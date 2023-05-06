At face value, swimmimg appears to be an individual sport. But for this year’s All-Metro swimmers of the year, being on a team has lifted them to heights they couldn’t reach alone.

Collegiate’s Elle Scott and Freeman’s Nathan Szobota, this year’s honorees, said being with their teammates and having their support has pushed them to get better, but also helped them build connections.

For Scott, a sophomore, being part of the Collegiate swim team was able to give her the extra push she needed to help the Cougars win the last relay of the state championship meet. Even though they were already going to win the title, winning the relay meant Collegiate swept all the relays.

“We were behind by three seconds in the last relay of the entire meet ... it was putting in the extra energy of just really doing it for the team,” she said. “It got me to catch up and we won the race by a tenth of a second.

“Those relationships and that team bond that we have going into the last race and the last meet just pulled through for us, and it was just really amazing to already know we were going to win the title, but to sweep all the relays was really incredible.”

Collegiate ended the season 22-0 and was able to secure the state title.

Scott was the top swimmer in six events and placed second in another. She has also been recognized at a national level, swimming at the national select camp for USA Swimming in Colorado Springs and qualifying for national meets.

Even though she has had experience swimming at an elite level, Scott never wants to stop learning or using her experience to make her better.

“I think it’s all about experience and I believe the more experience you get competing at a higher level, it only makes you more confident when you do it again,” she said. “Taking what I have learned from previous meets will help me perform well.”

The competition is Scott’s favorite aspect of swimming, but the practice allow her the chance to get away.

“I would say practice can be therapeutic because it gives me a chance to forget about school and a test that I might have coming up,” she said.

Her ultimate goal this summer is to qualify for the Olympic Trials as she prepares for the college recruiting process to begin, but throughout her journey and experience, her family has been supporting her through it all.

“Their abundant support – there’s never extreme pressure on me,” she said. “I think I inflict my own self-determination and they are there to support me, and I really appreciate that because whatever my goals are, they ask what they can do to help me get closer to reaching that goal.”

Support from families is very important as competitive swim is a year-around affair and sometimes swimmers have to travel far for meets.

Similar to Scott’s support system, Nathan Szobota’s family also listens to what he needs.

“They do a lot for me. My mom is up with me every morning driving me to practice because I can’t drive yet, so she makes a big commitment with that,” he said. “They’re really doing their best to support me, listening to what I have to say about that, which means a lot to me, what they do to help me.”

He is able to share these experiences with his younger brother, Ryan, who also swims for NOVA in a younger age group.

“I try to set the best example for him and try to show him some of the values of hard work, things like that,” said Nathan. “He’s really motivated and he has fun with it too, so I just try to support him in the best way I can and encourage him.”

For Nathan, a sophomore, swimming is also a place for him to get away from the stresses of everyday life and spend time with his teammates who he has known forever.

“I feel like it’s a place where I can push myself and relieve a lot of stress and just feel good, have fun,” he said. “I love practicing with my teammates and being with them. I like the exercise and it’s a very fun environment.”

Szobota is the top swimmer in five events for his teams, but his favorite is actually the 100 backstroke, which is not his best event.

“I was really good at it when I was a kid and it’s just fun to get up and go fast,” he said. “It’s very different from the high stress, high pressure that I experience in a lot of my other events.”

He started swimming at 3-years-old and has been swimming competitively at NOVA for his entire career.

“We’re very fun and energetic, but focused when we need to be, which is a really good combination and I think it’s made us very successful. We like to motivate each other a lot; the coaches are very motivating,” he said.

With the motivation that he gets from his team, Szobota wants to continue to improve but wants to take it a day at a time. He said he wants to swim in college, make a national championship, and compete for a spot at the Olympic Trials as well.

All-Metro rankings

Girls First Team

Event: Name, School/Club, Year, Time

50 Free: Christine Datovech, Maggie Walker/SRVA, Jr., 22.84

100 Free: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 49.73

200 Free: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 1:47.82

500 Free: Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 4:46.12

1000 Free: Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 9:46.41

1650 Free: Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 16:16.73

100 Back: Lexi Stephens, Cosby/Poseidon, Jr., 52.48

200 Back: Lexi Stephens, Cosby/Poseidon, Jr., 1:54.92

100 Breast: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 1:00.19

200 Breast: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 2:10.04

100 Fly: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 53.41

200 Fly: Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 1:58.91

200 IM: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 1:57.39

400 IM: Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 4:13.53

Diving: Aisling Guitierrez, New Kent/K2, Jr. 487.40

Girls Second Team

Event: Name, School/Club, Year, Time

50 Free: Lexi Stephens, Cosby/Poseidon, Jr., 23.21

100 Free: Christine Datovech, Maggie Walker/SRVA, Jr., 50.22

200 Free:. Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 1:48.41

500 Free: Allison Bischoff, Freeman/NOVA, So., 4:51.52

1000 Free: Allison Bischoff, Freeman/NOVA, So., 9:59.07

1650 Free: Katie Russell, JRT/NOVA., Sr., 16:32.55

100 Back: Christine Datovech, Maggie Walker/SRVA, Jr., 54.25

200 Back: Kaitlyn Hotem, Godwin/NOVA, So., 1:56.42

100 Breast: Molly Blanchard, Veritas/Poseidon, Sr., 1:01.68

200 Breast: Molly Blanchard, Veritas/Poseidon, Sr., 2:14.76

100 Fly: Christine Datovech, Maggie Walker/SRVA, Jr., 53.66

200 Fly: Emerson Callis, Monacan/QST, Fr., 1:59.32

200 IM: Amanda Barnard, Patrick Henry/NOVA, Jr., 1:59.63

400 IM: Elle Scott, Collegiate/NOVA, So., 4:14.57

Diving: Jala Wilson, St. Catherine’s/DiveRVA, Sr., 412.00

Boys First Team

Event: Name, School/Club, Year, Time

50 Free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Sr., 20.56

100 Free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Sr., 44.99

200 Free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, So., 1:37.31

500 Free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, So., 4:18.38

1000 Free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, So., 8:50.44

1650 Free: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, So., 14:53.83

100 Back: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Sr., 48.00

200 Back: Crash Ackerly, Maggie Walker/NOVA, Jr., 1:45.22

100 Breast: Pablo Silva, Godwin/NOVA, Jr., 57.18

200 Breast: Pablo Silva, Godwin/NOVA, Jr., 2:00.68

100 Fly: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Sr., 47.85

200 Fly: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/PSDN, Sr., 1:46.00

200 IM: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Sr., 149.09

400 IM: Nathan Szobota, Freeman/NOVA, So., 3:49.93

Diving: Tyler Read, Grove Christian/ADC, Sr., 673.90

Boys Second Team

50 Free: Patrick Puzon, Trinity/SRVA, So., 20.87

100 Free: Crash Ackerly, Maggie Walker/NOVA, Jr., 45.93

200 Free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Sr., 1:38.03

500 Free: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Sr., 4:28.36

1000 Free: Craig Bohlman, JRT/NOVA, Sr., 9:15.75

1650 Free: Craig Bohlman, JRT/NOVA, Sr., 15:34.16

100 Back: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Sr., 48.22

200 Back: Joshua Fisher, Veritas/Poseidon, Sr., 1:45.82

100 Breast: Elliott Kassab, New Community/SwimRVA, Sr., 57.49

200 Breast: Elliott Kassab, New Community/SwimRVA, Sr., 2:04.38

100 Fly: Ryan Hufford, Monacan/NOVA, Sr., 47.86

200 Fly: Devin Naoroz, Maggie Walker/NOVA, Sr., 1:47.33

200 IM: Harry Belcher, Maggie Walker/NOVA, Sr., 1:50.20

400 IM: Harry Belcher, Maggie Walker/NOVA, Sr., 3:54.46

Diving: JD Chen, Collegiate, Fr., 354.60

Previous boys swimmers of the year

2022: Ryan Hufford, Monacan, NOVA; Joshua Fisher, Veritas, Poseidon

2021: Aiden Duffy, Douglas Freeman, NOVA

2020: Noah Nichols, Steward, Poseidon

2019: Zachary Cram, Collegiate, NOVA

2018: Sean Hogan, St. Christopher’s, Poseidon

2017: Clark Beach, Matoaca, Quest

2016: Ted Schubert, Patrick Henry, NOVA

2015: Townley Haas, Benedictine, NOVA

2014: Townley Haas, Benedictine, NOVA

2013: Townley Haas, Benedictine, NOVA

2012: Evan Nicely, Thomas Dale, Quest

2011: Thomas Stephens, Collegiate, NOVA

2010: Thomas Stephens, Collegiate, NOVA

2009: Stuart Ferguson, Collegiate, Poseidon

2008: Stuart Ferguson, Collegiate, Poseidon

2007: Tyler Harris, Steward, Poseidon

2006: Garrett Wren, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2005: Ryan DeWeese, Midlothian, Poseidon

Previous girls swimmers of the year

2022: Zoe Dixon, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2021: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2020: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2019: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2018: Grace Sheble, James River, NOVA

2017: Camryn Curry, Midlothian, Quest

2016: Casey Fanz, Powhatan, Poseidon

2015: Madeline Banic, Cosby, Quest

2014: Madison Boswell, James River, Poseidon

2013: Madison Boswell, James River, Poseidon

2012: Emma Nunn, Deep Run, NOVA

2011: Alison Haulsee, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2010: Rachel Naurath, Collegiate, NOVA

2009: Rachel Naurath, Collegiate, NOVA

2008: Rachel Naurath, Collegiate, NOVA

2007: Elizabeth Shaw, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2006: Anne Summer Myers, Mills Godwin, NOVA; Elizabeth Shaw, Mills Godwin, NOVA

2005: Danielle LeClair, Mills Godwin, NOVA