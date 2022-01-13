Meet the 2021 All-Metro boys volleyball team, led by Patrick Henry's Davis Luck

“We forgot how it felt to be pushed that hard, by a coach of that caliber,” Luck said.

The rest, of course, is history, as Patrick Henry never lost again, extending its VHSL record for consecutive state championships to six. Luck, who led the Patriots with 13 kills in his final match, finally felt, for himself, the payoff he had seen so many times before.

“That was something I had definitely thought about,” Luck said when asked about finally playing at the Siegel Center. “Even though I only played there once, it was the perfect experience.”

His next chapter will take place right at home, as Luck will play at Randolph-Macon, a program in only its fourth season of existence coached by former Deep Run standout Christian Taylor.

“They have a growing program and are going to do great things,” Luck said. “I have a really good relationship with Coach [Taylor].”

As the past few years have shown, trading the pitch for the court was a wise decision, as Luck also has a really good relationship with volleyball.

Meet the rest of the first team

Brooks Cowart, Senior, Outside Hitter, Glen Allen