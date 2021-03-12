Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball team, led by Monacan's Jordan Hodges

The skinny: Ellis has been one of the most productive scorers around for a couple years now. The 2021 Class 5, Region B player of the year averaged 32 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

She also made the region All-Academic team. Ellis, who features a diverse offensive arsenal full of step-backs, Euro steps, elusive crossovers and smooth behind-the-back dribbles, had three 40-plus point games and four double doubles this year.

She finished her career for the Monarchs with 1,470 points, and has yet to announce a college decision.

Alexis Warren

School: Cosby

Year: Senior

Position: Center

Height: 6-0

The skinny: A dominant force on the low block, Warren was the Titans' catalyst on both sides of the floor for the 7-2 Class 6, Region A champions and state finalists.