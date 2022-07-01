Meet the 2022 All-Metro tennis teams, led by Trinity Episcopal's Roman Sancilio and Clover Hill's Sia Chaudry

From chasing down Novak Djokovic to a chance meeting with Billie Jean King, the 2022 All-Metro tennis players of the year have already encountered their fair shares of stardom while excelling in the sport they've grown up loving.

Clover Hill senior and girls player of the year Sia Chaudry met and spoke with King at the 2021 USTA National Hard Court Championships in August in San Diego.

The 12-time major singles winner and former No. 1 player has long been a inspiration to Chaudry, a Naval Academy recruit and Region 5C singles champ.

"I admire her not only for what she's done for the sport, but what she's done for the bigger picture in this world as well," Chaudry said.

"Her work for women's tennis and women's rights has been remarkable and has changed the way women are looked at as athletes."

Trinity Episcopal freshman phenom Roman Sancilio, the boys player of the year and a nominee for USA Today's national high school player of the year award, met Djokovic at the 2014 Cincinnati Open.

Along with father Damian Sancilio and older brother Damian Sancilio, Roman went to watch Djokovic's practice session, hoping to get a ball signed. But Djokovic waved to his fans before leaving out the backdoor.

So Roman, undeterred, chased down the famous Serb driving away in his golf cart.

"Novak, I'm from Serbia!" yelled then 7-year-old Roman, whose family roots are, in fact, Italian.

Djokovic stopped, signed Sancilio's ball, and took a picture with him.

...

Chaudry only started playing for the Cavaliers her junior year after spending her underclassmen seasons focusing on tournaments outside high school competition, as elite tennis players often do.

She said the approach to competing for Clover Hill is very different to that of USTA tournaments. The camaraderie associated with competing for your school and with your classmates is refreshing to top tennis players accustomed to individual competition, she said.

"I love being with a team and having people there to support each other. It was a really good atmosphere" said Chaudry, who came within inches of a Class 5 singles title, losing in the final 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) to Independence High's Bella De Luise.

Chaudry began playing around 6 years old after trying her hand with swimming, soccer, tennis, dance and violin, among other activities. Once she picked up a racket, though, she was in love with tennis, an affinity born from watching older brother Kishu play.

The siblings still hit with each other, and Kishu plays on the club team at Virginia Tech.

“My brother was a big part of it, that was his main thing and I just wanted to do what he did," Chaudry said.

"But I also really loved the idea of tennis when I was younger. I guess I liked the individual aspect of it as well as you could have a team in doubles or team events instead of just strictly a team thing like soccer and other sports.”

Coach Sancilio has long mentored Chaudry on the court, and Sia even used to play against Roman when the former was 9 and the latter 6.

Chaudry realized she had a chance to be an elite player toward the end of middle school, and spent her freshman and sophomore years of high school traveling to tournaments.

Midshipmen coach Keith Puryear, who has led the Naval Academy's women's tennis team for 14 seasons and is the only coach in program history, reached out Chaudry via email during those years.

Fast forward to the national hard court tournament last August where Chaudry met King, and Puryear came to watch Chaudry play. She took an official visit to Annapolis in September, and made that her future home not long after.

“I really liked the people, the bonding of the team, everyone there. That’s what I liked most, just the friendships and the people and the coaches," Chaudry said.

"Also, the opportunity you get there — academically, athletically as well as having the honor to serve your country. I really found that special."

Chaudry has always had a unique perspective on the opportunities she's grown up with. Her mother, Gauri, and father, Rameesh, grew up in India and came to the United States as first-generation Americans.

“They didn't really have any athletic background. They also didn't really have the opportunity or money to play sports in India," said Chaudry, who is 5-foot-2 and hopes her accomplishments can inspire other athletes "who are not the tallest" to "dream big."

"Me and my brother, we’re really thankful that we were raised in a way that made sports and academics important. I don’t come from an athletic background, but I’m really grateful I was able to play tennis and come this far.”

...

Athletic background might be the sharpest contract between Chaudry and Sancilio, who comes from Virginia tennis royalty.

Father Damian was a team captain at UVA, is a member of the Richmond Tennis Association hall of fame and the Douglas Freeman High hall of fame, has coached the Kuwait national team and founded Richmond's Sancilio Tennis Academy.

But both his sons, Damian and Roman, are way ahead of where he was at the same age, the eldest Sancilio said.

“These guys are much more clever than I was as tennis players. They really are good at opening up the court, they both see the court differently," he said.

Roman's brother, Damian, a junior, was set to play the No. 1 line for the Titans before a back injury robbed him of his season.

"Anybody who plays them would say they’re very smart tennis players," Damian said of his sons.

"I just bludgeoned through opponents, had a big serve, more of an aggressive style game rather than opening up the court. These guys play more chess."

Roman picked up a racket around 2 1/2 years old. His father, taking a leaf out of child psychology classes at UVA, would hit beach balls back-and-forth with his toddler-age sons, building the hand-eye coordination that would become the foundation of their skillsets.

Practice matches between Roman and Damian tend to get pretty intense, and the two were playing close to one another before Damian's injury, going back and forth for bragging rights at home.

The brothers are competitive, and their dad has always been their coach. Plenty of travel and training has forged strong bonds among the trio.

"It is sometimes difficult. You’re the same person that tells them they’ve got to brush their teeth, you’ve got to do this and that," Damian said of the father-son / coach-player dynamic.

"Then you’re with them on the tennis court dealing with the most important thing in their world at this time. We have a great player-coach relationship and father-son relationship.”

The siblings are born and raised in the Richmond area, and their father grew up here and starred in high school at Freeman. For a family quite accustomed to tournament play, high school competition has proved refreshing in the same way it has for Chaudry.

“This is such an individual sport, I like making it about a team," Damian said.

"And that’s one thing Roman didn’t realize how much he was going to like, when his teammates were clapping at him, seniors at school -- he’s a freshman and the seniors are on the sidelines pulling for him. That had to be cool."

Roman said his favorite matches of the season came in the state tournament, when Trinity classmates came out to support the school's burgeoning tennis program.

"These guys have kind of helped make tennis cool at Trinity because they’ve had a lot of success these past couple years," Damian said.

If you're an older player, you probably don't want to play Roman Sancilio, his father said -- everyone knows his reputation locally. Heck, Roman hasn't even gone through puberty yet.

He has certainly developed that target on the back synonymous with elite talent at a young age, and as a result, gets everyone's best shot.

"But Roman’s so tough mentally, I don't think he’s ever scared of anything,” Damian said with a laugh, glancing sideways at his son and grinning.

“He plays the ball, he’s not getting into all that. He’s running his own race.”

Roman, for his part, displays a cool confidence beyond his years on and off the court.

"Anybody can really beat anybody," he said with a shrug.

"So anybody could have a bad match, there’s really no pressure. Maybe sometimes. But I just try and go have fun.”

To which Damian responded, with a chuckle, grin and shake of the head: "He's the wisest of us all."

Meet the rest of the first teams

Girls

Hayley Glen

School: Cosby Year: Senior

About: The Region 6A singles and doubles champion went 22-2 in singles and 18-1 in doubles while leading the Titans to a region title and Class 6 runner-up finish. She's played the No. 1 singles line for Cosby since her freshman year, and head coach Chris Hartman said the team captain filled a vital leadership role for his squad.

Elizabeth Mendoza

School: Collegiate Year: Sophomore

About: The VISAA Division I player of the year and LIS MVP led the Cougars to LIS and VISAA titles. Mendoza went 19-2 in singles and 16-1 in doubles, with her only losses coming against No. 1 singles and doubles opposition from Sidwell Friends (DC) and the No. 1 singles player from Episcopal High. Mendoza defeated Potomac High No. 1 Lauren Foster 11-9 in the VISAA team final, then secured the team title with a 7-5 doubles victory alongside partner Rita Taylor.

Kirby Westerfield

School: Maggie Walker Year: Senior

About: The leading catalyst of Maggie Walker's 18-1 season and Class 3 team championship, Westerfield went 15-2 in singles competition. The Region 3B singles and doubles champion, Westerfield and partner Naadia Rashid were Class 3 doubles runners-up. "She is a smart player who knows how to set up and win points," said Maggie Walker coach Hillary Gawne. "In addition to showing her teammates what it means to play excellent tennis, Kirby showed them what it means to be a great leader and teammate."

Madeleine Carithers

School: St. Catherine's Year: Senior

About: The Saints' No. 1 singles and doubles player since her freshman year, Carithers is a repeat All-Metro first teamer. The All-LIS and first team All-VISAA Division I honoree went 12-4 on the singles line and 11-5 in doubles.

Gurveena Singh

School: Glen Allen Year: Senior

About: The Region 5C runner-up to Chaudry, Singh was the Jags No. 1 all three years she was at the school. She went 17-2 in singles competition this season, and will attend VCU on a full academic scholarship.

All-Metro girls tennis second team

Name School Year Naadia Rashid Maggie Walker Jr. Kyla Terrell JR Tucker Sr. Armelle Worrel Midlothian Jr. Ellie Wood Douglas Freeman Soph. Anne Douglas Council Douglas Freeman Soph.

Boys

Evan Bernstine

School: Goochland Year: Junior

About: The younger brother of state champions and Virginia Tech players Chase and Ryan, Bernstine is a repeat All-Metro first teamer after a second consecutive undefeated (21-0) run to the Class 3 singles title. He beat LIS champ Thompson and Class 4 singles winner Jacob Pfab (Powhatan) during the season, and sports a UTR ranking of 10.54.

Will Thompson

School: St. Christopher's Year: Senior

About: The 2021 All-Metro POY was a team captain and first team All-VISAA honoree for the Division I champs as the Saints No. 1 singles and doubles player. Thompson lost just three matches all year and two of them were tiebreakers, with his only decisive defeat coming against Sancilio (8-1) who Thompson pushed to a tiebreaker (11-10 (8-1)) in another meeting. He has led St. Chris to three consecutive undefeated seasons that ended in Prep League and VISAA titles. A two-year captain, he had never lost a singles or doubles match in his career prior to this season and "will conclude his St. Chris tenure as one of, if not the most accomplished player in program history," said Saints coach Richard Peyton.

Zach Fleishman

School: Deep Run Year: Sophomore

About: The Wildcats No. 1 won 6-2, 6-2 in the state title match to lead Deep Run to a 5-0 win over First Colonial (Virginia Beach) and the program's second consecutive Class 5 crown. The Region 5C singles runner-up lost just one match in the regular season and went undefeated in team doubles play.

Dylan Chou

School: Douglas Freeman Year: Freshman

About: The Mavericks freshman stormed onto the Richmond high school tennis scene this year with a Region 5C singles title, beating Fleishman in the final, and state doubles championship alongside partner Daniel Lim. Chou went 15-4 in singles competition and fell in the state tournament to eventual Class 5 champ Harrison Lee of Princess Anne High (Virginia Beach). He and Lim went 11-5 playing together, and caught fire in regionals and states, eventually downing the Riverbend High duo of Jack Wexler and Chase Catullo 6-4, 6-2 in the Class 5 championship.

Ryan Monroe

School: Steward Year: Senior

About: The VISAA Division II player of the year went undefeated (12-0) to win the state singles title. Voted all-conference and all-state three consecutive seasons, he's set to play college tennis at Christopher Newport University.

All-Metro boys tennis second team

Name School Year Ty Colina Collegiate Sr. Jacob Pfab Powhatan Sr. Daniel Lim Douglas Freeman Soph. Siddharth Pande Deep Run Sr. Matthew Faraci Benedictine Fr.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Girls: Rosalyn Kara, Deep Run; Sydney Moore, Dinwiddie; Bailey Walters, Dinwiddie; Lauren Vick, New Kent; Hadessah Johnson, New Kent; Esha Kidambi, JR Tucker; Caroline Frank, Douglas Freeman; Cindy Xie, Douglas Freeman; Isabelle Hevron, Douglas Freeman; Grace Johnson, Douglas Freeman.

Boys: Ryan Good, Glen Allen; Gunveer Singh, Glen Allen; Eli Campbell, Mills Godwin; Gus Mitchell, Trinity Episcopal; Brendon Engel, St. Christopher's; Evan Fisher, St. Christopher's; Graham Bor, Collegiate; Reid Coleman, Collegiate; Aden Bashir, Deep Run; Andrew Lee, Deep Run; Hatcher Butterworth, Deep Run; Aiden Jun, Deep Run; Preston Wills, Atlee; Alex Percey, Maggie Walker; Ethan Choe, Maggie Walker.

Honorable mentions are based on region and state results and nominations sent in to the Times-Dispatch.

Previous All-Metro tennis players of the year

Girls

2020: No season

2018: Emme Levenson, Douglas Freeman

2017: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2016: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2015: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2014: Nina Sorkin, Deep Run

2013: Lauren Denuel, Cosby

2012: Lauren Denuel, Cosby

2011: Christine Abbott, Midlothian

2010: Nicole Parker, Mills Godwin

2009: Emily Hahn, Douglas Freeman

2008: Katie Blow, Mills Godwin

2007: Katie Blow, Mills Godwin

2006: Kristin Nimitz, Deep Run

2005: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2003: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2002: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2001: Lindsey Howard, Mills Godwin

2000: Kate Harrington, Mills Godwin

Note: Girls tennis moved from the fall to the spring after the 2003 season. There was no season in the 2004 calendar year.

Boys

2020: No season

2018: Scott Phillips, Collegiate

2017: Chase Bernstine, Goochland

2016: Chase Bernstine, Goochland

2015: Chase Bernstine, Goochland

2014: Shyam Venkatasubramanian, Henrico

2013: Brett Moorhead, Cosby

2012: Brady Straus, Collegiate

2011: Max Schnur, Collegiate

2010: Hunter Koontz, Deep Run

2009: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2008: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2007: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2006: Kyle Parker, Mills Godwin

2005: Ryan Mostrom, Collegiate

2004: Randy Loden, Mills Godwin

2003: Ryan Mostrom, Collegiate

2002: Brent Wilkins, Mills Godwin

2001: Simon Sjogren, Midlothian