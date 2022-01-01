Meet the 2021 All-Metro high school football team

The skinny: You had to keep your eyes on Heath because he could do something special at any time. With the kind of ability and speed that opponents must account for, Heath had 25 tackles and provided coverage on a stingy defense where stats were spread around. He had 22 catches for 414 yards and five TDs as a receiver, more than 200 return yards and a TD, and four rushing TDs. He was first-team all-region both ways.