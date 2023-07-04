In a crowd of very talented midfielders in girls lacrosse across the Richmond area, one stands above the rest, with some very important assistance.

Bridget Wilson, who increased her offensive production from 95 to an amazing 140 points this season, leading Douglas Freeman to their third consecutive Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 state championship, becomes the first player ever to repeat as the Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro Player of The Year.

Wilson finished her Maverick career with 205 goals, 298 total points and 262 draws, none of which could have happened without her teammates, two in particular.

Fellow All-Metro first team honorees Grace Moore and Ella Davis completed a trio for the ages, scoring a combined 228 goals and 94 assists. If they felt pressure to complete the three-peat, they never showed it.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself. My parents and coach know that,” Wilson said. “But playing with each other, it gives us a sense of relief. We know each other so well.”

Last summer, Wilson noted that she wanted to be successful during her final season at Douglas Freeman, but, moreso, she wanted to have fun. From practice to pregame ritual, you’d find Wilson focused, but footloose. It’s a mental combination difficult to achieve, and even harder to maintain.

But now, however, Wilson faces her biggest challenge yet. After winning the Class 5 crown June 10th, even during the final seconds of the match, the joy of winning the championship was mixed with another very different emotion.

“We won the last draw, and we started sprinting towards (goalie) Zara (Issak) and Grace looked at me,” Wilson recalled. “We’re not big emotional criers but we definitely had some watery eyes. It was super emotional, but exciting at the same time.”

Wilson hopes she can forge bonds at James Madison University as she has at Douglas Freeman. She describes Harrisonburg as being close enough to home, yet far enough away. And while she journeys to her eventual major in her first semesters on campus, an already-building support system has her back.

“My recruiting class has a group chat, but, also, with the upperclassmen, we have a call each week, and I can tell they’re already there for me,” Wilson noted. “They don’t say, oh, like we have seniority. They’re already making me feel like I fit in.”

She joins a James Madison squad looking to build off a 19-3 season which saw the Dukes advance to the NCAA Championship quarterfinals where they fell to Syracuse. The competition level will rise dramatically, but her legacy left at Douglas Freeman proves she’ll be ready to rise to the occasion.

“I hope people saw this year that it’s not just about how good you are at lacrosse, it’s how the team dynamic is,” Wilson explained. “We wanted to make everyone feel wanted, and had a role to play on the team, you had a purpose.”

The two-time Class 5 State Player of the Year has certainly fulfilled her purpose, and then some.

Meet the rest of the first team

Grace Moore

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

In another universe, Moore would win player of the year honors. But she doesn’t mind being part of the trio, with Wilson and Ella Davis, who helped guide the Mavericks to a third straight Class 5 state title. Her 68 goals and 25 assists, along with 78 draws, were big contributions. The first team All-State Class 5 honoree will play next at East Carolina.

Heidi Albrecht

School: Collegiate

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

The Cougars’ most valuable player, Albrecht, who has verbally committed to the University of Rhode Island, earned first team Division I All-State honors from VISAA. Called “our biggest overall contributor” by her head coach, Christina Dobson, Albrecht’s 55 draws and 40 goals were just part of her versatile contributions to Collegiate’s season.

Kenson Epperly

School: Hanover

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

The Region 4A co-player of the year, Epperly earned first team Class 4 All-State honors with a 98-goal campaign, scoring on 60 percent of her shots. She added ten assists, and led the Hawks in ground balls (63), draws (85) and caused turnovers (28). A verbal commit to VCU, Epperly’s goal as time expired was the difference in Hanover’s first-ever win over rival Atlee, a 14-13 victory on April 13th.

Ella Davis

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

A first team All-Region 5C and second team All-State Class 5 honoree, Davis registered 68 goals, tying her with Moore for second for the Class 5 champion Mavericks, adding 21 assists and 76 draws, showing incredible chemistry with Wilson and Moore in their journey to three Class 5 state championships. Davis will next play at Wofford College in the Big South Conference.

Blakeley Bondurant

School: Cosby

Year: Sophomore

Position: Midfield

It was a breakout season for the Class 6, Region A player of the year. Bondurant, who earned second team All-State accolades in Class 6, scored 75 goals and added 31 assists and 85 ground balls. A full two-year starter, she is one of the top 2025’s in Virginia, surely attracting college interest.

Kennedy Richardson

School: St. Catherine’s

Year: Sophomore

Position: Midfield

Repeating as a first team All-Metro honoree, Richardson is also a top 2025 in the Commonwealth, earning first team Division I All-State accolades from the VISAA due to her 50-goal, 12-assist performance this season, adding 71 draws and 11 caused turnovers. Her speed and agility will continue to make Richardson one of the most talented high school players around.

Celie Shield

School: Collegiate

Year: Sophomore

Position: Midfield

Another 2025 arrived on the scene this spring, as Shield won 101 draws for the Cougars, adding 30 goals, including three critical goals in Collegiate’s state playoff game against Potomac. An All-LIS selection along with teammates Albrecht, Kendall Boggs and Izy Lee, Shield will garner college interest this offseason. She also plays field hockey and basketball for the Cougars.

Olivia Ritter

School: Atlee

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

It’s a good year when you take second place overall in team history for a single season in draw controls (98) and third overall in goals (81), both only bested by 2019 All-Metro Player of The Year Kate Miller, now at the University of Virginia. Ritter added 32 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers, earning first team All-Region 4A and second team Class 4 All-State honors.

Ella Bowen

School: Deep Run

Year: Senior

Position: Attack

Bowen repeats as first team All-Metro and first team All-State in Class 5 despite a drop in goal production, mostly due to added assistance from her offense. She had 47 goals, 27 assists, and 56 draws in just eight games, and 44 ground balls. Bowen also adds another first team All-Region 5C honor to her résumé, and will continue her career at Old Dominion University.

Georgia Swarr

School: Deep Run

Year: Sophomore

Position: Attack

Swarr was more than happy to share the scoring load with Bowen, leading Deep Run with 75 goals to go with 23 assists, 90 draws and 21 ground balls. She had a 10-goal game and eight goals in a sterling performance in a 14-12 loss to Albemarle. Swarr, named first team All-State in Class 5, should draw significant college interest this offseason.

Charlie Wolf

School: Cosby

Year: Sophomore

Position: Attack

Yet another sophomore who made a definitive stamp on the area lacrosse scene, Wolf was part of a powerful youth movement for the Titans, scoring 94 points on 50 goals and 44 assists. A first team All-Region 6A and second team Class 6 All-State honoree, Wolf already has mentoring experience under her belt, spending ten days in Israel last December playing and coaching with Israel Lacrosse.

Caroline Camp

School: Powhatan

Year: Sophomore

Position: Attack

Camp, continuing the theme of the depth of the Class of 2025 in the area, finished with 48 goals, 26 assists, 32 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. Coach Laura Camp calls her “our most consistent and reliable player on our team”, earning first team All-Region 4A and second team Class 4 All-State honors this spring.

Meg Pollard

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

Pollard adds another repeat first team All-Metro member from the Class 5 champions. Coach Christina D’Angelo describes Pollard as “the vacuum…the voice” of the Maverick defense, matching her 2022 total in ground balls with 32 while causing twelve turnovers. She also repeated as first team All-State in Class 5.

Izzy Lee

School: Collegiate

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

Sometimes, statistics don’t tell the whole story, especially for lacrosse defenders. Adding to her 15 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers this season was Lee’s ability to use her athleticism to maximize her defensive work while leading the unit. Lee has decided to play field hockey collegiately, and will do so at Georgetown University in the Big East Conference.

Maggie Jacoby

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Junior

Position: Defense

It’s hard to believe a player described by her coach as “feisty, aggressive and smart” could fly under the radar, but Jacoby did just that while helping lead her Mavericks to the state crown. Repeating as first team All-Region 5C and adding first team All-State in Class 5, her 18 ground balls and six forced turnovers just scratch the surface of her potential, as she’ll replace Pollard as unit leader in 2024.

Cate Fritch

School: Cosby

Year: Sophomore

Position: Goalkeeper

In a year where several netminders were in contention for this position, the 2025 gets the nod with an impressive 5.6 goals against per contest performance leading the Titans to the Region 6A title, winning 16 of 18 games, only falling to Class 5 champion Douglas Freeman and a 16-15 loss to Colgan in the Class 6 quarterfinals. Fritch repeats as a first team All-Region 6A honoree.

Meet the second team

Attack: Katelyn Bostian, Mills Godwin, Porter Rhoades, St. Catherine’s, Catherine Pollard, Trinity Episcopal; Kate Adams, Powhatan; Abigail Zaudtke, Glen Allen

Midfield: Jazna Dumont, Cosby; Kendall Boggs, Collegiate; Maggie Brogan, Deep Run; Erica Krauss, Powhatan; Paige Mayers, Glen Allen

Defense: Sam Flippo, Powhatan; Avarie Matilla, Cosby; Kylee Carroll, Mills Godwin; Grey Caplinger, Glen Allen

Goalkeeper: Evelyn Tull Springer, Glen Allen

Honorable mention

Attack: Ella Lanzo, Atlee; Destiny Smith, Clover Hill; McKenna Boardman, Collegiate; Maddie Albanese, Deep Run; Molly Bannister, Douglas Freeman

Midfield: Emily Carlson, James River; Kate Sylvia, Mills Godwin; Emily Miller, Monacan; Annie Adamson, Saint Gertrude

Defense: Julia Pollard, Trinity Episcopal; Katelyn Miller, Deep Run; Abby Seiders, Hanover

Goalkeeper: Avery Greenberg, Collegiate, Maisen Jenkins, Trinity Episcopal

Previous players of the year

2021: Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman

2021: Kerry Nease, Douglas Freeman

2020: No season

2019: Kate Miller, Atlee

2018: Maggie Bostain, Collegiate

2017: Natalie Webster, Midlothian

2016: Sydney Whitaker, Deep Run