Meet the 2021 All-Metro swimming team, led by four-time winner Grace Sheble and Freeman's Aidan Duffy

Girls swimmer of the year: Grace Sheble, James River

When Grace Sheble was named the All-Metro swimmer of the year in 2018, she was believed to be the first freshman to earn the title.

Now, she's believed to be the first four-time honoree in the sport, and the first athlete to claim the feat since tennis standout Nina Sorkin of Deep Run swept from 2014-2017.

Sheble finished this season with top times in the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly and 200 IM. At her club team, NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, she holds five individual and four relay short-course records.

So, while this year’s nod didn’t come as a shock to Sheble, she said it still felt meaningful knowing the local competition.

“I know I’ve worked hard over the past couple of years, and it’s cool to see it pay off,” she said. “Racing against the people around me has really helped get me to this point, and it feels like a big accomplishment to get it all four years.”

In a year that offered little in the way of normalcy, Sheble said that swimming, for the most part, was where she could keep up with her goals and stay close with her team.