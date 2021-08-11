Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys soccer team, led by Cosby's Thomas Vincent

“And I think that Richmond United helped me translate that over to high school. Just to compete against whoever."

Vincent was also Cosby’s team MVP and was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ spring All-South Region team, the only player from the area selected and one of four total from Virginia.

He and Cosby coach Mike Anderson met during Vincent's freshman year at Cosby. It was made known that Vincent was always welcome with the Titans, Anderson said, but they made sure not to bother him about it until it was a decision Vincent and his family were ready to make.

That time came this year. Vincent, like everyone, had to go through tryouts before it was official.

“When he came out to tryouts and he could play as well as we were hoping, then it was an easy call,” Anderson said. “And it was also easy to see that he was going to be one of our leaders.”

Vincent has always been a defender. He grew up as a center back, and that eventually evolved into a defensive midfield role.

When he joined the team at Cosby, it took a bit to make sure that the Titans were using him properly — and that Vincent was helping them properly — Anderson said. He shifted from center midfielder, to center back to defensive midfielder.