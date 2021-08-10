Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls soccer team, led by Deep Run's Camryn Miller

Miller was also the Class 5, Region B player of the year, and the Deep Run team MVP.

It was a process to get to this point. When Miller entered Deep Run as a freshman, she had goalkeepers Madelyn Dewey and Hannah McLaughlin ahead of her. They were two players she trained with for years prior, with Richmond United.

Miller’s simple goal was to make the varsity team as a freshman. Then when she checked that off, her aim was to learn from both Dewey and McLaughlin — both Division I talents as well. Dewey went on to Dayton and McLaughlin to Clemson.

“I knew, realistically, I wasn't probably going to play,” Miller said. “And that was OK, they were two excellent goalkeepers. I just wanted to gain all the experience I could from them and just train and work with them.

“And I think that was probably one of the biggest reasons that my soccer career has gone the way it has so far.”

Not only that, as a reserve Miller’s primary role was to make the other Deep Run goalies — including Dewey and McLaughlin — better, Wildcats coach Steven Chapman said.

And Miller did that, without a doubt, Chapman said. Deep Run made the Class 5 state semifinal game in 2018 and the Class 5 state final in 2019.