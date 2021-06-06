Meet the 2021 Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers are celebrating 30 years of the Scholar-Athletes program, which has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship money since its inception.
The high school seniors recognized here were nominated by area schools for excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. From the 86 athletes listed below, 10 girls and 10 boys were chosen to receive college scholarships.
All honorees are recognized in Sunday's editions of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Scholarship money totaling $58,500 will be awarded in a video presentation at richmond.com on Monday at 7 p.m.
The top boy and girl will receive $5,750 each. Two runners-up will receive $3,500 apiece. The remaining eight boys and eight girls will receive $2,500 scholarships.
Sports Backers will present two $2,500 need based memorial scholarships: the Cheryl L. Oliver to Alyssa Patterson of L.C. Bird and the Raymond D. Patterson to Omari DeVeaux of Douglas Freeman.
Also during the video presentation, Williams Mullen will present the third Community Impact Award.
The finalists, announced earlier in The Times-Dispatch, are denoted by asterisks.
Armstrong
SHAUMAS WYCHE
Sport: Football
Athletic achievements: Two letters in football; played defensive back and wide receiver; second-team all-region as defensive back.
Academic achievements: Armstrong Athletics and Academics Association; Scholar-Athletes 3.0 Association Club.
College: Reynolds CC
Atlee
*KATE MILLER
Sport: Field hockey, lacrosse
Athletic achievements: Two-year captain in each sport; multiple first-team all-region and All-Metro honors in both sports; field hockey region player or co-player of the year twice; region, All-Metro and VHSL Class 5 player of the year in lacrosse; surpassed 300 career points this spring; four-time All-America selection.
Academic achievements: Honor Roll four years; 4.2 GPA; Night to Shine Buddy for three years; referee for youth lacrosse; Atlee Speak Up Mental Health Club.
College: Virginia (lacrosse)
*IAN SELLORS
Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: 11 letters earned; six-time team captain; 2021 region and VHSL Class 5 team champion in XC and all-region and all-state as individual; five-time all-state and all-region indoors; two-time all-state outdoors; national champion in New Balance Nationals outdoor freshman mile.
Academic achievements: IB Diploma candidate; 4.45 GPA ranks third in the class; National Honor Society parliamentarian; BETA Club, German Honor Society and Math team; owner Pallet Art by Ian (woodworking business).
College: Virginia (XC, track)
Benedictine
*RYAN TREMAIN
Sport: Wrestling
Athletic achievements: Two-time VISAA state champion at 170 pounds; Prep National All-American and second-team All-Metro as a junior; also played rugby for three years.
Academic achievements: Class valedictorian, 4.6 GPA; National Honor Society; AP Scholar with distinction; Cadet Battalion Commander; class vice president; color guard, Honor Court and Forensics Club.
College: U.S. Air Force Academy
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot
EMILY SMITH
Sport: Soccer, basketball, cheer
Athletic achievements: Nine letters, five in soccer; soccer team captain three years; 2018 VCC soccer championship team.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society; basketball all-academic twice; 4.1 GPA; volunteer at Morgan’s Mutts Rescue.
College: Appalachian State
CARSON CARTER
Sport: Baseball, basketball
Athletic achievements: Four letters in baseball and two in basketball; captain of both teams; received Club 59 Award for sportsmanship in basketball.
Academic achievements: Honor roll four years; National Honor Society; 4.1 GPA; Student Ambassador; more than 300 hours of community service.
College: Randolph-Macon
Charles City
ALEXIS WILLIAMS
Sport: Track, basketball, volleyball
Athletic achievements: VHSL Class 1 and 2 triple jump winner indoors; accumulated 20 points to finish 12th in state meet; school’s first individual state champion since 2000 and first female champ since 1994; three letters in basketball and one in volleyball.
Academic achievements: Class salutatorian with 4.15 GPA; Scholastic Bowl team won region title for first time; Senior Class president; National Honor Society, Principal’s Council and marching band.
College: Howard
Clover Hill
DYLAN BERARDO
Sport: Softball, field hockey
Athletic achievements: Team captain in both sports; three letters and three-year starter in softball; most improved field hockey player as a sophomore.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society and National Science Honor Society; 4.7 GPA ranks seventh in class; BETA Club; after-school tutor for middle schoolers and peer tutor.
College: William and Mary
ANDREW BLANTON
Sport: Wrestling, football
Athletic achievements: Two-time region champion in heavyweight division; was school’s first wrestling state champion as senior; first-team All-Metro; four-time state qualifier and three-year captain; all-region defensive tackle in football; three-year starter, two as captain.
Academic achievements: Honor roll; perfect attendance; Eagle Scout; community service.
College: Old Dominion (football)
Collegiate
ASHLEY D’AMBROSIA
Sport: Volleyball, track
Athletic achievements: All-LIS, all-VISAA and All-Metro in pole vault, relays and jumps indoors and outdoors; set school pole vault record this spring; led team to LIS and VISAA (outstanding field event performer) outdoor titles; three-year starter and team captain in volleyball.
Academic achievements: 4.26 GPA taking all honors and AP classes; National Student Leadership Conference participant; Senior Peer Mentor; reading and writing tutor at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School.
College: Washington and Lee (track)
MAC MACDONALD
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: All-Prep League; Prep League all-tournament MVP; second-team All-Metro as junior.
Academic achievements: 3.8 GPA in honors and AP courses; Princeton Model Congress; camp leader Peter Paul Development Center.
College: U.S. Naval Academy (basketball)
Colonial Heights
MARIA ELENA SMITH
Sport: Swimming, cheer, soccer
Athletic achievements: Swim and cheer captain; multiple letters in each; first-team all-region cheer twice and all-state once; four-year qualifier for state swim meet.
Academic achievements: 4.4 GPA; dual enrollment classes; National Honor Society president; Spanish, English, math, science honor societies; BETA Club; Girl Scout Gold Award; Student Council Association.
College: South Carolina
AUSTIN BENNETT
Sport: Tennis, volleyball, basketball
Athletic achievements: Three-time letter winner in tennis; two times for volleyball and basketball as a senior; region runner-up and state tournament qualifier in tennis in 2018-2019 season.
Academic achievements: 4.46 GPA, fifth in class; dual enrollment classes; National Honor Society and math and Spanish honor societies; Senior Class and BETA Club secretary.
College: College of Charleston
Cosby
RACHEL MARLIN
Sport: Field hockey, lacrosse
Athletic achievements: Four letters in field hockey, three in lacrosse; captain of both; led field hockey team in goals, assists; first-team All-Metro, all-region.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society; Spanish, science and music honor societies; 4.65 GPA; volunteer coach, ref for Chesterfield Youth Lacrosse.
College: Haverford (Div. III field hockey)
*MICHAEL BOURNE
Sport: Track, football
Athletic achievements: Five school records in track; Region 6A and Class 6 55-meter hurdles champion; state’s best time in 55 and 60 hurdles; 60 hurdles time No. 2 in the U.S. (7.85); multiple all-region, all-state and All-Metro honors indoors and outdoors; three letters in football.
Academic achievements: 4.6 GPA; attending Governor’s Health Science Academy; National Art Honors Society and BETA Club; works as lifeguard.
College: South Florida (track)
Deep Run
*HANNA PAWELA
Sport: Field hockey, lacrosse, basketball
Athletic achievements: Field hockey teams won three region titles, twice reached state final; led in goals and assists twice; all-region, all-state and All-Metro honors; scored 100th lacrosse goal in mid-May; first-team all-region, All-Metro in 2019; two basketball letters.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society; Spanish, math and science honor societies; AP Capstone Diploma; 4.5 GPA; Heisman Scholar-Athlete state award; SCA Executive Board, treasurer and VP.
College: Duquesne (lacrosse)
CARTER FOY
Sport: Football, lacrosse
Athletic achievements: Kicker, QB, wide receiver and free safety; all-region and All-Metro as kicker as junior; played all four positions as senior; four-year varsity starter in lacrosse; team captain.
Academic achievements: 4.5 GPA; National Honor Society; academic excellence award; junior class vice president; senior class treasurer.
College: Clemson
Dinwiddie
JENNA BEVILLE
Sport: Volleyball, track, soccer
Athletic achievements: 13 letters; second in region discus as sophomore; set school record for assists in single season and led volleyball team in serving percentage; finished ninth and sixth in region indoor shot put as junior and senior.
Academic achievements: 4.87 GPA, third in class; John Tyler Community College Associate’s Degree; National Honor Society; SCA VP, secretary; 100 milers Club.
College: Virginia Tech
CHRISTOPHER PARHAM
Sport: Football, wrestling
Athletic achievements: Four letters in football, three in wrestling; team captain twice; second-team all-region LB in 2019 (75 tackles, 21 tackles for losses).
Academic achievements: Dual enrollment at John Tyler Community; 4.17 GPA; National Honor Society; Principal’s Scholar; National Society of Black Engineers Jr. and 100 milers Club.
College: Virginia State
Douglas Freeman
*KERRY NEASE
Sport: Lacrosse, soccer, indoor track
Athletic achievements: Twice first-team All-Metro, all-state and all-region in lacrosse; named co-VHSL player of year and All-American as sophomore; ran 55 meters, 200 and 400 indoors as junior.
Academic achievements: Honor roll; 4.1 GPA; yearbook sports editor; Freemanettes Club.
College: Duke (lacrosse)
CALEB KENNEY
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: First-team all-region, third-team All-Metro as junior (17 ppg, 10 rpg); 740 points in three seasons (senior season canceled); Rebel Invitational all-tournament team, third-team all-region as sophomore.
Academic achievements: 4.1 GPA; National Honor Society; Ping Pong Club and SODA; West Point Leadership Award.
College: Holy Cross (basketball)
George Wythe
JAMEILLE SMITH
Sport: Softball
Athletic achievements: Letter-winner.
Academic achievements: Forensics team qualified for state competition; class VP; prom queen; Upward Bound.
College: Old Dominion
TALIK BRYANT
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: Two-year starter; McDonald’s All-Star game nominee; Urban News Athlete of Month.
Academic achievements: 4.4 GPA, fourth in class; dual enrollment classes in Early College Academy at J. Sargeant Reynolds; National Honor Society.
College: William and Mary
Glen Allen
MEGHNA CHOUDHURY
Sport: Field hockey, lacrosse
Athletic achievements: Three letters in field hockey, two in lacrosse; field hockey captain; three-year starter.
Academic achievements: Valedictorian, 4.6 GPA; All “A” Honor Roll; AP Scholar with distinction; Spanish, social studies and math (VP) honor societies; Spanish Seal of Biliteracy; founder of Baking Club.
College: Georgetown
Goochland
GABRIELLE RAGONE
Sport: Basketball, soccer
Athletic achievements: Captain both teams; second-team all-district, all-region in basketball as sophomore; district player of year and first-team all-region as junior; first-team all-region as senior; first-team all-district four years in soccer.
Academic achievements: 4.56 GPA, ninth in class; National Honor Society; math honor society; Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School; Goochland Cares Clothes Closet volunteer.
College: Clemson
JACKSON HOFFLER
Sport: Cross country, basketball, track
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman and three-year captain; all-district, all-region, state qualifier and team MVP in cross country; captain and two-year letterman in basketball; two letters in track.
Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society and math honor society; 4.35 GPA; nine dual enrollment classes; math tutor; Special Olympics referee.
College: Clemson
Hanover
*RAINE WEIS
Sport: Tennis
Athletic achievements: Class 4 doubles and team champion as freshman; Class 4 singles, doubles and team champion and second-team All-Metro as sophomore; two-time region champion.
Academic achievements: BETA Club; National Honor Society; Hanover Scholar; 4.16 GPA; region, state all-academic; Hanover High Academic Excellence Award.
College: Christopher Newport (tennis)
ANDREW WILKINSON
Sport: Golf
Athletic achievements: Class 4 state champ; Region 4B runner-up; 18-hole average 71.3; region champ, player of year and second-team All-Metro in 2019; state tournament individual qualifier all four years.
Academic achievements: 4.02 GPA; Honor Roll all four years; National Honor Society and BETA Club.
College: U.S. Naval Academy
Henrico
*JADA WALKER
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: Two-time first-team All-Metro, all-region and all-state (senior season canceled); scored 1,990 points; averaged 27 points, 6.8 steals, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as junior; McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Academic achievements: National Society of High School Scholars Honor Society; Honor Roll; 3.87 GPA; artistic bent painting and drawing.
College: Kentucky (basketball)
TREVOR GREEN
Sport: Baseball
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter; career batting average .315.
Academic achievements: IB Diploma program; 3.8 GPA; National Honor Society.
College: North Carolina A&T
Hermitage
PAIGE STEWART
Sport: Field hockey, soccer
Athletic achievements: Four letters in field hockey; three-time team MVP, twice captain; twice all-region second team; two letters in soccer; Golden Boot Award as a sophomore.
Academic achievements: Spanish Honor Society and journalism honor society (Quill & Scroll); BETA Club; 3.8 GPA; Psychology Club treasurer; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program.
College: Mary Washington (field hockey)
ALHAJI KAMARA
Sport: Football, track
Athletic achievements: First-team all-region as WR, DB and utility; 11 interceptions and five TDs; did not allow TD in his career; all-region high jumper.
Academic achievements: A/B Honor Roll; participated in football mentoring program at Dumbarton Elementary.
College: Old Dominion (football)
Highland Springs
SYDNEY BOONE
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: Four letters; All-Metro player of year, first-team all-state and all-region as junior; second-team all-state and All-Metro and first-team all-region as sophomore; second-team all-region as freshman; McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Academic achievements: 4.1 GPA; Honor Roll; National Honor Society.
College: Richmond (basketball)
JAYDEN ALSHESKI
Sport: Football, soccer
Athletic achievements: All-region and all-804 kicker booted 188 points after and 21 field goals for 251 points in career; Springers won two Class 5 titles and was runner-up once; starter four years and captain three times in soccer.
Academic achievements: Dual enrollment and AP classes; 4.4 GPA, 11th in class; Technology Student Association historian and competition state finalist; volunteer Richmond Ballet for Nutcracker sales and fundraising; dog walker/runner for Hanover Humane.
College: Richmond (football)
Hopewell
JATAIYA TAYLOR
Sport: Field hockey
Athletic achievements: Three letters; team MVP in 2019.
Academic achievements: Dual enrollment at John Tyler Community College; National Honor Society, French Honor Society and BETA Club; 4.2 GPA; Lamb Arts program two years.
College: Virginia
*ELVIN EDMONDS IV
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter All-Metro and Class 3 player of year after leading Blue Devils to first state title in 49 years; first-team all-state three times; two-time region player of year; first-team all-region four times; career school records include scoring leader, made 3-pointers and most 3s in a game; McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Academic achievements: Dual enrollment at John Tyler; 4.2 GPA; National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College: Bucknell
Huguenot
DAMON LATTIMORE
Sport: Football, wrestling
Athletic achievements: Three letters in football and wrestling; 6-5, 315-pound OL and heavyweight wrestler.
Academic achievements: 4.1 GPA, ninth in class; placed in top five in many events in Robotics Club; achievements have come while living in group home because he lost both parents at an early age and had no other family to take him in.
College: Old Dominion
James River
JENNA RIECK
Sport: Soccer, basketball
Athletic achievements: Three letters in soccer and basketball; Coach’s Award in basketball as senior; 43.1% on field goals and 73.3% on free throws were second-highest on the team; 5.2 ppg.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society, National Art Honors Society, BETA Club and Hispanic Honorary Society; Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish); 4.33 GPA; Distinguished Honor Roll.
College: James River
COLE GRUBBS
Sport: Basketball, volleyball
Athletic achievements: Three letters in basketball; second-team all-state as senior and second-team all-region as junior; three letters in volleyball; middle blocker set school career records for blocks and kills. State champion three times; multiple all-state and all-region honors.
Academic achievements: Leadership Specialty Center; 4.45 GPA; National Honor Society and DECA Club; Tri-City work camp volunteer.
College: Ursinus (basketball)
John Marshall
CHAUNTE EARLEY
Sport: Track
Athletic achievements: Indoor region qualifier in 55 meters, 300 and 4x200 relay in 2019; outdoor events were high jump, 100, 200 and 4x200.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society, Student Council Association, Future Business Leaders of America and Sports Broadcasting Club.
College: James Madison
TY LACEY
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: Four letters; 6-3 shooting guard played in every game as junior (senior season canceled).
Academic achievements: Scholar roll at Community High.
College: Mary Washington
J.R. Tucker
KIERSTEN WITTE
Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: 10 letters; captain or co-captain as junior and senior; competed in region XC meet all four years; all-region and all-state multiple times in 4X800 relay.
Academic achievements: Dual enrollment classes through Advance College Academy; Associate’s Degree at J. Sargeant Reynolds; National Honor Society; science and math honor societies; BETA Club; 4.47 GPA; volunteer for number of programs at Our Lady of Lourdes.
College: Longwood (cross country)
TRAYLOR DUVAL
Sport: Baseball, volleyball
Athletic achievements: Four-year starting pitcher, team captain twice; two-year starter at middle blocker, led team in blocks as junior and kills as senior.
Academic achievements: All “A” honor roll; 4.6 GPA; National Honor Society; Spanish and math honor societies; BETA Club; Henrico County Advanced Diploma; volunteer leader for church activities.
College: VMI (baseball)
King William
ALYSSA LEVY
Sport: Track, cross country
Athletic achievements: Four letters, two-time captain in track; ran XC as senior and qualified for Class 2 state meet.
Academic achievements: Associate’s Degree from Rappahannock Community College; National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society (treasurer); 3.97 GPA; Principal’s Honor Roll; female weightlifting club; SCA treasurer, historian and secretary last two years.
College: Virginia
RONALDINIO STICKLEY
Sport: Track, football, XC
Athletic achievements: School records for 100, 200 and long jump; all-state as a freshman and sophomore; district champion in 2019; three-year captain in track; ran XC one year and was all-region; kicker and punter as senior.
Academic achievements: Distance learning classes through Rappahannock Community College; 42 college credits; 4.06 GPA, 10th in class; National Honor Society; perfect attendance; Kings Dominion lifeguard and rides operator.
L.C. Bird
KAYLI HENCE
Sport: Soccer, cheer
Athletic achievements: Two letters in soccer; team captain as defender; fall and winter cheer all four years; senior cheer and most improved awards this spring.
Academic achievements: 4.54 GPA, third in class; AP Scholar; “Governor’s Academy for Engineering, Marketing” seal on diploma; math honor society; senior class secretary; first place in two DECA competitions; vice president and president of DECA. Hospice volunteer.
College: Old Dominion
*JACOB PLUMMER
Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: 12 letters; multiple all-state and All-Metro honors in 1,600 and 3,200 indoors and outdoors; 2019 state champion in 3,200 indoors; Class 5 state team champions four times indoors and twice outdoors.
Academic achievements: Advanced Diploma Governor’s Academy for Engineering; 4.33 GPA; AP Scholar; National Honor Society.
College: Virginia
Maggie Walker GS
*KERIANN SLAYTON
Sport: Softball
Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro, all-region and all-state catcher in 2019; four-year starter; leads high school in batting average and RBIs; 90.5% runners caught stealing; team captain.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society; English, American Sign Language and music (historian) honor societies; 4.47 GPA; forensics state champion Oral Declamation; Jazz Band soloist award; yearbook editor-in-chief.
College: Tufts (softball)
*CHARLIE UNICE
Sport: Volleyball, soccer, basketball
Athletic achievements: Setter set school record for assists; first-team all-region and all-state in 2019; two-time state runner-up; first-team all-region defender for 2019 region champion soccer team; PG had two letters in basketball.
Academic achievements: 4.59 GPA; National Honor Society; Spanish and English honor societies; senior class treasurer; co-founded Serving Bowls Project feeding fundraiser.
College: William and Mary
Manchester
MAGGIE KRAUSE
Sport: Volleyball
Athletic achievements: Three letters; two-time team MVP; two-time second-team all-region; holds school record for digs; 2.08 career serve receive rating.
Academic achievements: 4.6 GPA, sixth in class; National Honor Society; science, English and foreign language honor societies; junior and senior historian.
College: Auburn
JEREMIAH HUTTON
Sport: Basketball, soccer
Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro and all-region in basketball; team MVP as junior and senior; four letters; played soccer for two years.
Academic achievements: Honor Roll four years; National Honor Society; 4.15 GPA; SCA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
College: Liberty
Matoaca
HALLEY HENGLE
Sport: Softball
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter at catcher and center field; second-team all-region outfielder; co-captain; travel team captain and MVP.
Academic achievements: 4.71 GPA, seventh in class; National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars; senior class historian; Chesterfield Food Bank volunteer.
College: Virginia Tech
TROY LEWIS
Sport: Football, track
Athletic achievements: Two-time all-region wide receiver; team offensive player of the year (2019); qualified for state indoor track meet in 300 meters and 4x200 relay; two-time track MVP.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society; World Language Honor Society; Presidential Award for Academic Excellence; 3.9 GPA; Read Across America volunteer; DECA.
College: East Carolina
Meadowbrook
MAYA ELLIS
Sport: Basketball
Athletic achievements: Region 5B player of the year and first-team All-Metro; scored 1,470 points in her career; first-team all-region and second-team All-Metro and all-state as a junior; second-team all-region as a sophomore.
Academic achievements: Honor Roll; National Honor Society.
College: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (basketball)
KHADEEM LEWIS
Sport: Baseball
Athletic achievements: Four letters.
Academic achievements: Distinguished Honor Roll; National Honor Society; 3.8 GPA; weight lifting club.
College: Emory and Henry (baseball)
Mechanicsville
SIERRA PULEO
Sport: Cross country, indoor track
Athletic achievements: 10 letters; three times all-region in XC; eight times all-region in track; all-state once in XC and three times indoors (1,600 and 3,200); two-time Junior Olympic Nationals XC All-American.
Academic achievements: 4.38 GPA, 10th in class; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; BETA Club; yearbook editor-in-chief.
College: James Madison (XC, track)
*GRAYSON CLARK
Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro XC; three-time all-region and once all-state; led team to two straight region titles; all-state in 3,200 this indoor season; two-time all-region indoors; team won 2020 region title and was second in 2021.
Academic achievements: Pre-IB Government Academic Award; President’s Award for Educational Excellence; 4.36 GPA.
College: George Mason (XC, track)
Midlothian
*CAROLINE BOWE
Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro in XC this season; won Region 5B race and finished sixth at state meet; multiple All-Metro, all-region and all-state honors in 1,000 (state winner), 1,600, 800, 4x800 and 4x400; 12 letters; team MVP in XC and both track teams.
Academic achievements: 4.87 GPA, National Honor Society; science, English, Spanish and math honor societies; T-D/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete of the Month in 2020; Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Student Achievement Award.
College: Virginia (XC, track)
CARTER LOVASZ
Sport: Baseball, basketball
Athletic achievements: Two-year captain and three-year starter in baseball; first-team Region 4B third base, second-team outfield as sophomore; two-time recipient of Coaches Award; three letters in basketball.
Academic achievements: National Honor Society; business and math honor societies; NOCTI accounting certification; first in region and second in state FBLA competition; DECA. Huguenot Little League umpire.
College: William and Mary (baseball)
Mills Godwin
*LANDIN BOSTIAN
Sport: Basketball, lacrosse, cross country, field hockey
Athletic achievements: First-team All-Metro in cross country; ran third fastest time in school history to finish second in VHSL Class 5 meet; ran only two other races this season, winning one and finishing third in region meet; first-team all-region and second-team All-Metro and all-state in lacrosse (2019); first Godwin lacrosse player to commit to Division I college.
Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society and English and Spanish honor societies; 3.93 GPA; BETA Club; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
College: George Mason (lacrosse)
*CARTER MORRIS
Sport: Soccer, football
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter and two-time captain in soccer; first-team all-region and second-team all-state in 2019 when Godwin won Class 5 state championship; co-region team champions in 2019 and region champions in 2018; two-year starting place kicker and leading scorer (2020-2021) in football.
Academic achievements: 4.54 GPA ranks eighth in class; member National Honor Society and Spanish, English, math and science honor societies; member of BETA Club and Medical Club; Eagle Scout.
College: Virginia
Monacan
*SYDNEY CLAYTON
Sport: Soccer, basketball
Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in each sport; first-team all-state and all region selection from Class 4 state basketball championship team as a junior; first-team all-region and second-team all-state in sophomore season; team captain this season; two-year captain and two-time second-team all-region in soccer.
Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society; Honor Roll; Battle of the Brains;4.74 GPA ranks 11th in class; worked at COVID-19 testing facility during pandemic.
College: William and Mary
*QUINT DINGLEDINE
Sport: Golf
Athletic achievements: Four-time team MVP (lowest scoring average); 35.7 stroke average for combined junior and senior seasons; first-team All-Metro and Region 4B individual champion this season, second-team All-Metro and region runner-up as junior; finished third in region as a freshman; Class 4 all-state past two seasons.
Academic achievements: 4.6 GPA; four-time Distinguished Honor Roll; AJGA Leadership Links project raised money to support Juvenile Diabetes research by receiving donations for birdies made in competition.
College: Lafayette (golf)
New Kent
HAYLIE BAYENS
Sport: Field hockey, soccer, swimming
Athletic achievements: Multiple letters in three sports; two-time captain, first-team all-region, second-team all-region (twice), all-state and All-Metro as a midfielder and defensive mid in field hockey; Coach’s Award in soccer.
Academic achievements: 4.53 GPA ranks No. 4 in the class; dual enrollment classes; All-A Honor Roll; president of BETA Club; community service in Toys for Tot drives and making toys for shelter animals; tutor.
College: Newberry (field hockey)
ISAAC BARBER
Sport: Track, soccer, golf
Athletic achievements: Nine varsity letters; first-team all-region indoor track in long jump, triple jump, 500 meters, 55m and 300m; all-state finishes in triple jump and long jump.
Academic achievements: Class valedictorian with 4.74 GPA; member of BETA Club; Algebra II tutor; volunteer at Feed More.
College: Washington and Lee (track)
Patrick Henry
AVA SMITH
Sport: Basketball, volleyball, lacrosse
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter and three-time defensive player of the year in basketball; second-team all-region as a junior; played varsity volleyball two years and varsity lacrosse one season.
Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and BETA Club; 4.2 GPA; lifeguard for three years; basketball coach for elementary age rec league team.
College: Virginia Tech
HILL SEWELL
Sport: Volleyball
Athletic achievements: Helped Patrick Henry win three straight Class 4 volleyball state championships; setter’s senior stats were 369 assists, 26 kills, 102 digs, 15 blocks.
Academic achievements: Member National Honor Society, math honor society and BETA Club; 4.1 GPA; Student Council Association general body member; DECA.
College: James Madison (football)
Petersburg
JILLIAN BURGOS
Sport: Volleyball, softball
Athletic achievements: Earned two letters in volleyball; starting setter who received Region 3A HM recognition; lettered in softball.
Academic achievements: Member of school’s Athletic Leadership Council.
College: Inter American U. of Puerto Rico
MEZIAH SCOTT
Sport: Football, basketball, track
Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner in football; also earned letters in basketball and track; in football team’s five games this season, he completed 55 of 98 passes for 884 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions; he rushed for 248 yards and scored 9 TDs; as a junior he set school record for career passing yards.
Academic achievements: 4.25 GPA ranks fourth in the class; member National Honor Society; vice president of Athletic Leadership Council; received Associate’s Degree from Richard Bland College of William and Mary.
College: Western Carolina (football)
Powhatan
SARA AMISS
Sport: Soccer
Athletic achievements: Starter at center forward has earned four letters and is a two-time team captain.
Academic achievements: Member of National Honor Society and English (treasurer), math and computer science honor societies; 4.2 GPA; Senior Class president; Student Council Association treasurer.
College: Tennessee
*GAVIN TIMMONS
Sport: Cross country, wrestling, track
Athletic achievements: Three-time qualifier for state cross country meet including freshman year when Powhatan finished second as a team; region wrestling finalist and state qualifier at 120 pounds as a sophomore; earned all-state status at 132 pounds as a junior; ran leg of 4 X 800 relay that set school record and qualified for state meet.
Academic achievements: All-A Honor Roll; 4.43 GPA; member math honor society; director of Powhatan Warrior Run 5K.
College: Mississippi State
Prince George
JAELIN MONTGOMERY
Sport: Football
Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner; first-team all-region offensive lineman and second-team All-Metro as a junior.
Academic achievements: 3.58 GPA; member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes; volunteer for Back to School night and other projects.
College: James Madison (football)
St. Catherine’s
*ELLIE HORNER
Sport: Lacrosse, field hockey, indoor track
Athletic achievements: School record holding goalkeeper (394 saves) in lacrosse has been All-Metro, all-LIS and all-VISAA multiple times in each of her sports; LIS player of the year in lacrosse this year; holds state meet record in 4 X 400 relay; three LIS and VISAA indoor team titles; two LIS titles in lacrosse; team captain in each sport.
Academic achievements: 4.51 GPA; Cum Laude, Head’s List, St. Catherine’s Day honoree; peer advisor; Give and Bake Club.
College: Cornell (lacrosse)
St. Christopher’s
CURTIS HALE
Sport: Soccer, baseball, futsal
Athletic achievements: Leading scorer in soccer during shortened season; career 25 goals and 11 assists in 38 games; All-Prep League in 2019; recipient of Goodale Soccer Award; Futsal (indoor soccer) Award winner and team captain; two-year starter at 3B helped Saints reach baseball state final in 2019 and this spring; awarded Slater Prize selected by all varsity coaches.
Academic achievements: AP Scholar with Honor; High Honors List every semester; 4.3 GPA; Student Council vice president; peer advisor; West Point Leadership Award.
College: Colorado College (soccer)
St. Gertrude
KATIE PILOT
Sport: Soccer, volleyball, basketball
Athletic achievements: Three-sport athlete all four years; team captain in each of the sports; most improved in volleyball; Coaches Award and MVP in soccer; state champion in basketball this season.
Academic achievements: 4.67 GPA ranks fifth in class; 1st honors every quarter; class president; World Language Club; West Point Leadership Award.
College: Virginia Tech
Steward
GRACE FASS
Sport: Field hockey
Athletic achievements: Named all-state first-team Division II twice; two-time TCIS all-conference; second-team All-Metro; team co-MVP Award.
Academic achievements: Honor Roll; Headmaster’s List; 4.84 GPA; member National Honor Society; Speak Up Club; Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology.
College: Franklin and Marshall
ZACHARY ROSENTHAL
Sport: Basketball, baseball
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman in basketball; scored more than 1,000 points; Ray Tate Student-Athlete Scholarship; All-Metro honorable mention this season; TCIS Invitational all-tournament team; TDIT MVP in 2019; Steward Invitational all-tournament team twice; two-time letterman in baseball.
Academic achievements: Honor Roll, member of National Honor Society; 3.96 GPA; Special Olympics volunteer.
College: Roanoke (basketball)
Thomas Dale
JORDYN HENDERSON
Sport: Track
Athletic achievements: Class 6 indoor state champion in 55 meter (7.26) and 55 meter hurdles (7.9); All-Metro, all-region (three times), all-state and school record holder in 55 hurdles; 55mh time is best in Virginia and #2 in U.S.; region champion 55m; team won Class 6 title; All-Metro 4 X 200 relay; All-American 60mh; all-region outdoors 100mh.
Academic achievements: Honor Roll; academic achievement award; 3.94 GPA; member National Honor Society and BETA Club; Captain’s Council; Prancing Knights Majorettes.
College: James Madison (track)
SHAMUS JONES
Sport: Football
Athletic achievements: Played wide receiver and linebacker; 6-3, 190-pound linebacker logged 81 stops and 4 sacks and was named first-team all-Region 6A; Class 6 second-team all-state defense at utility position.
Academic achievements: Member of Spanish Club and YMCA Mentorship Club.
College: VMI (football)
Thomas Jefferson
MICHAE’ PONTON-ARTIS
Sport: Cheer
Athletic achievements: Four-year cheer participant; rookie of the year (9th); MVP (10th); co-captain (11th) and captain as a senior; played softball in 10th grade.
Academic achievements: 4.0 GPA at Open High; member Bolden Academy of Performing Arts Step Team and Orchestra Ensemble; member church choir and dance group.
College: Virginia State
ANDREW SMETANA
Sport: Diving, baseball
Athletic achievements: Class 2A region diving champion and third place in Class 1&2 state diving meet in 2020; region fifth place and state 10th place in 2019; TJ MVP and Mr. Baseball Award in 2019; pitching stats: 6-2 record, 72 strikeouts, 2 shutouts, .890 batting average.
Academic achievements: Dual enrollment, IB and honors course load; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (Southside Virginia CC); 3.8 GPA at TJ; member FBLA and DECA; RPS Scholar-Athlete of the Month (2019); UrbanViews RVA Scholar-Athlete 2020.
College: Bryant (diving)
Trinity Episcopal
EMILY FIELD
Sport: Field hockey
Athletic achievements: First-team all-VISAA, all-LIS and All-Metro; all-regional recognition by Max Field Hockey and National Field Hockey Coaches Association; plays defensive midfield.
Academic achievements: International Baccalaureate full Diploma candidate; 4.6 GPA; Headmasters List; volunteers with Southside SPCA.
College: Virginia (field hockey)
SHAWN RILEY
Sport: Football
Athletic achievements: Four-year letter winner; three-year two-way starter, played safety, quarterback, wide receiver and tight end; all-VISAA honors; team captain.
Academic achievements: Member of Spanish and math honors societies; Headmasters List; 4.34 GPA; West Point Leadership Award; president of Fishing Club.
College: Columbia (football)
Varina
SAMANTHA WINGO
Sport: Softball
Athletic achievements: Varsity starter and letter winner for four years; leadoff hitter since freshman year; team captain plays center field; hitting more than .400 this season.
Academic achievements: Class salutatorian with 4.36 GPA in Center for Communication; historian for National Science Honor Society and member of Quill and Scroll (journalism); BETA Club; responsible for live streaming sports events.
College: Randolph-Macon
JAILIN WALKER
Sport: Football, track
Athletic achievements: Three-year letterman; 6-1, 200-pounder played outside linebacker and running back; first-team all-district linebacker and second-team running back this season; competed in long jump at regional and state levels.
Academic achievements: 3.75 GPA.
College: James Madison (football)
Veritas
ELIZA SWEENEY
Sport: Soccer, cross country, basketball
Athletic achievements: Five-year starter as soccer goalkeeper with more 300 saves, including single-game record of 24; two-year co-captain; in her three-years of cross country team won VISAA Div. II state title in 2019 and was runner-up in 2018; also played three years of varsity basketball..
Academic achievements: 4.0 GPA unweighted; accomplished pianist; plays accordion; mountain bikes, hikes and kayaks.
College: Virginia
ETHAN VORARITSKUL
Sport: Cross country, track
Athletic achievements: Competed in cross country and indoor and outdoor track; ran personal record times in 400m and 800m in non-starting legs of relays; also has run 1,600 indoors and outdoors.
Academic achievements: 3.87 GPA unweighted; language study focuses on Biblical Hebrew; member of Veritas Chamber Choir four years and Senior Ensemble this year; does independent research in astrophysics and space exploration; logged more than 300 hours of research.
College: Lee University
PAST SCHOLAR-ATHLETE WINNERS
1987: Antoinette Lucas (Collegiate); Travan Jasper (John Marshall)
1988: Rita Lynn Gilman (Patrick Henry); Buddy Omohundro (Clover Hill)
1989: LaTara LeSure (Thomas Dale); Chris Ogburn (Highland Springs)
1990: Missy Roberts (Midlothian); Jeff White (Meadowbrook)
1991: Cheryl Taylor (Petersburg); Travis Miller (Thomas Dale)
1992: Kim Townes (Highland Springs); Maurice Watkins (Petersburg)
1993: Nicole Conner (Varina); Sean Archer (Thomas Jefferson)
1994: Paola Leal (Mills Godwin); Gray Broughton (Collegiate)
1995: Kelly Miller (St. Gertrude); Ben Armstrong (Thomas Dale)
1996: Susan Larson (Douglas Freeman); Colin Ducharme (Freeman)
1997: Katie Tracy (James River); Pope Hackney (St. Christopher’s)
1998: Kimberly Kopecko (Midlothian); Joel Moxley (Douglas Freeman)
1999: Carmen Farmer (Varina); Adrian Austin (Matoaca)
2000: Caroline Harvey (Atlee); Jay Woodson (Powhatan)
2001: Jeannie Addison (TJ/Governor’s School); Bo Greenwood (Goochland)
2002: Jane Beall (James River); John Piersol (Maggie Walker GS)
2003: Shannon Reeves (Prince George); Andre Ingram (Highland Springs)
2004: Emily Michalek (L.C. Bird); David Hearington (Hopewell)
2005: Jasmine Major (Hermitage); Phillip Deane (Varina)
2006: Katie Doswell (St. Catherine’s); Roger Bothe (Thomas Dale)
2007: Brittney Grove (Deep Run); Chris Hulbert (Thomas Dale)
2008: Amarachi Eseonu (MWGS); Clarke Gottwald (St. Christopher’s)
2009: Kristin Carpenter (Hanover); Ben DeJarnette (Atlee)
2010: Lizzie Powell (Patrick Henry); Collin Christovich (Powhatan)
2011: Anna Spiers (Maggie Walker GS); Thomas Stephens (Collegiate)
2012: Siobhan Rigby (Maggie Walker GS); Todd Wharton (Deep Run)
2013: Sarah Thornhill (Douglas Freeman); Jack Roberts (James River)
2014: Daisy Banta (Maggie Walker GS); Tommy Mulroy (Midlothian)
2015: MacKenzie Kerr (Douglas Freeman); Matt Novak (Deep Run)
2016: Emma Call (Maggie Walker); Noah O’Neill (St. Christopher’s)
2017: Alyse Armentrout (Atlee); Dillon Powell (Midlothian)
2018: Lexi Long (Deep Run); Matthew Whelan (J.R. Tucker)
2019: Molly Grube (Manchester); Corvell Poag (Armstrong)
2020: Mary Caroline Heinen (Maggie Walker GS); Walker Wallace (St. Christopher’s)