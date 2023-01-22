Meet the 2022 All-Metro boys volleyball team, led by Glen Allen's Riley Irmen

Throughout his volleyball life, Riley Irmen has been looking up.

Not just for a ball, not only at the net. Irmen is an expert when it comes to looking up to teammates as well.

“My dad introduced me to volleyball when I was in third grade. I was in ‘Jumping Juniors’, playing with sixth and seventh graders,” Irmen recalled. “That really gave me a strong base.”

Irmen’s mom has photos of Riley on the court with teammates twice his size.

“It’s very funny to look back at them now,” Irmen said.

As he grew, so did teammates and opponents, regularly playing on teams with players two to three years older than him. But after leading his Glen Allen Jaguars to their second consecutive Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 state title in November, Irmen stands above the rest as the 2022 All-Metro Boys Volleyball Player of The Year.

If you think his rise to the top was consistently meteoric, think again. When he finally stepped foot onto the Jaguar gym floor at the start of his freshman campaign, despite his best efforts, he didn’t make the varsity squad. But Irmen wasn’t crushed, in fact, far from it.

“They had Drake Cauthorne at libero. I knew I had to keep working, so that year, I played travel, and worked my butt off,” Irmen recalled, mentioning the 2019 first team All-Metro honoree. “I was constantly touching a volleyball. I put a hole in my basketball hoop outside, striking the volleyball at it.”

That relentless drive to make varsity his sophomore year was unstoppable, until the irresistible force met the immovable object.

“COVID was scary,” Irmen remembered. “When I heard the news that the season was being pushed back to the spring, I was very happy. I just wanted to be able to punch a volleyball, and get that varsity experience.”

When the shortened season arrived in early 2021, Irmen found himself experiencing the biggest rivalry in area volleyball: Glen Allen versus Deep Run. Having taken the Wildcats to the tiebreaker in the 2019 VHSL Class 5 Championship, only to lose 15-13, Glen Allen was swept, on its home floor, in the 2020 title tilt, producing a moment Irmen has not forgotten.

“He’s going to hate me that I’m telling this, but I remember I saw (Coach) Hoy cry after the finals,” Irmen said. “And that, oh my, it tore me apart. After that, I vowed to do anything I could do to put a smile on his face, and see tears of joy.”

His junior year was filled with tough, purposeful practices. It was also filled with triumph. The Jaguars bested the Wildcats in the state semifinal, then defeated Frank W. Cox in four sets for the state crown.

There was a final twist to Irmen’s road. Ready to defend their championship, the Jaguars were quick to hear from Hoy that 2022 would be different, that they, now, were the hunted.

So when did Irmen know that his Glen Allen team could return to the Siegel Center and hoist another state championship trophy?

“Winning Tournament of Champions, when we beat three (Region) 6A schools (Cosby, Thomas Dale and James River), that was a huge motivator, knowing those were the schools we would find at the state finals,” Irmen said of the annual Labor Day Weekend showdown.

The Jaguars won 26 straight, only losing five sets all season, all to James River, who took Glen Allen to a tiebreaker in the regular season, and again at the Class 5 state final November 19 before the Jags laid claim to back-to-back titles by virtue of a 16-14, nail-biting five-set victory.

Once back in the locker room, the joy and elation suddenly met with an incompatible partner: reality.

“We were sitting there laughing, having a good time and Andrew (Onusconich) said something like, that’s our last ever game, boys,” Irmen said. “I just laid down on the floor, and got a little teary. Having that feeling of that being the last game of my Glen Allen career, was one of the most positive things I’ve ever had.”

Irmen has decided not to play competitively in college, choosing academics, and club volleyball, of course, in his next phase. He is considering the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina, wanting to move into computer science or analytics.

“I’ve always been good at math and numbers,” Irmen opined.

Well, the final numbers are in for Riley Irmen on Staples Mill Road: three seasons, two state championships, one state player of the year honor, and now, No. 1 in Metro Richmond.

Meet the rest of the first team

Christian Walsh, senior, setter, Maggie Walker GS

The Skinny: The 2022 Class 4 State Player of The Year, Walsh earned the same honor in Class 4, Western Section. He dished out 641 assists to go with 119 kills, 126 aces, 211 digs and 71 blocks. He even slid over to play libero in the state final against Patrick Henry due to an injury. Walsh has played a large role in making the Green Dragons a perennial state title contender.

Tyler Alexander, senior, middle, James River

The Skinny: Former Rapids head coach Michael Blankenbecler calls Alexander “the best middle I’ve had in nine years”, an impressive statement given James River’s penchant for state titles. The Region 6A Player of The Year, Alexander set school records for blocks in a season and career, career kills for a middle and career kill percentage. In his final season, he garnered 190 kills, a .421 hitting percentage and an amazing 140 blocks.

Jason Matthews, junior, setter, Patrick Henry

The Skinny: No doubt there is pressure to become a bigger leader on a team looking for a seventh consecutive state championship, but Matthews was more than up to the challenge. Averaging 9.5 assists and 1.8 digs per set for the season, Matthews rose to the occasion with 38 assists in the Class 4 Championship win over Maggie Walker. Matthews earned first team All-State for Class 4 and All-Section as well.

Alem Dubcak, senior, outside, Glen Allen

The Skinny: Dubcak has the unique experience of being on both sides of a heated rivalry. Moving from Deep Run to Glen Allen this season, Dubcak continued his strong play, repeating both as first team All-State in Class 5 and first team All-Region 5C. He saved his best work for last, slamming 19 kills in the Jaguars’ state championship match.

William Bickett, senior, outside, James River

The Skinny: Bickett teamed with Alexander and Conor Gibbons for a trio who delivered at the net, Bickett registering 225 kills, and adding 182 digs, 32 blocks and 23 aces. Bickett was a first team All-Region honoree in 6A, then first team All-State in the combined Classes 5 and 6.

Andrew Onusconich, senior, opposite hitter, Glen Allen

The Skinny: This year brought new challenges, and a new position, for Onusconich, from setter to opposite hitter. The imposing southpaw responded with a team-leading 51 blocks, plus 207 kills, 126 digs and 52 aces. Onusconich, too, repeats as first team All-State in Class 5 and All-Region in 5C.

Wesley Graves, junior, outside, Thomas Dale

The Skinny: Asked about defeating Patrick Henry and James River during this season, Knights head coach Joshua Forbes noted, “he is why,” referring to Graves, a first team All-State honoree in Class 5. Graves had 178 kills in the regular season, adding 31 blocks and 106 digs. He’ll be the fulcrum behind Thomas Dale’s hopes to finally climb the mountain in 2023.

The second team

Wood Johnson, Maggie Walker GS

Dylan Slater, Cosby

Thomas Eubank, Mills Godwin

Duke Flannagan, Patrick Henry

Justin Helberg, J.R. Tucker

Edwin Barrack, Glen Allen

Graham Fearrington, James River

Landon Andrews, Thomas Dale

Connor Gibbons, James River

Honorable mention

David Black, Mills Godwin

Josh Bookerheimer, Patrick Henry

Pierce Butler, Matoaca

Tyler Duszak, Deep Run

Jai Keskar, J.R. Tucker

Stephen Matthews, Patrick Henry

Jack Ryan, Mills Godwin

Robbie Seifert, Hanover

Bruce Yanovitch, Maggie Walker GS

Previous boys players of the year

2021: Davis Luck, Patrick Henry

2020: Deklan Wingo, Thomas Dale

2019: Cade Terrell, Deep Run

2018: Michael Wright, Deep Run

2017: Michael Wright, Deep Run

2016: Kyle Brumbaugh, James River

2015: Nick Spichiger, Midlothian

2014: Craig Nelms, Deep Run

2013: Lawrence Jones, Midlothian

2012: Mitchell Ford, James River

2011: Sam Albus, James River

2010: Darren Kilby, James River

2009: Mark Smith, Clover Hill

2008: Bradley Johnson, Thomas Dale

2007: Michael Blankenbecler, Thomas Dale