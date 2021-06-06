Meet the 2021 Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Sports Backers are celebrating 30 years of the Scholar-Athletes program, which has awarded more than $1 million in scholarship money since its inception.

The high school seniors recognized here were nominated by area schools for excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. From the 86 athletes listed below, 10 girls and 10 boys were chosen to receive college scholarships.

All honorees are recognized in Sunday's editions of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Scholarship money totaling $58,500 will be awarded in a video presentation at richmond.com on Monday at 7 p.m.

The top boy and girl will receive $5,750 each. Two runners-up will receive $3,500 apiece. The remaining eight boys and eight girls will receive $2,500 scholarships.

Sports Backers will present two $2,500 need based memorial scholarships: the Cheryl L. Oliver to Alyssa Patterson of L.C. Bird and the Raymond D. Patterson to Omari DeVeaux of Douglas Freeman.

Also during the video presentation, Williams Mullen will present the third Community Impact Award.