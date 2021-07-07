Meet the 2021 All-Metro softball team, led by Cosby pitcher Taylor Norton

The context surrounding Cosby's state title made that moment all the more emotional for a Titans team that has fought through ample adversity in recent years. On top of losing their junior season to the pandemic, the last time Cosby lost was a 17-inning, 1-0 defeat to South County in the 2019 Class 6 title game. Norton threw more than 200 pitches in that marathon of a contest, and said this season, it was championship or bust from the beginning.

“We were the ones that wanted it the most," she said. "Losing in 17 innings was devastating, and then losing an entire season for another chance of a state championship was also devastating. We were really hungry."

Norton's heroes are her coaches, namely Titans head coach Ray Jeter, who Norton said has always told her to trust in herself and never give up. Jeter has called pitches for Norton since the latter was a freshman, and the two have built a strong bond over the years.

"She worked hard to be the best," Jeter said of his senior ace. "I'm looking forward to her next chapter at Villanova."