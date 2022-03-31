Meet the 2022 All-Metro gymnastics team, led by Deep Run's Melina Ringas

Team gymnastics are having a moment in the spotlight at the high school and college levels, and Deep Run's Melina Ringas said she'd encourage any young gymnasts to join their high school squad.

"It's a wonderful experience," she said. "I think everybody should do it."

Ringas is being honored for the second time as The Times-Dispatch All-Metro Gymnast of the Year. She'll continue competing in college next year at West Chester University.

She dominated in her senior season. The only event she didn't win at the region meet was the beam, where she finished second. She then turned in a second-place finish at the state meet in the all-around competition.

One of her coaches at VIGS gym in Chesterfield, Laura Toro, said Ringas is a deserving winner because of her commitment to the sport, as well as school.

"She does very well in school, then she comes here and trains between 20 and 24 hours a week on top of other activities," Toro said. "Melina is a super dedicated kid."

Ringas credited Toro and Marshall Long, another VIGS coach, with helping her reach her potential and re-discover her love of the sport. She had been doing gymnastics since age 2, but was beginning to feel burned out when she got to high school.

"When I switched over to VIGS from my old gym, I really began to find my love again, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I could do this, like, a long time more,'" she said. "The coaches here are just so immersed in your gymnastics. They let you take it your way and grow.

"I came here and I was like, oh, I still love it."

The self-described "wild child" was initially placed in gymnastics to give her an outlet for her energy, but has come to love the freedom and artistry associated with the sport.

"There's so much you can do and you can express yourself in your skills once you get to a certain level, and it's just super fun flying through the air, knowing it's all up to me," she said.

Ringas was picked the All-Metro Gymnast of the Year in 2020, but COVID struck a week after the season ended, putting Deep Run's ambitions to make a second-consecutive state title meet on hold in 2021.

This year the Wildcats picked up where they left off, with a trip to states that Ringas described as a highlight of her high school career.

"Mostly I enjoy the team aspect of it, which is what I'm looking forward to in college," she said. "It's just, you're competing for the team and not for yourself, which I think makes it a lot more fun."

This is the sixth time The Times-Dispatch has honored a gymnast, and like lacrosse, the sport seems to be on a growth trajectory at the VHSL level.

Ringas will be one of a small number of Richmonders to continue competing in college.

"She might not be the most naturally gifted athlete in the world, but she pretty much outworks everybody else," Toro said. She's not afraid to get in the gym every day and have her struggles, but keep growing."

Meet the rest of the first team:

Name: Emily Davidson

School: Mechanicsville

Year: Senior

Notable: Placed third in bars at the state meet, earning all-state recognition.

Advice for younger gymnasts: "Keep trying your hardest, and never give up. Do it for yourself."

Name: Ally Livesay

School: Mechanicsville

Year: Junior

Notable: Placed first in the district, and second in the region, in the all-around competition. She finished second in the region in the floor and fourth on the beam, as well as sixth in vault and bars. At state, she finished eighth in the all-around.

Advice for younger gymnasts: "Remember why you started, and always work to have fun. Your scores don't define you."

Name: Lilly McGinnis

School: Mills Godwin

Year: Junior

Notable: Placed first in the beam at the region meet, as well as second in the vault and third in floor, earning her a tie for third in the all-around competition.

Advice for younger gymnasts: "Stick with it. Sports take a lot of commitment, but if you push through, there's a reward at the end."

Name: Emma Crone

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Freshman

Notable: Second all-around at the region meet, she also finished second in the floor, third on beam and fifth in vault.

Advice for younger gymnasts: "Believe in yourself, even when you feel like you can't do it.

Name: Emilee Withers

School: Atlee

Year: Freshman

Notable: Went undefeated in the vault in the regular season. At region, she finished fifth in the all-around competition.

Advice for younger gymnasts: "Keep going, even when things get hard."

Meet the second team:

Alexa Anderson, Patrick Henry

Kaitlyn Bickmeier, Deep Run

Isabella Cavallo, Douglas Freeman

Ayn Fenderson, J.R. Tucker

Campbell Garner, Mills Godwin

Jordan Gregory, Mechanicsville

Camille Rivers, Douglas Freeman

Sarah Williams, Mills Godwin

Natalie Wohlnick, Mills Godwin

Macie Zazzaretti, Hanover

Past winners:

2021: Karly Thurman, Atlee

2020: Melina Ringas, Deep Run

2019: Kindred Jones, Deep Run and Kelsey O'Neill, Glen Allen

2018: Kameryn Shears, Douglas Freeman

2017: Kameryn Shears, Douglas Freeman