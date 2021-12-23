Meet the 2021 Times-Dispatch All-Metro golf team

Meet player of the year Ethan Snow
School: Deep Run
Year: Senior
The skinny: Snow, a first-timer to the All-Metro team, is the fifth Deep Run golfer to be named player of the year. He averaged 35.8 strokes for nine-hole rounds and 73.2 for 18 holes. Snow’s second-day score (73) in the Class 5, Region C tournament at Meadowbrook CC helped Deep Run win another region title. He posted a 2-under-par 70 in the VHSL Class 5 tournament at Williamsburg National and tied for second. His finish was the highest of any metro player competing in the VHSL state tournaments.
Best golf tip you have received: Keep your cool. I have played with a ton of players who haven’t kept their cool. … They have one bad hole and their round just falls apart. I think keeping your cool is so important.
Meet the rest of the first team:
Luke Bitsko
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Senior
The skinny: Bitsko is a first-time All-Metro selection. He compiled a 35.8 stroke average for nine holes and 73.6 for 18. During the regular season he shot a 4-under 67 and a 5-under 31 in separate dual matches at Richmond CC. Bitsko was the first-round leader in the Class 5, Region C tournament but finished in a tie for fourth.
Best golf tip you have received: The harder you swing the straighter it goes.
Nick Collins
School: Mills Godwin
Year: Junior
The skinny: Collins played his last four holes in 4-under-par at Meadowbrook CC and posted a tournament-best, 3-under 68 for a 36-hole total of 1-under 143 to win the Class 5, Region C tournament. His par 72 at Williamsburg National tied for eighth at the VHSL Class 5 tournament. Collins averaged 37.1 for nine holes and 73.0 for 18 holes. He was medalist in four matches and earned all-region honors. He transferred to Godwin from Hampton Roads Academy, which won the Virginia Independent Schools Division II title in the spring.
Best golf tip you have received: My dad is a big advocate for mental golf. He tells me every day how important mental golf is and how you have to keep a positive mindset on the golf course. The mental game and concentration side of golf has impacted my scores the most.
Talon Dingledine
School: Monacan
Year: Freshman
The skinny: The name Dingledine appears once again on the All-Metro first team. Freshman Talon is the younger brother of Quint, who graduated last June. Talon averaged 36.6 strokes on nine-hole rounds and 73.0 for 18 holes. He was match medalist five times. He finished second in the VHSL Class 4, Region B tournament and was fifth in the Class 4 state tournament. He was all-region and all-state.
Best golf tip you have received: Pick your club, decide on a line, and commit to the shot. Make an aggressive swing and deal with the results. Oh yeah, and play fast!
Daniel Ailor
School: Patrick Henry
Year: Senior
The skinny: Ailor is the first Patrick Henry golfer to make the All-Metro first team since Michael Taylor and Matt Neely in 2006. After compiling a 38.1 stroke average in nine-hole matches, he was the only player to shoot par or better for the 36 holes and blitzed the field in winning the Class 4, Region B tournament. His 70-70--140 at The Hollows won by seven strokes. Ailor shot 74 in the Class 4 state tournament and tied for eighth. He was an all-region honoree.
Best golf tip you have received: Learn what patience is. Patience has allowed me to constantly work towards my goals while being able to accept both successful and poor outcomes in tournaments. … Staying patient has allowed my golf game to progress significantly within the last year. … Patience is not easy to learn, and I continue to work on it.
Cole Shingleton
School: Cosby
Year: Sophomore
The skinny: Shingleton shot a 1-under-par 71 at The Waterfront CC along the shore of Smith Mountain Lake to win the Class 6, Region A tournament medal. The Titans also won the team title. He followed that with another 1-under 71 at Williamsburg National GC and tied for eighth in the VHSL Class 6 tournament. Shingleton finished tied for second (73) in an early-season gathering of Dominion District schools. He averaged 37.5 strokes for nine-hole rounds.
Best golf tip you have received: One round, one hole, one shot at a time.
Meet the second team
Duncan Andres, senior, James River
Madison Lehr, sophomore, Mechanicsville
Grant Miller, senior, Douglas Freeman
Nick Owen, senior, James River
Joseph Weinstein, junior, Midlothian
Zach Wilson, senior, James River