Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys lacrosse team, led by Chase Mullins of St. Christopher's

Like most athletes, Mullins found the quarantine to be, at times, unbearable, yearning to return to the field, to see and be with his coaches and teammates. He credits coach John Burke and the Saints’ staff for keeping the team as focused as you can be in such a time, so they could sprint out of the gate when the 2021 season finally rolled around.

Mullins, named VISAA state Division I player of the year, says he’ll take away a lot from his time as a Saint. One series of matches, however, provide a lasting memory.

“We, as a team, have always had trouble with Woodberry Forest,” Mullins said. “We were down 4-1 in the state quarterfinal, and Coach Burke said, guys, we’ve been through a lot the past year and a half. Let’s make it count while we can.”

Did they ever. A 12-0 Saints run ended Woodberry Forest’s hopes, as St. Christopher’s won 13-4 before falling to eventual state champion Episcopal 10-7 in the semifinal round.

After a verbal commitment to Maryland, Mullins decided instead to take his competitive nature and special skills to the University of North Carolina, where he wants to contribute in any way possible, whether on the field, or helping the upperclassmen above him.