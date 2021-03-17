Meet the 2021 All-Metro wrestling team, led by New Kent's Nick Vafiadis

The skinny: Hohman went 22-0 with 13 pins and won the 170-pound Class 3 final by tech fall. Christiansburg's Jacob Baier was the only opponent to take Hohman to a decision this season, a 7-5 win in the Class 3 semifinal.

Dominic Baker

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 182

The skinny: Baker went 23-1 with 12 pins. His only loss was a 13-8 decision against Skyline's Dustin Gue, which Baker avenged by beating Gue 6-0 in the Class 3 quarterfinal match. An 8-0 major decision over Christiansburg's Parker Ferrell got Baker to the final, where he beat Maggie Walker's RJ May in an overtime tiebreaker.

Nathaniel Fly

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 195