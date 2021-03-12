 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball team, led by Monacan's Jordan Hodges
0 comments
breaking

Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls basketball team, led by Monacan's Jordan Hodges

{{featured_button_text}}

Player of the year

20210311-SPO_HODGES_BB06

Monacan High School senior point guard Jordan Hodges, the girls basketball All-Metro Player of the Year, photographed at Monacan High School in Chesterfield County, VA Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Jordan Hodges

School: Monacan

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-6

The skinny: Hodges was the Region B player of the year and a first team all-state selection her freshman, sophomore and junior years. Class 4 did not do all-region or all-state teams this year.

She averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 steals while committing just 2.3 turnovers per game this season, and finished her Monacan career with 1,501 points.

The 2021 McDonald's All-American game nominee is committed to play at Liberty. 

Meet the rest of the first team

MayaEllisPreferredHeadshot.jpg

Maya Ellis

School: Meadowbrook

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Height: 5-8

The skinny: Ellis has been one of the most productive scorers around for a couple years now. The 2021 Class 5, Region B player of the year averaged 32 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

She also made the region All-Academic team. Ellis, who features a diverse offensive arsenal full of step-backs, Euro steps, elusive crossovers and smooth behind-the-back dribbles, had three 40-plus point games and four double doubles this year.

She finished her career for the Monarchs with 1,470 points, and has yet to announce a college decision. 

Alexis 2.jpg

Alexis Warren

School: Cosby

Year: Senior

Position: Center

Height: 6-0

The skinny: A dominant force on the low block, Warren was the Titans' catalyst on both sides of the floor for the 7-2 Class 6, Region A champions and state finalists.

She averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 65% from the floor and adding 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The UVA-Wise signee uses an assortment of spin moves and hesitations to create space and utilize a soft touch at the rim. Warren also has a 4.135 GPA. 

Sherese Pittman.jpg

Steward’s Sherese Pittman xxxxx xxxxx Xxxxx Xxxxxx Xxxxx xxxxx

Sherese Pittman

School: Steward

Year: Senior

Position: Guard / forward

Height: 6-1

The skinny: The VISAA Division II State Invitational MVP leaves Steward on the heels of back-to-back state titles. A James Madison signee, Pittman averaged 17.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 4.3 blocks over six games. Pittman was the Division II player of the year for 2019-20, and chose JMU despite offers from Power 5 programs. Pittman was also a 2021 McDonald's All-American game nominee. 

LoganNuckolsHeadshot.JPG

Logan Nuckols

School: Patrick Henry

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

The skinny: Over 10 games, Nuckols averaged 18.3 points, 5.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 45% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 80% at the free throw line.

She features a smooth, elusive handle and quick release and has scored 914 points over three seasons for the Patriots. Her season high was 39 points in a game against Mechanicsville.

The Patriots lost to eventual Class 4 champion Louisa in the regional tournament. Nuckols is committed to play Division I basketball at Campbell. 

NOTE: The Times-Dispatch did not do second and third teams this year because of competitive inconsistencies brought on by the pandemic. Replacing the second and third teams is a list of honorable mentions. 

Honorable mentions

Arshae Jackson, sophomore guard, James River

Madison Fath, senior guard, Midlothian 

Erin Woodson, sophomore guard, Saint Gertrude

Ta'Nya Outten, senior forward, L.C. Bird

Faith Henderson, junior guard, Powhatan 

Sarah Larkin, senior forward, Maggie Walker Governor's School

Allyson Booth, sophomore forward, Matoaca

Maddi Butler, junior forward, Mechanicsville 

Past All-Metro players of the year

2020: Sydney Boone, Highland Springs

2019: Elaina Chapman, Trinity Episcopal

2018: Jada Boyd, ARGS

2016-17: Megan Walker, Monacan

2015: Taja Cole, L.C. Bird

2013-14: Dorothy Adomako, Cosby

2012: Daeisha Brown, Huguenot

2011: Ka'lia Johnson, Thomas Dale

2010: Becca Wann, Cosby

2009: Jazmin Pitts, Cosby

2008: Ruthanne Doherty, L.C. Bird

2007: Ebony Patterson, L.C. Bird

2006: Lindsay Biggs, Manchester

2004-05: Jasmine Young, Monacan

2003: Narissa Suber, Atlee

2002: Britney Anderson, Meadowbrook

2001: Ashley Cox, L.C. Bird; Stephanie Walker, Varina

2000: Anna Prillaman, Midlothian

1999: Natasha Starkes, Henrico

1998: Shontrese Smith, L.C. Bird

1997: Natasha Starkes, Henrico

1995-96: Katie Tracy, James River

1994: Tiffany Bower, Monacan

1993: Mandy Saunders, Meadowbrook

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News