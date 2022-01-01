Meet the 2021 All-Metro high school football team

Meet the offense
Jordan Allen
School: Patrick Henry
Year: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Ht., wt.: 6-0, 190
The skinny: Also a hard-nosed safety, Allen did it all for the Region 4B finalist Patriots. A Richmond signee and second-team all-state honoree, he completed 75 of 104 pass attempts for 1,161 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions while spearheading PH's dominant ground game with 203 carries for 1,163 yards and 11 TDs. A first-team all-region selection on both sides of the ball, he also had 29 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Favorite hobbies: Spending time with his friends and family, every chance he gets.
Ramon Brown
School: Manchester
Year: Senior
Position: Running back
Ht., wt.: 5-11, 202
The skinny: An electric athlete and one of the area's top recruits, Brown carried 166 times for 1,132 yards and 17 touchdowns as the centerpiece of the Lancers' high-flying attack. Manchester averaged 40 points on its way to the Region 6A semifinals behind Brown, a four-star prospect (247Sports) who verbally committed to Virginia Tech in July before signing with Maryland on early signing day amid coaching changes in Blacksburg.
Quentin Johnson
School: Matoaca
Year: Senior
Position: Running back
Ht., wt.: 6-1, 204
The skinny: A bruising, downhill runner who seeks out contact and finishes with physicality, Johnson carried 250 times for 1,707 yards and 26 touchdowns for the 9-2 Warriors. Among the top rushers in the state yardage wise, the first-team all-region back racked up more than 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown in every game. Johnson, center Krishaun Harper and fellow back Cam Johnson led a Matoaca ground game that amassed more than 2,500 yards.
Favorite hobbies: Fashion, playing basketball and eating seafood.
Andre Greene Jr.
School: St. Christopher's
Year: Senior
Position: Receiver
Ht., wt.: 6-3, 185
The skinny: A prototype "X" wideout with elite hands, ball skills and catch radius who's already drawn praise from star NFL receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Greene was the focal point of the 10-1 Saints attack. The VISAA player of the year hauled in 42 balls for 823 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also threw a TD, picked off three passes and scored a defensive touchdown. A North Carolina signee and Under Armour All-American, Greene set a school record for career TD catches with 25.
Chris Seward
School: James River
Year: Senior
Position: Receiver
Ht., wt.: 5-10, 170
The skinny: The Rapids capped a resurgent season with a Region 6A quarterfinal win over Thomas Dale, and Seward was the fulcrum of their success under first year coach Jacob Hodges. An elusive route runner with great hands, he caught 71 passes for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns, exhibiting a strong connection with quarterback Reece Hamilton. Seward returned six kicks for 297 yards and made second-team all-Region 6A.
Favorite hobbies: Spending time with his mother and grandmother in Henrico or going to the field to workout.
Drew Lee
School: Hermitage
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 5-11, 260
The skinny: A first-team all-Region 5C honoree on both the offensive and defensive lines, Lee opened running lanes for region offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney all season as an imposing left guard. A versatile pass rusher and run stopper who lined up at tackle and end, he harassed opposing backfields and plugged gaps to the tune of 65 tackles, six for losses, plus 11 sacks for the region finalist Panthers.
Favorite hobbies: Cooking.
Wesley Bostic
School: Prince George
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-5, 275
The skinny: A James Madison recruit, Bostic spearheaded the Royals rugged ground game while proving a disruptive defensive force. The Region 5C first teamer is quick on his feet as a stingy pass protector for quarterback Tahir Johnson, and Prince George moved Bostic around so as to run back Curtis Allen behind him as much as possible.
Favorite hobbies: Lifting weights, sleeping and playing with his brother.
Trevyon Green
School: Life Christian
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-8, 338
The skinny: Another North Carolina signee, Green is a repeat All-Metro honoree who had a bevy of Division I offers. He had 42 pancake blocks in 10 games for the Eagles, regularly tossing aside would-be tacklers in space and mauling opposing lineman at the point of attack to create rushing lanes. He was a first-team all-VISAA selection.
Favorite hobbies: Gaming, watching movies, going to the gym and reading.
Carlos Moore
School: Trinity Episcopal
Year: Junior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-6, 322
The skinny: A second-team All-VISAA selection, Moore amassed 18 pancake blocks and was a key piece of the Titans first Division I state title in school history. Primarily a right tackle with good footwork in space who sometimes lined up at guard and got downhill to create holes in the run game, coach Sam Mickens said he has interest from Virginia Tech, UNC, Wake Forest, Richmond and William & Mary.
Favorite hobbies: Cooking for his family and reading anything.
Noah Hartsoe
School: J.R. Tucker
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-4, 312
The skinny: The Tigers made their first playoff appearance in 29 years under second-year coach Phillip Sims, and Hartsoe was a leading reason why. A unanimous first-team all-region honoree, the fleet-footed right guard routinely pulled out into space to lead rushing plays, and had some of his best showings against top competition in Highland Springs and Hermitage.
Favorite hobbies: Learning about science and spending time with loved ones and friends.
Thomas Richman
School: Mechanicsville
Year: Senior
Position: Kicker
The skinny: A Region 4B first teamer and second-team all-state honoree, Richman did not miss a kick that was successfully snapped and placed. He was 3 of 3 on field goals with a long of 44 yards and 27 of 27 on extra points. When the Mustangs kicked the ball deep, he recorded eight touchbacks with a booming leg.
Favorite hobbies: Following and watching all sports and hanging out with his family.
Anthony Fisher
School: Varina
Year: Senior
Position: All-purpose
Ht., wt.: 6-0, 180
The skinny: What didn't Ant Fisher do while leading Varina to its first state title in program history? The demonstrative slotback, wildcat quarterback and defensive back was the heart and soul of the Blue Devils' run to the Class 4 crown, carrying 80 times for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 640 yards and seven scores. Fisher also threw a 20-yard TD in the state title game and amassed 600 return yards on punts and kickoffs including a 70-yard TD. Defensively, he added 45 tackles, five for losses, 24 pass breakups, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Favorite hobbies: Listening to music, working out, hanging out with his friends and playing basketball.
Jayden Mines
School: Patrick Henry
Year: Senior
Position: All-purpose
Ht., wt.: 6-0, 175
The skinny: A James Madison signee who had interest from Richmond and William & Mary, savvy leader and team captain with outstanding instincts and ball skills, Mines was a first-team all-region receiver and second-team defensive back. The Patriots lined him up outside, in the slot and in the backfield, and the versatile weapon caught 31 passes for 514 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing 41 times for 368 yards and four more scores.
Meet the defense
Keyshawn Burgos
School: Matoaca
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-4 ½, 240
The skinny: Teams had a hard time containing Burgos, an end, because of his quickness, athleticism and power. He had 45 tackles, 13 sacks and 23 tackles for loss and was named the Region 4B defensive player of the year and first-team all-state. He also forced four fumbles and blocked two kicks. He’s a state champion wrestler who has signed with Virginia Tech.
Favorite hobbies: Fishing with his family, skiing and wrestling.
Dylan Faniel
School: Benedictine
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-2, 255
The skinny: Faniel was a ringleader for a Cadets defense that allowed fewer than 12 points per game and did not allow more than 27 points. From his end spot, he led Benedictine with 82 tackles (22 solo) and accumulated 15 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles. Faniel was a first-team all-VISAA pick in Division I. He will play at Army.
Favorite hobbies: Spending time with his family and traveling.
Bryson Jennings
School: Clover Hill
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-6, 245
The skinny: Jennings is a repeat pick on the All-Metro first team. A four-year starter, he brings speed, length and athleticism from the end spot. Jennings had 57 tackles, eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss in seven games for the Cavaliers and was a first-team Region 5C pick. He had 50 sacks during his career. He has signed to play at North Carolina.
Favorite hobbies: Drawing, or anything art related.
Malachi Madison
School: Thomas Dale
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-3, 300
The skinny: Madison was a starter for the Knights previously before playing his junior season in Georgia. He returned to give Dale a big force up front. With size and the agility to track ball carriers, he had 23 solo tackles and 36 assists, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hurries on the way to first-team Region 6A honors. He has signed with Virginia Tech.
Favorite hobbies: Going to the gym and hanging out with his friends.
Rashaud Pernell
School: Highland Springs
Year: Senior
Position: Line
Ht., wt.: 6-4, 250
The skinny: Pernell was the linchpin in a talented front wall for the region champ Springers, constantly defeating blockers and hounding people in the backfield. From his end position, had 40 solo tackles, 18 assists, 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles and had two pass breakups. A Region 5C first-team pick, he has signed with Virginia Tech.
Trent Hendrick
School: St. Christopher’s
Year: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Ht., wt.: 6-1, 225
The skinny: Hendrick can shoot through holes or filter through traffic to find a ball carrier or quarterback. He had 60 tackles, 6 ½ sacks and 15 ½ tackles for the Saints, and he forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass. As a running back, he had six TDs rushing and receiving. A first-team all-VISAA pick in Division I, he has signed with James Madison.
Favorite hobbies: Making people laugh, spending time and cracking jokes with his family and friends, and cooking.
Kaveion Keys
School: Varina
Year: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Ht., wt.: 6-4, 205
The skinny: Keys was a key cog for the Blue Devils, coming up big particularly during the stretch run to a Class 4 state title. Fast and physical from his outside linebacking spot, he had 70 tackles, 15 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He had 10 tackles and three sacks against Highland Springs and 17 tackles and four sacks in two state playoff games. He was a first-team all-state choice.
Favorite hobbies: Comic books, watching Marvel movies, working out and hanging out with friends.
Takye Heath
School: Highland Springs
Year: Junior
Position: Back
Ht., wt.: 5-9, 155
The skinny: You had to keep your eyes on Heath because he could do something special at any time. With the kind of ability and speed that opponents must account for, Heath had 25 tackles and provided coverage on a stingy defense where stats were spread around. He had 22 catches for 414 yards and five TDs as a receiver, more than 200 return yards and a TD, and four rushing TDs. He was first-team all-region both ways.
Cam Sturdifen
School: Manchester
Year: Senior
Position: Back
Ht., wt.: 6-2, 180
The skinny: Sturdifen was a first-team All-Metro pick in the spring after registering six interceptions and 18 pass breakups. He followed that with five interceptions, 19 pass breakups and 49 tackles for the Lancers. Speed helps make him a threat on offense as well, where he had 12 catches for almost 300 yards. He’s a three-time all-region selection.
Quanye Veney
School: Highland Springs
Year: Senior
Position: Back
Ht., wt.: 5-9, 170
The skinny: Veney was electric in every phase. The Region 5C defensive player of the year had eight interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 45 tackles. He doubled as a first-team all-region wide receiver with 31 receptions for 379 yards and four TDs, and he also had 102 yards rushing and three TDs. He returned two punts for TDs and had more than 600 yards in returns.
Kamaree Wells
School: Varina
Year: Senior
Position: Back
Ht., wt.: 6-2, 190
The skinny: Wells was big in run support or pass coverage from his safety spot for the Class 4 state champion Blue Devils. He led Varina’s stingy defense with 80 tackles and had five sacks and eight tackles for losses. He had four interceptions and 17 pass breakups, as well as a blocked punt he returned for a TD, and was a key receiver. He was a first-team all-state selection.
Favorite hobbies: Playing video games and watching football.
Jayveon Robinson
School: King William
Year: Senior
Position: All-purpose
Ht., wt.: 5-11, 190
The skinny: Robinson was a standout on both sides of the ball. As a defensive back, he had 81 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions and a TD in helping King William to a Class 2 state title. As a quarterback, he threw for 1,125 yards (19 TDs, three interceptions) and ran for 1,122 yards and 16 TDs. He was first-team all-region on offense and defense.
Favorite hobbies: Basketball, baseball and eating.
Bradley Perkins
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Senior
Position: All-purpose
Ht., wt.: 5-11, 175
The skinny: Perkins was a two-way threat as a defensive back and running back for Freeman. With hits that caused several fumbles, Perkins had 77 tackles (55 solo), three interceptions and a safety. With speed to run away from defenders, he had 1,130 yards total offense and 11 touchdowns. He was first-team all-region as a running back and second team as a DB.
Favorite hobbies: Going hiking and four-wheel driving in the mountains, spending time outdoors.
Ethan Minter
School: Thomas Dale
Year: Sophomore
Position: Punter
Ht., wt.: 6-2, 183
The skinny: Minter had a 41.2-yard average on 23 punts for the Knights to ear first-team all-region honors. Also a dual-threat lefty quarterback, he completed 90 of 138 passes (65.2%) for 1,112 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Favorite hobbies: Playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family.
All-Metro football second-team offense
Position Name School Year Ht, Wt
OL Tyler Godbolt Patrick Henry Sr. 6-1, 240
OL Declan Harrington Midlothian Sr. 6-0, 280
OL Nolan Griles Manchester Sr. 6-0, 281
OL Wayne Watson Varina Sr. 5-11 270
OL Tanner Palmore Powhatan Sr. 6-1, 270
WR Leon Haughton Benedictine Sr. 6-4, 195
WR Ethan Dowdy Powhatan Sr. 6-3, 180
RB Jeremiah Coney Hermitage Jr. 6-1, 190
RB Mitchell Johnson Powhatan Sr. 6-1, 195
RB Caleb Warren Atlee Sr. 5-11, 205
QB Brenton Hilton Dinwiddie Sr. 5-11, 180
AP Curtis Allen Prince George Sr. 6-2, 210
AP Ashby Berry, Midlothian, Jr. 6-0, 175
K Maxx Lawton Midlothian Jr. 6-2, 170
Honorable mention offense
OL: Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby, Jr.; Jaedin Lee, Matoaca, Soph.; Tyler Leinberger, Thomas Dale, Sr.; Carson Lamb, St. Christopher's, Jr.; Reid Felton, St. Christopher's, Jr.; PJ Holmes, King William, Sr.; Breon Brown, Hermitage, Jr.; Humphrey Quaye, Monacan, Sr.; Nathan McNeel, Mills Godwin, Jr.; James Simmons, Dinwiddie, Sr.; Nick Sample, Hopewell, Jr.; Grady Rounds, New Kent, Sr.; Jon Brooks, Trinity Episcopal, Jr.; Brock Taylor, Atlee, Soph.; Joshua Miller, Life Christian, Jr.; Hayden Raley, Goochland, Jr.; Krishaun Harper, Matoaca, Sr.
WR: Tyee Stephens, Manchester, Jr.; Jayden Lee, Mills Godwin, Jr.; Kyon Turner, Thomas Dale, Sr.; Jashaun Amin, L.C. Bird, Jr.; Jhakhari Bolden, Hermitage, Sr.; LJ Booker, Collegiate, Soph.; Justin Harris, Mills Godwin, Sr.; Jahrell Horne, Douglas Freeman, Sr.; Drew Kleski, Midlothian, Fr.; Trai Ferguson, Trinity Episcopal, Jr.; Jason Woodson, Goochland, Sr.; Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, Jr.
RB: Trevor Schultz, L.C. Bird, Sr.; Harry Dalton, Dinwiddie, Fr.; Krystian Williams, Collegiate, Jr.; Keshawn Jefferson, Monacan, Sr.
QB: Tahir Johnson, Prince George, Sr.; Owen Fallen, Douglas Freeman, Sr.; Cody Shelton, Manchester, Jr.; Dylan Trevillian, Powhatan, Jr.; Joshua Powell, St. Christopher's, Sr.; Jaylen Burton, Hermitage, Sr.; Cooper Meads, Midlothian, Jr.; Jack Toscano, Trinity Episcopal, Sr.; Myles Derricott, Varina, Jr.
AP: Eric Smith, Manchester, Soph.; Cam Johnson, Matoaca, Sr.; Joe Sullivan, St. Christopher's, Sr.; Ashton Whitlow, New Kent, Jr.; Maurice Harmon, Colonial Heights, Sr.
K: Ty Bowman, Douglas Freeman, Jr.; Tyler Black, Goochland, Jr.
All-Metro football second-team defense
Position Name School Year Ht, Wt
DL De’Andre Crump Varina Sr. 6-4, 240
DL Makai Byerson Manchester Soph. 6-5, 260
DL Miles Greene Highland Springs Jr. 6-3, 250
DL Ben Pfister Dinwiddie Sr. 6-0, 225
DL Joel Starlings Benedictine Jr. 6-4, 295
LB Camden Byrd Patrick Henry Sr. 6-3, 225
LB Zach Chambers Glen Allen Sr. 6-2, 220
LB Elijah Mayo James River Sr. 6-2, 225
LB Secorey Bolden Hermitage Sr. 5-9, 175
DB Cam Fleming Trinity Episcopal Jr. 6-2, 188
DB Braylon Johnson Highland Springs Jr. 6-1 160
AP Stephon Hicks Thomas Dale Jr. 6-2, 190
AP Nikkos Kovanes St. Christopher’s Sr. 5-10, 185
P Mason Cumbie Hopewell Jr. 6-3, 195
Honorable mention defense
DL: Jason Abbey, Douglas Freeman, Jr.; Dahman Arties, Hermitage, Jr.; Terae Baldwin, Benedictine, Jr.; Kai Burton, Goochland, Sr.; Brandan Cammarasana, Thomas Dale, Jr.; Charles Cavallaro, James River, Sr.; Frank Coleman, Highland Springs, Jr.; De’Andre Robinson, Goochland, Sr.; Zach Sullivan, Patrick Henry, Sr.; Hank Shield, Collegiate, Jr.; Dre Lockey, Monacan, Jr.; Owen Ham, Atlee, Sr.; Amari Baylor, Varina, Sr.; Marquis Vincent, Varina, Jr.; Tyrique Tucker, Life Christian, Sr.; Kahlial Parham, Dinwiddie, Soph.; James Valentine, Patrick Henry, Sr.; John Miles, St. Christopher's, Jr.; Zion Bryson, Atlee, Sr.; De'Andre Robinson, Goochland, Sr.
Linebacker: Maddax Lee, Thomas Dale, Jr.; Anthony Brunelli, Manchester, Sr.; Chase Gayness, Powhatan, Sr.; Daquan Giles, Highland Springs, Sr.; Wyatt Lowe, Powhatan, Sr.; Se’Von McDowell, Dinwiddie, Soph.; Elijah Rainer, Trinity Episcopal, Jr.; Latrell Sutton, Highland Springs, Sr.; Gene Townsel, Life Christian, Sr.; Manny Harris, Douglas Freeman, Sr.; Harrison Wood, St. Christopher's, Sr.; Gabriel Semidey, Midlothian, Jr.; Kendall Hummer, Deep Run, Sr.; Hunter Brooks, Trinity Episcopal, Jr.; Tucker Booth, Colonial Heights, Sr.; Curtis Green, Varina, Sr.; Gavin Hall, Matoaca, Jr.
DB: Keith Green, Atlee, Sr.; Eddie Jackson, Benedictine, Sr.; C.J. Towles Goochland, Sr.; Adrian Parson, Dinwiddie, Jr.; Jalen Pierce, Collegiate, Sr.; Christian Stubbs, Hermitage, Sr.; Carlo Thompson, Varina, Sr.; Don Spurlock, Manchester, Sr.; Fisher Hamersley, Powhatan, Sr.; Mac Grant, St. Christopher's, Sr.; Breon Gunnell, Hermitage, Jr.; Ghalil Wells, Monacan, Sr.; Gary Seigler, Benedictine, Sr.; Julian McIntyre, Deep Run, Sr.; Kenneth Lowery, Life Christian, Jr.; Kaleb Spencer, Life Christian, Jr.; Zahir Rainer, Trinity Episcopal, Soph.
All-purpose: Kenny Faison, Varina, Jr.; Logan Hodge, New Kent, Jr.; Corey Morton, Hermitage, Jr.; Lance Nelson Jr., Highland Springs, Jr.; Mario Thompson, Trinity Episcopal, Jr.; Krystian Williams, Collegiate, Jr.; Kael Johnson, Mills Godwin, Sr.; Riley Simmons, Matoaca, Jr.; Kelmari Brown, Dinwiddie, Sr.
Punter: Tyler Black, Goochland, Jr.; David Field, Matoaca. Jr.; Avery Heleniak, Midlothian, Jr.; Hans Rehme, Powhatan, Sr.
Previous All-Metro players of the year
2020: Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs
2019: TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell
2018: Brendon Clark, Manchester
2017: Greg Cuffey, Hopewell
2016: Juwan Carter, Highland Springs
2015: Greg Dortch, Highland Springs
2014: Scott Bracey, Benedictine
2013: Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird
2012: Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird
2011: Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird
2010: Brendon Riddick, Hermitage
2009: Airek Green, Thomas Dale
2008: Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie
2007: Ju-Ju Clayton, Hermitage
2006: Russell Wilson, Collegiate
2005: Russell Wilson, Collegiate
2004: Victor Harris, Highland Springs
2003: Jerrett Brown, Hopewell
2002: John Taylor, L.C. Bird
2001: Tee Rogers, Varina
2000: Michael Robinson, Varina
1999: Aaron Alexander, Henrico
1998: Kevin Lewis, Varina; Matt Farrior, Matoaca
1997: Cordell Roane, Varina
1996: Ronald Samuel, Patrick Henry
1995: Adam Burke, Lee-Davis
1994: Danielle Derricott, P. Henry
1993: Ken Oxendine, Thomas Dale
1992: James Farrior, Matoaca; Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird
1991: Joe Elrod and Antoine Lee, Lee-Davis
1990: James Roe, Henrico
1989: Jerry Jerman, Huguenot
1988: Corey Holliday, Huguenot
1987: Emmanuel Moss, Highland Springs; Craig Williams, John Marshall
1986: James Hargrove, John Marshall