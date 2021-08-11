Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys soccer team, led by Cosby's Thomas Vincent

For Thomas Vincent, the opportunity came just in time.
Vincent, throughout most of his time in high school as a student at Cosby, competed in soccer solely with the travel club Richmond United. He began play with United as an eighth grader.
He loves United — he believes the club made him the player he grew to be. But he also wanted to represent his school, too.
However, that was something that wasn’t possible up until last year. Richmond United was part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy program, which did not allow players’ participation in high school competition.
The academy folded last spring as a result of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Richmond United, in turn, announced new membership into ECNL’s Mid-Atlantic Conference. The ECNL does allow for high school play.
So, a senior, Vincent took that chance to suit up for the Titans this spring. And he excelled.
He was what Cosby coach Michael Anderson described as the most dominant defensive-minded player in the state, from his perch as a defensive midfielder. He helped Cosby to a Class 6, Region A title and Class 6 state semifinal appearance.
Vincent is the All-Metro boys soccer player of the year.
“Playing high school, it kind of gave me a perspective on the game,” Vincent said. “It gave me a perspective because I realized no matter who you play with, no matter who you play against … you just got to compete.
“And I think that Richmond United helped me translate that over to high school. Just to compete against whoever."
Vincent was also Cosby’s team MVP and was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ spring All-South Region team, the only player from the area selected and one of four total from Virginia.
He and Cosby coach Mike Anderson met during Vincent's freshman year at Cosby. It was made known that Vincent was always welcome with the Titans, Anderson said, but they made sure not to bother him about it until it was a decision Vincent and his family were ready to make.
That time came this year. Vincent, like everyone, had to go through tryouts before it was official.
“When he came out to tryouts and he could play as well as we were hoping, then it was an easy call,” Anderson said. “And it was also easy to see that he was going to be one of our leaders.”
Vincent has always been a defender. He grew up as a center back, and that eventually evolved into a defensive midfield role.
When he joined the team at Cosby, it took a bit to make sure that the Titans were using him properly — and that Vincent was helping them properly — Anderson said. He shifted from center midfielder, to center back to defensive midfielder.
What makes Vincent so effective in a defensive role, he believes, is his competitiveness.
“I feel like I just want the ball more, honestly,” Vincent said. “And I like going in on tackles … And just winning the ball back. The feeling when I win the ball back, it's really good. And I just feel like that's one of my specialties.”
Vincent’s motor and drive gave Cosby the ability to play his teammates in more aggressively forward, attacking spots within the formation, Anderson said — because they could rely on Anderson to take care of the defensive responsibility in the midfield.
There were times when Vincent was essentially doing it by himself, Anderson said.
“Because everybody else was in a more attacking role,” Anderson said. “And it allowed us to be a more dangerous team going forward because we knew we could count on him protecting the backline.”
Vincent added two goals and two assists himself, too.
Michael Callahan, Richmond United’s U17 and U19 boys coach and a former Richmond Kicker, said Vincent is someone who can come up with big defensive plays in big moments.
“Broken plays, when maybe it looks like the team is a little disorganized or too spread out in transition and, all of a sudden, he’s the guy sprinting out of nowhere to win the ball back or slow the opponent down,” Callahan said.
Vincent will move on to Davidson to play next, a school he felt was a perfect fit. His goal is to earn an opportunity to play right away.
Anderson believes Vincent’s intensity, in addition to his athleticism and skill, will make him a success there.
Vincent finally got his chance to team with Anderson and the Titans this spring. And the results were grand, sending Vincent off to Davidson with a bang.
“He was just phenomenal,” Anderson said.
Meet the rest of the first team
Charlie Flammia
School: Goochland
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
The skinny: Flammia was involved in most of the Bulldogs’ goals this year, whether it was directly scoring them, assisting or pushing the ball forward into the offensive half. He had 21 goals and 18 assists. He will continue competing in soccer at John Tyler Community College.
Andrew Jones
School: Cosby
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
The skinny: Jones finished as one of the top scorers in Cosby program history. The captain was a starter since a freshman, and had 14 goals and 12 assists this year for the Titans’ state semifinal team.
Michael Mancuso
School: Deep Run
Position: Forward
Year: Junior
The skinny: Mancuso was the Wildcat’s goal leader with 10, helping to lead them to a Class 5, Region B title and state semifinals appearance. He was a first-team all-region pick.
Sam Roberson
School: Steward
Position: Forward
Year: Sophomore
The skinny: A captain as a sophomore for the Spartans, Roberson recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in nine games. He is what coach EJ Watkins described as the hardest worker he’s had in 15 years. He already has a VISAA Division II player of the year award under his belt, too, as a freshman in 2019.
Ethan Johnson
School: Douglas Freeman
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
The skinny: Johnson notched 16 goals and five assists, including three hat tricks, for the Mavericks, who were the Class 5, Region B runner-ups. He was Douglas Freeman’s leading scorer, and a first-team all-region selection.
Evan Fidler
School: Mills Godwin
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: Fidler was in his first year playing for Mills Godwin, coming from Richmond United, and he delivered. He was a captain for the Eagles, and helped them to seven shutouts. And, even as a defender, he led Godwin with eight assists and added seven goals. He was first-team all-region and will play at the University of Mary Washington.
Eldin Harbas
School: J.R. Tucker
Position: Defense
Year: Senior
The skinny: The anchor or J.R. Tucker’s defense, Harbas made his debut for the Tigers this year after playing for Richmond United. He was their center back, but also scored three goals and two assists, including a game-winner against Glen Allen. He’ll move on to play at VMI.
Barry Jones
School: Douglas Freeman
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
The skinny: A dynamic player able to play both in the middle and on the wing, Jones scored six goals and added eight assists for Douglas Freeman. He was a first-team all-region pick.
Kevin Sprince
School: Deep Run
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: Leading the Wildcat’s defense, Spring helped Deep Run limit opponents to eight goals in 13 games. The captain also scored four goals himself, and was the Class 5, Region B player of the year. Sprince will continue his career at the University of Mary Washington.
Drew Slack
School: James River
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Senior
The skinny: Slack allowed just three goals in 12 games for the Rapids. He also played some forward, and recorded eight goals. He will play at James Madison.
Honorable mention
Forwards: Misa Erazo, Thomas Dale; Greg Cofer, Patrick Henry; Pierce Boerner, James River; Parker Sloan, Powhatan
Midfielders: Curtis Hale, St. Christopher’s; Carson Boyd, Mills Godwin; Logan Johnson, Deep Run, Nikolas Hatchett, Deep Run; Carson Boyd, Mills Godwin; Julian Rivera, Cosby; Marcello Rodrigues, Deep Run
Defenders: Carter Morris, Mills Godwin; Justin Varela, Midlothian; Will Neuner, Collegiate; Colin Ryan, Collegiate
Goalkeepers: Danny Piper, Douglas Freeman; Austin Anderson, Patrick Henry; Adam Braithwaithe, Matoaca; Matthew Ryder, Mills Godwin; Novak Marny, Hermitage
Note: With the variance in schedules and some schools not participating in some seasons due to the pandemic, for all sports this past season The Times-Dispatch selected one All-Metro team with honorable mentions.
Previous All-Metro players of the year
2020: No season
2019: Jin Kim, Mills Godwin
2018: Alexander Levengood, St. Christopher's
2017: Holden Fisher, Mills Godwin
2016: Holden Fisher, Mills Godwin
2015: Austin Mann, Cosby
2014: Matt Szucs, Midlothian
2013: Finnlay Wyatt, Midlothian
2012: Dan Lauretano, Thomas Dale
2011: Luis Rendon, Cosby
2010: Mason Page, Matoaca
2009: Will Bates, Thomas Dale
2008: Brian Ownby, Deep Run
2007: Zach Morgan, Benedictine; Ian Stowe, Clover Hill
2006: Max Hare, St. Christopher’s; Roger Bothe, Thomas Dale
2005: Kevin McFadden, Collegiate; Roger Bothe, Thomas Dale
2004: Matt Ayotte, Clover Hill
2003: Adam Cristman, Mills Godwin
2002: Adam Cristman, Mills Godwin
2001: Pete Woody, Douglas Freeman
2000: Tim Hogan, Douglas Freeman
1999: Justin Nall, Midlothian
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr