Meet the 2021 All-Metro tennis players of the year, Deep Run's Olivia Wright and St. Christopher's Will Thompson

“I would definitely not be in the position I am right now if I didn’t have her as my coach. I’m really thankful that, through Deep Run tennis, I was able to form such a strong relationship with her.”

Her private coach, Pat Anderson, also has had a major influence on Wright’s game since she was quite young, she said. Though tournaments were hard to find during the pandemic, Wright used the free time to train and hit more often than before.

“With all my tennis friends being in the same situation, we were basically living at the tennis courts,” she said. “That’s all we did.”

Wright’s heroes are her parents, whose pursuit of their sports in a new country she admires, and Serena Williams, whom Wright idolizes for her larger impact on women’s sports.

Preparing to head to college is bittersweet, Wright said.

“I’m really excited to go to college and have this new experience, but being in this community and being with these people for such a long period of my time, it will definitely be sad once I leave all of them.,” she said.

“But I’m hoping this next chapter of my life will bring more new people and new communities that I will be a part of for a while.”

***