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Junior
Position: Attack
The skinny: The Mavericks’ third U.S. Lacrosse All-American on offense, the junior registered 44 goals and 20 assists in 13 contests, including six goals and four assists in the Class 5 state semifinal against Freedom. Dell was named first-team all-region in 5B.
Blake Wyman
School: Deep Run
Year: Senior
Position: Attack
The skinny: Wyman, a second-team All-Metro selection as a sophomore in 2019, fought through injury to lead the Wildcats with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in seven contests. Wyman earned first-team All-Region honors in 5B and was a high school All-American in 2019. Wyman will play collegiately for reigning Southern Conference champion High Point.
James Beeghly
School: Collegiate
Year: Junior
Position: Midfield
The skinny: Beeghly snared 30 goals and five assists for the Cougars this season, asserting himself as a dominant offensive performer. Beeghly earned All-Prep and first-team all-VISAA honors for his efforts, and he will be a top draw this summer for collegiate recruiters.
Charlie Martin
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Senior
Position: Midfield
The skinny: A force at faceoff, winning 73% of the time, Martin was a catalyst for the Mavericks offense. A team captain, Martin received first-team honors in Class 5, Region B.
Drew Bryner
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Junior
Position: Defense
The skinny: Any legitimate state title contender must have a shutdown defender, and Bryner played that role perfectly for the Mavericks. A 5B first-team selection, Bryner also is a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American. He will play a large role for Douglas Freeman as they seek to return to the Class 5 title game next spring.
Garrett Bralley
School: Atlee
Year: Sophomore
Position: Defense/LSM
The skinny: Bralley teamed with senior Braden Eastman to anchor a stingy defense for the Raiders, allowing just 3.9 goals per contest. A first-team all-region selection in 5B in his debut varsity season, Bralley had 18 takeaways and 45 groundballs.
Spalding Hall
School: St. Christopher’s
Year: Senior
Position: Defense
The skinny: The versatile Hall played both long stick midfield and close defense, constantly assigned to the opponent’s top offensive threat. He grabbed 90 groundballs and caused 53 turnovers in 2021. Saints head coach John Burke called Hall “without question the most disruptive defensive player that I have coached in my 32 years at St. Christopher’s.” He will play for High Point.
Eli Petty
School: Collegiate
Year: Sophomore
Position: Defense/LSM
The skinny: Petty shined defensively in his first full season for the Cougars, earning 68 groundballs and forcing 26 turnovers. An all-Prep League selection, Petty added second-team all-VISAA honors as well. Expect him to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023.
Kent Goode
School: St. Christopher’s
Year: Junior
Position: Goalkeeper
The skinny: Goode follows in the footsteps of Walker Wallace, a first-team All-Metro selection in 2019 in goal for the Saints, sporting a 74% save percentage this season, a school record. Goode was named first-team all-VISAA in Division I, registering 151 saves in his first full-time varsity campaign. Goode has verbally committed to North Carolina.
Honorable mention
Attack: Nick Krug, Deep Run; Otto Waldbauer, Midlothian; Korey Polo, Glen Allen
Midfield: Bobby Marlatt, Collegiate; Bryce Oprandi, Cosby; Grady Pereira, James River; Nick Harrington, Hanover; Matt McNally, Deep Run; Brady Johnson, Manchester; Connor Bade, Atlee
Faceoff: Wyatt Teyssier, Douglas Freeman
LSM: Nate Elkin, Douglas Freeman
Defense: James Kulp, Collegiate; Colson Weaver, James River; Braden Eastman, Atlee; Aidan Wilson, Douglas Freeman; Balin Goldbraith, Deep Run
Goalkeeper: Bo Brown, Collegiate; Drew Neville, Cosby; Aidan Stevenson, Midlothian
Note: With the variance in schedules and some schools not participating in some seasons due to the pandemic, for all sports this past season The Times-Dispatch selected one All-Metro team with honorable mentions.