Meet the next athlete in the Woolfolk line, Manchester girls basketball star forward Mia Woolfolk

“It was a huge win for us especially coming after two losses [to No. 1 James River, 68-39, and No. 5 Powhatan, 63-42]. There was a lot of adrenaline, everyone had a motive to win that game, we were pumped up from the moment the ball was thrown into the air," she said.

“Our goal as a team was definitely to get to a state championship [coming into the season], it’s still our goal to this day. But also to get better as a team and not be in the same place as we started."

Off the court, Mia loves to spend her time painting nature. Her favorite piece she's done is pine trees reposed under a pink sunset and white sun. She's idolized Chicago Sky star Candace Parker for much of her life, and plans to play basketball in college, but hasn't done much in terms of recruiting and evaluating prospective programs at this juncture.

She's working on her 3-point shot and perimeter game, as well as developing the agility and stamina to run the floor and be a mobile big best suited for the modern game.

Mia and her parents traveled to Charlottesville for a few of Jay's football games this season. His first career start against Notre Dame, ranked No. 7 in the country at the time, was particularly nerve-wracking, Mia said.