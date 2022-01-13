Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys volleyball team, led by Patrick Henry's Davis Luck

In November of 2018, freshman Davis Luck sat in the stands at William & Mary's Kaplan Arena, a Patrick Henry junior varsity volleyball player cheering on his varsity teammates to what would be their third consecutive Virginia High School League state championship.
A year later, still on the JV squad, he watched the Patriots win another title, this time at VCU's Siegel Center. By that time, the southpaw sophomore knew he wanted volleyball to be part of his life for a long time to come.
And, after helping Patrick Henry to its fifth consecutive state crown last spring, Luck became the undisputed leader his senior season, one filled with trials and turmoil, but which ended in the most familiar of ways: winning a state championship.
But the powerful outside hitter, who is Patrick Henry’s first All-Metro player of the year since Bob Hoke won the inaugural award in 2006, almost never made it to the big stage.
His first love was soccer.
“I had played soccer since I was 4 or 5 years old,” Luck said. “I didn’t start volleyball until my freshman year. I walked in that first day thinking this would be this simple sport, but there was so much to it. I wasn’t ready for it, but I fell in love with it.”
When he was a sophomore, Luck ended his travel soccer career to focus solely on volleyball. Even his parents had to learn the sport. Luck had time to do so, part of a program jam packed with standouts winning title after title.
He finally earned varsity status his junior season, only to watch it delayed due to the pandemic. It also was without longtime head coach Michael Townsend, who had retired to spend time with his two young daughters.
The Patriots won again, this time on their home floor instead of at a big arena due to the pandemic. The stars were aligned for Luck and his fellow seniors to finally be the ones to lead Patrick Henry back to the promised land. Until they weren’t.
“I felt like with every upcoming class that, if we keep winning championships, there’s going to be that pressure of not being the class that ends it,” Luck explained.
Coming off a four-set loss to rival Mechanicsville in September, changes needed to be made. Enter Townsend, returning to help the program get back on track, knowing the players but not knowing where they were at that point.
Practices without an edge became exhaustive rounds of running, jumping and conditioning. Then there would be volleyball. Any sign of complacency disappeared.
“We forgot how it felt to be pushed that hard, by a coach of that caliber,” Luck said.
The rest, of course, is history, as Patrick Henry never lost again, extending its VHSL record for consecutive state championships to six. Luck, who led the Patriots with 13 kills in his final match, finally felt, for himself, the payoff he had seen so many times before.
“That was something I had definitely thought about,” Luck said when asked about finally playing at the Siegel Center. “Even though I only played there once, it was the perfect experience.”
His next chapter will take place right at home, as Luck will play at Randolph-Macon, a program in only its fourth season of existence coached by former Deep Run standout Christian Taylor.
“They have a growing program and are going to do great things,” Luck said. “I have a really good relationship with Coach [Taylor].”
As the past few years have shown, trading the pitch for the court was a wise decision, as Luck also has a really good relationship with volleyball.
Meet the rest of the first team
Brooks Cowart, Senior, Outside Hitter, Glen Allen
The skinny: Cowart was the fulcrum of the powerhouse Jaguars, who, after losing three consecutive VHSL state finals, won the Class 6 crown in November. With 147 kills and a .360 hitting percentage this fall, Cowart finished his career with 375 kills, 390 digs, 85 aces and 27 blocks. He hopes to continue his volleyball career at the collegiate level according to his head coach, Kevin Foy.
Carson Cheeley, Senior, Outside Hitter, Patrick Henry
The skinny: The runner-up to Luck in voting for the Class 4 State Player of The Year, Cheeley had 222 kills for the Patriots powered by a .395 hitting percentage, with 179 digs, 31 aces and 28 blocks. Cheeley also earned First Team Class 4 All-Western Section accolades.
Trevor Foy, Senior, Middle Blocker, Glen Allen
The skinny: When Cowart wasn’t attacking opposing defenses, it was Foy, whose .440 hitting percentage led Glen Allen, registering 128 kills and sixteen blocks. Foy was an easy choice for First Team All-Region honors in Class 5, Region C.
Michael Cummins, Senior, Outside Hitter, James River
The skinny: One of the leaders of a senior-laden squad, Cummins helped the Rapids to a combined 72-2 record over the past three seasons. Named Class 6, Region A Player of The Year, Cummins had a .407 hitting percentage, delivering 206 kills, 107 digs, 33 aces, and 21 blocks to the James River attack.
Caleb Collins, Senior, Outside Hitter, Cosby
The skinny: A team captain and a First Team All-Region 6A honoree, Collins, named Cosby’s MVP, powered the Titan offense to the tune of 313 kills, two short of equalling his career amount for the previous two seasons, ending his tenure with 631. Collins added 65 digs, 55 blocks and 29 aces, leading the Titans to a Class 6 state quarterfinal appearance before being eliminated by eventual state champion Glen Allen.
Drew Barfield, Senior, Opposite Hitter, James River
The skinny: An Honorable Mention All-Metro selection in the spring and First Team All-Region 6A honoree this season, Barfield led James River in kills with 211, compiling a .411 hitting percentage while earning 85 digs, 41 aces and 36 blocks. He and Cummins were catalysts in the Rapids winning 40 consecutive matches before their Class 6 state quarterfinal defeat in November.
Riley Irmen, Junior, Libero, Glen Allen
The skinny: In a region filled with great libero play, Irmen may top them all. Jaguar head coach Kevin Foy thinks so, calling him the best in the area. Irmen compiled 174 digs, 28 aces and 21 assists for Glen Allen with a passing average of 2.18. He will no doubt be the focal point of the team when they attempt to defend the Class 6 championship in 2022.
Meet the second team
Player, Year, School
Matteo Deluca, Senior, Maggie Walker GS
Connor Hammock, Senior, Atlee
Luke Ward, Senior, Cosby
Styles Newcomb, Senior, Thomas Dale
Reed Bonkoysky, Senior, Maggie Walker GS
Cade Kinne, Senior, Clover Hill
Andrew Keely, Senior, Atlee
Ryan Collier, Senior, James River
Thomas Eubank, Junior, Mills Godwin
Previous boys players of the year
2020: Deklan Wingo, Thomas Dale
2019: Cade Terrell, Deep Run
2018: Michael Wright, Deep Run
2017: Michael Wright, Deep Run
2016: Kyle Brumbaugh, James River
2015: Nick Spichiger, Midlothian
2014: Craig Nelms, Deep Run
2013: Lawrence Jones, Midlothian
2012: Mitchell Ford, James River
2011: Sam Albus, James River
2010: Darren Kilby, James River
2009: Mark Smith, Clover Hill
2008: Bradley Johnson, Thomas Dale
2007: Michael Blankenbecler, Thomas Dale