Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls volleyball team, led by Mills Godwin's Kaitlyn McNeel

Five years ago, Kaitlyn McNeel was taking a comfortable, familiar athletic route.
After years of playing basketball, as her mother Trish did for the University of Toledo, McNeel began to look in the direction of the sport of volleyball.
“As an eighth grader, I was playing basketball and volleyball at the same time, so I’d run from basketball practice to volleyball,” McNeel recalled. “I’d be late for volleyball wishing I could leave basketball practice early instead.”
From there, McNeel blazed her own trail, culminating her career at Mills Godwin High School with the 2021 Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Player of The Year award.
How did a one-time novice become the best player in the region? McNeel says it began with the machinery which runs the Mills Godwin program, put in place by longtime head coach Chris Wakefield.
“When I was a freshman on varsity, I did not realize what hard work was,” McNeel said. “Over the past four years, I’ve learned so much about volleyball, and life through Coach Wakefield and the Godwin program. It’s been life-changing.”
It didn’t hurt that there is significantly less body-to-body contact in volleyball versus basketball, which McNeel pointed out was a factor in her decision to switch sports.
“Volleyball was for me when I realized, oh, I can be aggressive but I don’t have to push the person next to me,” McNeel stated. “I can block, hit that ball as hard as I can.”
An outside hitter with a passion for learning, McNeel labels herself as goal-oriented. But as she began collecting accolades for her work, she didn’t realize just what was happening at the time, including her first All-Metro honor in 2019 as a sophomore.
“I would get little awards here and there, and I thought, cool, that’s awesome. But as I got older, I realized, I can’t believe I did that young because normally it only happens when you are an upperclassman”.
As with any truly great student-athlete, the biggest goals are team oriented. One of McNeel’s most treasured memories of her time as an Eagle was four consecutive trips to regional championship matches.
“Hard work does pay off, and the little things do matter,” McNeel explained. “Even though we never won it, I still feel it’s a testament to Coach Wakefield and the Godwin program. Not a lot of people get to play for a region title.”
It is totally appropriate that McNeel will transition from being an Eagle to a Flyer, having committed to play for the University of Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“My mom’s from Ohio and we used to joke that I hate Ohio because it was cold and snowy and that I’d never, never live up there,” McNeel joked. “After the first phone call, I wrote down that I really liked the program, but thought it was a stretch.”
So McNeel sought out advice from another area talent who made Dayton her home: former Mechanicsville great Kendyll Brown, a three-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 honoree.
“I called her and asked about her experience, and she just told me how much she loved it, how much hard work they put in, and how it paid off, ” McNeel said. “She was a big part of it, too.”
So, fittingly, McNeel will return to her mother’s home state to continue playing her sport, just one with a different kind of net.
Meet the rest of the first team
Elise Williamson
School: St. Catherine’s
Year: Senior
Position: Outside hitter
The skinny: The League of Independent Schools (LIS) Player of The Year, Williamson powered the Saints to a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) State Division I semifinal appearance with 401 kills, finishing her career as the school’s all-time leader with 1,268. She added 314 digs and 51 aces, earning her VISAA All-State First Team honors.
Abbey Clayton
School: Monacan
Year: Senior
Position: Outside hitter
The skinny: Clayton manned the outside for four seasons for the Chiefs, nearly doubling her kills output from 2020 with 288, to go with 119 digs, 93 aces and 27 blocks. She earned First Team All-Region 4B and Second Team Class 4 All-State honors for her accomplishments.
Hannah Ball
School: Midlothian
Year: Sophomore
Position: Outside hitter
The skinny: The lone sophomore on the first team, Ball was the catalyst to the Trojans’ run to the Class 5, Region C Championship. Earning First Team All-Region 5C and Second Team Class 5 All-State accolades, Ball had 230 kills, 70 aces, and 157 digs with a 2.11 pass rating and a .300 hitting percentage.
Claire Williamson
School: Patrick Henry
Year: Senior
Position: Setter
The skinny: Williamson, a Second Team Class 4 All-State and First Team Region 4B selection, led the Patriots with 594 assists this season, along with 78 aces, 96 digs and 107 kills. Williamson will continue her career at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference.
Jada Foreman
School: Atlee
Year: Senior
Position: Middle hitter
The skinny: Best known for her track and field prowess, the commit in that sport to the University of Southern California registered an amazing .400 hitting percentage with 215 kills for the Raiders, who reached the Class 4 State Tournament. Foreman added 55 blocks in a season which saw her capture First Team All-Region 4B honors.
Morgan Crawford
School: Atlee Year: Junior
Position: Outside hitter
The skinny: Joining Foreman for the one-two punch for the Raiders, the First Team All-Region 4B honoree threw down 300 kills this season with a .260 hitting percentage, adding 190 digs and 80 aces. Head Coach Kasey Ogden called her, “my best passer, server and attacker…she doesn’t realize how good she is or could be.”
Claire Greene
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Senior Position: Libero
The skinny: Her 227 digs this season for the Mavericks gave her the all-time record at Douglas Freeman with 921. Greene, a First Team All-Region 5C honoree, had a 92% serve percentage, a 2.45 in passing, plus 43 assists, registering 31 digs in the Mavericks’ region tournament win over Deep Run.
Meet the second team
Player Year School
Jordan Gorman Senior Monacan
Tatum Evans Junior Midlothian
Lily Jennette Junior Trinity Episcopal
Grace Ward Junior Deep Run
Blair Bussells Senior Goochland
Jamie Wright Junior Mills Godwin
Kayla Johnson Senior Thomas Dale
Campbell Wood Sophomore St. Catherine’s
Abigail Draper Senior New Community
Previous players of the year
2020: Quinn Menger, St. Catherine’s
2019: Quinn Menger, St. Catherine’s
2018: Megan Kratzer, Hanover
2017: Kylie Tuxford, Hanover
2016: Kelli Nee, Powhatan
2015: Sam Conway, St. Catherine’s
2014: Kendyll Brown, Lee-Davis
2013: Rachel Stanford, Atlee
2012: Hailey Brooks, Atlee
2011: Meg Bowers, Atlee
2010: Chaney LaReau, Deep Run
2009: Maggie Murphy, Mills Godwin
2008: Kristen Carpenter, Hanover
2007: Alyssa Lang, Deep Run
2006: Brittney Grove, Deep Run
2005: Catherine Hanners, Douglas Freeman
2004: Catherine Hanners, Douglas Freeman