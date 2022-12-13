Meet the 2022 All-Metro field hockey team, led by Collegiate star and Maryland recruit Callie Rogers

A driven student of the game with the utmost attention to detail -- a workhorse, a true competitor who's crafty, dynamic and skilled well beyond her years.

That's how Collegiate first-year coach Kelsey Smither describes her captain, leading scorer and top recruit, junior attacking midfielder and 2022 All-Metro player of the year for field hockey Callie Rogers.

"She loves the game, and that's been a true joy for me to be able to coach," said Smither, who led the Cougars to their first VISAA Division I title since 2013 following the retirement of longtime coach Karen Doxey.

"Someone who truly loves it and wants to learn and wants to get better and be the best ... She elevates the entire program."

Rogers netted 36 goals and assisted teammates on 13 this fall en route to VISAA player of the year honors, and that's only the tip of the iceberg in terms of her on-field accomplishments.

A member of the 2022 U.S. under-16 women's national team, she's competed among the nation's best on the AAU circuit with Panthers United, and is verbally committed to play at Maryland, an elite program which in November reached the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

Rogers picked up a stick around 4 or 5 years old, and started playing at the club level when she was 7. She swam too, but eventually fell in love with the team aspect and creative elements of field hockey.

Her older sister, Cameron Rogers, a former Trinity Episcopal and Georgetown player, is now the junior varsity coach at Collegiate. Smither incidentally coached the elder Rogers at Georgetown, and Callie grew up idolizing Cameron's athletic pursuits.

"Kind of full circle, I watched her develop as a player and now she's coaching me, it's really fun," Callie said of Cameron, who's eight years older.

"She's awesome. It's really nice to have a family member who's played in those games, has won a state championship, she gives me tips."

Rogers is an offensive orchestrater, a forward-thinking midfielder with the ability to maintain possession, create corners and find teammates via conventional or crafty means. Smither lauded her vision, a heightened ability to recognize passing lanes and interpret space in order to find teammates at the perfect angle and pace.

Rogers also sports a formidable reverse shot, a deceptive maneuver that's helped her fool more than a few defenders and keepers.

Callie's Collegiate and club coaches are among her biggest mentors, in addition to the primary ones, parents Lauren and Chris Rogers.

Her training regimen is arduous to say the least. The sport is an outlet for her, so practices and workouts during the week are constant, plus tournaments on weekends. Her favorite subjects in school are English and history, though she's not yet sure what she wants to study in college.

Rogers helped her Cougars beat VISAA power Norfolk Academy 4-0 in the title game after losing to the Bulldogs 5-3 just a couple weeks prior. She said tight-knit relationships among the program enabled the team to play its best field hockey at the perfect time.

"Everyone had a connection with everyone," Rogers said. "We all loved each other. ... They're an awesome group of girls."

Her favorite moment from the season was the last 5 minutes of the championship game. Up a few goals, her Cougars began sharing telling glances, the collective "we've got this, we did it" communicated nonverbally.

Then the final whistle blew, and the emotions took over as Rogers embraced her teammates.

"She's a spectacular player who has the work ethic to back it," Smither said with a strong note of pride.

"I'm excited to see what she's going to do in this next year and beyond. ... She's a blast to coach and a joy to be around."

Meet the first team

Callie Rogers

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

Position: Attacking mid

About: Cougars coach Kelsey Smither lauded every aspect of Rogers' game, particularly her vision and work ethic. The four-year starter and junior captain is committed to Maryland, one of the top programs in the country. The VISAA Division I player of the year was instrumental in helping Collegiate win its first state title since 2013 and has for years competed among the nation's best on the AAU circuit and earned recognition on the U16 U.S. Women's National Team.

Izzy Lee

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Midfielder

About: A Georgetown recruit who scored 11 goals and dished out 11 assists on her way to first-team all-state and all-LIS awards, Lee is a five-year starter for the Cougars who could play any position on the field due to her standout elimination skills, game sense, poise on the ball and vision, Smither said. Lee also excels defensively with strong block tackles, positioning and communication as a central midfielder for the VISAA Division I champs.

Mary Katherine Brost

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

About: A workhorse of a competitor with an eye for goal and composure on the ball, Brost netted 18 goals and added 2 assists, garnering first-team all-state and all-LIS honors. Smither added that Brost excels at pressuring the ball at the front of Collegiate's press, and is particularly skillful in small spaces while functioning as an opportunistic poacher in front of goal, scoring on rebounds, tips and quick shots off of receptions.

Olivia Schmincke

School: Trinity Episcopal

Year: Senior

Position: Attacking mid

About: A determined and passionate player who loves to compete and elevates the play of those around her, Schmincke is a dynamic threat all over the field with or without the ball, said Titans Coach Margie Snead. A powerful shooter with standout speed, skill and tenacity, she tallied 34 goals and 13 assists this year en route to first-team all-state and all-LIS honors and is committed to play at Delaware.

Valentina Ambrogi-Torres

School: Trinity Episcopal

Year: Senior

Position: Keeper

About: The backbone of the defense for the state semifinalist Titans, Ambrogi-Torres is a vocal leader with the perfect demeanor for a keeper who excels at communication and gives the rest of Trinity's lineup confidence with an upbeat sense of synergy, Snead said. The first-team all-state and all-LIS honoree made 130 saves and allowed just 17 goals, and is committed to play at Randolph-Macon.

Emalene Harter

School: St. Catherine's

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

About: Harter scored 13 goals and added 7 assists en route to first-team all-state and all-LIS honors for the VISAA Division I semifinalist Saints. Coach Annie Zinkavich praised Harter's speed, which sparked St. Catherine's attack and created counter-attacking opportunities and drew plenty of penalty corners. Also a "terror" on the defensive end, she created ample turnovers and blocked lots of initial shots as the first runner on defensive penalty corners.

Emma Stevens

School: St. Catherine's

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

About: The "heart and soul" of the Saints and a "coach's dream" proved a steady presence in the center of the field as a defensive mid, Zinkavich said. Stevens scored 8 goals and added 6 assists, controlling possession and attack while anchoring St. Catherine's defense in front of the back line. The first-team all-state and all-LIS honoree is committed to play at Davidson.

Mariah Paulus

School: Cosby

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

About: The Titans' leading scorer all four years of varsity competition, Paulus netted 17 goals and had 5 assists as the captain for Cosby en route to its 14-4 record and Region 6A semifinal appearance.

Mandy Hazelgrove

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Position: Defender

About: The lynchpin of the Raiders' stalwart back line, Hazelgrove consistently stole balls on breakaways and controlled Atlee's press and defensive circle, said coach Heather Hodges. Also the Raiders' main striker on offensive corners, she scored 4 goals and added 6 assists and was named first-team all-region and all-state for the Class 4 semifinalists and Region 4B champs.

Reagan Shifflett

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

About: A first-team all-region honoree, Shifflett is always on time, leaves late and plays with a tremendous amount of heart, said Eagles coach Emily McNamara, the Region 5C coach of the year. Shifflett netted 28 goals and dished out 12 assists to lead Godwin in both categories as the Eagles' go-to option up front.

Josie Painter

School: Midlothian

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

About: The Trojans' captain scored 14 goals and doled out 10 assists en route to second team all-state and first-team all-region honors. Coach Becca Lowe lauded Painters' leadership on and off the field, saying she only got better under pressure and scored a number of game-winning goals to help Midlo win a historic Region 5C title.

Ella Fallen

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior

Position: Keeper

About: The captain and leader of the back line for the region semifinalist Wildcats, Fallen was the Region 5C player of the year after making 134 saves. She finished her career with 237 saves, is a repeat All-Metro and all-region selection and is committed to play at Christopher Newport University.

Meet the second team

Player, year, position, school

Casey Grell, junior defender, Powhatan

Ally VonHerbulis, sophomore forward, Glen Allen

Sarah Chilton, sophomore, midfielder, Douglas Freeman

Lora Chandler, senior, midfielder, Atlee

Erin Barlett, sophomore, keeper, Cosby

Mary Hazel Davis, junior midfielder, Trinity Episcopal

Darcy Kopsinis, junior defensive mid, Trinity Episcopal

Alder Dickey, senior forward, St. Catherine's

Erica Krauss, sophomore midfielder, Powhatan

Reese Barrett, junior forward, Midlothian

Ava Rossman, junior forward, Patrick Henry

Kelsey MacAleese, senior midfielder, Deep Run

Gracyn Arruda, senior keeper, Mills Godwin

Honorable mentions

Ellie Bland, senior forward, Cosby; Caroline Carns, junior midfielder, Cosby; Ellie Clements, senior keeper, Douglas Freeman; Avery Fonville, senior forward, Douglas Freeman; Olivia Ritter, junior midfielder, Atlee; Lenna Chandler, sophomore keeper, Atlee; Julia Mann, junior defender, Mills Godwin; Aly Betz, junior midfielder, Mills Godwin; Ellie Nuckols, senior midfielder, Manchester; Cameron Unice, senior midfielder, Maggie Walker; Katie Hollister, senior defender, Maggie Walker; Emma Moody, senior, Colonial Heights; Georgia Ascoli, senior keeper, St. Catherine's; Gigi Johnson, senior defender, St. Catherine's; Autumn Busby, sophomore midfielder, Midlothian; Emily Kulpa, junior defender, Midlothian; Lexi Campbell, senior forward, Powhatan; Kendall VonHerbulis, senior forward, Glen Allen; Elise Crowder, senior defensive mid, Glen Allen; Lily Ricci, junior defender, Deep Run; Anna Reed, senior forward, Deep Run; Maddie Just, junior defensive mid, Patrick Henry; Maggie Sharp, junior keeper, Patrick Henry; Jaiden Jacobs, senior defender, Patrick Henry; Abby Fitzpatrick, senior midfielder, Patrick Henry; Simone Fortier, senior defender, Douglas Freeman; Ainsley Papierniak, junior midfielder, Midlothian.

Past winners

2020: Hanna Pawela, Deep Run

2019: Cori Nichols, Trinity Episcopal

2018: Sally Snead, Trinity Episcopal

2017: Allie Kelley, Deep Run

2016: Ella Donahue, Trinity Episcopal

2015: Annie Snead, Trinity Episcopal

2014: Annie Snead, Trinity Episcopal

2013: Brooks Doxey, Collegiate

2012: Erin Menges, St. Catherine’s

2011: Amanda Kim, St. Catherine’s

2010: Amanda Kim and Kali Vicars, St. Catherine’s

2009: Hillary Zell, Collegiate

2008: Hillary Zell, Collegiate

2007: Tori O’Shea, Collegiate

2006: Tori O’Shea, Collegiate

2005: Carrington Croft, St. Catherine’s

2004: Kate Hanley, Collegiate

2003: Blair Northen, Collegiate

2002: Shannon Taylor, James River

2001: Jamie Whitten, Collegiate

Field Hockey: Trinity wins 2-1 at home against Collegiate