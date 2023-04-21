It’s 4:59 a.m. in early November, and the foundations of an all-time great high school basketball team are taking shape in Richmond’s Northside.

John Marshall’s first practice of the season is what 2023 All-Metro player of the year and N.C. State recruit Dennis Parker Jr. first recalls when asked what made this year’s iteration of the Justices so special, compared to other state-title winning squads he’s been a part of.

That cold November morning in the small, blue gym is where the journey started.

Sitting in Naismith National Coach of the Year Ty White’s office on a warm April afternoon, Parker Jr. reflected on where it ended — 28-0, Class 2 state champs, MaxPreps National Champions after finishing the season as the nation’s top-ranked team, and the No. 1 overall seed as the Richmond Judges at The Throne National Championship.

“Everything we got, we earned,” Parker Jr. said, sitting beneath team photos of past Jayem title-winning teams.

“This year, for us to be No. 1, in the city of Richmond as a 2A school with all of the doubters and haters around the state, it’s just a blessing for all of us and the family we have going on. This is not just a team, it’s a family. I feel like we really earned this, we put a lot of hard hours in.”

A 6-7 wing with a versatile and smooth offensive skill set, great length and standout defensive instincts, Parker Jr. won the same award last season. This year, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.9 assists, and shot 38% from beyond the arc.

He’s the fifth two-time All-Metro boys player of the year, joining Henry Coleman (Trinity Episcopal, 2019/ 2020), Travis McKie (John Marshall, 2009/2010), Ed Davis (Benedictine, 2007/2008) and Kendrick Warren (Thomas Jefferson, 1989/1990).

“That’s a lot of history, some people are still walking around the city today talking about them. Really familiar names,” Parker said of the players he’ll now be forever mentioned alongside in Richmond basketball lore.

“It’s just crazy to be a part of that group. I’m just blessed.”

This year’s Class 2 championship, a 91-34 victory over Radford, was Parker Jr.’s favorite moment of his high school career. It was his third state title in as many opportunities excluding a season lost to the pandemic with which he may well have earned a fourth.

Parker Jr. said the final one stands out because of the finality and perspective it brought with it.

“After that last buzzer, it was just so surreal,” he said. “Like, it was really over for me. But I went out with a bang, plus we were the No. 1 team this year so I really couldn’t ask for nothing more.”

At The Throne National Championship, a first-of-its kind, 16-team high school tournament in Atlanta put on in part by the National Basketball Players Association, the Richmond Judges were the No. 1 overall seed and lost in the second round.

Parker and his teammates met NBA players at the four-day elimination event, and learned valuable lessons about the professional lifestyle. The Judges also visited the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. with former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

The team that defeated them, the North Carolina Vikings, reached the championship game, where they lost to Florida Explorers, the same Columbus High team that the Justices defeated at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in December.

That game and tournament, which Jayem won, was what put Parker and Co. on the national radar as one of the country’s best. Against Columbus, Parker matched up with Cameron Boozer, the nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2025, and held him in check to help the Justices prevail 50-47.

As the calendar turned and John Marshall ascended the national rankings, Parker and his teammates became local celebrities. Road games were sold out and parking lots around the greater Richmond area were packed with people trying to get a glimpse of the show.

They won games by silly margins, but not at the expense of the decibel levels in any gym they visited. They threw roar-inducing alley-oops and sank 3s from the parking lot. Student sections that at the beginning of the game chanted “o-ver ra-ted” at them asked to take pictures with the players upon the final whistle.

“I have never seen so many people come out to a regular game. My freshman year, I remember, there were like 20 people in the gym,” Parker Jr. said with a laugh.

“This year, people are laying up against the wall, they’ve got to bring out chairs to put up against the office. I’m like ‘Whoah, since when?’

“It’s just so crazy to me. But once again, it’s a blessing. I’ve seen every step of this place, of John Marshall. I’ve been here and saw it through. I’m glad I can end my career off like this.”

Among the chief mentors in Parker Jr.’s development are his father, Dennis Parker Sr., mother Andrea and sister Deja, godfather and 1988 All-Metro player of the year Milton Bell, White, Justices assistant and skills development coach Brandon “Sonny” Ward and Varina assistant Kennard Wyche Sr.

Wyche Sr. has worked with Parker Jr. since Dennis was young, and he’s good friends with fellow All-Metro first teamer and Class 4 player of the year KJ Wyche. Ward has developed a reputation as one of Richmond premier skills development trainers, he’s worked with five of the past six All-Metro players of the year.

A Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete and National Honor Society inductee, Parker Jr. hopes to continue representing the city of Richmond not just on the basketball court but in the classroom as well. Both he and his father take pride in the education they gained in Richmond’s Northside.

Dennis Parker Sr. often still sees his son at 13 when he looks at him. Then Dennis will say something like what he did at the end of his player of the year interview, and he’ll be reminded of the adult he’s become.

“I just want to thank the city of Richmond for not just trusting me and my team but believing in me,” Parker Jr. said.

“I just want to thank everybody for keeping me motivated. Positive or negative. Appreciate the city of Richmond, I will go represent at the next level. Thank you.”

Meet the rest of the first team

KJ Wyche

School: Varina

Year: Junior

Position: Point guard

Height: 5-9

About: The Class 4 player of the year was Varina’s only returning starter from its 2022 state-championship-winning squad, and led the Blue Devils to their second consecutive title with a fearless drive to attack on the offensive end. Wyche relentlessly drove through traffic to the get to the rim and free-throw line at will. He created space for pullup jumpers on the perimeter and in the mid-range. He dropped defenders with awe-inspiring handles, and set teammates up with indefensible passes. And Wyche came up big when it mattered most, scoring 41 against Matoaca in the Region 4B championship before hitting the game-winning runner off glass in final seconds of the Blue Devils’ 59-56 state final win over E.C. Glass. For the season, he averaged 21.4 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. He had a 5:2 assists to turnover ratio, and shot 55% from the field, 39% from 3 and 80% from the free-throw line.

Curtis Blair III

School: Steward

Year: Senior

Position: Guard/wing

Height: 6-5

About: The Liberty recruit averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks while leading his Spartans to the VISAA Division II semifinals. The MVP of the Freeman Invitational, he had 24 points and the game-winning shot in a win over eventual Class 4 champs Varina, plus 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting in the championship game. The leading vote-getter for the 804 All-Star Game and TCIS leading scorer, Blair III has a versatile offensive skillset, and excels at creating space to rise up over defenders in the mid-range and on the perimeter. He made 46 3-pointers for Steward and led the team in scoring and rebounding while displaying a strong motor to attack the glass. The son of NBA referee Curtis Blair II, Blair III chose the Flames over offers from Virginia Tech, VCU, Richmond and Florida, among other strong programs.

Latrell Allmond

School: John Marshall

Year: Freshman

Position: Forward

Height: 6-9

About: Allmond was one of 27 freshmen nationwide that were invited to USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp during the Final Four in Houston. Virginia, NC State, Ole Miss, Georgetown and Georgia are among the college programs to have already offered him. Regarded by scouts and recruiting services as a nationally elite prospect in the Class of 2026, Allmond uses length, strength and instincts in the paint to dominate in the post and on the glass. He also runs the floor well, has great hands and excels at anticipating the timing of opponents’ shots. Allmond averaged 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.5 assists.

Jason Rivera-Torres

School: John Marshall

Year: Senior

Position: Guard/wing

Height: 6-6

About: A lanky wing with standout handles, court vision and a smooth jumper, Rivera-Torres ran the Justices’ offense at times, often setting teammates up with defense-splitting finds. Also a strong defender who uses his length to block shots and clog passing lanes, the Vanderbilt recruit averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.4 blocks. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Rivera-Torres is an actor on the AppleTV+ show “Swagger.” He plays character Nick Mendez, a Puerto Rican teen who relocates to America to chase his dream of playing in the NBA. The show is produced by and based on the youth hoops experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Damon “Redd” Thompson Jr.

School: John Marshall

Year: Junior

Position: Point guard

Height: 6-0

About: You might recognize the name from local sports lore — Redd Jr.’s father, Redd Thompson Sr., set NCAA Division II receiving records at Virginia State. The MVP of the Chick-Fil-A Classic in December, the tournament that put John Marshall on the national radar as one of the country’s best, Thompson Jr. scored 63 points in three games to lead the Justices through a stacked field. For the season, he averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field. A hard-nosed floor general with a firm handle and strong court vision, he’s also a plus defender on the perimeter and liable to catch fire beyond the arc with a compact and consistent release, like when he made five 3s for the No. 1-seed Richmond Judges in their first-round victory at The Throne National Championship. Thompson’s offers listed on 247Sports include the College of Charleston, George Washington, Fordham, Jacksonville and Hofstra.

All-Metro second team

Name, School, Year, Position, Height

Cameron Mise, Hopewell, Junior, Guard, 5-9

Yuri Manns, L.C. Bird, Senior, Guard, 6-3

Rasheed Daniels, Monacan, Senior, Guard, 6-4

Danzelle Bullock-Coles, Highland Springs, Junior, Guard, 6-4

Chris Fields Jr., Petersburg, Senior, Forward, 6-7

Kris Tiller, Glen Allen, Junior, Guard, 6-1

Dominique Bailey, John Marshall, Junior, Guard, 6-2

All-Metro third team

Name School Year Position Height

Logan Rhoades, Mills Godwin, Senior, Guard, 6-2

Tim Uzochukwu, Matoaca, Senior, Forward, 6-8

Brandon Jennings, St. Christopher’s, Junior, Guard, 6-3

Chris Dopp, Glen Allen, Senior, Forward, 6-8

Jordan Clayton, Dinwiddie, Junior, Guard, 6-0

Te’Ven Smith, Steward, Senior, Guard, 6-2

Jalen Deloatch, James River, Sophomore, Guard, 6-4

All-Metro honorable mentions

Leland Coleman, Trinity Episcopal; Tykie Jones, Henrico; Myles Derricott, Varina; Reuben Eceachern, The Carmel School; Michael Patrick, Grace Christian; Caleb McNeely, Banner Christian; Jordan Brown, Glen Allen; Nigel Clarkson, Cosby; Khristian Martin, Highland Springs; MJ Winstead, Benedictine; Maurice Davis, James River; William Hopkins Jr., Hanover; Mason Pulliam, Cosby; Malachi Cosby; Varina; Malcolm Hodges, Monacan; Matt Henderson, Powhatan; Jakai Franklin, Dinwiddie; Beau Sahnow, Hanover; Jaiden Jeffrey, Life Christian; Thomas “Wood” Johnson, Maggie Walker; Dillon Newton-Short, Matoaca; Owen Gray, Steward; Sincere James, Hopewell; Luke Smith, Collegiate; Luke Fisher, Trinity Episcopal; Shawn Long, Hopewell; Amari Gray, Life Christian; Micah Weathers, Banner Christian; Jerome Conway, Varina; Judd Zegarra, James River.

Previous All-Metro players of the year

2022: Dennis Parker Jr., John Marshall

2021: Elvin Edmonds IV, Hopewell

2020: Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal

2019: Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal

2018: Armando Bacot, Trinity Episcopal

2017: Zach Jacobs, Trinity Episcopal

2016: Nick Sherod, St. Christopher’s

2015: De’Monte Buckingham, Henrico

2014: Robert Johnson, Benedictine

2013: Troy Caupain, Cosby

2012: Frank Mason, Petersburg

2011: Jarvis Threatt, Highland Springs

2010: Travis McKie, John Marshall

2009: Travis McKie, John Marshall

2008: Ed Davis, Benedictine

2007: Ed Davis, Benedictine; Brandon Rozzell, Highland Springs

2006: Devin Johnson, Meadowbrook

2005: Tyrese Rice, L.C. Bird

2004: Tyree Evans, George Wythe

2003: Brad Byerson, Thomas Dale

2002: Jesse Pellot-Rosa, George Wythe

2001: Shawn Harris, Matoaca

2000: Domonic Jones, Manchester

1999: Luqman Jaaber, George Wythe

1998: Chris Moss, L.C. Bird

1997: LaMar Taylor, John Marshall

1996: Colin Ducharme, Douglas Freeman

1995: Marco Harrison, Petersburg

1994: Chandler Evans, Meadowbrook

1993: James Pelham, Hopewell

1992: J.J. Williams, Highland Springs

1991: Jason Williford, John Marshall

1990: Kendrick Warren, Thomas Jefferson

1989: Kendrick Warren, Thomas Jefferson

1988: Milton Bell, John Marshall

1987: Everett Watkins, Midlothian

1986: Rafer Giles, Henrico

1985: Alvin Lee, JHW

1984: Tim Legler, J.R. Tucker

1983: Jerry Hargrove, Armstrong

1982: Ronnie Wade, Marshall-Walker

1981: Fred Facka, Douglas Freeman

1980: Tim Lewis, Marshall-Walker

1979: Mark West, Petersburg

PHOTOS: Varina beats E. C. Glass to win States 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina 031123-rtd-sp-varina

John Marshall wins 91-34 in the state championship