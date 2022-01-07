Meet the 2021 All-Metro girls volleyball team, led by Mills Godwin's Kaitlyn McNeel

“Volleyball was for me when I realized, oh, I can be aggressive but I don’t have to push the person next to me,” McNeel stated. “I can block, hit that ball as hard as I can.”

An outside hitter with a passion for learning, McNeel labels herself as goal-oriented. But as she began collecting accolades for her work, she didn’t realize just what was happening at the time, including her first All-Metro honor in 2019 as a sophomore.

“I would get little awards here and there, and I thought, cool, that’s awesome. But as I got older, I realized, I can’t believe I did that young because normally it only happens when you are an upperclassman”.

As with any truly great student-athlete, the biggest goals are team oriented. One of McNeel’s most treasured memories of her time as an Eagle was four consecutive trips to regional championship matches.

“Hard work does pay off, and the little things do matter,” McNeel explained. “Even though we never won it, I still feel it’s a testament to Coach Wakefield and the Godwin program. Not a lot of people get to play for a region title.”