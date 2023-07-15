One of the most competitive lacrosse fields in the Richmond area isn't found at a school.

At the Miller household in Mechanicsville, brothers Drew, Kevin and Ryan, and their sister Kate, whether duo versus duo or on their own, are ready to do whatever it takes to win.

That winning spirit led Kate, then at Atlee High School, to the 2019 All-Metro Player of the Year award. Now, four years later, after helping lead the Raiders to back-to-back Class 4 state titles, Kevin follows, becoming the Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year for boys lacrosse.

Miller is also making history as the first boys player from a public school to win the All-Metro top honor. He was speechless when informed.

So, how did the Miller family become so obsessed with lacrosse? It began with their mother. Their parents, Scott and Carolyn, met at Ithaca College while playing basketball and field hockey, respectively.

“She played lacrosse in high school,” Miller recalled. “My dad never played, but he was the one that really got us all into it. Then Drew went to see our older cousin play one time in Syracuse, and he came back to Richmond, quit baseball, and instantly wanted to play.”

Drew became part of a core that led Atlee boys lacrosse to the Class 5 state championship game in 2016, 2017 and 2019, only to fall in each game by one goal. The 2019 final was played at Douglas Freeman, on the same field where Kate and her Raiders lost their Class 5 title tilt, also by one.

But like diamonds brought forth by pressure, Drew has enjoyed a great career at Christopher Newport, with a year remaining, while Kate scored 43 points as a sophomore at the University of Virginia this spring.

The past two seasons have thrust Kevin into the spotlight. His 189 career assists are second most in Virginia High School League (VHSL) history, and he followed up a 57-goal campaign in 2022 with 70 tallies this season as the Raiders finished undefeated (20-0) for the first time in program history.

Kevin credits his youth experience at Blackhawk Lacrosse, which began when he was in first grade, for laying his personal foundation, and notes a huge influence on himself and the sport as a whole in the area.

“Watching Atlee growing up, every single player became like a hero to me,” Miller said. “It is definitely a family, and Coach gets most of the credit for that.”

His coach is Fielding Crawford, the longtime head of the Atlee program. His connection to players past, present, and even future, runs very deep. Thus, when Kevin became the player the next generation looked up to, he was ready to contribute to a consistent, successful winner.

But it didn’t happen without some controversy. When the VHSL reclassified schools two years ago, Atlee found itself moving down from Class 5 to Class 4. The Raiders were 0-4 in Class 5 title games, but are now 2-0 in Class 4, leading some from the sidelines to attempt to undercut the Raiders’ accomplishments by claiming an easier path to a trophy.

“We heard a ton of that, especially after last year,” Miller opined. “In my family, we’re super competitive. We argue about everything, trying to one-up each other. So, it was brought out a few times at family dinners.”

Chatter this year was halted quickly with a look at Atlee’s season accomplishments, including their second-ever win over St. Christopher’s and victories over eventual Class 5 state champion Riverside and runner-up Douglas Freeman.

You may have guessed by now that Kevin will be the latest Atlee alum to play at Christopher Newport, whose 19-3 record in 2023 is highlighted by all three defeats coming at the hands of fellow conference member and eventual Division III national champion Salisbury.

But not before a few more scrimmages in the backyard.

“Ryan and I usually beat Drew and Kate,” Miller said with a laugh. “Every once in a while, Mom and Dad will step in, too. We’ll have full-on games until someone ends up hitting my mom, and the game’s over.”

For Kevin personally, the game has truly just begun.

Meet the rest of the first team

Cole Oprandi

School: Cosby

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

A first team All-Metro honoree a year ago, Oprandi led the Titans’ drive to the Class 6 state title game, which included the program’s first-ever win over Northern Virginia power Battlefield in the state semifinal. The Class 6, Region A Player of the Year scored 49 goals and added 30 assists. A current commit to Cabrini University, a Division III institution in Philadelphia, he is weighing his options after the school announced in late June that it is closing after the 2023-24 academic year.

Manoli Loupassi

School: St. Christopher’s

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

The Saints’ leading scorer in 2023 with 41 goals and 30 assists, Loupassi earned All-Prep and second team All-State honors from the VISAA. Loupassi will continue his career at Sewanee, The University of The South, a Division III institution in Tennessee.

Ryan Miller

School: Atlee

Year: Sophomore

Position: Attack

The younger brother of the Player of the Year, Ryan’s breakout campaign featured 51 goals and 45 assists en route to the Class 4 state championship. He was named second team All-State in Class 4, and first team All-Region 4A, and will be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this summer.

Charlie Bernhardt

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Bernhardt earned first team All-Region 5C and second team Class 5 All-State honors with his full field play, from the X where he fired 24 assists to go with 41 goals, to creating offense with 36 ground balls as the Mavericks advanced to the Class 5 state title game.

Wit Rader

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

A repeat first team All-Metro honoree, the Mavericks’ captain added the Class 5, Region C Player of the Year award to his trophy case. Rader led Douglas Freeman with 45 goals and 31 assists, giving 118 points over the past two seasons. He also added 55 ground balls to help facilitate the offense. A first team All-State Class 5 performer, Rader will leave the stick behind and attend the University of Virginia.

Miles Harvey

School: St. Christopher’s

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

Harvey repeats as first team All-Metro, adding the accolade to his first team All-State VISAA Division I honor. The Saints’ team captain registered 31 goals, adding ten assists, winning the school’s C.B. Valentine Lacrosse Award. Harvey will continue his career at High Point University in the fledgling Atlantic 10 Conference.

Landon Locke

School: Midlothian

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

Region 5C Coach of the Year Greg Barnard calls Locke “the most versatile and complete player in the Richmond area”. A first team All-Region and first team All-State Class 5 award winner, Locke scored 72 points in 2023 despite usually drawing the opponents’ best defender. His work is now drawing the attention of many college coaches.

Rock Schraa

School: Hanover

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

The captain of the Hawks earned first team All-State in Class 4 and in Region 4A by virtue of his 34 goal, 32 assist season. Schraa added 50 ground balls to spark the Hanover offense, and will stay close to home by playing at the next level at Randolph-Macon College.

Eli Petty

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

Position: Defense

Make it three straight first team All-Metro selections for the lengthy Cougar defenseman, who had 55 ground balls and sixteen caused turnovers. Petty, who will continue his career and education at the University of Virginia, also earned consecutive first team Division I All-State honors from the VISAA.

Garrett Bralley

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

The unquestioned leader of the Class 4 state champion Raider defense, Bralley, too, earns his third straight first team All-Metro award, with 85 ground balls during Atlee’s 20-0 season, while repeating as a USA Lacrosse All-American, as well as first team honors in Class 4 and Region 4A. Bralley, like many past Atlee standouts, is headed to Christopher Newport University.

Max Vest

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Junior

Position: Defense

The “swiss army knife” of the Class 5 state runners-up, according to Mavericks coach John Neal, Vest stepped in the void left by the graduation of 2022 All-Metro first teamer Nate Elkin. The versatility yielded 62 ground balls, 17 caused turnovers while winning 51 percent of faceoffs taken, all while dealing with injury. Vest was an easy choice for first team All-Region 5C as well as first team All-State in Class 5.

Brock Naiman

School: Midlothian

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

The Trojans’ unquestioned defensive leader, USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree, Naiman registered 38 ground balls and according to Barnard, had standout performances in victories over two state runners-up in Cosby and Douglas Freeman. Naiman earned first team All-Region 5C and Class 5 All-State accolades.

Eric Allen

School: Atlee

Year: Senior

Position: Goalkeeper

Allen, along with Bralley, anchored a lockdown Raider defense, giving up an average of just 5.55 goals per contest over twenty games. A save percentage of 55 percent helped Allen earn first team All-Region 4A and All-State in Class 4. His next stop is the University of Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Liam Wright

School: St. Christopher’s

Year: Junior

Position: Faceoff Specialist

The 2023 All Prep League selection was among the best in the Commonwealth, winning 278 of 377 faceoffs this season for a winning percentage of 74 percent. Wright also grabbed 156 ground balls for the Saints. Wright has verbally committed to the University of Michigan.

Meet the second team

Attack: Cam Ash, Atlee; Parker Forrest, James River; Warner Lewis, Collegiate; Thomas Rader, Douglas Freeman; Wes Hazzard, Midlothian

Midfield: Andrew Escobar, Douglas Freeman; Ben Heidt, Collegiate; Tucker Bradley, Cosby; Henry Westfall, St. Christopher’s

Defense: Reed Taylor, Atlee; Christian Fleming, Cosby; Charlie Miller, Collegiate; Grady Fahed, Hanover

Goalkeeper: Colin Chewning, Douglas Freeman; Caden Clark, Trinity Episcopal

Faceoff: Connor Bade, Atlee

Honorable mention:

Attack: Randolph Campbell, Collegiate; Andy Baker, Midlothian; Nolan Lynch, Deep Run; Greg Gallinger, Trinity Episcopal

Midfield: Maxx Lawton, Midlothian; Zack Stewart, Douglas Freeman; Cameron McCants, Clover Hill; Chase Hudes, Mechanicsville

Defense: Adam Sulanke, Collegiate; Pierce Bruce, Douglas Freeman; Robert Lowry, Deep Run; Robert Paster, Deep Run; Spencer Krauss, Midlothian

Goalkeeper: Luke Seaman, Mills Godwin

Faceoff: Knox Berry, Midlothian

Previous players of the year

2022: Kent Goode, St. Christopher's

2021: Chase Mullins, St. Christopher's

2020: No season

2019: Luke Valentine, St. Christopher's

2018: Joe White, Collegiate

2017: Joe White, Collegiate