The Sunday in December prior to Beast of the East, Virginia Team Predator coach Mark Strickland let New Kent senior, VMI recruit and 2023 All-Metro wrestler of the year Patrick Jordon hear it.

Prior to this season, a storied senior class consisting of nine accomplished wrestlers that had won four consecutive team state championships left the Trojans program in a transitional state.

Jordon knew he needed to be the guy. His coaches were open to him about taking up the mantle. Up until that point, he’d won two individual and three team state titles. He’d been really, really good.

But his program and coaches knew he could be even better.

Strickland challenged him.

And Jordon responded.

“This season, he jumped levels mentally, jumped levels technically,” said Trojans coach John Goodbody, adding that where he truly saw the difference was in Jordon’s pre-match routine.

“He bought into himself, bought into the process a little bit.”

New Kent assistant Joe Salinetro, who is set to take the reins of the program from Goodbody going into next year, said the pressure of leading such an accomplished program at first seemed to affect Jordon.

“And I saw that Monday here at practice when he had that mindset of ‘Nobody is going to stop me,’” Salinetro said, his voice reverberating off the worn and padded floor and walls of a very blue New Kent wrestling room that had brand new padding when Jordon arrived as a freshman following a family move from Fauquier County.

“At Beast of the East, it was game time, and nobody was going to stop him in that bracket. It was ‘Let’s go, I don’t care who’s on the other side of the mat.’

“And he wrestled like that the rest of the year.”

Perhaps it was the conversation with Strickland. Or the continued urging of his New Kent coaches. Maybe the constant 6 a.m. runs that nearly broke him had something to do with it.

But for one reason or another, a switch flipped for Jordon. He went on to win the 144-pound titles at Beast of the East and Trojan Wars, two nationally elite tournaments. He finished his New Kent career with a 127-19 record, pinning every opponent he faced at this year’s Class 3 meet to win his third individual state title in resounding fashion.

“That was the switch, and it was a complete flip,” Goodbody said with a prideful look across the wrestling room toward Jordon.

“He started to become more of a leader, become more vocal, more confident in himself. That was a huge thing for him. And not only being the guy in the room but being that leader as well, that gave him the confidence on the mat, and knowing that whoever is on the other side, he’s going to beat them.”

Jordon’s goal going into Beast was simply to place, something he’d never before done at a tournament of that magnitude.

“I knew I needed to take some names,” said Jordon, also a Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete.

“That’s what I was trying to do, take out some people and rise to the occasion.”

At VMI, Jordon sees an opportunity for himself to grow as a person, wrestler and student. He lauded the morals inherent in an education at the military institute. After college, he plans to turn an affinity for mathematics into a career with the Army Corps of Engineers.

He hopes lessons learned in a hardened brotherhood of the New Kent wrestling room will transition to life as a Keydet. Nick Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year from New Kent, went on to compete at the Naval Academy.

So the Trojans are accustomed to setting their top wrestlers up to serve. And VMI’s wrestling roster has other Predator products that Jordon is already familiar with.

On the mat, Jordon is an attack-minded wrestler who loves to pin his opponents. He’ll pick up points here and there. But at the end of the day, he’s “definitely going out there trying to rip your head off and pin you,” he said with a competitor’s grin.

Strickland, Goodbody and New Kent’s assistants have all proven cherished mentors. And Salinetro, new to the staff this year, has had a huge impact on Jordon’s character and work ethic, he said.

Jordon is still close with those graduates from the Class of 2022, in addition to other Trojans wrestling alums. He said it means something to walk the halls of New Kent as a wrestler, a member of the school’s most currently successful program, built on a brotherhood that spans generations.

Trojans come back to that blue, padded room, because the lessons learned there stick with them, Jordon said.

“Everybody wants to come back here because of what it did to their lives,” he said, looking around as the next generation of Trojans honed their craft with grunts and thuds.

“Wrestling in a good environment and surrounded by people who are trying to do good things, you’re gonna do good things. The environment around here is just super special.

“The community here is super supportive of our team. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of everyone around here. You walk around as a wrestler here, and that means something.”

Meet the rest of the first team

CALEB HANEY

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 106

Year: Sophomore

About: The Prep League and VISAA champ finished 29-10 including a third-place finish at the Ray Oliver Tournament. Haney also qualified for National Preps, where the Saints placed eighth as a team, their 10th top-10 finish nationally in program history.

DREW ROGGIE

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 113

Year: Freshman

About: The Prep League and VISAA champ continued a storied wrestling history in the Roggie family, going 34-12 including a third-place finish at the Ray Oliver Tournament, second-place finish at Colon Baker and fourth-place effort at Trojan Wars. Roggie capped the stellar campaign with a sixth-place finish at National Preps.

ELI CRAMER

School: Cosby

Weight: 120

Year: Junior

About: One of the area’s most dominant forces on the mat across his high school career, Cramer went 48-1 this season, winning his third Class 6 title in as many years while brining his career record to 112-2. Also a Sports-Backers Scholar Athlete, Cramer sports a GPA well above 4.0. He won his title match by 12-6 decision, helping the Titans earn their highest-ever points total at the state meet with 56.

JERRY SIMON

School: Deep Run

Weight: 126

Year: Junior

About: A co-captain for the Wildcats alongside brother and fellow All-Metro honoree David Simon, Jerry was the Class 5 runner-up after winning a state title in 2022. He’s a two-time district and region champion.

BRYCEN ARBOGAST

School: Benedictine

Weight: 132

Year: Junior

About: Perhaps the most slam-dunk selection at his weight class after Jordon, Arbogast continued a dominant career for the Cadets with a 30-8 season and his second state title. A three-time national prep All-American, he placed sixth at this year’s national prep tournament.

CALE ROGGIE

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 138

Year: Senior

About: Another member of the storied Roggie wrestling line, Cale completed a stellar high school career with a 46-10 season. He was the Prep League and VISAA champ, won his weight class at the Ray Oliver Tournament and placed third at both Trojan Wars and National Preps.

MITCHELL FAGLIONI

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 150

Year: Junior

About: The VISAA champ capped a dominant 32-14 season with a sixth-place performance at National Preps. Faglioni also had a strong season with various top finishes at national-level tournaments, including third at the Ray Oliver Tournament, fourth at Beast of the East, fifth at Trojan Wars and sixth at Escape the Rock.

RONIN FOLDES

School: Benedictine

Weight: 157

Year: Sophomore

About: The VISAA runner-up finished 30-13 overall and helped the Cadets place third as a team behind St. Chris and Paul VI.

NANA UTSEY

School: Glen Allen

Weight: 165

Year: Sophomore

About: Also a standout on the football field for the Jaguars as a dual-threat quarterback, Utsey was the Class 5 runner-up in a strong field that included some of the state’s top 165-pounders.

RILEY FINCK

School: St. Christopher’s

Weight: 175

Year: Senior

About: A 41-9 National Prep qualifier, Finck was the VISAA champ and Prep League runner-up. He won his weight class at the Ray Oliver tournament, placed second at Colon Baker, first at the Battle of the Bridge, second at Boneyard Bash and reached the Round of 12 at Beast of the East.

LUKE LIBERATORE

School: Douglas Freeman

Weight: 190

Year: Senior

About: The Region 5C and Colonial District champ finished the season 36-6 and was the top local placer at the Class 5 meet with a fourth-place performance.

JOE ELAAL

School: Mechanicsville

Weight: 215

Year: Senior

About: The Class 4 runner-up narrowly missed out on a state title, losing the championship match by 3-2 decision to Eastern View’s Brett Clatterbaugh. Elaal capped his high school career with a dominant 45-4 season.

JAMES BLAND

School: Cosby

Weight: Heavyweight

Year: Sophomore

About: Bland capped an eye-opening 47-5 season with a dramatic victory by 4-2 decision over Landstown’s Naasir Edmonds in the Class 6 championship match.

Honorable mentions

106: Tristan Carter, Colonial Heights; Jayon Moore, Varina; Ryan O’Keefe, Patrick Henry; Mickel Prince, New Kent

113: Sam Parsons, Benedictine; Eric Ludwig, Atlee; Samuel Stamper, New Kent

120: Jack Parker, St. Christopher’s; Mohammed Zanganeh, Glen Allen; Peyton McNamee, New Kent

126: Kyle Gibson, New Kent; Miles Hinson, St. Christopher’s; Manny Evans, L.C. Bird

132: Trace Ragland, New Kent; Walker Turley, St. Christopher’s; David Simon, Deep Run; Zach Tirpak, Thomas Dale

138: Matthew Eberly, New Kent; Gavin Utley, Powhatan; Lane Foard, Benedictine

144: Tyler Hood, St. Christopher’s; Austin Weeks, King William; Britton Proffitt, Powhatan; Brady Bollander, Benedictine

150: Cam McKay, Deep Run; Kevin Bagby, Mechanicsville; Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie; Christian Ferrell, Benedictine; Jason Bennett, New Kent

157: Drew Kozubal, Mechanicsville; Liam Johnson, St. Christopher’s; Jude Capps, Prince George; Aiden Wilson, New Kent

165: Garvey Jalloh, Petersburg; Kaleb Jimmo, King William; John Lipscomb, Hermitage; Aiden Hutchinson, New Kent

175: Trevor Black, King William; Jacob Koenig, Mechanicsville; Marquel Longus, L.C. Bird; Logan Greenawalt, New Kent

190: Se’Von McDowell, Dinwiddie; Micah Osborne, Prince George; Cade Petrus, St. Christopher’s; JP Fallon, New Kent

215: Seth Bayens, New Kent; Grayson Starrett, JR Tucker; Cole Leinberger, Thomas Dale; Max Buono, St. Christopher’s

285: Adams Turpin, Varina; Jalin Beasley, Petersburg; Behanzin Bowen, Prince George; Devin Baugh, Thomas Dale; Brey Loving, Douglas Freeman

Girls All-Metro team

NOTE: Girls wrestling is on the precipice of becoming a separate, sanctioned high school sport in Virginia. Virginia held its first girls state meet this year, these are the local competitors who placed.

100: Syd Branch, Prince George (Champion); Jordan Forsyth, Patrick Henry (2nd); Sara Forsyth, Patrick Henry (3rd)

112: Jenna Anderson, Cosby (Champion); Natalia Sanchez, Powhatan (3rd); Madison Wilson, Henrico (5th)

127: Syndey Ogburn, Dinwiddie (5th)

146: Savanah Atkinson, JR Tucker (4th)

185: Elise Davis, Thomas Dale (Champion); Amanda Walker, Dinwiddie (4th)

Past All-Metro wrestlers of the year

2022: Zane Cox, Benedictine

2021: Nick Vafiadis, New Kent

2020: Simeone Holmes, Cosby

2019: Jackson Turley, St. Christopher’s

2018: Collin Gerardi, Powhatan

2017: Josh Wyland, Benedictine

2016: Anthony Helm, Matoaca

2015: Neal Richards, Matoaca

2014: Kyle Gordon, Matoaca

2013: Corbin Ramos, Matoaca

2012: Cody Allala, Hopewell

2011: Austin Coburn, Cosby

2010: Gabe LaVey, Hanover

2009: Jared Anongos, James River

2008: Tyler Spangler, St. Christopher’s

2007: Kevin Donahue, St. Christopher’s

2006: Gene Allgood, Hanover

2005: Curt Jones, Lee-Davis

2004: Brandon Bradley, Henrico; Huy Vu, Douglas Freeman

2003: Ernest Tucker, Petersburg

2002: David Atkins, Lee-Davis

2001: David Atkins, Lee-Davis