🏈 Meet the 2022 All-Metro football team

Each year, the All-Metro Player of the Year honors recognizes outstanding football seasons by area players.
Learn more here. Scroll down for the offensive and defensive players.
Meet the 2022 All-Metro football offensive team
Aiden Jones
School: Thomas Dale Year: Junior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-3, 285 Notable: Jones was a big factor for the Knights (10-2). Big and physical, Jones could drive defenders to the ground or pull and lead interference downfield. He graded out at over 88%, did not allow a sack, and had 12 pancake blocks for a team that rushed for almost 3,000 yards. He was a second-team all-state pick in Class 6.
If he could be any animal: A panda, "because I'm the panda. They're very unique animals. Visionaries."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Andrew Perko
School: Midlothian Year: Senior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-2, 250 Notable: Perko was a big contributor up front for a Trojans team that won nine games for the first time since 1975. He allowed only one sack. A first-team all-Region 5C pick at center, he was able to drive or turn opposing linemen in the middle and was a key factor on a team that rushed for 2,282 yards.
If he could be any animal: A cheetah, "because then I could be fast."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ashby Berry
School: Midlothian Year: Senior Position: Running back Ht., wt.: 5-11, 185 Notable: Berry, a second-team All-Metro pick last year, was a force everywhere for the Trojans. He had 1,417 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing and 12 catches for 75 yards for a team that went 9-2. As a linebacker, Berry had 87 tackles – 18 or loss. He was a first-team all-Region 5C pick as a running back and second team as a linebacker. He was an honorable mention All-Metro wrestler as a junior.
If he could be any animal: A shark, "because they be doing what they want."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Aziah Johnson (Offensive Player of the Year)
School: Thomas Jefferson Year: Senior Position: Receiver Ht., wt.: 6-2, 175 Notable: Johnson went from not playing football during the first half of his junior season to being a two-way first-team all-state pick in Class 2 as a receiver and a defensive back. Fast, athletic and elusive, he had 44 catches for 971 yards and 10 TDs, plus 504 yards in returns and two TDs. On defense, he had 45 tackles and seven interceptions, two of which he returned for TDs. He has signed to play at Michigan State.
If he could be any animal: An elephant, "because they're smart, great leaders, strong and loyal to those around them."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Beau Sahnow
School: Hanover Year: Senior Position: At-large Ht., wt.: 5-11, 165 Notable: Mainly a quarterback, Sahnow had an impact in every phase while generating 2,509 yards of total offense and 33 TDs for the Hawks. He completed 61% of his passes for 1,333 yards and 16 touchdowns (four interceptions). He ran for 850 yards and 12 TDs, and he turned into a receiver with 326 yards and five TDs. He was a first-team all-state pick in Class 4 as an all-purpose player.
If he could be any animal: An electric eel, "because I'm patient, slippery and I know how to put on a show."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Brandon Rose
School: Thomas Dale Year: Senior Position: Running back Ht., wt.: 5-11, 200 Notable: Rose had the power to break tackles, the vision to find open spots, and the speed to run away from defenders. He ran for 1,702 yards and 28 touchdowns for a Knights team that went 10-2. In one game, Rose ran 16 times (147 yards) and scored a school-record six rushing TDs. He also had three catches for 101 yards and a TD on the season. Rose was a second-team all-state pick in Class 6.
If he could be any animal: A lion, "because it's the king, the top dog of the land."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Collen Jackson
School: Dinwiddie Year: Senior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-7, 335 Notable : Jackson helped pave the way for quarterback Harry Dalton, running back Raphael Tucker and an offense that gained 6,266 yards, 4,205 of which came on the ground. Jackson graded out 91% for the season, allowed zero sacks and had 40 knockdown blocks. He was first-team all-state in Class 4.
If he could be any animal: A blue whale, "because they just be cooling. And what's going to kill a blue whale?"
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Davion Brown
School: Trinity Episcopal Year: Freshman Position: Receiver Ht., wt.: 6-3, 185 Notable: Brown established himself immediately, turning in a spectacular freshman season for the VISAA Division I state champs. Big and explosive, he made 41 catches for 928 yards and had 12 touchdowns. Brown had more than 1,100 all-purpose yards, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD. A first-team all-state pick in VISAA, he already has multiple offers from Power 5 programs.
If he could be any animal: A crocodile, "because they're aggressive."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Harry Dalton (Co-Player of the Year)
School: Dinwiddie Year: Sophomore Position: Quarterback Ht., wt.: 6-0, 200 Notable: Dalton accounted for 60 touchdowns running and passing, a Richmond-area record, and more than 4,000 yards. Nicknamed “Truck,” he ran for 1,970 yards (10.1 per carry) and 32 TDs, and he threw for 2,034 yards and 28 TDs while carrying Dinwiddie to a 15-0 record and the Class 4 state title. He was the Class 4 offensive player of the year.
If he could be any animal: A sloth, "because they just be chillin'."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jakyre Henley
School: Highland Springs Year: Junior Position: At-large Ht., wt.: 5-9, 160 Notable: Henley was another weapon for the Springers, producing touchdowns running, passing, receiving and on special teams. He had 20 catches for 443 yards and eight TDs. Backing up at quarterback, Henley had 31 carries for 503 yards and five TDs and threw for 161 yards and a TD. He had 321 yards and a TD on punt returns. He was first-team all-Region 5C and second-team all-state as a receiver.
If he could be any animal: A cheetah, because "I feel like me and a cheetah have the same amount of elusiveness."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kenny Walz
School: Manchester Year: Junior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-5, 285 Notable: Another big, physical lineman, Walz could manhandle people at the line or drive them several yards downfield while finishing a block. A team captain, he graded out at 85%, allowed just two sacks and had 96 pancake blocks for a team that ran for more than 4,000 yards and threw for 3,000 more. He was a first-team all-state pick in Class 6.
If he could be any animal: A lion, "because you've got to be the king of the jungle, the top of the food chain."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Khristian Martin (Co-Player of the Year)
School: Highland Springs Year: Junior Position: Quarterback Ht., wt.: 6-4, 190 Notable: Martin accounted for 43 touchdowns running and passing. He threw for 2,388 yards -- to 16 different receivers – with 30 touchdowns and just one interception. He ran for 773 yards and 13 TDs for a Springers team that went 15-0 and won the Class 5 state title. In a victory against Martinsburg, W.Va., Martin threw for 300 yards and ran for 114. He was named the Class 5 offensive player of the year.
If he could be any animal: An octopus, "because I've got eight arms and am camouflaged."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maxx Lawton
School: Midlothian Year: Senior Position: Kicker Ht., wt.: 6-0, 170 Notable: Lawton, a second-team All-Metro pick last season, made 4 of 5 field goals for the Trojans, with a long of 43. He was 23 of 24 on extra points. With a strong leg, he had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs. Lawton was a first-team all-Region 5C pick.
If he could be any animal: An eagle, "because then I could fly around."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Takye Heath
School: Highland Springs Year: Senior Position: Receiver Ht., wt.: 5-9, 160 Notable: A first-team All-Metro pick as a defensive back last year, the electric Heath makes it as a receiver this season. He had 42 catches for 812 yards and 10 TDs for the state champion Springers. He was a first-team all-state pick in Class 5 as a receiver and punt returner (35 returns for 829 yards and a touchdown), and he had four interceptions and two TDs on defense. He has signed with Virginia Tech.
If he could be any animal: A badger, because he plays like the 'Honey Badger,' the nickname of Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Terrell Jones
School: Highland Springs Year: Senior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 5-10, 260 Notable: Jones, a team captain, was a large part of a group that generated 6,200 yards of offense. Springers coach Loren Johnson called him the “heart and soul of this year’s team,” which went 15-0 and won its fifth state title in eight years. Jones graded out at 84% and was a first-team all-Region 5C pick and a second-team all-state selection.
If he could be any animal: A gorilla, "because they're dominant and well-respected."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
All-Metro football second-team offense Position – Name, School, Year, Ht., Wt.
QB – Myles Derricott, Varina, Senior, 6-3, 165
RB – Aziz Foster Powell, Highland Springs, Senior, 5-9, 215
RB – Trey Grant, Trinity Episcopal, Junior, 5-10, 195
RB – La’tavion Lowe, L.C. Bird, Junior, 5-10, 197
RB – Raphael Tucker, Dinwiddie, Junior, 5-11, 175
WR – Nick Clark, Mills Godwin, Senior, 5-10, 170
WR – Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry, Senior, 5-7, 165
OL – T’Khi Alexander, Highland Springs, junior 6-4, 300
OL – Nate James, Hermitage, Senior, 5-11, 270
OL – Nathan McNeel, Mills Godwin, Senior, 6-5, 265
OL – Carlos Moore, Trinity Episcopal, Senior, 6-5, 320
OL – Maddox Radcliffe, Patrick Henry, Senior, 6-1, 275
AL – Cole Elrod, Hanover, Senior, 6-3, 180
K – Zach Tschantre, Atlee, Senior, 5-10, 175
Meet the 2022 All-Metro football defensive team
Miles Greene
School: Highland Springs Year: Senior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-4, 255 Notable: A Virginia signee, Greene wreaked havoc in opposing backfields all season for the Class 5 champs. In 11 games, the first-team All-State honoree was in on 38 tackles (29 solo), nine for losses, forced two fumbles and recovered one while adding seven sacks, usually lining up as a stand-up edge rusher with the ability to show off an array of pass rushing maneuvers, from spin and swim moves to straight bull rushes. He's also a strong student with a 3.4 GPA looking to be a foundational piece of Tony Elliott's rebuilding effort in Charlottesville.
If he could be any animal: A panther, "because they're silent but deadly."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Makai Byerson
School: Manchester Year: Junior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-5, 240 Notable: The Region 6A defensive player of the year is a dominant four-star recruit who will just about have his pick of college destinations and is also a standout basketball player. Byerson finished 2022 with 121 tackles, 11 for losses including seven sacks, routinely drawing double-teams from his edge rusher position. Virginia Tech and Virginia are among the prospective suitors who have offered Byerson.
If he could be any animal: A panther, "because they're fast and strong."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jason Abbey
School: Douglas Freeman Year: Senior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-4, 225 Notable: Another game wrecker of an edge rusher, Abbey was a late bloomer who picked up football later in life. The Virginia Tech signee was in on 82 tackles (57 solo), 16 for losses including nine sacks and forced four fumbles en route to second-team All-State honors. He also blocked a kick and recovered it for a touchdown.
If he could be any animal: A cheetah, "because it's fast as heck and nobody's catching it."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
TJ Baldwin
School: Benedictine Year: Senior Position: Line Ht., wt.: 6-1, 290 Notable: The first-team All-VISAA honoree spearheaded the Cadets' dominant line, racking up 68 tackles (29 solo), 15 for losses and 7.5 sacks. A team captain with a 3.8 GPA, he's committed to Richmond and helped Benedictine win a state championship in 2019.
If he could be any animal: Elephant
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kaveion Keys
School: Varina Year: Senior Position: Linebacker Ht., wt.: 6-3, 205 Notable: The No. 1 local recruit in the Class of 2023 on The A-List, the Times-Dispatch's annual ranking of the area's top prospects, Keys initially verbally committed to North Carolina before Penn State coach James Franklin flew to Varina in a helicopter to secure Keys' eventual signature with the Nittany Lions. Nicknamed "K9" for his initials, jersey number and ferocious pursuit of opposing ball carriers, the first-team All-Region 4B linebacker is also a matchup nightmare as a receiver.
If he could be any animal: A lion, "because they're the king."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Brennan Johnson
School: Highland Springs Year: Sophomore Position: Linebacker Ht., wt.: 6-0, 190 Notable: There were some within the Highland Springs program that told coach Loren Johnson that son Brennan, a tenacious tackling machine with a 4.3 GPA, was ready to contribute at the varsity level as a freshman. And after the Class 5 defensive player of the year racked up 90 tackles (60 solo), 22 for losses, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, six pass breakups and two interceptions in a breakout debut season, it's hard not to think they may have had a point.
If he could be any animal: A hyena, "because I take everything."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Trey McBride
School: Dinwiddie Year: Senior Position: Linebacker Ht., wt.: 6-3, 205 Notable: The Class 4 defensive player of the year flew all over the field as the heart and soul of the Generals' rugged front seven, racking up a whopping 135 tackles (73 solo), 26 for losses, 15 quarterback hurries and seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, a blocked punt, two blocked field goals and an interception. He's been offered by VMI and Virginia Union.
If he could be any animal: A hippo, "because they're [bad], nobody messes with them."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Elijah Rainer (Defensive Player of the Year)
School: Trinity Episcopal Year: Senior Position: Linebacker Ht., wt.: 6-2, 210 Notable: A first-team All-VISAA honoree and William & Mary signee, Titans coach Sam Mickens said Rainer called every defensive alignment for a dominant unit that allowed less than 100 points in 11 games. He finished the season with 116 tackles, 18 for losses, five sacks, five forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown. Arguably Trinity's best overall player according to Mickens, Rainer also contributed on offense as an imposing blocker at tight end.
If he could be any animal: A panther, "because they're quiet."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Alazha Lewis
School: Manchester Year: Junior Position: Linebacker Ht., wt.: 6-2, 205 Notable: A first-team All-Region 6A and All-State selection, Lewis burst onto the scene this year as a sideline-to-sideline tackling maven for the region finalist Lancers. He accumulated 139 tackles (89 solo), four sacks and 11 quarterback hurries, displaying a relentless pursuit that helped Manchester post three shutouts.
If he could be any animal: A wolf, "because you're always fighting to be a leader in the pack."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Braylon Johnson
School: Highland Springs Year: Senior Position: Defensive back Ht., wt.: 6-1, 170 Notable: The first-team All-State selection, Virginia Tech recruit and elder of the two coach's sons who led the Springers to a state title, Braylon Johnson struck fear in opposing quarterbacks and receivers, drawing only 20 targets and allowing four catches all season. Targeted five times in the state semifinal against Stone Bridge, he turned the opportunities into two interceptions and three pass breakups. Johnson finished the year with 25 tackles, three for losses, two picks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, nine pass breakups and a blocked kick. He was also the Springers' long and short snapper, and caught 12 passes for 291 yards and three TDs as a receiver.
If he could be any animal: A giraffe, "because I'm slim and I'm trim like a bicycle rim."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cam Fleming
School: Trinity Episcopal Year: Senior Position: Defensive back Ht., wt.: 6-0, 185 Notable: Another future Hokie, Fleming and Johnson should form an imposing cornerback duo in Blacksburg for years to come. The Titans' lockdown cover man had more than 20 Power Five offers. Trinity coach Sam Mickens said opposing teams did not throw Fleming's way at all this season, though the first-team All-VISAA selection still had 33 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
If he could be any animal: A black mamba, "because they're aggressive and smart."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Krystian Williams
School: Collegiate Year: Senior Position: Defensive back Ht., wt.: 6-2, 170 Notable: It's an all-Virginia Tech All-Metro secondary, as Williams makes the third Hokies recruit of our first-team DBs. A captain for the Cougars, he's committed to Tech as a DB but also had Division I offers at receiver, where he caught 36 passes for 630 yards and eight touchdowns while drawing double-coverage from most opponents. The first-team All-VISAA selection had 51 tackles (41 solo), one for loss, two pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and returned a blocked field goal 48 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
If he could be any animal: A wolf, "because they're got lots of heart."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jeremiah Coney
School: Hermitage Year: Senior Position: At-large Ht., wt.: 6-0, 194
Notable: The sixth Virginia Tech recruit on the All-Metro first team initially verbally committed to Appalachian State before flipping and signing with the Hokies as yet another piece of Tech coach Brent Pry's renewed local recruiting push. A first-team All-Region 5C running back who routinely lowers his shoulder into would-be tacklers, Coney also excelled at linebacker for the Panthers. He carried 209 times for 1,408 yards and 21 touchdowns, displaying a dynamic blend of physicality, vision and speed.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mario Thompson
School: Trinity Episcopal Year: Senior Position: At-large Ht., wt.: 6-0, 205 Notable: The Old Dominion recruit is listed as a linebacker, but played a versatile role for the Titans this year en route to VISAA Player of the Year honors. Thompson had 62 tackles, five for losses, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and four defensive TDs. An explosive athlete, Trinity schemed him into the offense occasionally, where Thompson finished with five touchdowns on 13 touches. Coach Sam Mickens described him as a sideline-to-sideline hybrid backer who can cover the entire field.
If he could be any animal: A cheetah, "because I'm quick on my feet and have good instincts."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ethan Minter
School: Thomas Dale Year: Junior Position: Punter / At-large Ht., wt.: 6-1, 185 Notable: A first-team All-Region 6A pick and dual-threat quarterback with standout mobility, decision making and arm strength, Minter holds offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, JMU and ODU. He completed 104 of 149 pass attempts for 1,703 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying 79 times for 790 yards and 11 TDs. Also a strong punter, he averaged 40.2 yards per punt, with five falling inside the 20-yard line.
If he could be any animal: A shark, "because it's the king of the ocean. It's feared, fast, big and strong."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
All-Metro football second-team defense Position – Name, School, Year, Ht., Wt.
DL - Frank Coleman, Highland Springs, senior, 5-11, 260
DL - Kahlial Parham, Dinwiddie, junior, 5-10, 225
DL - Marquis Vincent, Varina, senior, 6-1, 260
DL - Caleb Williams, Matoaca, sophomore, 6-5, 240
DL - Keyshawn Claiborne, Cosby, senior, 6-3, 330
LB - Darius Taylor, Highland Springs, senior, 6-0, 215
LB - Se'Von McDowell, Dinwiddie, junior, 6-2, 205
LB - Gabe Semidey, Midlothian, senior, 6-0, 205
LB - Kemari Eberhardt, Armstrong, senior, 5-11, 195
DB - Kenny Faison, Varina, senior, 5-11, 160
DB - Zahir Rainer, Trinity Episcopal, junior, 5-10, 175
DB - Lance Nelson, Highland Springs, senior, 5-10, 185
AL - Jashaun Amin, L.C. Bird, senior, 6-0, 162
P/K - Tyler Black, Goochland, senior, 5-10, 175
Honorable mentions Offense QB - Stanley Green Jr., Petersburg; Kaleb Shelton, King William; Za’Marion Mason, Colonial Heights; Taegan Logan, Trinity Episcopal; Dylan Trevillian, Powhatan; Ryley Justus, Matoaca; Tony Allen, Armstrong; Cooper Meads, Midlothian; Brooks Hollins, Atlee; Quinton Wallace, Thomas Jefferson; Mason Cumbie, Hopewell; KaRon Burton, Hermitage; Nelson Layne, James River. Line - Ethan Viers, James River; Nick Sample, Hopewell; Darius Gray, St. Christopher's; Devin Baugh, Thomas Dale; Brock Taylor, Atlee; Parker Mott, Hanover; Chase Aslett, Thomas Dale; Yinka Lawl, Thomas Dale; Alex Brann, Douglas Freeman; Myles Bridges, Benedictine; Ryan Mitchell, Trinity Episcopal; Will Rosen, Trinity Episcopal; Demari Lassiter, Highland Springs; Kenan Barlow, L.C. Bird; Seth Morris, Glen Allen; Rae'Qwon Taylor, Highland Springs; Mykel Cardichon, Midlothian; Field Smith, Douglas Freeman; MarSean Harris, Highland Springs; CJ Brooks, Clover Hill; Jonah Herbert, Douglas Freeman; Carter Hamilton, King William; Cooper Gardiner, Trinity Episcopal; Gavin Hazleton, Goochland; Deon Wright, Thomas Jefferson; Jaden Goodwin, Thomas Jefferson; Timarion Venable, Thomas Jefferson; Derek Baker, King William; Ah'Daryall Hite, Hopewell; Andrew Madren Colonial Heights. RB - Devin Bryant, Manchester; JJ Lewis, Atlee; Will Managbanag, James River; Alvin Townes Fox, L.C. Bird; Joe Batkins, New Kent; Nazir Coley, Cosby; Deshawn Stovall, Thomas Jefferson; Xavier Moss, Glen Allen; Will Noel, Glen Allen; Shawn Douglas, Clover Hill; Miguel Martin, Douglas Freeman; Elijah Williams, Highland Springs; Joe Isaac, King William; Jamason Pryor, Goochland. WR - Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong; Dillon Newton-Short, Matoaca; Chris Drumgoole, Dinwiddie; Jacob Zollar, St. Christopher's; Bryce Yates, Matoaca; Zalen Wiggins, Dinwiddie; Kyree Richardson, Manchester; Ty'ee Stephens, Manchester; Jacob Seaborn, Thomas Dale; Christian Lyons, Thomas Dale; David Ngendakuriyo, Benedictine; Riley Roarty, Benedictine; Caron Ferguson, Highland Springs; Tae Gilpin, Atlee; Scott Holmes, Atlee; Nick Tyree, Thomas Dale; Matt Henderson, Powhatan; Eric Smith, Varina; LJ Booker, Varina; Chase Rivers, Hermitage; Latrell Green, Clover Hill. K - Ty Bowman, Douglas Freeman; Grant Horvath, Cosby; Jon Davis, Manchester; Braeden Megenity, Hermitage; Santiago Finch, Thomas Jefferson; Jeremiah Makin, Hopewell. At-large - Rashad Lewis, L.C. Bird; Elijah Nicholas, Meadowbrook; Logan Rhoades, Mills Godwin; Adrien Mosley, Glen Allen; Kenyez Mungro-Johnson, Colonial Heights; Clayton Dobbler, James River; Connor Harrington, Midlothian; Luca Puccinelli, Benedictine; Noah Jenkins, Highland Springs; Shavar Smith, Meadowbrook; Jaivon Williams, L.C. Bird; Matt David, Deep Run; Amair Dickerson, Petersburg. Defense Line - Malik Morrow, Highland Springs; Tristan Ginn, Mills Godwin; Ibraheem Ramadan, L.C. Bird; JaySean Richardson, Varina; Chris Bowles, Dinwiddie; Max Vest, Douglas Freeman; Josh Jeter, Thomas Dale; Phoenix Ward, Thomas Dale; Hank Shield, Collegiate; Jacob Moore, Benedictine; Joel Starlings, Benedictine; Zyan Hill, Thomas Jefferson; Devin Ford, L.C. Bird; Josh Gooding, Glen Allen; Uriah Harris, Hermitage; Alonzo James, Highland Springs; D'Ahmon Artis, Hermitage; Adrien Istre, Midlothian; Errick Britt, Douglas Freeman; Devin Ford, L.C. Bird; Chris Taylor, Highland Springs; Wylie Johnson, King William; Darrick Bradley, Trinity Episcopal; Jon Brooks, Trinity Episcopal; Robbie Dunn, Trinity Episcopal; John Miles, St. Christopher's; Deonte Quarles, Goochland; Jaquel Young, Goochland; Trenton Johnson, King William; Cedric Pearce, Thomas Jefferson; Gaige Brooks, Manchester. LB - Daviyon Warner, Colonial Heights; Patrick Scott, Hopewell; Brandon Cammarasana, Thomas Dale; Grady Fahed, Hanover; Jefferson Meade, Douglas Freeman; CJ Milazzo, Thomas Dale; Zakaria Sands, Thomas Dale; Logan Hodge, New Kent; Jordan Howard Jr., New Kent; Henry Berling, Benedictine; Corey Hall Jr., Thomas Jefferson; Rikieh Hopkins, Hermitage; Corey Morton, Hermitage; Sidney Jones, L.C. Bird; KJ Washington, King William; Hunter Brooks, Trinity Episcopal; Nik Cotner, Goochland; Landon Snyder, Cosby. DB - Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie; Tre Robinson, King William; Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale; Mekhi Jackson, Midlothian; Major Preston, Hopewell; Jaden Plantin, Manchester; Howard Spencer, Dinwiddie; Lorenz Bacon, Thomas Dale; Malachi Madden, Hanover; Zach Wirt, Midlothian; Nic Land, Benedictine; Khamari Veney, Benedictine; Chris Johnson, Benedictine; Ian Wynn, Highland Springs; Kalib Bishop, Meadowbrook; Terrance Edwards, Trinity Episcopal; Cornell Allen, Trinity Episcopal; Tray Bagby, Monacan; Paul Lewis, Matoaca; Alim Foster Powell, Highland Springs; ToMondrey Braxton, Highland Springs; Breon Gunnell, Hermitage; Tyreak Collins, L.C. Bird; Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong; Derek Pierce, Goochland; Elijah Rice, Thomas Jefferson; Kavion Tucker, Hopewell; Kelvontay Carson, Petersburg; Lorenz Bacon, Thomas Dale. At-large - Henry Omohundro, St. Christopher’s; Hayden Rollison, Collegiate; Jake Lohmann, Douglas Freeman; Seth Bayens, New Kent; Ryan Runyon, Midlothian; Xavier Carpenter, L.C. Bird; Kesean Henderson, Hopewell. P - Avery Heleniak, Midlothian; Jack Bradley, Collegiate; Stephen Dandridge, Hermitage; Chris Johnson, Glen Allen; Levi Nolan, Thomas Jefferson; Thomas Wilson, New Kent; Jordan Etz, James River. Previous All-Metro players of the year
2021: Demond Claiborne, King William
2020: Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs
2019: TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell
2018: Brendon Clark, Manchester
2017: Greg Cuffey, Hopewell
2016: Juwan Carter, Highland Springs
2015: Greg Dortch, Highland Springs
2014: Scott Bracey, Benedictine
2013: Earl Hughes, L.C. Bird
2012: Paul Robertson, L.C. Bird
2011: Yahkee Johnson, L.C. Bird
2010: Brendon Riddick, Hermitage
2009: Airek Green, Thomas Dale
2008: Adam Morgan, Dinwiddie
2007: Ju-Ju Clayton, Hermitage
2006: Russell Wilson, Collegiate
2005: Russell Wilson, Collegiate
2004: Victor Harris, Highland Springs
2003: Jerrett Brown, Hopewell
2002: John Taylor, L.C. Bird
2000: Michael Robinson, Varina
1999: Aaron Alexander, Henrico
1998: Kevin Lewis, Varina; Matt Farrior, Matoaca
1997: Cordell Roane, Varina
1996: Ronald Samuel, Patrick Henry
1995: Adam Burke, Lee-Davis
1994: Danielle Derricott, P. Henry
1993: Ken Oxendine, Thomas Dale
1992: James Farrior, Matoaca; Jason Vineyard, L.C. Bird
1991: Joe Elrod and Antoine Lee, Lee-Davis
1989: Jerry Jerman, Huguenot
1988: Corey Holliday, Huguenot
1987: Emmanuel Moss, Highland Springs; Craig Williams, John Marshall
1986: James Hargrove, John Marshall
1985: Donnie Morris, Patrick Henry
1984: Gary Wilkerson, Dinwiddie
1983: Kevin Morgan, Dinwiddie
1982: Von Allen, Hopewell
1981: Alphonso Harris, Hopewell
1980: Dwight Grant, Highland Springs
1979: David Murphy, Collegiate
All-Metro banquet set for Feb. 8
The Touchdown Club of Richmond will hold the All-Metro football banquet honoring the 2022 team on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump.
Tickets start at $55 and are available through Eventbrite at
www.eventbrite.com/d/united-states—virginia/touchdown-club-of-richmond.
The Touchdown Club will distribute souvenir programs at the banquet. The program will include the full All-Metro team as selected by The Times-Dispatch, along with pictures of the first team and of coaches being honored plus advertisements from sponsors, which are available for purchase via the TD Club.
Longtime Collegiate coach and Times-Dispatch writer Weldon Bradshaw will be honored with the Bunkie Trinite Achievement award. Bradshaw has covered high school sports in the area for 54 years.
