Meet the 2021 Times-Dispatch All-Metro golf team

The skinny: The name Dingledine appears once again on the All-Metro first team. Freshman Talon is the younger brother of Quint, who graduated last June. Talon averaged 36.6 strokes on nine-hole rounds and 73.0 for 18 holes. He was match medalist five times. He finished second in the VHSL Class 4, Region B tournament and was fifth in the Class 4 state tournament. He was all-region and all-state.

Best golf tip you have received: Pick your club, decide on a line, and commit to the shot. Make an aggressive swing and deal with the results. Oh yeah, and play fast!

Daniel Ailor

School: Patrick Henry

Year: Senior

The skinny: Ailor is the first Patrick Henry golfer to make the All-Metro first team since Michael Taylor and Matt Neely in 2006. After compiling a 38.1 stroke average in nine-hole matches, he was the only player to shoot par or better for the 36 holes and blitzed the field in winning the Class 4, Region B tournament. His 70-70--140 at The Hollows won by seven strokes. Ailor shot 74 in the Class 4 state tournament and tied for eighth. He was an all-region honoree.