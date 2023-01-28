Meet the 2022 All-Metro football co-Players of the Year, Dinwiddie's Harry Dalton and Highland Springs' Khristian Martin

One is a state champion on the hardwood and the gridiron who's faced more pressure-packed moments than most of us could fathom.

The other is still an underclassman who's already broken a hallowed Richmond-area record on the way to his own unbeaten state title run.

For the first time since 1998, when Varina's Kevin Lewis and Matoaca's Matt Farrior shared the award, and for just the fourth time in its history, All-Metro Player of the Year honors have been split in two to recognize the equally outstanding seasons put forth by Highland Springs junior quarterback Khristian Martin and Dinwiddie sophomore signal caller Harry Dalton.

Like James Farrior (Matoaca) and Jason Vineyard (L.C. Bird) in 1992 and Emmanuel Moss (Highland Springs) and Craig Williams (John Marshall) in 1987, there was simply no splitting hairs between Martin and Dalton, who both led their programs to 15-0 state-championship winning seasons, the Springers in Class 5 and the Generals in Class 4.

And the craziest thing about it?

They're both back for more next year.

***

Dinwiddie great Adam Morgan accounted for 56 touchdowns in 2008, a season in which his Generals finished as state runners-up.

Fifteen years later, along came Harry Dalton to break Morgan's record with 60 house calls and help longtime coach Billy Mills' Dinwiddie program hoist its second state championship trophy, and first since 2013.

Morgan was on the field to honor the occasion with Dalton after Dinwiddie took down Kettle Run 65-20 at Liberty University in the title game, with Dalton running for three touchdowns and throwing for another three to surpass Morgan's mark.

The Class 4 offensive player of the year, Dalton completed 114 of 197 pass attempts for 2,034 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while carrying 194 times for 1,966 yards and another 32 TDs. He's the fourth General to win All-Metro POY, joining Morgan in '08, Gary Wilkerson in 1984 and Kevin Morgan in 1983.

Mills started working with Dalton, who was born in Nottoway and spent part of his youth there before moving to Dinwiddie, when the latter was in middle school, and immediately knew he had a special leader and talent on his hands.

"I told our JV coach, I want him to play quarterback. Because we want to put our best athlete, best player at the quarterback position," said Mills, adding that Dalton's quick release stood out to him.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent, there’s no doubt about it. And not just that, he’s an unselfish kid. He’s looking out for his teammates, an incredible leader. It was his team since last January. He leads by example, hasn’t missed any workouts.”

Dalton, a left-hander with a punishing running style, standout vision and explosiveness and a compact, consistent release to augment a strong throwing arm, played running back his freshman year because established starter Brenton Hilton was under center for the Generals.

But both coach and player said that move to the backfield was a bigger adjustment for Dalton than playing QB, his primary position since youth ball. Dalton suffered a stress fracture in his foot as a freshman, causing him to miss close to half of the season.

Since his stellar sophomore campaign ended, Dalton's recruitment has exploded, with offers from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Pitt and Maryland coming in, among others.

That season was almost entirely smooth sailing for the Generals, as Dinwiddie won every game except one by at least four touchdowns.

The sole exception, the one time the mettle of Mills' men was ever truly tested, turned out to be Dalton's favorite moment of the season and favorite game he's ever played in.

It was the Region 4B championship, a thrilling 47-41 overtime win over King George in which the Generals jumped out to a 20-6 lead before surrendering 27 unanswered points to go down 33-20 late in the third quarter, then dug deep to regain the lead, force OT and send Navy Nation into a joyous uproar with a game-winning Dalton TD run.

“Just bounce back, play the next play, win the next play at all times. Forget about the past," Dalton said of the conversations on the sideline while down two scores.

He chalked Dinwiddie's resilient culture up to a collective work ethic evident since workouts began last January.

“We’re accountable for everything we do," Dalton said, praising the play of his offensive line, led by first-team All-Metro tackle Collen Jackson.

Dalton picked up the sport at 5-years-old, initially playing offensive line before showing off his explosiveness in the open field.

Brother Tyree Dalton and local running back Chris Tyree, a former Thomas Dale standout now at Notre Dame, have been key supporters over the years.

And in a college destination, he's seeking a strong culture where players put the team above themselves.

Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

“All my teammates, they’re everything," Dalton said. "My teammates and my family.”

***

What's more difficult -- converting the game-winning free throw in the waning seconds of a state championship basketball game, or threading the needle on a dangerous pass to convert a key third-down in a state title football game?

Those who've lived both experiences are few and far between.

But even for Khristian Martin, a foundational piece of Highland Springs' state-title winning basketball and football teams in 2022, the answer isn't straightforward.

“It’s very hard to compare, but what I can say is in football, just with the quarterback position in general, you can easily put your team in bad positions," said Martin, a forward whose rebound and free throw with 7 seconds remaining gave the Springers a 63-62 victory over Maury High in March and the program's first state title since 2007.

"Whereas in basketball, it’s more of an up-and-down game. At quarterback, one wrong read and you can put your team in a bad position, which is why I think football is the ultimate team sport."

Martin, who did admit that the walk to and wait at the free throw line constituted the longest 30 seconds of his life, this fall completed 124 of 205 pass attempts (63%) for 2,388 yards, 30 touchdowns and a single interception, hitting 16 different receiving targets along the way. The Class 5 offensive player of the year also carried 95 times for 773 yards and 13 TDs.

Martin is the seventh All-Metro POY from Highland Springs, and fourth in the last eight years. A product of local coach Malcolm Bell's Undefeated Quarterback Training, a program that has influenced many of the area's top young signal callers, Martin started as a sophomore for the Springers.

Even then, his tools -- standout pocket awareness and footwork, sound mechanics, plus-accuracy, mobility, and decision making -- appeared beyond his years.

But Martin, a strong student with a 4.0 GPA who's recently excelled in and enjoyed English class, credited the talent around him for much of his individual success.

“It’s a luxury," he said, lauding the Springers' entire offensive line, backfield and receiving corps, as well as a defense that he said always had his back.

"You can’t ask for better.”

The Highland Springs coaching staff, administration and community, as well, have formed a cherished support system for Martin, who grew up in northern Henrico closer to Hermitage and played not with but against some of his Springers teammates in youth ball.

"The community is part of the reason we’re able to do what we do. They support us heavily," Martin said. "This community loves this school. You’re always playing for the school.”

One of the top quarterback prospects in Virginia, Martin said he's taking his recruitment day-by-day.

He's seeking a program that feels like home, preferably one with stability where he feels confident the coaching staff is in it for the long-term.

247Sports lists offers from Virginia Tech and Virginia, among others. Martin, a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, grew up idolizing former Hokies great Michael Vick.

But Martin honors a different hero with his jersey, No. 12. His grandfather, Vincent Bentley, died when Martin was a young teenager.

Bentley's birthday was Dec. 12, or 12/12. He, along with Martin's parents, Kathryn and Carlos Martin, helped foster in Khristian a childhood affinity for the game that began at 3-years-old, now vague memories of breaking into the open field for his first touchdowns with the Chamberlayne Packers.

“Football has always been my first love," he said, gazing out over the new Victor W. Kreiter Stadium, a house that opened only last season, but one Martin has already turned into a formidable home for the Springers.

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2021: Demond Claiborne, King William

2020: Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs

2019: TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell

2018: Brendon Clark, Manchester

2017: Greg Cuffey, Hopewell

2016: Juwan Carter, Highland Springs

2015: Greg Dortch, Highland Springs

2014: Scott Bracey, Benedictine

2013: Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird

2012: Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird

2011: Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird

2010: Brendon Riddick, Hermitage

2009: Airek Green, Thomas Dale

2008: Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie

2007: Ju-Ju Clayton, Hermitage

2006: Russell Wilson, Collegiate

2005: Russell Wilson, Collegiate

2004: Victor Harris, Highland Springs

2003: Jerrett Brown, Hopewell

2002: John Taylor, L.C. Bird

2001: Tee Rogers, Varina

2000: Michael Robinson, Varina

1999: Aaron Alexander, Henrico

1998: Kevin Lewis, Varina; Matt Farrior, Matoaca

1997: Cordell Roane, Varina

1996: Ronald Samuel, Patrick Henry

1995: Adam Burke, Lee-Davis

1994: Danielle Derricott, Patrick Henry

1993: Ken Oxendine, Thomas Dale

1992: James Farrior, Matoaca; Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird

1991: Joe Elrod and Antoine Lee, Lee-Davis

1990: James Roe, Henrico

1989: Jerry Jerman, Huguenot

1988: Corey Holliday, Huguenot

1987: Emmanuel Moss, Highland Springs; Craig Williams, John Marshall

1986: James Hargrove, John Marshall

1985: Donnie Morris, Patrick Henry

1984: Gary Wilkerson, Dinwiddie

1983: Kevin Morgan, Dinwiddie

1982: Von Allen, Hopewell

1981: Alphonso Harris, Hopewell

1980: Dwight Grant, Highland Springs

1979: David Murphy, Collegiate

PHOTOS:Highland Springs dominates Maury 33-19 to win the state championship