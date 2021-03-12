Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball team, led by Monacan's Jordan Hodges

Player of the year
Jordan Hodges
School: Monacan
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 5-6
The skinny: Hodges was the Region B player of the year and a first team all-state selection her freshman, sophomore and junior years. Class 4 did not do all-region or all-state teams this year.
She averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 steals while committing just 2.3 turnovers per game this season, and finished her Monacan career with 1,501 points.
The 2021 McDonald's All-American game nominee is committed to play at Liberty.
Monacan girls basketball coach Larry Starr sometimes has to beg his leading scorer to shoot the ball.
Meet the rest of the first team
Maya Ellis
School: Meadowbrook
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Height: 5-8
The skinny: Ellis has been one of the most productive scorers around for a couple years now. The 2021 Class 5, Region B player of the year averaged 32 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.
She also made the region All-Academic team. Ellis, who features a diverse offensive arsenal full of step-backs, Euro steps, elusive crossovers and smooth behind-the-back dribbles, had three 40-plus point games and four double doubles this year.
She finished her career for the Monarchs with 1,470 points, and has yet to announce a college decision.
Alexis Warren
School: Cosby
Year: Senior
Position: Center
Height: 6-0
The skinny: A dominant force on the low block, Warren was the Titans' catalyst on both sides of the floor for the 7-2 Class 6, Region A champions and state finalists.
She averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 65% from the floor and adding 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
The UVA-Wise signee uses an assortment of spin moves and hesitations to create space and utilize a soft touch at the rim. Warren also has a 4.135 GPA.
Sherese Pittman
School: Steward
Year: Senior
Position: Guard / forward
Height: 6-1
The skinny: The VISAA Division II State Invitational MVP leaves Steward on the heels of back-to-back state titles. A James Madison signee, Pittman averaged 17.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 4.3 blocks over six games. Pittman was the Division II player of the year for 2019-20, and chose JMU despite offers from Power 5 programs. Pittman was also a 2021 McDonald's All-American game nominee.
Logan Nuckols
School: Patrick Henry
Year: Junior
Position: Guard
The skinny: Over 10 games, Nuckols averaged 18.3 points, 5.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 80% at the free throw line.
She features a smooth, elusive handle and quick release and has scored 914 points over three seasons for the Patriots. Her season high was 39 points in a game against Mechanicsville.
The Patriots lost to eventual Class 4 champion Louisa in the regional tournament. Nuckols is committed to play Division I basketball at Campbell.
NOTE: The Times-Dispatch did not do second and third teams this year because of competitive inconsistencies brought on by the pandemic. Replacing the second and third teams is a list of honorable mentions.
Honorable mentions
Arshae Jackson, sophomore guard, James River
Madison Fath, senior guard, Midlothian
Erin Woodson, sophomore guard, Saint Gertrude
Ta'Nya Outten, senior forward, L.C. Bird
Faith Henderson, junior guard, Powhatan
Sarah Larkin, senior forward, Maggie Walker Governor's School
Allyson Booth, sophomore forward, Matoaca
Maddi Butler, junior forward, Mechanicsville
Past All-Metro players of the year
2020: Sydney Boone, Highland Springs
2019: Elaina Chapman, Trinity Episcopal
2018: Jada Boyd, ARGS
2016-17: Megan Walker, Monacan
2015: Taja Cole, L.C. Bird
2013-14: Dorothy Adomako, Cosby
2012: Daeisha Brown, Huguenot
2011: Ka'lia Johnson, Thomas Dale
2010: Becca Wann, Cosby
2009: Jazmin Pitts, Cosby
2008: Ruthanne Doherty, L.C. Bird
2007: Ebony Patterson, L.C. Bird
2006: Lindsay Biggs, Manchester
2004-05: Jasmine Young, Monacan
2003: Narissa Suber, Atlee
2002: Britney Anderson, Meadowbrook
2001: Ashley Cox, L.C. Bird; Stephanie Walker, Varina
2000: Anna Prillaman, Midlothian
1999: Natasha Starkes, Henrico
1998: Shontrese Smith, L.C. Bird
1997: Natasha Starkes, Henrico
1995-96: Katie Tracy, James River
1994: Tiffany Bower, Monacan
1993: Mandy Saunders, Meadowbrook
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim