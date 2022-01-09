Meet the runners of the year

Trevor Mason

School: Patrick Henry

Year: Senior

The skinny: Mason won five races this fall, including the Class 4, Region B meet, and never placed below sixth at any meet through states. He finished third at the Class 4 state meet and fourth at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, which was the best placement of any Richmond boy at the meet. His time of 15:27 in a Capital District meet win was the fastest in the area all season.

Alli Crytser

School: Hanover

Year: Junior

The skinny: Despite health challenges early in the season, Crytser still maintained her position as the fastest girl in the Richmond area. She collected three victories, including the King of the Hill Challenge and the Class 4, Region B meet, where she defended her title with a dominant time of 18:00.60. She placed fifth at the Class 4 state meet (18:31) before finishing 13th at the Eastbay South Regional.

Meet the rest of the boys first team

Berkley Nance

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Sophomore

The skinny: Nance was a member of the All-Metro first team as a freshman, and he continued to show why he has one of the brightest futures among area runners. He finished in the top five of every meet that he competed in through the Class 5 state championships at Great Meadow, where he won the individual state title. He set a personal best with a time of 15:42 when he came away victorious at the Class 5, Region C meet at Pole Green Park.

Luke Taylor

School: Patrick Henry

Year: Senior

The skinny: Mason and Taylor formed the strongest 1-2 punch in the Richmond area, and they were one of the best cross country duos in the state. He was second behind Mason at the Class 4, Region B meet, but he even usurped his running mate at the end of the season, beating Mason by a step for second place at the Class 4 state meet - his time of 15:50 was the best of any Richmond boy at Great Meadow. He recorded a career-best 15:32 at a Capital District meet and was the top local finisher at the Eastbay South Regional after the season (21st).

Travis Albon

School: Atlee

Year: Junior

The skinny: Albon was the top runner for the strong Atlee squad, leading the Raiders to a Class 4, Region B team title with his own third-place performance. He also set a personal record with a time of 15:48.60 at that meet. Other standout races included his third-place finish in a Capital District meet - behind Mason and Taylor from Patrick Henry - and his eighth-place finish at the Albemarle Invitational, where Atlee was second as a team behind Glen Allen.

Brett Bishop

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

The skinny: Bishop followed up his junior campaign, where he was named the All-Metro runner of the year in 2020’s delayed spring season, with a consistent and strong senior year. His 10th-place finish at the MileStat.com XC Invitational was a new personal record (15:51) and was second best among area boys at the meet. He won the Colonial District Gathering of the Harriers before finishing third at the Class 5, Region C meet and fifth at the Class 5 state meet.

Ben Hagerich

School: Glen Allen

Year: Senior

The skinny: The Glen Allen boys were without a doubt the strongest XC team in the Richmond area, and Hagerich was entrenched as their top runner en route to the Class 5 team championship. He finished third at the Class 5 state meet and second at the Class 5, Region C meet, where he ran to a career-best mark of 15:51.30 at Pole Green Park. The Jaguars were victorious as a team in every 5K race they ran in, including the loaded MileStat.com XC Invitational, where Hagerich placed 21st.

Ethan Coleman

School: Hanover

Year: Senior

The skinny: Coleman was a standout runner amid a challenging schedule and classification. To open the season, he was fourth at the Pole Green Invitational and was second at the grueling King of the Hill challenge at King George. Coleman then broke the 16-minute barrier for the first time at the Great American XC Festival in Cary, N.C. He finished his season by placing fourth at the Class 4, Region B meet and all-state (10th) at the Class 4 state meet.

Meet the rest of the girls first team

Gabriella Garcia

School: Midlothian

Year: Senior

The skinny: Inspired by her mom’s passing last year, Garcia culminated her senior season with a Class 5 state championship. She finished the last XC race of her high school career with a time of 18:55, erasing a gap in front of her the final stretch before coming away with a 20-second margin of victory. She was also victorious at the Patrick Henry Invitational and Class 5, Region C meet.

Logan Nuckols

School: Patrick Henry

Year: Senior

The skinny: Nuckols was already an All-Metro basketball player and standout track runner before immediately succeeding in her first year of cross country as a senior. Nuckols, who is committed to play basketball at Campbell, was the first local girl to finish at the MileStat.com XC Invitational. She placed 10th with a time of 18:33. She also finished runner-up at the Patrick Henry Invitational, runner-up at the Class 4, Region B meet and ninth at the Class 4 state meet.

Sidney Walters

School: Deep Run

Year: Junior

The skinny: Walters finished sixth at the Class 5 state meet to help the Wildcats earn a state title, and her runner-up performance at the Class 5, Region C meet helped Deep Run best Glen Allen and Midlothian. She was the second local girl to cross at the MileStat.com XC Invitational, where she finished 14th with a personal-best time of 18:51. Walters also led the Wildcats to a win at the RVA Relays.

Catherine Garrison

School: Maggie Walker GS

Year: Senior

The skinny: The Green Dragons added another state championship to their ever-expanding trophy cabinet, with Garrison at the helm. She placed fifth at the Class 3 state meet - one of seven top-five finishes for the senior on the year. She claimed victories at the Augusta Invitational, Atlantic Coast XC Invitational and the Colonial District Gathering of the Harriers. She set a personal best of 18:57 at the MileStat.com XC Invitational.

MK Myers

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

The skinny: Myers was among the top private-school runners in the state. She edged out a victory in the LIS meet - comprising a handful of local private schools - in 19:42.30 on Collegiate’s home cross country course. She was 33rd at the MileStat.com XC Invitational with a personal-best time of 19:21, and she placed third at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state meet at Pole Green Park with a time of 19:26.90.

Reagan Gilman

School: Veritas

Year: Senior

The skinny: Gilman is the latest to star out of Veritas, the small Northside private school that has fostered considerable cross country success in the VISAA. She opened her season with a victory at the Norfolk Collegiate Invitational, and she was first place in the Varsity B race at the MileStat.com XC Invitational - her time of 19:25 would’ve been good for 34th in the main race, seventh among local runners. She was inches behind Myers at the LIS meet, and she was fourth with a personal record of 19:17.70 at the VISAA Division II championship.

Meet the second teams

BOYS: Quinn Parrish, James River, sophomore; Stan Craig, Collegiate, senior; Josh Leonard, Atlee, senior; Patrick Allen, Atlee, junior; Carter Smith, Mechanicsville, junior; Eric Fagan, Glen Allen, junior; Blair Bishop, Douglas Freeman, senior

GIRLS: Ellie Agustin, Hanover, freshman; Gray Pershing, Maggie Walker GS, junior; Julia Fabiato, Deep Run, sophomore; Kylie Bonser, Midlothian, junior; Annie Ripol, Glen Allen, senior; Tessa Dobrinski, Glen Allen, senior; Janie Sanborn, Deep Run, senior

Previous runners of the year

Boys

2020: Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman

2018-19: Colby Burcham, Deep Run

2017: Grant Northcutt, Cosby

2015-16: Waleed Suliman, Douglas Freeman

2014: Matthew Novak, Deep Run

2013: Tommy Mulroy, Midlothian

2012: Sean Willard, Midlothian

2011: Nathaniel Hall, Atlee

2010: Silas Frantz, Douglas Freeman

2009: Ted Richardson, James River

2008: Ben Dejarnette, Atlee

2005-07: Jason Witt, Midlothian

2004: Michael Chapa, J.R. Tucker; Daniel Howard, MWGS

Girls

2020: Alli Crytser, Hanover

2017-19: Mary Caroline Heinen, Maggie Walker GS

2015-16: Rachel Northcutt, Cosby

2014: Khloe Pointer, Maggie Walker GS

2013: Katharine Benfer, Mills Godwin

2012: Kara Dickerson, Midlothian

2010-11: Megan Moye, Cosby

2007-09: Kathleen Lautzenheiser, Midlothian

2005-06: Kristin Wolfe, James River