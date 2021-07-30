Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls lacrosse team, led by Douglas Freeman's Kerry Nease

“I think I’m a little bit better at lacrosse,” Nease said, explaining her rationale for the decision early in her Douglas Freeman career. “So I started to get pretty serious about it in ninth grade and played more competitively in 10th grade.”

In her freshman season in 2018, Nease did what her sister had done just two years earlier in making the All-Metro first team. She repeated as a sophomore while she watched her best friend, Kate Miller of Atlee, return to the Class 5 state tournament.

It was where she and her Maverick teammates wanted to go and knew to do that they would have to end the Raiders’ reign in Class 5, Region B.

Fast forward to the regional championship last month, as Douglas Freeman and Atlee battled for the title and the lone available berth in Class 5. Nease was ready for the moment, helping dominate early in draw controls as the Mavericks eliminated the Raiders.

“Honestly, from some of our first practices, Atlee was mentioned,” Nease said. “It was fueling our fire. We’re all just massive competitors. Losing isn’t really our forte. We worked as hard as we could to win those draws and get possession for our team.”