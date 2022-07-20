Meet the 2022 All-Metro baseball team, led by Hanover's Seth Keller

Near the beginning of the season, Hanover High baseball coach Tyler Kane arrived before practice to find two of his top players, seniors Seth Keller and Cannon Peebles, picking up trash on their way to the field.

“They were taking their time and picking up trash that obviously wasn’t theirs because they wanted to keep the facility one of the best and cleanest in the Richmond area,” Kane said. “When they started doing that, then the rest of the team jumped in and helped as well. That leadership is really unmatched, especially coming from players of their caliber.”

For Keller, keeping the field nice was a gesture of respect for all the things Kane and his coaching staff do for the players. He’s usually working to make something better anyway -- particularly himself.

Keller had a terrific season as a junior by most standards. He hit .375 with two homers and 21 RBIs as a second baseman, had three wins and a 1.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 14 innings as a pitcher, and was named first-team All-Metro.

But he felt there were areas physically and mentally in which he needed to grow. Keller has pushed himself as hard as he can since he was little, so he went back to work, as Kane said, relentlessly.

That catapulted Keller to another level: The Times-Dispatch’s player of the year.

“I knew I had to make a big name for myself,” Keller said. “Just to prove that I have the ability to do it, to be the player that I am.”

Keller had about as dominating a season as you can have as a pitcher or as a shortstop this season. The right-hander was 6-0 with a 0.58 ERA, allowing just nine hits and nine walks in 36 2/3 innings. He struck out 75 batters.

At the plate, he hit .554 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, nine doubles and a triple. He stole 14 bases, scored 38 runs, walked 18 times and got on base at a .674 clip as Hanover won the Class 4 state title.

He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves earlier this week in the sixth round of the MLB Draft and plans to join the organization.

Keller, who’s about 5-foot-10, weighed about 165 pounds at the conclusion of his junior season. He ate more during the offseason, lifted weights more and gained about 20 pounds and a lot of strength. Several times a week, he hit, threw and went through an arm-care routine, training with Peebles and all-state second baseman Owen DeShazo.

During this season, he often was at the gym by 6 a.m., working out before going to school, where he’s an excellent student. With early release from class as a senior, Keller often was on the field early as well to start hitting or throwing. Practices added to his situational knowledge, Keller said, although Kane added Keller’s “baseball IQ is just at another level.”

All that work helped Keller generate more power on the mound (a mid-90s fastball) and at the plate.

“Seth was mishitting balls out of the yard,” Kane said. “In the regional championship, he hit a home run off the right-field foul pole where it looked like he just flipped his hands out. The strength he had, the connection and barrel path, all the things you look for in elite hitters was present in Seth’s swing this season. His ability to mishit balls out of the park was unlike any player I’ve ever seen.”

Keller’s emergence as a pitcher came pretty much in the past two seasons. He said he was mostly a shortstop who pitched an inning here and there on his youth teams and during his freshman year at Patrick Henry. He transferred before his junior year to Hanover, where Kane started him some.

“He made a comment that he’d never thrown more than an inning or so. He told me after the first start, after he went four innings,” Kane said. “I was happy I didn’t know that going into that game."

Keller’s fastball was in the 87-91 mph range last season, plenty hard for a high school pitcher. Still, he worked at throwing harder during the offseason.

The facility where he worked out had a radar gun on the wall. He tracked his velocity while pitching into a net, and sometimes he’d run up near the gun and unleash a throw. One of those throws registered 100.5 mph.

His fastball was consistently around 93-94 mph and touched 96 this season. Combined with command of three other pitches, he overmatched a lot of hitters.

He struck out a tournament-record 16 hitters in seven innings in a national event.

“Being my height and how big I am, not a lot of people would really think I could do what I can do,” he said. “But when I got to my junior year, saw the potential I had, saw the stuff I had when I was pitching, I knew that I could be pretty good at it. After that I never stopped working at throwing. I knew I had more and more because that was only like my first year of trying to throw on the mound at a higher level.

“I knew I had it in me, but I didn’t know I could get to the point that I am.”

Meet the rest of the first team

Jackson Beale

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Notable: Beale was a horse for the Mavericks, who claimed their first state baseball championship (the school opened in 1954). The right-hander went 8-1 with a 2.34 ERA. In 62 2/3 innings, he had 80 strikeouts. Beale threw 98 pitches in a state quarterfinal win. Four days later, he pitched six shutout innings – allowing four hits and four walks with five strikeouts -- in a 4-0 victory over Glen Allen in the state final. The first-team all-state pick will play at Mary Washington.

Levi Huesman

School: Hanover

Year: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Notable: Take your pick. Batters had the unenviable task of facing a pair of dominant all-state picks on the mound -- Huesman and Seth Keller – against Class 4 state champ Hanover. Huesman, a hard-throwing left-hander and repeat first-team All-Metro selection, went 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA and one save. In 29 innings, he allowed just six earned runs, 10 hits and 15 walks. He struck out 55. Huesman has signed to play at Coastal Carolina.

Jaden Kinsler

School: Glen Allen

Year: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Notable: Kinsler, another repeat first-team All-Metro pick, went 6-2 with a 1.34 ERA and two saves while helping Glen Allen to a region title and a state runner-up finish in Class 5. In 47 innings, the left-hander with the low-90s fastball struck out 92 and walked 13 while being named the Region 5C pitcher of the year. He had 16 strikeouts in one game. He hit .375, including a game-ending homer in the state semifinals. The all-state pick will play at James Madison.

Chase Swift

School: Thomas Dale

Year: Sophomore

Position: Pitcher

Notable: A 0.00 ERA. The left-handed Swift allowed no earned runs in 42 2/3 innings this season for the Knights. Swift did yield four runs – all unearned – three in a regional playoff game against Manchester. He went 7-1 with two saves, yielding just nine hits and 12 walks. Swift struck out 93 of the 153 batters he faced, threw a pair of no-hitters and allowed one hit and one walk in five innings (10 strikeouts) against Cosby. Swift has committed to Virginia Tech.

Cannon Peebles

School: Hanover

Year: Senior

Position: Catcher

Notable: A year after Peebles was a first-team All-Metro pick, he hit .492 with six homers and 20 RBIs while earning all-state honors. Hanover coach Tyler Kane said the switch-hitting Peebles was “a once-in-a-decade catcher behind the plate offensively and defensively.” He got on base at a .634 clip, had six doubles and a triple, walked 25 times and stole 20 bases. He threw out 6 of 8 runners attempting to steal. The N.C. State recruit also pitched, yielding one hit in 7 1/3 innings.

Carter Schmitt

School: St. Christopher’s

Year: Senior

Position: Catcher

Notable: The two-time first-team All-Metro selection has been one of the area’s most accomplished hitters the past two seasons, driving in 76 runs – 35 this season and 41 last year. He hit .488 with three homers, 13 doubles and two triples. He also stole 12 bases. His doubles total was a school record, and he ranks among the top 5 in numerous season and career records for the Saints. The VISAA Division I state player of the year will play at Randolph-Macon.

Chris Johnson

School: Glen Allen

Year: Junior

Position: First base

Notable: Johnson was hitting above .600 well into the season before being limited by an ankle injury. He finished at .484 with five homers and 28 RBIs. Johnson was a power source who hit the ball hard frequently, slamming nine doubles, was a top defensive first baseman and was the 5C region player of the year. He also was a first-team all-state pick for the region champ and Class 5 state runner-up Jaguars.

Aaron Maxie

School: Mechanicsville

Year: Junior

Position: First base

Notable: Maxie put up big offensive numbers on the way to first-team all-region and second-team all-state honors. Batting in the third spot, he set a school record with a .539 average and had a .646 on-base mark. Maxie drove in 27 runs, banged out four homers and eight doubles, and had an .879 slugging mark. He also stole 12 bases and scored 27 times for the Mustangs.

Callum Early

School: James River

Year: Sophomore

Position: Second base

Notable: Early was a sparkplug for a Rapids team that re-established itself among the area’s top teams. From the leadoff spot, he hit .423 and drove in eight runs. Early had eight doubles and scored 17 runs despite being out with an injury for a short stretch. He was a first-team all-region and a second-team all-state pick in Class 6.

Brayden Simpson

School: Cosby

Year: Senior

Position: Shortstop

Notable: Simpson’s power numbers and production ranked among the best in the area: nine homers and 26 runs batted in. He pulled off a rare feat for a high school player, hammering three homers in a game. Simpson hit .419 for Cosby, which finished as the region runner-up in 6A. He was the region player of the year and a first-team all-state choice in an at-large spot. Simpson will play at High Point.

Macho Santiago

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Third base

Notable: Santiago was hitting above .500 before a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. He batted .415, got on base at a .573 rate, and drove in 19 runs. He had six doubles and two triples, walked 24 times, scored 25 runs and stole 11 bases. Santiago committed only two errors. The VCU recruit and all-state pick also pitched, going 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA and one save in 19 1/3 innings (23 strikeouts, five walks) for the Class 5 state champ Mavericks.

Eli Brooks

School: Glen Allen

Year: Senior

Position: Outfield

Notable: Brooks got things going for the Class 5 state runner-up Jaguars. The leadoff hitter for the past four seasons, he batted .400, stole 11 bases and scored 29 runs. He also had a pair of homers and drove in 12 runs, along with six doubles and 14 walks. Brooks covered a lot of ground in center field and did not have an error in the past two seasons. A first-team all-state pick, he is headed to Randolph-Macon.

Austin Riney

School: Manchester

Year: Senior

Position: Outfield

Notable: Riney hit at a .417 clip while helping the Lancers to the Region 6A championship and their first state playoff appearance. He had three homers and drove in 21 runs and had three hits and two RBIs in the state quarterfinals. Along with eight doubles, Riney scored 23 times. He committed one error in the outfield. A second-team all-state pick, he’s headed to Lynchburg.

Landon Scott

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Position: Outfield

Notable: Scott was a tough out, batting .440 for the Raiders. That helped him earn first-team all-region and first-team all-state honors in Class 4. He drove in 16 runs in 20 games, had a .714 slugging mark and showed plenty of extra-base pop with 10 doubles and three triples. He stole five bases and scored 14 runs. Scott is headed to Richard Bland.

Luke Calveric

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Senior

Position: At-large

Notable: Calveric was mostly a third baseman, but he played in several spots – third, pitcher and outfield – while repeating as a first-team All-Metro pick. He hit .426 with one homer and 22 RBIs, had 11 doubles, stole 11 bases and scored 21 runs for the Eagles. On the mound, Calveric had two wins with a 2.88 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 26 innings. He’ll play at Radford.

Meet the second team

P – Thomas Cook, Powhatan, Sr.

P – Matt Cornwell, Mills Godwin, Sr.

P – Andrew Jones, Midlothian, Sr.

C – Collin Hughes, Cosby, Sr.

C – Cam Slough, Glen Allen, Jr.

1B – Brett Alvis, Hanover, Sr.

1B -- Eli Reid, James River, Jr.

2B – Owen DeShazo, Hanover, Sr.

SS – Ethan Brooks, Glen Allen, Sr.

SS -- Lee Sowers, Douglas Freeman, Soph

3B – Gunnar Stromberg, Atlee, Jr.

OF – Jalen Greenidge, Monacan, Sr.

OF – Jack Swynford, New Kent, Sr.

OF – Donovan Williams, Collegiate, Sr.

At-large – Michael Lewis, Steward, Jr.

At-large -- Will Maloney, Clover Hill, Sr.

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Sterling Austin, St. Christopher’s; Ethan Hamill, Thomas Dale; Pearse Riendeau, Collegiate

Catcher: Clark Driscoll, Clover Hill; Gray Ellenburg, Colonial Heights; Brayden Heath, New Kent

Infield: Corey Adams, Benedictine; Hadikell Bruno, Manchester; Joe Buchman, New Kent; Cole Feldman, Midlothian; Bradley Garner, St. Christopher’s; Jorden Olivera, Benedictine; Juice Tobin, Mills Godwin

Outfield: Andrew Cheatham, Powhatan; Elijah Coston, Thomas Dale; Cole Elrod, Hanover; Josiah Harrison, Trinity Episcopal; Austin Hawkes, Dinwiddie; Ryder Warren, Douglas Freeman; Nick Wiles, New Kent

At-large: Ethan Bishop, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot; Maddaux Childress, Dinwiddie; Mason Gregory, Goochland; Jonah Herbert, Douglas Freeman; Colby Massengill, Dinwiddie; Charlie Rohr, Hanover

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2021: Griff O’Ferrall, St. Christopher’s; Jay Woolfolk, Benedictine

2020: No season

2019: Jamari Baylor, Benedictine

2018: Nick Biddison, St. Christopher’s

2017: Evan Justice, Collegiate

2016: Grey Lyttle, Hanover

2015: Nic Enright, Steward

2014: Derek Casey, Hanover

2013: Keith Searles, Hanover

2012: Nathan Kirby, James River

2011: Nick Christopher, Dinwiddie

2010: Mitchell Shifflett, Cosby

2009: Jake Mayers, Hanover

2008: Austin Stadler, James River

2007: Austin Stadler, James River

2006: Chris Duty, Monacan

2005: Justin Bristow, Godwin

2004: Justin Bristow, Godwin

2003: Jacob Cook, Lee-Davis

2002: Herman Dimmink, Clover Hill; Stephen Faris, J.R. Tucker

2001: Taylor Stewart, Freeman

2000: Marshall Hubbard, Patrick Henry

1999: Tommy Edelblut, Mills Godwin; Mike Mallory, Dinwiddie

1998: Matt Davis, Thomas Dale

1997: Kevin Elrod, Lee-Davis

1996: Andrew Slater, Collegiate

1995: Brad Simpson, Clover Hill

1994: Jake Anthony, Clover Hill

1993: Brad Chambers, Midlothian