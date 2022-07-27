Meet the 2022 All-Metro girls lacrosse team, led by Douglas Freeman's Bridget Wilson

From the lows of losing a season to a pandemic, to the mountaintop experience of a historic state championship, Douglas Freeman’s Bridget Wilson had already run the emotion gamut heading into her junior campaign this spring.

Now the hunted, rather than the hunter, what changes?

“We definitely had to cushion the loss of the seniors. They were a huge factor for our team,” Wilson said. “Many people knew they had to step up, especially on defense.”

Replacing 2021 All-Metro player of the year Kerry Nease was critical, too, and Wilson gladly accepted that challenge, nearly doubling her goal output while winning over 100 draws to help the Mavericks complete the quest for back-to-back Class 5 titles. For that, Wilson also earns consecutive All-Metro girls lacrosse POY honors for Douglas Freeman.

Not one to enjoy a lot of idle time, Wilson immediately returned to the field for travel lacrosse after hoisting the championship trophy in June. It’s a disciplined mindset that began at age 6.

“My parents put me into everything,” Wilson remembered. “I was in soccer, gymnastics, basketball and lacrosse. In high school, I’ve stuck to basketball and lacrosse.”

In the age of sport specialization, Wilson believes it important to suit up for the Mavericks basketball team for her own personal development.

“Basketball season is right before lacrosse, so it gets me in shape,” Wilson explained. “It also keeps me busy in that time period. It keeps me on my toes.”

After the Mavericks won the Richmond area’s first Virginia High School League state lacrosse championship last year, Wilson and fellow juniors Grace Moore and Meg Pollard joined Lucy Larkin and other seniors in the journey to another trophy.

Wilson will tell you that it was the approach taken by head coach Christina D’Angelo and her staff that mentally prepared Freeman for the challenge.

“She knows exactly what each player needs individually,” Wilson said. “She puts herself forward and knows the team very well, which makes our chemistry much better.”

At a time where many rising seniors are making final decisions on their collegiate destination, Wilson has already crossed that off her to-do list, verbally committing to James Madison University, her top choice.

But there’s some more business to be done at William E. Long Stadium for Wilson and her returning teammates when springtime rolls around.

“We’ll have a bit of a new team again,” Wilson said, acknowledging the loss of another talented senior class. “I hope that I can become a better leader, to make them excited and happy to join the team, and have another fun, good, successful season.”

It’s not by mistake that Wilson said fun before successful.

“The coaches make practices fun. We are serious, but we’ll have music, times where we bond just by talking,” Wilson noted.

No one will be more motivated for a three-peat than Bridget Wilson, but she’ll be just as motivated to have fun, and, hopefully, enjoy the ride to another state championship.

Meet the first team

CARY BENTON

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: Benton broke Eagle records for both goals in a season (80) and points in a season (113). The first team All-Region 5C and second team All-State in Class 5 attacker will stay close to home and join former Mills Godwin teammate Annie Bartley at Randolph-Macon College.

JORDAN KRAUSS

School: Powhatan

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: The first team Class 4 All-State and Class 4, Region A All-Region honoree broke both the 100 goal and 200 point career barriers in leading the Indians to the Class 4 state semifinals. Krauss had 53 goals, 49 assists and 34 ground balls.

REYNOLDS HESTER

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: The leader of the Cougar attack, Hester tallied 41 goals and 68 assists this spring, earning second team All-VISAA state accolades. With over 175 points in just two varsity seasons, Hester will play collegiately for Furman University in the Big South Conference.

ELLA BOWEN

School: Deep Run

Year: Junior

Position: Attack

Notable: A breakout season for Bowen, who led the Wildcats to the Class 5, Region C title game, and a berth in the Class 5 semifinals. Bowen set the school record for goals in a campaign with 88, and was selected as first team Region 5C and first team All-State in Class 5.

LUCY LARKIN

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Notable: Earning Class 5 All-State and Region 5C All-Region first team honors, Larkin was a constant force on offense for the two-time state champion Mavericks. She concludes her Douglas Freeman career with 91 career points, 73 earned on goals.

AMANI KIMBALL-MCKAVISH

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

Notable: The Cougar repeats on the All-Metro first team, adding it to VISAA All-State Division I first team as well as All-LIS, and a Times-Dispatch Top 10 scholar athlete. The winner of the school’s Reed Athletic Award, given to the top female athlete, Kimball-McKavish will next play in the Big Ten for The Ohio State University.

GRACE MOORE

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

Notable: Moore built on her successful sophomore campaign with a 60-point season in 2022, including 45 goals. Moore, a first-team All-Region honoree in Region 5C, and a second team All-State performer in Class 5, Moore returns with Wilson next season looking for a three-peat for the Mavericks.

ELENA SORKIN

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

Notable: The Wildcat senior repeats on the All-Metro first team, along with earning first team All-Region and second team All-State honors. Sorkin netted 54 goals to finish with 119 for her career, and she’ll continue her athletic and academic careers at High Point University of the Big South Conference.

KENNEDY RICHARDSON

School: St. Catherine’s

Year: Freshman

Position: Midfield

Notable: Opponents had their heads turned by a rising star in area lacrosse, as Richardson concluded an impressive ninth grade season with 46 goals, 18 assists, 94 ground balls and 101 draw controls. Richardson earned All-LIS and second Team All-VISAA awards.

MADDIE TOMASZEWSKI

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

Notable: The Raider standout repeats on the All-Metro first team, scoring 34 goals while causing 33 turnovers and winning 60 draw controls. A first team All-Region and All-State honoree in Class 4, Tomaszewski will continue the Atlee lacrosse pipeline to Newport News by playing collegiately at Christopher Newport.

MEG POLLARD

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Junior

Position: Defense

Notable: After missing most of 2021 with an injury, Pollard became the fulcrum of the Maverick defense, earning first team Class 5 All-State and first team Region 5C accolades. Pollard earned 32 ground balls, averaging one caused turnover per contest.

PORTER RHOADES

School: St. Catherine’s

Year: Sophomore

Position: Midfield

Notable: The Saints have a dynamic duo for years to come in Richardson, and Rhoades, who earned first team Division I All-VISAA honors after a 63-goal, eight-assist season. Head Coach Caitlin Brooks called Rhoades “the point guard of our team. Her leadership and work ethic match her play”.

HARPER JONES

School: Steward

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

Notable: Jones led the Spartan charge this season with 55 goals, 30 assists and 38 ground balls. Jones earned first team Division II All-VISAA honors, and repeats as a first team All-Metro member. She will play collegiately at Mercer University, the defending Big South Conference champions.

MEG LABORNE

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior

Position: Goalkeeper

Notable: While there were many opinions on who deserved first team All-Metro honors at other positions, coaches across the region all point to the performance of LaBorne, who earned first team Class 5 All-State and Class 5, Region C All-Region honors. LaBorne earned a scholarship at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Meet the second team

Attack: Claire DeSouza, Douglas Freeman; Kate Adams, Powhatan; Maddie Albanese, Deep Run; Gillian Smith, James River

Midfield: Olivia Ritter, Atlee; Kendal McMullin, Powhatan; Kendall Boggs, Collegiate; Katie Smith, St. Catherine’s; Kenson Epperly, Hanover

Defense: Amanda Krug, Deep Run; Barrett Rowe, Collegiate; Karli Olsen, Cosby; Reagan Underwood, Midlothian

Goalkeeper: Maisen Jenkins, Trinity Episcopal

Honorable mention

Attack: Kendal Von Herbulis, Glen Allen; Natalie Seaton, Monacan; Emily Miller, Monacan

Midfield: Aneli Williams, Mechanicsville; Ainsleigh Mancini, St. Catherine's; Addi Schmidt, Mills Godwin; Caroline Camp, Powhatan; Sophia Bennett, Atlee

Defense: Ellie Smith, Collegiate; Nora DeShazo, Mills Godwin; Sam Flippo, Powhatan; Linden Madison, Monacan

Goal: Evelyn Tull-Springer, Glen Allen

PREVIOUS ALL-METRO PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2021: Kerry Nease, Douglas Freeman

2020: No season

2019: Kate Miller, Atlee