Meet the 2022 All-Metro boys lacrosse team, led by St. Christopher's Kent Goode

It sounds crazy at first, but one of the best things to happen to Kent Goode during his senior season at St. Christopher’s was to suffer a broken hand.

Why?

“I sat out for the first four games,” Goode recalled. “But that broken hand really showed me how lucky I am to play the sport I love. I feel like the experience made me a better teammate, and a better player.”

Goode’s rock solid work in goal for the Saints led his head coach, John Burke, to call him “the best player I’ve ever had” in his 34 seasons at the helm. It also earned him the 2022 Richmond Times-Dispatch boys lacrosse player of the year award.

His father played club lacrosse at the University of South Carolina, “nothing crazy”, according to Goode, who will be playing his college career at the highest level a few hours north for the University of North Carolina. It’s all part of a journey with the sport he loves that began in the first grade.

“My dad was my coach, and I played with some of my best friends when I was in first grade, and some of those friends are my best friends now,” Goode said. “Honestly, falling in love with the sport at a young age, I loved how fast and fun it was.”

Goode also loved scoring. A midfielder until the seventh grade, he offered to try his hand at goaltending, and his coaches accepted.

“I got hit once or twice and I thought, this isn’t terrible,” Goode explained. “So I’ll stay with it. The rest is history, I guess.”

The position change made Goode look at the game differently. He had an excellent mentor arriving on varsity at St. Christopher’s in 2019 All-Metro first-teamer Walker Wallace, who now plays at Cornell University.

Then, when it was Goode’s turn in net, COVID-19 shut down his sophomore season. He looked to turn the disappointment into opportunity.

“Sitting back and learning from [Wallace] as a freshman was such a big thing for me,” Goode noted. “With a lot of personal practice during COVID, I felt like I could really get ahead.”

That he did, putting together a two-season string in which he compiled 532 saves, the most all-time at St. Christopher’s, while saving 74% of opponents’ shots.

“We have had NCAA All-American goalies come from our program in the past, so I don’t say it lightly,” Burke said when bestowing such a high honor to Goode.

Next, he heads to Chapel Hill, looking to help the Tar Heels improve on a disappointing 8-6 season this past spring. He will certainly take every lesson learned, from first grade to now, and continue to cherish the sport he loves.

Meet the first team

MATT MCCABE

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: All McCabe did was set a Virginia High School League (VHSL) single-season record for assists with 91, finishing his Maverick career as the all-time program leader in points with 229. Over half of those were in 2022 with 35 goals to go with the 91 assists. McCabe earned Class 5, Region C Player of The Year and first team Class 5 All-State honors, and will join several other Richmond-area players at Division III powerhouse Christopher Newport in the fall.

KEVIN MILLER

School: Atlee

Year: Junior

Position: Attack

Notable: Following up a 36-goal, 31-assist season in just eleven contests in 2021, Miller exploded for 57 goals and 88 assists this spring, his assist total now second all-time in VHSL history behind McCabe. He repeats as first team All-Metro, All-Region 5C and All-State in Class 5 and is positioned for Player of The Year consideration in 2023.

JACK MCCOY

School: St. Christopher’s

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: Called “our most dynamic offensive player” by head coach John Burke, McCoy shined for the Saints with 43 goals and 40 assists this season, helping St. Christopher’s make the VISAA Division I semifinals. McCoy has decided to hang up the stick and focus on athletics at the University of North Carolina, where he’ll no doubt root on his Saints teammate Goode.

DELL VIDUNAS

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: Vidunas repeats as an All-Metro first teamer by setting yet another Maverick program record with 59 goals in the 2022 campaign. He is a two-time first team All-Region 5C and U.S. Lacrosse All-America selection, and will join Roanoke College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference next season.

CAM ASH

School: Atlee

Year: Junior

Position: Attack

Notable: After helping the Raiders finally capture their first VHSL state championship last month, Ash will return with Miller to form a potent one-two offensive punch after registering 49 goals and 23 assists this season, as well as 45 ground balls. Ash earned first team All-Region and All-State awards in Class 4.

JAMES BEEGHLY

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

Notable: Beeghly earns a repeat position on the All-Metro team, scoring 44 goals and adding twelve assists to a Cougar team that pushed St. Christopher’s to the limit in both their regular season finale and their VISAA Division I state quarterfinal rematch. Beeghly next heads to Philadelphia to play for Villanova University.

WIT RADER

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

Notable: A Class 5 first team All-State team member, Rader was the Mavericks’ most consistent midfielder, according to head coach John Neal. Rader had 30 goals and twelve assists for Douglas Freeman, his versatility to play quality defense was huge for the Mavericks after injuries pressed him into action in the back. He’ll be a team leader in 2023.

JACE WHEELER

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

Notable: Called his team’s “Swiss army knife” by head coach Fielding Crawford, Wheeler’s presence was felt all over the field in the Atlee run to the state championship. Wheeler scored 43 goals, and had 83 ground balls to conclude his Raider career, earning first team All-State honors in Class 4.

MILES HARVEY

School: St. Christopher’s

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

Notable: Harvey, a first team Prep League and second team Division I All-State member in the VISAA, scored 33 goals and added fourteen assists for the state semifinalists. He has verbally committed to play for High Point University in the Big South Conference.

BOBBY MARLATT

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

Notable: Only one of three players in Cougar history to play five years on varsity, Marlatt moves up from honorable mention All-Metro honors thanks to 28 goals, 23 assists, and 54 ground balls, but more importantly for his leadership for Collegiate, serving the past three seasons as captain. Marlatt will take his talents next to Loyola University.

GARRETT BRALLEY

School: Atlee

Year: Junior

Position: Defense

Notable: Bralley earns All-Metro honors for the second straight season, playing a big role in the Raiders’ title run by being assigned to the best offensive threat from their opponents. Bralley also added eleven goals and four assists to go with 96 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers. Bralley earned first Team All-Region 4A and All-State in Class 4.

ELI PETTY

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

Position: Defense/Long Stick Middle

Notable:: A repeat All-Metro first team member as well, Petty’s size and length proved to be worrisome for Cougar opponents. Petty earned 87 ground balls, caused 59 turnovers while scoring six goals. The Division I first team All-State VISAA member, Petty has verbally committed to play for the University of Virginia.

NATE ELKIN

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Defense/Long Stick Middle

Notable: It was a breakout season for Elkin, with 102 ground balls and 42 caused turnovers for the Class 5, Region C champions. He repeated as first team All-Region and was named second team All-State in Class 5, and will next take the field for Division III Connecticut College in New London.

BRENNAN LANE

School: Midlothian

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

Notable: Lane helped lead a young Trojans squad in 2022, anchoring the defense with 58 ground balls and 41 caused turnovers. A second team Class 5 All-State performer, expect collegiate interest in the U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American to rise steadily as he approaches his senior season.

Meet the second team

Attack: Ethan Slusher, Deep Run; Parker Forest, James River; Landon Locke, Midlothian; Warner Lewis, Collegiate

Midfield: Davis Mack, St. Christopher's; Brady Johnson, Manchester; Logan Cardwell, Cosby; Hayden Somerville, Powhatan; Grady Pereira, James River; Will Elles, Steward; Ben Chadwick, Hanover

Defense: Reed Taylor, Atlee; Jay Seevers, Collegiate

Faceoff: Knox Berry, Midlothian

Goalkeeper: Seth Holtz, Douglas Freeman

Honorable mention

Attack: Cole Reitzer, Glen Allen; Randolph Campbell, Collegiate; Charlie Bernhardt, Douglas Freeman; Connor Walters, Powhatan, Rock Schraa, Hanover

Midfield: Wil Davis, Douglas Freeman; Matthew Alexander, Atlee; Phillip Seidenberg, Mills Godwin; Nick Harrington, Hanover

LSM/Defense: Spencer Krauss, Midlothian; Adam Sulanki, Cosby

Defense: Connor Barrett, Powhatan; Logan Miller, Deep Run; Jed Johnson, Mills Godwin; Griffin Smith, Manchester

Faceoff: Connor Erlenbach, Trinity Episcopal

Goal: Evan Williams, Mechanicsville

Previous players of the year

2021: Chase Mullins, St. Christopher's

2020: No season

2019: Luke Valentine, St. Christopher's

2018: Joe White, Collegiate