Meet the 2021 All-Metro field hockey team, led by UR commit Lainey Nichols

For the Nichols, field hockey is a family affair.

Lainey Nichols, a senior at Trinity Episcopal who plays midfield and a forward, has two sisters who also played.

The middle sister, Cori Nichols, was a four-year starter with the Titans and earned the All-Metro player of the year title in 2019. She now plays collegiately at the University of Richmond. Mother Heather Nichols is also an assistant coach at Trinity, after her own career at Monacan and VCU.

It’s a combination that has caused tension in sports families across the globe. But it only brought her family closer, Lainey said.

“I would say it was a bonding experience, especially for me and my sister Cori,” Lainey said. Along with all the time they put in on the field, the family is based in Powhatan, making for an long drive out to Trinity’s campus.

“We were always in the car together, so it definitely brought us together.”

It helped that the two sisters specialized on opposite sides of the field. While Cori shut down opponents as a defensive mid, Lainey has been one of the Titans top scorers for the past three seasons. She led the way this year with 26 goals and 5 assists.

Her offensive firepower earned her the title of LIS player of the year, a spot on the VISAA all-state first team and, now, as the All-Metro player of the year.

Trinity coach Margie Snead said that Nichols benefits from her speed and a sharp shot, allowing her to build momentum on the transition and navigate heavy targeting from opposing defenses.

“The funny part about Lainey is that her athletic persona is completely different than the personality when you’re standing in front of her. She's very lowkey,” Snead said. “It is the complete opposite of that. Her style of play is really explosive.”

That more reserved nature also meant Nichols had to find her own way to lead, during a unique time for Titan hockey.

In the year before the pandemic, Trinity claimed back-to-back state titles while carrying on a two-year undefeated streak. Then, in 2020, the team could play only a handful of modified scrimmages in a year where they graduated a deep, talented class.

Coming back in 2021, it still wasn’t clear what they could expect, either from the season itself or from the team. But Nichols and her fellow leaders were up to the challenge.

“Nobody knew for sure whether we'd make it to the end, and I think that's a really difficult scenario for kids to find traction for leadership, but they each use their strengths in different ways,” Snead said. “They were able to redefine who we are as a program. We have a lot of tradition and a lot of history, and some of that came to a screeching halt. It was up to them to get the wheels of tradition going again, and I think they did a great job.”

The Titans did have a handful of losses this season; three were against eventual state champions in Norfolk Academy and Cox, and the fourth came in the LIS regional title game against Collegiate.

But they held on for an undefeated LIS regular season, and they made up for their first loss to the Cougars by beating them in the VISAA state semifinals.

“They’re obviously one of our biggest opponents,” Nichols said. “It's always super fun to play against them because a lot of Trinity girls do know the Collegiate girls, but it's also very competitive. Everyone knew that it wasn't going to be easy to beat them.”

Norfolk Academy walked away with the title, but the Titans’ return exceeded even their own expectations. She is joined on the first team by two teammates, junior goalkeeper Valentina Ambrogi-Torres and junior midfield/forward Olivia Schmincke.

Now, after a year of being the lone Nichols on the field, Lainey will be rejoining Cori at the University of Richmond. While the pandemic did complicate the recruitment process, Nichols said she’s excited to be joining the Spiders, like many Titans before her.

“I had a meeting with Coach Snead before I committed because I didn't know what to do, and she told me to just wake up tomorrow morning and tell yourself, ‘Okay, I'm going to Richmond,’ and just see how you feel,” Nichols said. “That's what I did, and I just knew I wanted to go there.”

Meet the rest of the first team

Valentina Ambrogi-Torres

School: Trinity Episcopal

Year: Junior

Position: Goalkeeper

The skinny: A first-year starter for the Titans, Ambrogi-Torres had some big goalie pads to fill. Her consistency and leadership in the backfield helped keep Trinity in games, especially off corner opportunities. She had an 87.5% save percentage with 141 saves on 161 shots, earning 11 shutouts. Ambrogi-Torres was named to the LIS and VISAA first teams.

Ella Burns

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior

Position: Back

The skinny: A utility player with great stick skills, Burns had an impact across the field. She played a crucial role in Deep Run’s offensive and defensive corners, and added 7 goals and 7 assists. Burns was the only Class 5C player to be named to an all-state team.

Madelyn Curtis

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Back

The skinny: As a senior captain, Curtis establishes the tone both offensively and defensively for the Cougars. Along with being a strong interceptor and tackler, she contributed 11 goals and 7 assists. Curtis was named to the All-LIS and All-VISAA first teams and is committed to the University of Richmond.

Izzy Lee

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

Position: Back

The skinny: Lee has the talent to play any position but thrives defensively with her block tackles, positioning and communication. Her hockey sense and poise has made her an essential part of Collegiate’s play off corners. She also scored a goal and 4 assists. An All-LIS and All-VISAA first team honoree, Lee is committed to play at Georgetown.

Carsyn Poppa

School: Mechanicsville

Year: Senior

Position: Back/midfield

The skinny: Along with teammate Paige Moore, Poppa led the Mustangs to a Class 4B championship and was named the 4B player of the year. She had 13 goals this season, including the title-winning score over Patrick Henry. Poppa is committed to play at Roanoke.

Mary Kate Richards

School: St. Catherine’s

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

The skinny: As a defensive center, Richards’ athleticism allowed her to chase down the attack and break up offensive threats. Her play energized the entire team, and she was able to redirect the ball to build momentum for the Saints attack. She was named to the All-LIS first team.

Callie Rogers

School: Collegiate

Year: Sophomore

Position: Midfield

The skinny: Rogers is an extremely crafty player who scored the overtime goal that earned Collegiate its LIS championship this year. Her shot is a serious threat, and her field vision makes her teammates more dangerous as well. She recorded 22 goals and 4 assists. She was named to the All-LIS and All-VISAA first teams, and served on the 2020 USA U-17 national team.

Ava Rossman

School: Patrick Henry

Year: Sophomore

Position: Forward

The skinny: The Patriots picked off two higher seeds on their way to the program’s first regional title game appearance, which also sent them to their first state tournament. Rossman led the way offensively, including an overtime goal against top-seeded Powhatan. She led her team throughout the year with 15 goals and 10 assists.

Olivia Schmincke

School: Trinity Episcopal

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield/forward

The skinny: Schmincke’s responsibilities in the midfield broke up opponents’ offensive press, but she still found the space to build momentum and contribute 11 goals to Trinity’s cause. She was one of two returning starters from the Titans’ back-to-back state title claims and earned first-team honors from the LIS and VISAA this season. She is committed to continue her career at Delaware.

Emma Stevens

School: St. Catherine’s

Year: Junior

Position: Forward/midfield

The skinny: An All-LIS and All-VISAA first team honoree, Stevens handled responsibilities across the field. Described as the glue for St. Cat’s team, she cycled between playing the attack and defensive center. She generated most of the team’s offense, contributing 5 goals and 6 assists, and secured center field defensively.

Meet the second team

Player, Year, Position, School

Caroline Bassett, senior, back, Patrick Henry

Lexi Campbell, junior, forward, Powhatan

Caitlin Carraway, sophomore, midfield/back, Thomas Dale

Hailey Collins, senior, midfield, Prince George

Mary Hazel Davis, sophomore, midfield/back, Trinity Episcopal

Ella Fallen, junior, goalkeeper, Deep Run

Jordan Krauss, senior, forward, Powhatan

Kelsey MacAleese, junior, midfield, Deep Run

Camille Martin, senior, forward, L.C. Bird

Paige Moore, senior, midfield/back, Mechanicsville

Ellie Nuckols, senior, forward, Manchester

Sydney Simpson, senior, back, St. Catherine’s

Past winners

2016: Ella Donahue, Trinity Episcopal

2015: Annie Snead, Trinity Episcopal

2014: Annie Snead, Trinity Episcopal

2013: Brooks Doxey, Collegiate

2012: Erin Menges, St. Catherine’s

2011: Amanda Kim, St. Catherine’s

2010: Amanda Kim and Kali Vicars, St. Catherine’s

2009: Hillary Zell, Collegiate

2008: Hillary Zell, Collegiate

2007: Tori O’Shea, Collegiate

2006: Tori O’Shea, Collegiate

2005: Carrington Croft, St. Catherine’s

2004: Kate Hanley, Collegiate

2003: Blair Northen, Collegiate

2002: Shannon Taylor, James River