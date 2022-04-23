Meet the 2022 All-Metro wrestling team, led by Benedictine's Zane Cox

The Cox and Vafiadis families retreated to their respective corners of the gym in order to watch their sons wrestle in as much peace as could be found.

It was a January 22 match that pitted New Kent's Nick Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year, against Benedictine's Zane Cox in a marquee 160-pound showdown during a dual meet between the Trojans and Cadets.

But it wasn't just a clash of two of the state's Top 5 pound-for-pound wrestlers, per Virginia Wrestling's rankings, from two of the state's top high school programs.

It was the culmination of a years-long relationship between the Cox and Vafiadis families dating back to when Zane and Nick, close friends and teammates with elite club squad Virginia Team Predator, were homeschooled together for a year at 11 years old.

"Everything's better with a friend; we knew they'd have a better experience if they were with a buddy," said Zane's mother, Angela Cox.

Nick and Zane, who met through wrestling, fed animals, played video games and frolicked in the family treehouse. A precursor to their confrontations on the mat years later, they'd butt heads not infrequently, as brothers, or pseudo-brothers in this case, are prone to do.

“A lot of fighting,” Zane said with a laugh. “But a lot of good times too."

Fast forward seven-plus years, and return to their January meeting. Vafiadis, who will wrestle at the Naval Academy and won an NHSCA national championship in April, had beaten Cox each of the last nine years.

"This was my last chance to finally beat Nicky," Cox said of his mindset entering the match.

“I’ve grown to know everything that he does, and he knows every single thing that I do. So I knew it would be really close.”

Vafiadis picked up a third caution late in the match, putting Cox up two points. At that point, Cox was playing defense and put his arm down, waiting for Vafiadis to come at him.

Vafiadis shot a high crotch takedown attempt, but Cox locked it in and held through the end to earn a tight victory by 5-3 decision.

“I was going crazy with excitement but I didn’t want to show it, just wanted to shake his hand," Cox said of his immediate emotions upon finally besting his longtime friend, club teammate and rival.

You've got to beat the man to be the man, so the saying goes.

And so Cox, a team captain for the Cadets who went on to win a VISAA championship at 160 pounds and become Benedictine's first ever four-time All-American, is the 2022 All-Metro wrestler of the year.

Angela Cox spent most of the match holding her breath, biting her nails and rocking back and forth, a typical routine for her during her son's competition. Immediately after the match, Angela and Nick's mother Susan ran toward one another and shared a teary embrace.

"We love both of those kids," she said.

Vafiadis and fellow first-teamers Dom Baker (170) and RJ May (182) are among the elite wrestlers produced by Predator which Cox said have been instrumental in helping him hone his own craft.

"Sometimes I’ll be in the room and look around and it’s ‘State champ, state champ, state champ. D-I commit, D-I commit,'" Cox said of the competition at Predator, coached by former national coach of the year Mark Strickland, a two-time Virginia state champion himself at Great Bridge High (Chesapeake).

"'This kid’s going to Navy, this kid’s going to Campbell, this kid’s talking to Princeton.’ It’s definitely helped a lot, sometimes I’m in the room and I get frustrated, forgetting how good these kids are when it’s a bad day for me. I get over it pretty quickly once I take a step back and realize where I am. I’ve definitely learned a lot from all of them at Predator.”

Cox was born in Phoenix, Ariz. before his family moved to Richmond when Zane was 8 years old. He started wrestling at the same time, and over the years developed a confidence through the sport which his mother said has translated to the rest of his life.

“I can see how wrestling has really helped build his confidence, it’s made him confident in exploring other interests," Angela Cox said.

Those other interests include a love for music. Zane plays the bag pipes, produces dubstep and hip-hop beats and has danced ballet, tap and jazz. He plans to study biology at Roanoke College, where he's also set to wrestle, loves the outdoors and hopes to work with wildlife in his adult life.

Angela added that being a wrestling parent has its fair share of trials, the stress of competition aside. She cooks chicken breast and vegetables more often than the rest of the family would prefer were it not for Zane's weight cutting. They have to watch calories closely, getting creative with protein-packed snacks and hiding chips and cookies deep in the pantry, though Zane has a knack for finding them regardless of placement.

A defensive wrestler, Cox's best position is bottom, where opponents struggle to hold him down. He loves legging on top and crowding adversaries with physicality to open up offensive opportunities. He's close with Cadets coach David Yost, whose enthusiasm for the sport percolates throughout his program, Cox said.

That Cadets wrestling room, and a rigorous academic and social environment at Benedictine, have instilled in Cox a fortitude his mother says he'll carry throughout the rest of his life.

“They focus a lot on building character and strength, standing up for yourself and those around you," Angela Cox said, looking sideways at her son.

"I’ve definitely seen those traits grow in him and help him figure out what it is he believes and what he wants to see in the world.”

Meet the rest of the first team

Caleb Haney

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 106

Year: Sophomore

About: The prep league and state champion went 30-9 and reached the round of 12 at prep nationals. He was dominant at the VISAA tournament for the state-champion Saints, winning the title match by 14-4 major decision. Haney is the No. 4-ranked 106-pounder in the state, public or private, per Virginia Wrestling.

Lane Foard

School: Benedictine

Weight: 113

Year: Freshman

About: A 3-1 winner over St. Christopher’s Jack Parker in the VISAA title match, Foard earned All-American status at the national prep tournament. He’s ranked No. 3 in the state out of all 113-pounders.

Brycen Arbogast

School: Benedictine

Weight: 120

Year: Sophomore

About: A two-time national prep All-American, Arbogast capped his second dominant season with a tech fall victory in the VISAA title match. He’s the top-ranked 120-pounder in the state.

Matthew Eberly

School: New Kent

Weight: 126

Year: Junior

About: A two-time Class 3 champion, Eberly went 27-5 en route to a region title this year before concussion protocol ended his run at another state title. He’s the No. 2-ranked 126-pounder in the state and placed eighth at the NHSCA tournament to earn All-American honors.

Dyson Dunham

School: Benedictine

Weight: 132

Year: Senior

About: The state’s top 132-pound wrestler (Virginia Wrestling) won the VISAA title with a pin after just two minutes of the championship match. He’s a two-time All-American at national preps and placed third at NHSCA.

Tyler Hood

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 138

Year: Freshman

About: Another Prep League and VISAA champion for the state title-winning Saints, Hood went 31-8, reached the round of 12 at prep nationals, won the Ray Oliver tournament and finished seventh at Trojan Wars.

Evan Holloway

School: New Kent

Weight: 145

Year: Senior

About: The state’s No. 4 pound-for-pound wrestler and top 145-pounder, Holloway went 30-6 on his way to a region title and third Class 3 championship. He placed fourth at Beast of the East and is committed to wrestle at Virginia Tech.

Alex Frowert

School: Atlee

Weight: 152

Year: Senior

About: A back-to-back state champion the past two years, Frowert defeated Great Bridge’s Jack Hawbaker by 4-1 decision in the Class 4 title match. He used a strikingly high pace to go 28-0 despite a torn labrum he dealt with all season that caused him to miss Beast of the East. Frowert is set to wrestle at George Mason.

Nicholas Vafiadis

School: New Kent

Weight: 160

Year: Senior

About: The 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year and four-time state champion went 36-6, placed sixth at Walsh Ironman and seventh at Beast of the East. He’s set to compete at and attend the Naval Academy. Typically, the wrestler of the year takes up their weight class for the first team. But we made an exception to that rule this year because, though Vafiadis lost to Cox head-to-head, he’s Virginia Wrestling’s top-ranked pound-for-pound wrestler in the state and deserved a spot.

Dom Baker

School: New Kent

Weight: 170

Year: Senior

About: Ranked No. 3 in the state pound-for-pound, Baker capped a dominant 120-12 career with his third Class 3 championship. He went 28-2, finished third at Walsh Ironman, won the NHSCA senior national championship and is committed to Campbell University.

RJ May

School: Maggie Walker

Weight: 182

Year: Senior

About: A four-time region champ, three-time state finalist and two-time state champion, May finished eighth at Beast of the East among other impressive tournament results, went 39-1 this season and finished his career 132-6. One of the hardest workers coach Don Blanton has ever worked with, May led workouts for his teammates and helped them review their matches. He’s committed to wrestle at UVA.

Robbie Painter

School: Midlothian

Weight: 195

Year: Senior

About: The Region 5C and Class 5 champion, Painter missed part of the season coming off knee surgery. The only blemish on his 11-1 record was a medical forfeit he took in order to qualify for the postseason. He defeated Tallwood’s Joseph Rossero by a 6-5 decision in the title match to conclude a dominant showing at states.

Joshua Powell

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 220

Year: Senior

About: A team captain, prep league and VISAA champion and the Saints quarterback on the football field, Powell went 27-5 and finished seventh at prep nationals to earn All-American status. He’s committed to play football at Columbia.

Keyshawn Burgos

School: Matoaca

Weight: Heavyweight

Year: Senior

About: There’s no list of student-athletes to make multiple All-Metro first teams in the same school year, but if there was it’d be an exclusive one. A menace of a defensive end and All-Metro first teamer on the gridiron, Burgos is committed to play football at Virginia Tech. But perhaps the Hokies’ wrestling team will give the Class 4 runner-up a look as well.

Honorable mention

106: Sam Parsons, Midlothian; Samuel Stamper, New Kent

113: Eli Cramer, Cosby; Luke Wells, Powhatan; Jack Parker, St. Christopher’s; Daniel Colgin, New Kent

120: Dylan Coward, Powhatan; Jerry Simon, Deep Run; Kyle Gibson, New Kent

126: David Simon, Deep Run

132: Trace Ragland, New Kent; Callad Gregory, Midlothian; Michael Swink, Prince George

138: Patrick Jordon, New Kent; Alex Noblin, Prince George; Brady Bollander, Benedictine

145: Britton Proffitt, Powhatan; Cameron McKay, Deep Run; Cale Roggie, St. Christopher’s

152: Travis Ragland, New Kent; Knox Berry, Midlothian; Charlie Long, St. Christopher’s; Ian Mayhugh, Deep Run

160: Will Rittenhouse, Atlee; Micah Osborne, Prince George

170: Riley Finck, St. Christopher’s; Crew Gregory, Midlothian

182: Ashby Berry, Midlothian; Nathaniel Fly, New Kent

195: Mitchell Johnson, Powhatan; Cole Townsend, New Kent; Brody Early, Prince George

220: Peter Deeb, JR Tucker; Nick Wiles, New Kent; Ashton Miller, Prince George

285: William Simmons, Dinwiddie; Stanislaw Schoenborn, Benedictine; Nicholas Gagliardi, Deep Run; Seth Bayens, New Kent

Past All-Metro wrestlers of the year

2021: Nick Vafiadis, New Kent

2020: Simeone Holmes, Cosby

2019: Jackson Turley, St. Christopher’s

2018: Collin Gerardi, Powhatan

2017: Josh Wyland, Benedictine

2016: Anthony Helm, Matoaca

2015: Neal Richards, Matoaca

2014: Kyle Gordon, Matoaca

2013: Corbin Ramos, Matoaca

2012: Cody Allala, Hopewell

2011: Austin Coburn, Cosby

2010: Gabe LaVey, Hanover

2009: Jared Anongos, James River

2008: Tyler Spangler, St. Christopher’s

2007: Kevin Donahue, St. Christopher’s

2006: Gene Allgood, Hanover

2005: Curt Jones, Lee-Davis

2004: Brandon Bradley, Henrico; Huy Vu, Douglas Freeman

2003: Ernest Tucker, Petersburg

2002: David Atkins, Lee-Davis

2001: David Atkins, Lee-Davis