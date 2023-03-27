Being successful at gymnastics requires hours of hard work, determination, and sacrifices, and in the case of Mechanicsville’s Ally Livesay, quite a bit of perseverance.

Livesay is this year’s Times-Dispatch All-Metro Gymnast of the Year. She was also a member of the first team last year as a junior.

Livesay had an incredible senior season to close out her high school gymnastics career. At the region meet she placed second all-around and finished in fourth place or better in each event. At the state meet, she placed second in the all-around. Her score of 37.625 broke the Mustangs’ school record.

Her high school coach, Kat Olifiers, said Livesay is an incredibly dedicated student-athlete who others look up to.

“Ally works very hard in school and in the gym”, Olifiers said. “She is a great leader on this team and is always encouraging others to do their best.”

Her dedication and love for the sport is evident, but it was challenged at a young age.

While training as a Level 8 gymnast (the sport classifies on a 1-10 scale), Livesay fractured her ankle.

That was only the beginning, though, as she fractured her L5 vertebrae, a serious back injury that landed her in a hard-shell cast and kept her away from gymnastics.

“Because of the long recovery, I made the decision for my own sake to step back”, Livesay said.

Eventually, though, she changed her mind. She felt that she could not yet leave the sport she truly loved and made the decision to come back.

“The love for the sport brought me back,” she said. “It’s a commitment, but I told myself I’m gonna come back and finish what I started.”

This journey began at the age of 3, when her mom placed her in gymnastics and was her coach. Livesay says she fell in love with the sport right away and always wanted to improve.

“It was awesome having my mom as a coach”, she said. “I always wanted her to watch what I was doing – but she still always reminded me to point my toes”.

Livesay went on to compete for Aerial East Gymnastics. She credited her coaches there for her success, as well as helping her return to the sport after her injury.

“This was my home away from home, and the coaches encouraged and pushed me to do my best,” she said. “Having their support is what kept me in this sport so long, and they were my family outside of my actual family.”

This is the seventh time The Times-Dispatch has selected an all-metro team, and the sport continues to grow at the VHSL level.

Although she is not competing at the collegiate level, Livesay ended a fantastic high school career with a result that she and her coach were both proud of.

“Finishing my senior season with a bang was a heartwarming moment for all of us, and it is something that I will never forget,” said Livesay.