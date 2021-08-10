Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls soccer team, led by Deep Run's Camryn Miller

Goalkeeper Camryn Miller fully embraces a challenge.
Celia Mosier, the Richmond Strikers’ director of goalkeeping, has seen that firsthand.
Miller, a departing standout at Deep Run and incoming freshman at UVA, can be in a more than hour-long training session where she hardly makes any saves because it’s a practice that’s designed to be very demanding.
And the result? She’ll walk off the field with the biggest smile on her face, Mosier said.
“And go, 'That was so fun.'” Mosier said. “Like the harder it is, the more fun she thinks it is. And a lot of times the less success she has in training, she just looks at that as, 'Oh, I'm getting better, because this was really hard.'
“And most goalkeepers are not like that.”
Miller is very, very rare, Mosier said. She worked hard while waiting in the wings behind a pair of other standout Deep Run netminders. Then when her time finally arrived this spring, she delivered.
She allowed just three goals in the Wildcats’ 12 games, and posted 10 shutouts, helping lead the team to the Class 5, Region B title game.
Miller is the Times-Dispatch’s All-Metro girls soccer player of the year.
“It's as simple as just working hard,” Miller said. “I do what I know I can do, to the best of my ability."
Miller was also the Class 5, Region B player of the year, and the Deep Run team MVP.
It was a process to get to this point. When Miller entered Deep Run as a freshman, she had goalkeepers Madelyn Dewey and Hannah McLaughlin ahead of her. They were two players she trained with for years prior, with Richmond United.
Miller’s simple goal was to make the varsity team as a freshman. Then when she checked that off, her aim was to learn from both Dewey and McLaughlin — both Division I talents as well. Dewey went on to Dayton and McLaughlin to Clemson.
“I knew, realistically, I wasn't probably going to play,” Miller said. “And that was OK, they were two excellent goalkeepers. I just wanted to gain all the experience I could from them and just train and work with them.
“And I think that was probably one of the biggest reasons that my soccer career has gone the way it has so far.”
Not only that, as a reserve Miller’s primary role was to make the other Deep Run goalies — including Dewey and McLaughlin — better, Wildcats coach Steven Chapman said.
And Miller did that, without a doubt, Chapman said. Deep Run made the Class 5 state semifinal game in 2018 and the Class 5 state final in 2019.
“Every day at training she would bust her tail and work so hard that the other two had to work as hard, or harder, to keep their spots,” Chapman said. “And what it develops is a great training mentality among the goalkeepers. But also that translates throughout the whole team.”
Miller was finally set to get her opportunity to start for the first time last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season. She was crushed.
But in the time that followed, she was able to train with Richmond United. And she used time outside of that to train with Mosier one-on-one.
"I trained every second I could,” Miller said.
As Chapman noted, Miller essentially went straight from being a sophomore backup to a senior starter, from a competition standpoint. But she came out both mentally and physically prepared this spring, he said.
And along with what he called a tremendous work rate, Miller embraced a leadership role as a captain this year.
“I'm a big vocal leader for sure, in terms of games and practices,” Miller said. “I'm always talking, I'm always directing. But not to a point where I'm over speaking. It's more of I speak with purpose, I'm vocal with purpose. But I also hold people accountable, as much as I hold myself accountable."
The Wildcats’ season began with a loss to rival Douglas Freeman, which Miller said was a wake-up call for them. She then witnessed much improvement over the course of the year.
And even though Deep Run fell to Douglas Freeman again in the region final, on penalty kicks, Miller said that was 100% the Wildcats’ best game of the year.
“We played pretty solid in every game. ... But, in terms of technique and trust in each other, we really, really improved,” Miller said.
Now Miller is making the transition to UVA. It had been her desired school for a while, and she committed last spring. She began training in Charlottesville in mid July. She’ll redshirt to start.
Asked about what she hopes her legacy will be at Deep Run, Miller said she wants the goalkeepers who come after to see that being a good person both on and off the field will help them find success.
Miller paid her dues, and it paid off when it was finally her time to perform this spring.
“Obviously, I want to be remembered as a great goalkeeper and a great player,” Miller said. “But mostly just as a good person, that ... left a mark on my school.
“Because I really, really enjoyed it there. And I hope everybody that comes after me does as well."
Meet the rest of the first team
Hannah Calliott
School: James River
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
The skinny: In both on-field performance and leadership, Calliott was key. She had nine goals and five assists, and was the Rapids’ only captain. Three of her goals came from essentially midfield. Calliott will play at Christopher Newport.
Ava Lohmann
School: Douglas Freeman
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
The skinny: Lohmann led the Mavericks’ attack, en route to a Class 5, Region B title and an appearance in the state semifinals. The first-team all-region pick scored 16 goals. She had the clinching penalty kick in the region final against Deep Run, too.
Caley Shriner
School: Deep Run
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
The skinny: Shriner was what Deep Run coach Steven Chapman described as an attacking force for the Wildcats. Armed with speed and strong dribbling skills, she scored 16 goals and added seven assists. Four of her goals were game-winning strikes. The first-team all-region pick in Class 5, Region B will continue her career at Randolph-Macon.
Olivia Woodson
School: Monacan
Position: Forward
Year: Sophomore
The skinny: With game-changing speed, touch and finishing ability, Woodson paced Monacan with 15 goals and four assists. She helped lead the Chiefs to the Class 4, Region B title. Woodson had hat tricks in wins against Clover Hill and Manchester.
Madelene Greene
School: Cosby
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
The skinny: A versatile piece for Cosby, Green can operate both in the front of the formation and within the defense. She’s adept at breaking up opponent runs and generating attacks from the back. She scored one goal and notched five assists. The goal came off a corner kick in the Titans’ Class 6, Region A final against Kellam, which they won 2-0 to advance to the state semifinals.
Marianna McComb
School: Collegiate
Year: Senior
The skinny: McComb was Collegiate’s metronome, setting the tempo and rhythm for the Cougars. The captain excelled with her passing ability, and finished with five goals and seven assists from her defensive midfielder spot. One of those goals came from deep to help Collegiate beat Cape Henry Collegiate 2-1 in the VISAA Division I state semifinals.
Rebecca Neal
School: Cosby
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
The skinny: An attacking midfielder, Neal notched five goals and five assists for Cosby’s state semifinal team. One of those goals was a dazzling run from midfield, past five defenders and the goalkeeper, to score what was the game winner against James River in May.
Lacy Fisher
School: Douglas Freeman
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: Fisher was the anchor of a Douglas Freeman defensive unit that surrendered just four goals. The center back, a first-team all-region pick, ran down opposing forwards for the Mavericks and limited quality shots on goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove.
Sophia Palumbo
School: St. Catherine’s
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
The skinny: Palumbo kept the Saints’ defense secure — or as coach Laurie Marshalek put it, she will run through a brick wall to win the ball for her team. The first-team VISAA all-state and all-LIS selection was also dangerous on set pieces. She scored one goal and added 13 assists, and 10 of the assists were off set pieces for the Saints, who claimed the VISAA Division I state title.
Talley Applewhite
School: St. Catherine’s
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Junior
The skinny: Applewhite was the Saints’ security blanket. In their 16-game state title run, Applewhite allowed just three goals. She was the VISAA Division I player of the year and all-LIS. Applewhite is committed to play at Navy.
Honorable mention
Forwards: Kiley Fitzgerald, Glen Allen; Sophia Connell, St. Catherine’s; Abigail Follis, Matoaca; Walker Bristow, Douglas Freeman
Midfielders: Abbey Muir, Cosby; Ronin Van Ofenheim, Hanover; Sara Placide, Trinity Episcopal; Kenley Campbell, Collegiate; Maggie Patten, Douglas Freeman: Maggie Grimes, Hanover
Defenders: Haley Sink, Cosby; Gracie Knisley, Prince George; Maddie Strieffler, Deep Run; Julia Stephenson, Deep Run; Hannah Tittermary, Douglas Freeman; Galyah Ahmed, Cosby; Dylan White, Trinity Episcopal
Goalkeepers: Lauren Hargrove, Douglas Freeman; Tallulah Miller, Hanover; Maddie Campo, Clover Hill
Note: With the variance in schedules and some schools not participating in some seasons due to the pandemic, for all sports this past season The Times-Dispatch selected one All-Metro team with honorable mentions.
Previous All-Metro players of the year
2020: No season
2018: Kate Johnston, Collegiate
2017: Caroline Cipolla, Mills Godwin
2016: Seeley Yoo, St. Catherine’s
2015: Brittany Beckwith, Midlothian
2014: Madi Conyers, Cosby
2013: Elizabeth Ball, Deep Run
2012: Ashley Riefner, Atlee
2011: Elizabeth Ball, Deep Run
2010: Becca Wann, Cosby
2009: Becky Patton, Collegiate
2008: Molly McKeon, Collegiate
2007: Brittany Hallberg, Collegiate; Lindsey Rowe, Mills Godwin
2006: Molly McKeon, Collegiate
2005: Kristin Stannard, Clover Hill
2004: Heather Hallberg, Collegiate
2003: Emily Renkin, Clover Hill; Anne Wiltshire, Collegiate
2002: Kara Ramer, Midlothian
2001: Caroline Renkin, Clover Hill
2000: A.B. Robbins, Mills Godwin
1999: A.B. Robbins, Mills Godwin
