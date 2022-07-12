Meet the 2022 All-Metro girls soccer team, led by UR commit Kiley Fitzgerald

Kiley Fitzgerald would compete with her sister, Mackenzie, to see who could score more goals in youth soccer games.

Now it's opponents who often find themselves on the losing end.

Kiley, who will play for the University of Richmond next year, is The Times-Dispatch's girls soccer All-Metro player of the year after a remarkable season that led to Glen Allen's first state tournament appearance.

Fitzgerald scored 23 goals and had seven assists and said the moment the Wildcats clinched their state berth with a 1-0 victory over Midlothian validated the team's work for the past four years.

“I just remember feeling insanely happy and proud of everyone after they blew the whistle in the Midlothian game,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s insanely incredible to see how all our hard work came together.”

Fitzgerald was awarded first-team all-state honors in addition to winning region player of the year and being voted team offensive MVP by her teammates.

Born and raised in Glen Allen, Fitzgerald is one of four kids who all play soccer. Mackenzie is a rising junior at Glen Allen and was named to the girl’s soccer all-state second team. She was first-team all-region.

Fitzgerald said when she was younger her dad would pit Mackenzie and her against one another during youth games.

“My dad used to always make me and my little sister compete,” said Kiley. “He always would compare us and we would always compete against each other. That was fun.”

Fitzgerald played for the Richmond Strikers and Richmond United but also has stood out on a smaller field -- futsal, a fast-paced version of soccer played on a hard court with five players per side.

Fitzgerald was selected for the United States Youth National futsal team for her age division in 2016 and competed in tournaments against other national teams in Columbia and Costa Rica.

“The trips were really fun themselves,” Fitzgerald said. “We got to go zip-lining and white water rafting and I got to meet a lot of people from all over the country.”

Because of the travel, she wasn't able to play on junior varsity as an eighth-grader but aimed to make the varsity, and did so, as a high school freshman.

“I was honestly really nervous about trying out and playing against older girls,” Fitzgerald said. “I had always been playing with my age group, but everyone here was just really supportive.”

Fitzgerald was a starter as a freshman before her sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitzgerald said she used the time off to work on her individual skills, taking on a leadership role heading into her junior season.

“I worked out a lot on my own,” Fitzgerald said. “I knew coming in junior year that a lot of the older players had graduated so it was my time to step up and help the team.”

Fitzgerald said it was a challenge to get a group of players with plenty of new faces that hadn’t shared the field together due to the pandemic to gel her junior year. She said she focused on bringing back the supportive team spirit she felt as a freshman.

“That was still coming back from COVID so it was kinda of hard because half the team was new players,” Fitzgerald said. “So definitely making sure everyone knew each other so our team could feel like a family.”

This season Fitzgerald had more new players to acquaint with the program, along with a new head coach, Abbie Dixon, who moved up from the junior varsity team.

“When she came I was really excited,” Fitzgerald said. “She just fit in with the players so well and pushed the team really hard.”

Fitzgerald credits Dixon with Glen Allen being able to get over the hump and reach new milestones.

“She always pushed us to our limit,” Fitzgerald said. “Her presence just brought everyone's energy up in practice and games.”

Fitzgerald said Dixon has a knack for pregame speeches that helped the team play with extra motivation.

For Fitzgerald’s individual success she credits her parents, who would come home from work and drive her and her siblings to soccer practice.

“I definitely give a huge shout-out to both of my parents,” Fitzgerald said. “We just went to Seattle, so my mom was waking up at 3 a.m. to get work done.”

Fitzgerald turned down interest from Central Florida, George Mason and West Virginia and committed to Richmond. Fitzgerald said in addition to a beautiful campus and strong academics she chose Richmond to remain close to her family.

“I wanted to stay local because I’m a big family person,” Fitzgerald said. “I love for my parents to be able to come watch me.”

Meet the player of the year



Kiley Fitzgerald

School: Glen Allen

Position: Midfield

Year: Senior

The skinny: The region player of the year helped Glen Allen to its first state tournament appearance. She netted 23 goals and seven assists and was named region player of the year in addition to making the all-state first team. She'll be joining the University of Richmond women’s soccer program.

Meet the first team

Talley Applewhite

School: St. Catherine’s

Position: Goalkeeper

Year: Senior

The skinny: Widely regarded by area coaches as not only the best goalkeeper in the region but in the state. Named VISAA and LIS player of the year in 2021 along with earning her third consecutive all-state honor in 2022. Applewhite will continue her playing career at the Naval Academy.

Julia Stephenson

School: Deep Run

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

The skinny: A first-team all-state selection, Stephenson helped her team to a state semifinal appearance and participated in 10 shutouts, including 1-0 wins over Glen Allen, Douglas Freeman and St. Catherine’s. Stephenson was named The Times-Dispatch Girls Scholar-Athlete of the month for May.

Maddie Stubblefield

School: Mechanicsville

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

The skinny: A first-team all-region and second-team all-state honoree, Stubblefield netted eight goals and assisted on six. She helped the Mustangs to a state tournament appearance after finishing as the region runners-up. Stubblefield will be playing for Randolph-Macon next year.

Abby Lynch

School: Glen Allen

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

The skinny: A second-team all-state selection, Lynch also was named to the all-region first team. Finished the season with four goals and four assists. Lynch will be playing for Coker University.

Madelyn Radtke

School: Midlothian

Position: Defender

Year: Junior

The skinny: Radtke provided an offensive threat from the outside back position, assisting on seven goals in addition to scoring one. The first-team all-region selection conceded zero goals from a player on her side of the field all season.

Sophie Stroud

School: Midlothian

Position: Midfield

Year: Junior

The skinny: Stroud was named first-team all-region once again this season after helping Midlothian to a regional semifinal appearance. She finished with 16 goals and 10 assists on 54 shots, including an overtime game-winning goal against Deep Run.

Becca Neal

School: Cosby

Position: Midfield

Year: Senior

The skinny: A two-time All-Metro selection, Neal was dominant from the midfield again this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting on eight. She is the leader of a Cosby side that has gone 30-1-1 and has not lost to a Richmond-area team in two seasons. Neal was named first-team all-region.

Alexis Pierce

School: Deep Run

Position: Midfielder

Year: Junior

The skinny: Pierce played as a holding midfielder and contributed to 10 team shutouts while adding two goals and six assists. An all-region first team and second-team all-state selection, Pierce helped her team to a state semifinal appearance.

Madelene Greene

School: Cosby

Position: Utility

Year: Senior

The skinny: One of the area's most versatile players, Greene competes at a high level all over the pitch. Playing a mix of center back and center midfield, Greene tallied seven goals and four assists, along with being a large factor in 13 shutouts. Greene was named to the all-region first team.

Olivia Woodson

School: Monacan

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

The skinny: Woodson received the most votes of any player from Region 4B for the all-region first team. Despite missing a couple games due to college visits, Woodson still managed to tally 14 goals and two assists. An All-Metro selection last season, Woodson plans to continue her playing career at Auburn.

Mackenzie Joly

School: Mechanicsville

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

The skinny: Joly tallied 24 goals and five assists on a team that reached the state quarterfinals. Joly was honored as a first-team all-region and second-team all-state selection. She has committed to play at Lynchburg College next season.

Meet the second team

Rhys Caplinger, Glen Allen; Lauren Brokaw, Glen Allen; Walker Bristow, Douglas Freeman; Maggie Bothwell, James River; Ava Jung, Douglas Freeman; Naomi Knight, Cosby; Ryan Lewis, Collegiate; Keaton Rahman, Collegiate; Megan Dwyer, Midlothian; Belle Skelton, Atlee

Honorable mention

Kate Finkler, Deep Run; Mackenzie Fitzgerald, Glen Allen; Morgan Fisher, Glen Allen; Maggie Patten, Douglas Freeman; Genevieve Travers, Douglas Freeman; Anna Bitsko, Douglas Freeman; Kelsey Lee, Atlee; Hailey Gilchrest, Hanover; Samantha Krines, Hanover; Taylor Grubb, Hanover; Abbey Follis, Motoaca; Allyson Booth, Matoaca; Clarity Johnson, Matoaca; Lilly Hoy, Monacan; Sarah Robinson, Atlee; Kaitlyn Drake, New Kent; Mea Piccone, New Kent; Angelique Banks, Maggie Walker; Angel Lu, Maggie Walker; Caroline DeGuenther, Maggie Walker

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2021: Camryn Miller, Deep Run

2020: No season