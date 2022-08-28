Meet the 2022 All-Metro outdoor track athletes of the year, L.C. Bird's Jayson Ward and Atlee's Jada Foreman

In an individual sport like track and field, the team element can often be lost in the shuffle.

The best track and field performers will be in the position to chase great individual achievements: personal bests, state titles or various types of records. But they also contribute to the greater team effort, not just in their individual production but in the incredible talent and adaptability that allows them to raise up their teammates in so many ways.

This spring’s All-Metro athletes of the year, L.C. Bird’s Jayson Ward and Atlee’s Jada Foreman, went above and beyond on both levels — putting together fantastic individual performances while lifting their teams in the process.

This is Ward’s third honor as All-Metro athlete of the year (winter 2019-20, winter 2021-22), and he used his final high school track season to continue his dominance as a sprinter. He won the Class 5 state title in the 400 meters — finishing his Bird career with nine individual state championships — and placed second in the 200 meters.

This could’ve been viewed as a disappointment through an individual lens. It’s the first state meet since the 2019-20 indoor season where he didn’t come away with two sprint titles.

But Ward’s efforts elsewhere mattered just as much to the coach Adam Canning and the Skyhawks.

“The team aspect when it comes to Jayson is huge, where he puts the team first,” Canning said after their state championship victory in June. “... He steps up. He’s like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. I’m all in.’ That’s what he’s always been.”

The South Carolina-bound senior was a member of their 4x400-meter relay team, which ranked as the best in the Richmond area with him as its anchor earlier in the season.

At the state meet, locking up the 4x400 title wasn’t enough to win the biggest prize: L.C. Bird’s fourth consecutive outdoor team title. So instead, Ward anchored the 4x100 relay, which was only able to qualify for the second heat at the state meet. He propelled them to a second-place finish overall, leapfrogging almost every other team in the faster heat, and set the fastest time by any local relay in the 4x100.

From there, he trusted his teammates to get the job done, and they did. He credited the Skyhawks’ team culture and camaraderie for this run of success.

“We’d be on the bus having a good time, or if we stayed overnight at a hotel we’d be having a good time. But we knew when it was time to lock in and get serious,” Ward said. “So I liked being around people who had the same mentality as me, who wanted to win and be successful but also have fun and care for you as a person.”

Foreman, also an All-Metro honoree in the winter, had previously put together a number of stunning individual performances.

At region and state, the Raiders leaned on her multi-event mastery — she almost single-handedly won the Class 5 outdoor team title last year, excelling in six different events and scoring 43 points, just short of Midlothian’s 44. Foreman, who is now entering her freshman year at the University of Southern California, is a force across all of the jumping events. After winning a national title in the winter, she was again able to show off her prowess on a national stage. Her best triple jump of the year (40 feet, 5 inches) came at the historic Penn Relays, which she called a highlight of her career.

But by the time the Class 4, Region B meet came around, it was all about those precious points.

In every sense, Foreman was flawless. She entered six events and won them all, scoring 60 points for coach Neil Mathews and the Raiders girls. And they needed every bit of that perfect performance: Atlee scored 149.5 points for the team title, just edging the distance-dominant girls from Hanover (142).

She added two more state titles at the Class 4 meet in Lynchburg, bringing her career total to 10. It wasn’t enough to propel her team to the top of the standings this time around, but it was one last masterful performance for the Raiders to appreciate.

It was a bittersweet end for Foreman, who cherished every “last” moment with her Atlee teammates — their last practice, last meet, last bus ride and everything in between.

“It was really emotional for me. I’m a really emotional person in general,” Foreman said. “Atlee is always going to have a special place in my heart.”

Mathews believes Foreman’s impact will be felt on the Raiders for years, whether it was her ability to improve and persevere through the pandemic or being an anchor of an entire team for most of her career.

“She was able to carry the team so much individually, but at the same time, she took the pressure off all the other young girls. Our future success will still have her stamp on it for a few years until that class comes through that no longer knows who she was. She was able to shoulder that, and she probably didn’t always want to because she had individual things,” Mathews said. “But she sacrificed that for the team, and I believe that will serve her well at the collegiate level.”

Boys rankings

Long jump: Jeremy Jones, Highland Springs, 23-8.5; Krystian Williams, Collegiate, 22-11.5; Barlowe Branch III, Dinwiddie, 22-8; Brian Payne, J.R. Tucker, 22-2; Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 22-0; Xay Davis, Collegiate, 21-9.5; Nick Tyree, Thomas Dale, 21-7.75; Darryl Edmonds, Benedictine, 21-7.75

Triple jump: Darryl Edmonds, Benedictine, 46-6.25; Kemar Fraierson; L. C. Bird, 45-6.5; Noah Logan, J.R. Tucker, 45-3; Jeremy Jones, Highland Springs, 44-5.25; Ty Mathes, Trinity Episcopal, 44-4.75; Cameron Walker, Trinity Episcopal, 43-7.5; Deonte Harris, Hanover, 43-5.5; Ellis Branch, New Kent, 42-8

High jump: Lamont Victoria, Prince George, 6-8; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 6-6; Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, 6-6; Jermaine Miller, Hopewell, 6-2; Jordan Gross, Thomas Dale, 6-2; Devonte Anders, Prince George, 6-2; Deonte Harris, Hanover, 6-1; C J Holloway, Patrick Henry, 6-0; Brian Payne, J.R. Tucker, 6-0; Rashawn Morris, Hermitage, 6-0; Briggs Ireland, St. Christopher’s, 6-0; Wilson Bruke, Henrico, 6-0; Desmond Rose, Prince George, 6-0; Na’Jad Redfurn, Mechanicsville, 6-0; Dovonan Means, Thomas Dale, 6-0

Pole vault: Camden Kirker, Glen Allen, 14-1; Kendrick Curry, Highland Springs, 13-6.5; Tyler Black, Goochland, 13-6; Todd Benhase, Hanover, 13-6; Ned Bradshaw, Collegiate, 13-0; Jackson Mann, Benedictine, 13-0; Luke Benhase, Hanover, 12-6; Markus Sydnor, New Kent, 12-6; Greg Durgin, Atlee, 12-6; R. K. Gathje, Atlee, 12-6

Shot put: Seth Athey, Hermitage, 53-6; Ramon Brown, Manchester, 53-1.5; Andrew Lee, Hermitage, 52-1.75; Ross Bazzichi, Maggie Walker, 51-8; Justin Savage, Hermitage, 51-0; Sean McElwain, Glen Allen, 50-0; Ned Boehling, St. Christopher’s, 48-11; Malachi Hayes, Henrico, 47-5

Discus: Ross Bazzichi, Maggie Walker, 166-8; Sean McElwain, Glen Allen, 146-4; Noah Hartsoe, J.R. Tucker, 145-8; Chalmus Burzgess, Prince George, 143-3; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 143-2; Andrew Lee, Hermitage, 140-0; Alex Rosenbaum, Goochland, 138-3; Christian Berry, Patrick Henry, 135-0

110-meter hurdles: Mason Cumbie, Hopewell, 14.76; Barlowe Branch III, Dinwiddie, 15.01; Manny Jackson, Patrick Henry, 15.03; Deonte Harris, Hanover, 15.08; Liam Callahan, Manchester, 15.21; Armani Hinman, Midlothian, 15.30; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 15.40; Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester, 15.41

300-meter hurdles: Darryl Edmonds, Benedictine, 38.61; Barlowe Branch III, Dinwiddie, 38.72; Zion Richardson-Keys, Manchester, 39.19; Manny Jackson, Patrick Henry, 39.82; Liam Callahan, Manchester, 40.50; Kemar Fraierson, L C. Bird, 40.61; Benedict Uzochukwu, Manchester, 40.87; Camden Kirker, Glen Allen, 41.07

100-meter dash: Lamont Victoria, Prince George, 10.69; Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird, 10.82; Jason Hart, Highland Springs, 10.82; Shamar Williams, Patrick Henry, 10.82; Jeremy Jones, Highland Springs, 10.91; Jacob Garnett, James River, 10.93; Gabe Dipboye, Trinity Episcopal, 10.95; Eric Smith, Manchester, 10.96

200: Jason Hart, Highland Springs, 21.32; Jason Ward, L.C. Bird, 21.39; Blake Moody, Mechanicsville, 21.73; Lamont Victoria, Prince George, 21.83; Shamar Williams, Patrick Henry, 21.96; Abriel Winfield, L.C. Bird, 22.00; Efe Obrimah, Atlee, 22.06; William Hoffler, Trinity Episcopal, 22.25

400: Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird, 47.46; Blake Moody, Mechanicsville, 48.60; Kody Ellen, Glen Allen, 48.97; Marquis Belle, Glen Allen, 49.17; Makai Lewis, L.C. Bird, 49.31; Tymell Dockery, Huguenot, 49.50; Bryant Lovett, L.C. Bird, 49.90; Gabe Dipboye, Trinity Episcopal, 49.93

800: Ethan Coleman, Hanover, 1:54.56; Alex Davis, Patrick Henry, 1:54.75; Makai Lewis, L.C. Bird, 1:55.93; Ben Hagerich, Glen Allen, 1:57.54; Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman, 1:57.59; Michael Tull, Deep Run, 1:57.62; Grayson Barber, Deep Run, 1:57.64; Patrick Allen, Atlee, 1:57.71

1,600: Ethan Coleman, Hanover, 4:14.90; Luke Taylor, Patrick Henry, 4:16.26; Trevor Mason, Patrick Henry, 4:16.30; Quinn Parrish, James River, 4:19.46; Travis Albon, Atlee, 4:19.77; Berkley Nance, Mills Godwin, 4:20.74; Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman, 4:22.24; Ford Clark, St. Christopher’s, 4:23.28

3,200: Trevor Mason, Patrick Henry, 9:06.35; Luke Taylor, Patrick Henry, 9:07.65; Berkley Nance, Mills Godwin, 9:14.30; Travis Albon, Atlee, 9:15.90; Quinn Parrish, James River, 9:17.35; Patrick Allen, Atlee, 9:24.56; Carson Rackley, Glen Allen, 9:28.47

4x100-meter relay: L.C. Bird, 42.46; Trinity Episcopal, 42.66; Glen Allen, 42.70; Thomas Dale, 42.82; Atlee, 42.84; Patrick Henry, 43.01; Highland Springs, 43.13; Deep Run, 43.17

4x400-meter relay: L.C. Bird, 3:19.31; Glen Allen, 3:21.92; Benedictine, 3:25.08; Douglas Freeman, 3:26.91; Deep Run, 3:27.71; Collegiate, 3:28.55; Thomas Dale, 3:28.86; Atlee, 3:29.02

4x800-meter relay: Patrick Henry, 7:52.64; Deep Run, 7:55.23; Glen Allen, 7:57.73; Douglas Freeman, 7:59.55; L.C. Bird, 8:02.01; Atlee, 8:02.79; Mechanicsville, 8:10.64; Collegiate, 8:13.28

Girls rankings

Long jump: Jada Foreman, Atlee, 19-5; Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 18-9; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 18-6; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 18-2.5; Channie Jefferson, Highland Springs, 18-2.5; Shantell McAfee, Thomas Dale, 17-10.75; Madison McConico, Thomas Dale, 17-8.5; Lilly Versen, Trinity Episcopal, 17-7.25

Triple jump: Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 41-3; Madison McConico, Thomas Dale, 40-10.25; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 40-0.5; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 39-4; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 39-1; Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 38-3.5; Tiana Bey, Hermitage, 36-11

High jump: Mariah Washington, Prince George, 5-6; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 5-6; Angelina Ellen, Douglas Freeman, 5-4; Fryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 5-4; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 5-4; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 5-4; Camille Hou, Maggie Walker, 5-2; Eliza Stone, Collegiate, 5-2; Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 5-2; Wren McLaughlin, Patrick Henry, 5-2; Madison McConico, Thomas Dale, 5-2

Pole vault: Sam Romano, Glen Allen, 13-3.5; Emily Romano, Glen Allen, 12-7; Lauren Lucy, Collegiate, 11-10; Meredith Baham, Glen Allen, 11-6; Cameron Unice, Maggie Walker, 11-0; Kelly Mollenauer, Douglas Freeman, 11-0; Morgan Pietruszkiewicz, Glen Allen, 10-6; Kaitlyn Baker, Maggie Walker, 10-6

Shot put: Anaya Harris, Deep Run, 41-1.5; Gabi Dglau, Collegiate, 38-7.5; Daria Parham, Thomas Dale, 38-7; Mya-Daniels Jones, James River, 38-3; Janiya Harmon, Hermitage, 37-11; Rachel Turner, Hanover, 37-9; Jayla Person, J.R. Tucker, 37-5; Halis Wynter, Manchester, 36-8

Discus: Gabi Dglau, Collegiate, 137-3; Anaya Harris, Deep Run, 132-2:; Halie Wynter, Manchester, 129-0; Chloe Ellen, Douglas Freeman, 123-5; Kaitlyn Wiley, Hermitage, 116-5; Daria Parham, Thomas Dale, 116-5; Janiya Harmon, Hermitage, 116-0; Claudia Disbrow, Glen Allen, 115-9

100-meter hurdles: Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 14.36; Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 14.43; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 14.74; Jaslyne Robinson, Manchester, 15.02; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 15.07; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 15.08; Tori Lewis, Monacan, 15.54; Jaden Taylor, Goochland, 15.58

300-meter hurdles: Channie Jefferson, Highland Springs, 44.02; Devyn Parham, Thomas Dale, 45.25; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 46.00; Candice Carter, Manchester, 46.22; Jaslyne Robinson, Manchester, 46.29; Pryncess Jackson, Highland Springs, 46.38; Tori Lewis, Monacan, 46.47; Kaitlyn Cook, L.C. Bird, 47.22

100-meter dash: Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 12.28; Semore Green, Mills Godwin, 12.35; Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 12.47; Josie Rempe, Atlee, 12.51; Asia Kelson, L.C. Bird, 12.52; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 12.55; Torrie Satterwhite, Clover Hill, 12.56; Cannie Jefferson, Highland Springs, 12.57

200: Asia Kelson, L.C. Bird, 24.90; Lilly Ver Beek, James River, 24.96; Semore Green, Mills Godwin, 25.04; Brooklyn Robinson, Prince George, 25.45; Jada Foreman, Atlee, 25.47; Mariah Jameson, J.R. Tucker, 25.60; Josie Rempe, Atlee, 25.61; Torrie Satterwhite, Clover Hill, 25.68

400: Asia Kelson, L.C. Bird, 56.11; Marianah Lipkins, Prince George, 57.84; Jordan Jackson, Cosby, 58.17; Hampton Turton, Saint Catherine-s, 58.29; Mariah Washington, Prince George, 58.37; Gabrielle Jones, Midlothian, 58.55; Jayla Werts, Monacan, 58.68; Riley Humphries, Prince George, 59.57

800: Kenzie Dillman, Deep Run, 2:15.83; Alli Crytser, Hanover, 2:16.50; Riley Humphries, Prince George, 2:18.51; Madeline Montgomery, Monacan, 2:19.36; Kylie Bonser, Midlothian, 2:19.85; Mekayla Wilson, Cosby, 2:20.29; MK Myers, Collegiate, 2:20.29; Merrick Mock, Douglas Freeman, 2:20.92

1,600: Catherine Garrison, Maggie Walker, 5:01.33; Alli Crytser, Hanover, 5:01.40; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 5:03.39; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 5:08.05; Tessa Dobrinski, Glen Allen, 5:10.89; Brenna Luczak, Maggie Walker, 5:12.36; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry, 5:12.50; Jillian Sisk, Varina, 5:13.03

3,200: Catherine Garrison, Maggie Walker, 10:37.60; Alli Crytser, Hanover, 10:39.10; Sidney Walters, Deep Run, 11:00.88; Elly Velasquez, Glen Allen, 11:03.97; Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry, 11:07.01; Ellie Agustin, Hanover, 11:13.82; Kenzie Dillman, Deep Run, 11:15.54; Jillian Sisk, Varina, 11:18.33

4x100-meter relay: Thomas Dale, 48.30; L.C. Bird, 48.92; Mills Godwin, 49.05; Deep Run, 49.17; Atlee, 49.70; Hermitage, 50.14; Cosby, 50.74; St. Catherines, 50.86

4x400-meter relay: L.C. Bird, 4:01.64; Deep Run, 4:02.35; Highland Springs, 4:02.69; Cosby, 4:03.77; Prince George, 4:05.19; St.Catherine’s, 4:05.71; Monacan, 4:06.38; Midlothian, 4:07.31

4x800-meter relay: Deep Run, 9:39.85; Hanover, 9:43.29; Glen Allen, 9:44.12; Maggie Walker, 9:45.51; Midlothan, 9:54.78; Douglas Freeman, 10:00.44; Collegiate, 10:03.86; Atlee, 10:06.99; Mills Godwin, 10:07.34

Past boys outdoor athletes of the year

2019: William Spencer, Highland Springs

2018: Frank Royal, St. Christopher’s

2017: Waleed Suliman, Douglas Freeman

2016: Brandon Thomas, St. Christopher’s

2015: Matthew Novak, Deep Run

2014: John Warren, Prince George

2013: Travis Phillips, Patrick Henry

2012: Jamarian Bates, Matoaca

2011: Teshad Chambers, Highland Springs

2010: Cabell Willis, Collegiate

2009: Ben DeJarnette, Atlee

2008: Jason Witt, Midlothian

2007: Adams Abdulrazaaq, Highland Springs

2006: Alex Bowman, Hermitage

2005: Michael Chapa, J.R. Tucker

2004: Dennis Boone, Thomas Dale

2003: Alex Tatu, Thomas Dale

Past girls outdoor athletes of the year

2019: Britton Wilson, Mills Godwin

2018: Britton Wilson, Mills Godwin

2017: Titiana Marsh, Thomas Dale

2016: Shanthi Hiremath, Maggie Walker GS

2015: Titiana Marsh, Thomas Dale

2014: LaChyna Roe, Henrico

2013: Shania Williams, Patrick Henry

2012: Megan Moye, Cosby

2011: Cameron Overstreet, Atlee

2010: Kathleen Lautzenheiser, Midlothian; Lizzie Powell, Patrick Henry

2009: Lizzie Powell, Patrick Henry

2008: Emma DeJarnette, Atlee

2007: Rachel Butler, Lee-Davis

2006: Queen Harrison, Hermitage

2005: Rachel Lewis, Meadowbrook

2004: Queen Harrison, Hermitage

2003: Tyreshia Gasque, Hermitage