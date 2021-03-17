 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021 All-Metro wrestling team, led by New Kent's Nick Vafiadis
Meet the 2021 All-Metro wrestling team, led by New Kent's Nick Vafiadis

Logan Cohn (left) and Brian Daughtry are teammates on the football field and on the wrestling team. They won state championships in both sports.

Wrestler of the year

Nicholas Vafiadis

School: New Kent

Weight: 160

Year: Junior

The skinny: A three-time state champion, Vafiadis (23-0, 13 pins) finished third at NHSCA High School Nationals at 138 pounds as a freshman. He beat York's David Reid by an 11-2 major decision in the Class 3 160-pound final this season, was a 2019 Fargo Freestyle finalist and is committed to wrestle at the Naval Academy. 

Meet the rest of the team

Daniel Colgin

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 106

The skinny: Colgin went 20-2 with 11 pins, and his two losses were both to state champions, one wrestling up to 113.

A 2-1 decision over Skyline's Ethan Asher was perhaps the highlight of his season. Colgin won by tech fall in the Class 3 quarterfinal and by 7-0 decision in the semis before losing another razor thin match with Asher in the final, this time 2-1 the other way.

James Haynie

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Weight: 113

The skinny: A three-time regional champion and state place finisher, Haynie is 131-30 overall.

He's the youngest of three wrestling brothers after the elder Gene and Brick, had two major decision wins over Mechanicsville's Jacob Koenig and two pins over Patrick Henry opponents in the regular season, and placed second at the Class 5 meet after winning by pins in the quarters and semis. 

Matthew Eberly

School: New Kent

Year: Sophomore

Weight: 120

The skinny: A two-time All-Metro honoree in as many years, Eberly won the Class 3 120-pound final by 3-2 decision. He's also a multi-time middle school national place winner and went 19-2 with 11 pins this season. 

Brenden Barnes

School: Benedictine

Year: Senior

Weight: 126

The skinny: A two-time VISAA champion, Barnes is committed to wrestle at the US Air Force Academy. He started wrestling at age 7, and finished fifth nationally at the NHSCA tournament as a freshman, and seventh as a sophomore. As a junior captain, he helped the Cadets win the VISAA team title. Barnes went 6-0 this season and finished his career 132-18 overall. 

Dyson Dunham

School: Benedictine

Year: Junior

Weight: 132

The skinny: Dunham beat Eberly at 132 pounds by an 8-4 decision when Benedictine squared off with New Kent in late January. He also had an impressive 13-1 major decision victory over Riverbend's Zachary Turner early in the season. Dunham went 14-2 this year to bring his career record to 70-20, and placed third at 120 pounds in the 2020 Class 6 state meet while wrestling for Battlefield. 

Evan Holloway

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 138

The skinny: A state champion at 113 pounds as a freshman, Holloway had 13 pins and three tech falls in a 20-0 sophomore season. His only decision was a 7-2 victory in the Class 3 title match against Christiansburg's Luke Robie. 

Patrick Jordon

School: New Kent

Year: Sophomore

Weight: 145

The skinny: Jordon finished third at 145 pounds in Class 3 after a slim 3-2 semifinal loss to the state's top-ranked (Virginia Wrestling) 145-pounder, Heath Rudolph of Skyline. Jordon went 22-2 with 15 pins this season, including a 3-0 showing with three quick pins at the Spotsylvania Quad meet in January. 

Travis Ragland

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 152

The skinny: Ragland, A Fargo All-American, won the Class 3 final by a 9-1 major decision over William Byrd's Xavier Preston. Eight of his 13 pins this season came in less than 30 seconds, and Ragland also had three wins by tech fall over the course of a 23-1 season. 

Brayden Hohman

School: New Kent

Year: Senior

Weight: 170

The skinny: Hohman went 22-0 with 13 pins and won the 170-pound Class 3 final by tech fall. Christiansburg's Jacob Baier was the only opponent to take Hohman to a decision this season, a 7-5 win in the Class 3 semifinal. 

Dominic Baker

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 182

The skinny: Baker went 23-1 with 12 pins. His only loss was a 13-8 decision against Skyline's Dustin Gue, which Baker avenged by beating Gue 6-0 in the Class 3 quarterfinal match. An 8-0 major decision over Christiansburg's Parker Ferrell got Baker to the final, where he beat Maggie Walker's RJ May in an overtime tiebreaker. 

Nathaniel Fly

School: New Kent

Year: Junior

Weight: 195

The skinny: Fly went 16-3 and lost the Class 3, Region A final by a 6-5 decision to perhaps the state's best 195-pounder, York's Joshua Evans, who Fly beat earlier in the season. Then Fly was denied a rubber match with Evans at states when the former was injured and defaulted to a sixth-place finish. But Fly had an impressive 12-3 major decision over Fauquier's Benjamin Bell during the regular season to go along with 11 pins. 

Logan Cohn

School: Benedictine

Year: Senior

Weight: 220

The skinny: The VISAA champion at 220 pounds last season, Cohn went 13-0 this season with 12 pins. He's also a state champion for the Cadets football team, and a captain on both squads. He'll compete at National Preps this season at the end of April with hopes of attaining All-American status. He's committed to play football at Hampden-Sydney.

Andrew Blanton

School: Clover Hill

Year: Senior

Weight: Heavyweight

The skinny: A two-time regional champion, Blanton became Clover Hill's first wrestling state champion when he won the Class 5 title this season. He's 97-21 overall, and his favorite win was last year's regional final match, which he won with a last-second takedown. 

Honorable Mentions

106 - Brycen Arbogast, Benedictine; Elijah Cramer, Cosby

113 - Kyle Gibson, New Kent

120 - Isaiah Evans, Petersburg

126 - Trace Ragland, New Kent; Knox Berry, Midlothian

132 - Sean Hall, Powhatan

138 - Liam Harris, Atlee

145 - Alex Frowert, Atlee

152 - James Dosado, Caroline; Luke Hart, Hanover

160 - Crew Gregory, Midlothian; Zane Cox, Benedictine

170 - Ashby Berry, Midlothian; Ryan Tremain, Benedictine 

182 - RJ May, Maggie Walker; Anthony Swartz, Midlothian

195 - Hayden Fitzsimmons, Powhatan; Willie Headley, Prince George

220 - Aden Halsey, Hanover; Keyshawn Burgos, Matoaca

285 - Ben Johnson, New Kent

Past All-Metro wrestlers of the year:

2020: Simeone Holmes, Cosby

2019: Jackson Turley, St. Christopher’s

2018: Collin Gerardi, Powhatan

2017: Josh Wyland, Benedictine

2016: Anthony Helm, Matoaca

2015: Neal Richards, Matoaca

2014: Kyle Gordon, Matoaca

2013: Corbin Ramos, Matoaca

2012: Cody Allala, Hopewell

2011: Austin Coburn, Cosby

2010: Gabe LaVey, Hanover

2009: Jared Anongos, James River

2008: Tyler Spangler, St. Christopher’s

2007: Kevin Donahue, St. Christopher’s

2006: Gene Allgood, Hanover

2005: Curt Jones, Lee-Davis

2004: Brandon Bradley, Henrico; Huy Vu, Douglas Freeman

2003: Ernest Tucker, Petersburg

2002: David Atkins, Lee-Davis

2001: David Atkins, Lee-Davis

