🏈 Meet the 2022 All-Metro football team

Each year, the All-Metro Player of the Year honors recognizes outstanding football seasons by area players. Learn more here.

Scroll down for the offensive and defensive players.

Meet the 2022 All-Metro football offensive team Aiden Jones Andrew Perko Ashby Berry Aziah Johnson (Offensive Player of the Year) Beau Sahnow Brandon Rose Collen Jackson Davion Brown Harry Dalton (Co-Player of the Year) Jakyre Henley Kenny Walz Khristian Martin (Co-Player of the Year) Maxx Lawton Takye Heath Terrell Jones

All-Metro football second-team offense

Position – Name, School, Year, Ht., Wt.

QB – Myles Derricott, Varina, Senior, 6-3, 165

RB – Aziz Foster Powell, Highland Springs, Senior, 5-9, 215

RB – Trey Grant, Trinity Episcopal, Junior, 5-10, 195

RB – La’tavion Lowe, L.C. Bird, Junior, 5-10, 197

RB – Raphael Tucker, Dinwiddie, Junior, 5-11, 175

WR – Nick Clark, Mills Godwin, Senior, 5-10, 170

WR – Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry, Senior, 5-7, 165

OL – T’Khi Alexander, Highland Springs, junior 6-4, 300

OL – Nate James, Hermitage, Senior, 5-11, 270

OL – Nathan McNeel, Mills Godwin, Senior, 6-5, 265

OL – Carlos Moore, Trinity Episcopal, Senior, 6-5, 320

OL – Maddox Radcliffe, Patrick Henry, Senior, 6-1, 275

AL – Cole Elrod, Hanover, Senior, 6-3, 180

K – Zach Tschantre, Atlee, Senior, 5-10, 175

Meet the 2022 All-Metro football defensive team Miles Greene Makai Byerson Jason Abbey TJ Baldwin Kaveion Keys Brennan Johnson Trey McBride Elijah Rainer (Defensive Player of the Year) Alazha Lewis Braylon Johnson Cam Fleming Krystian Williams Jeremiah Coney Mario Thompson Ethan Minter

All-Metro football second-team defense

Position – Name, School, Year, Ht., Wt.

DL - Frank Coleman, Highland Springs, senior, 5-11, 260

DL - Kahlial Parham, Dinwiddie, junior, 5-10, 225

DL - Marquis Vincent, Varina, senior, 6-1, 260

DL - Caleb Williams, Matoaca, sophomore, 6-5, 240

DL - Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby, senior, 6-3, 330

LB - Darius Taylor, Highland Springs, senior, 6-0, 215

LB - Se'Von McDowell, Dinwiddie, junior, 6-2, 205

LB - Gabe Semidey, Midlothian, senior, 6-0, 205

LB - Kemari Eberhardt, Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 195

DB - Kenny Faison, Varina, senior, 5-11, 160

DB - Zahir Rainer, Trinity Episcopal, junior, 5-10, 175

DB - Lance Nelson, Highland Springs, senior, 5-10, 185

AL - Jashaun Amin, L.C. Bird, senior, 6-0, 162

P/K - Tyler Black, Goochland, senior, 5-10, 175

Honorable mentions

Offense

QB - Stanley Green Jr., Petersburg; Kaleb Shelton, King William; Za’Marion Mason, Colonial Heights; Taegan Logan, Trinity Episcopal; Dylan Trevillian, Powhatan; Ryley Justus, Matoaca; Tony Allen, Armstrong; Cooper Meads, Midlothian; Brooks Hollins, Atlee; Quinton Wallace, Thomas Jefferson; Mason Cumbie, Hopewell; KaRon Burton, Hermitage; Nelson Layne, James River.

Line - Ethan Viers, James River; Nick Sample, Hopewell; Darius Gray, St. Christopher's; Devin Baugh, Thomas Dale; Brock Taylor, Atlee; Parker Mott, Hanover; Chase Aslett, Thomas Dale; Yinka Lawl, Thomas Dale; Alex Brann, Douglas Freeman; Myles Bridges, Benedictine; Ryan Mitchell, Trinity Episcopal; Will Rosen, Trinity Episcopal; Demari Lassiter, Highland Springs; Kenan Barlow, L.C. Bird; Seth Morris, Glen Allen; Rae'Qwon Taylor, Highland Springs; Mykel Cardichon, Midlothian; Field Smith, Douglas Freeman; MarSean Harris, Highland Springs; CJ Brooks, Clover Hill; Jonah Herbert, Douglas Freeman; Carter Hamilton, King William; Cooper Gardiner, Trinity Episcopal; Gavin Hazleton, Goochland; Deon Wright, Thomas Jefferson; Jaden Goodwin, Thomas Jefferson; Timarion Venable, Thomas Jefferson; Derek Baker, King William; Ah'Daryall Hite, Hopewell; Andrew Madren Colonial Heights.

RB - Devin Bryant, Manchester; JJ Lewis, Atlee; Will Managbanag, James River; Alvin Townes Fox, L.C. Bird; Joe Batkins, New Kent; Nazir Coley, Cosby; Deshawn Stovall, Thomas Jefferson; Xavier Moss, Glen Allen; Will Noel, Glen Allen; Shawn Douglas, Clover Hill; Miguel Martin, Douglas Freeman; Elijah Williams, Highland Springs; Joe Isaac, King William; Jamason Pryor, Goochland.

WR - Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong; Dillon Newton-Short, Matoaca; Chris Drumgoole, Dinwiddie; Jacob Zollar, St. Christopher's; Bryce Yates, Matoaca; Zalen Wiggins, Dinwiddie; Kyree Richardson, Manchester; Ty'ee Stephens, Manchester; Jacob Seaborn, Thomas Dale; Christian Lyons, Thomas Dale; David Ngendakuriyo, Benedictine; Riley Roarty, Benedictine; Caron Ferguson, Highland Springs; Tae Gilpin, Atlee; Scott Holmes, Atlee; Nick Tyree, Thomas Dale; Matt Henderson, Powhatan; Eric Smith, Varina; LJ Booker, Varina; Chase Rivers, Hermitage; Latrell Green, Clover Hill.

K - Ty Bowman, Douglas Freeman; Grant Horvath, Cosby; Jon Davis, Manchester; Braeden Megenity, Hermitage; Santiago Finch, Thomas Jefferson; Jeremiah Makin, Hopewell.

At-large - Rashad Lewis, L.C. Bird; Elijah Nicholas, Meadowbrook; Logan Rhoades, Mills Godwin; Adrien Mosley, Glen Allen; Kenyez Mungro-Johnson, Colonial Heights; Clayton Dobbler, James River; Connor Harrington, Midlothian; Luca Puccinelli, Benedictine; Noah Jenkins, Highland Springs; Shavar Smith, Meadowbrook; Jaivon Williams, L.C. Bird; Matt David, Deep Run; Amair Dickerson, Petersburg.

Defense

Line - Malik Morrow, Highland Springs; Tristan Ginn, Mills Godwin; Ibraheem Ramadan, L.C. Bird; JaySean Richardson, Varina; Chris Bowles, Dinwiddie; Max Vest, Douglas Freeman; Josh Jeter, Thomas Dale; Phoenix Ward, Thomas Dale; Hank Shield, Collegiate; Jacob Moore, Benedictine; Joel Starlings, Benedictine; Zyan Hill, Thomas Jefferson; Devin Ford, L.C. Bird; Josh Gooding, Glen Allen; Uriah Harris, Hermitage; Alonzo James, Highland Springs; D'Ahmon Artis, Hermitage; Adrien Istre, Midlothian; Errick Britt, Douglas Freeman; Devin Ford, L.C. Bird; Chris Taylor, Highland Springs; Wylie Johnson, King William; Darrick Bradley, Trinity Episcopal; Jon Brooks, Trinity Episcopal; Robbie Dunn, Trinity Episcopal; John Miles, St. Christopher's; Deonte Quarles, Goochland; Jaquel Young, Goochland; Trenton Johnson, King William; Cedric Pearce, Thomas Jefferson; Gaige Brooks, Manchester.

LB - Daviyon Warner, Colonial Heights; Patrick Scott, Hopewell; Brandon Cammarasana, Thomas Dale; Grady Fahed, Hanover; Jefferson Meade, Douglas Freeman; CJ Milazzo, Thomas Dale; Zakaria Sands, Thomas Dale; Logan Hodge, New Kent; Jordan Howard Jr., New Kent; Henry Berling, Benedictine; Corey Hall Jr., Thomas Jefferson; Rikieh Hopkins, Hermitage; Corey Morton, Hermitage; Sidney Jones, L.C. Bird; KJ Washington, King William; Hunter Brooks, Trinity Episcopal; Nik Cotner, Goochland; Landon Snyder, Cosby.

DB - Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie; Tre Robinson, King William; Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale; Mekhi Jackson, Midlothian; Major Preston, Hopewell; Jaden Plantin, Manchester; Howard Spencer, Dinwiddie; Lorenz Bacon, Thomas Dale; Malachi Madden, Hanover; Zach Wirt, Midlothian; Nic Land, Benedictine; Khamari Veney, Benedictine; Chris Johnson, Benedictine; Ian Wynn, Highland Springs; Kalib Bishop, Meadowbrook; Terrance Edwards, Trinity Episcopal; Cornell Allen, Trinity Episcopal; Tray Bagby, Monacan; Paul Lewis, Matoaca; Alim Foster Powell, Highland Springs; ToMondrey Braxton, Highland Springs; Breon Gunnell, Hermitage; Tyreak Collins, L.C. Bird; Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong; Derek Pierce, Goochland; Elijah Rice, Thomas Jefferson; Kavion Tucker, Hopewell; Kelvontay Carson, Petersburg; Lorenz Bacon, Thomas Dale.

At-large - Henry Omohundro, St. Christopher’s; Hayden Rollison, Collegiate; Jake Lohmann, Douglas Freeman; Seth Bayens, New Kent; Ryan Runyon, Midlothian; Xavier Carpenter, L.C. Bird; Kesean Henderson, Hopewell.

P - Avery Heleniak, Midlothian; Jack Bradley, Collegiate; Stephen Dandridge, Hermitage; Chris Johnson, Glen Allen; Levi Nolan, Thomas Jefferson; Thomas Wilson, New Kent; Jordan Etz, James River.

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2021: Demond Claiborne, King William

2020: Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs

2019: TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell

2018: Brendon Clark, Manchester

2017: Greg Cuffey, Hopewell

2016: Juwan Carter, Highland Springs

2015: Greg Dortch, Highland Springs

2014: Scott Bracey, Benedictine

2013: Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird

2012: Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird

2011: Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird

2010: Brendon Riddick, Hermitage

2009: Airek Green, Thomas Dale

2008: Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie

2007: Ju-Ju Clayton, Hermitage

2006: Russell Wilson, Collegiate

2005: Russell Wilson, Collegiate

2004: Victor Harris, Highland Springs

2003: Jerrett Brown, Hopewell

2002: John Taylor, L.C. Bird

2001: Tee Rogers, Varina

2000: Michael Robinson, Varina

1999: Aaron Alexander, Henrico

1998: Kevin Lewis, Varina; Matt Farrior, Matoaca

1997: Cordell Roane, Varina

1996: Ronald Samuel, Patrick Henry

1995: Adam Burke, Lee-Davis

1994: Danielle Derricott, P. Henry

1993: Ken Oxendine, Thomas Dale

1992: James Farrior, Matoaca; Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird

1991: Joe Elrod and Antoine Lee, Lee-Davis

1990: James Roe, Henrico

1989: Jerry Jerman, Huguenot

1988: Corey Holliday, Huguenot

1987: Emmanuel Moss, Highland Springs; Craig Williams, John Marshall

1986: James Hargrove, John Marshall

1985: Donnie Morris, Patrick Henry

1984: Gary Wilkerson, Dinwiddie

1983: Kevin Morgan, Dinwiddie

1982: Von Allen, Hopewell

1981: Alphonso Harris, Hopewell

1980: Dwight Grant, Highland Springs

1979: David Murphy, Collegiate

All-Metro banquet set for Feb. 8

The Touchdown Club of Richmond will hold the All-Metro football banquet honoring the 2022 team on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump.

Tickets start at $55 and are available through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states—virginia/touchdown-club-of-richmond.

The Touchdown Club will distribute souvenir programs at the banquet. The program will include the full All-Metro team as selected by The Times-Dispatch, along with pictures of the first team and of coaches being honored plus advertisements from sponsors, which are available for purchase via the TD Club.

Longtime Collegiate coach and Times-Dispatch writer Weldon Bradshaw will be honored with the Bunkie Trinite Achievement award. Bradshaw has covered high school sports in the area for 54 years.