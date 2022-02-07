Meet the next athlete in the Woolfolk line, Manchester girls basketball star forward Mia Woolfolk

You'd be hard pressed to find a more competitive household in the greater Richmond area than that of the Woolfolk family, nor one more steeped in local athletic glory.
Father Peter Woolfolk was a standout forward for Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe High and the University of Richmond men's basketball team, leading the 1984 Trojans to the Group AAA title and the 1987-88 Spiders to the Sweet 16. In four seasons at UR, he scored 1,604 points and grabbed 859 rebounds.
Son Jay Woolfolk won VISAA championships and earned All-Metro honors in football and baseball while at Benedictine. He's now a two-sport athlete at Virginia and this fall became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Cavaliers since 1977.
But this story's not about them. It's about the next Woolfolk in line to make waves on the local athletic landscape -- Manchester girls basketball standout sophomore forward Mia Woolfolk.
"Everything is a competition between us,” Mia said of the family's dynamic, adding that their most recent clash was over a game of Uno while Jay was home on break.
Mia, who "doesn't take losses," won, of course.
“I always have to be right," she said with a chuckle last Wednesday, seated in Manchester's cafeteria just outside the gym where her Lancers, 11-3 and ranked No. 2 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10, were beginning practice.
"At the end of the day I have to be right, and I won’t let it go unless I am.”
Mia, whose full name is Jamia, averages 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks this season. The 6-foot-2 post presence mixes assertive physicality with refined footwork and touch around the rim, scoring with her back to the basket, controlling the boards and getting to the foul line at will.
Born and raised in the Richmond area, Mia describes herself as a "powerful" and "dominant" player whose game mirrors that of her father's, a comparison Pete Woolfolk reminds his daughter of often, she said.
“Me and my dad, he’s always taught me the game, he’s pretty much why I know the game of basketball," Mia said.
"He teaches me all my post work, what I’m doing wrong and helps me get better. ... I catch myself looking up at the crowd [during games], seeing what he’s saying.”
Mia and Jay have played plenty of one-on-one basketball games over the years, and still do from time to time. There's ample sibling trash talk between the two, Mia said, but they're also one another's biggest fans.
“Me and my brother are really competitive when it come to absolutely anything — cooking, playing sports," she said, adding that it's rare Jay gets the better of her on the court and she lets him know about it "all the time."
"If competition can be made out of it, it’s definitely going to be a competition. But it’s all out of love.”
When Mia first started playing basketball in third grade, not enough girls tried out for her elementary school team.
"So they just threw me on the boys team," she said with a laugh.
That began a lifelong development of an imposing, aggressive style that lends itself to Mia's physical traits -- she topped six feet in seventh grade and has kept inching upward since. Her mother, Brandy Woolfolk, played softball, and Mia is also a power-hitting corner infielder with a big arm who plans to tryout for the Lancers team this spring.
It'll be Mia's first spring at Manchester after she transferred following a freshman year spent without playing at Trinity Episcopal. She tore her ACL playing AAU ball the August before beginning high school. A rigorous 7-plus month recovery period ensued in which Mia considered giving up the sport she loves.
"It was a really hard recovery, especially mentally. I didn’t think I’d ever play basketball again; it made me want to quit," she said, adding that her mother and father formed the foundation of a cherished support system during months of physical therapy.
"But it was nice having a crowd around me encouraging me, like, ‘You got this, Mia.’”
She hit the ground running in her first game back and "fell back in love with the sport" quickly. Upon transferring to Manchester, she was "welcomed with open arms" by Lancers' third-year coach Rasheed Wright, a positive and encouraging leader Mia said nurtures a love for the game in his players.
Though her decision to transfer had little to do with basketball, Mia said, a talented group already in place to compete and develop with didn't hurt. Sophomore guard Leah Hampton, freshman guard Rayne Wright, senior guard Madison Murphy and junior wing Olivia Wright are among the Lancers' standouts, though Olivia Wright is out for the season due to injury and Hampton is just now returning to competition after an early-season injury.
Manchester recently took down perennial power and third-ranked Monacan 76-71, and Mia said her Lancers are just now hitting their stride as they get healthy. Woolfolk had 34 points in that game, and Rayne Wright scored 22.
“It was a huge win for us especially coming after two losses [to No. 1 James River, 68-39, and No. 5 Powhatan, 63-42]. There was a lot of adrenaline, everyone had a motive to win that game, we were pumped up from the moment the ball was thrown into the air," she said.
“Our goal as a team was definitely to get to a state championship [coming into the season], it’s still our goal to this day. But also to get better as a team and not be in the same place as we started."
Off the court, Mia loves to spend her time painting nature. Her favorite piece she's done is pine trees reposed under a pink sunset and white sun. She's idolized Chicago Sky star Candace Parker for much of her life, and plans to play basketball in college, but hasn't done much in terms of recruiting and evaluating prospective programs at this juncture.
She's working on her 3-point shot and perimeter game, as well as developing the agility and stamina to run the floor and be a mobile big best suited for the modern game.
Mia and her parents traveled to Charlottesville for a few of Jay's football games this season. His first career start against Notre Dame, ranked No. 7 in the country at the time, was particularly nerve-wracking, Mia said.
She and her brother talk often, but less about sports and more about life outside their athletic endeavors, she said. When asked if she's ever felt pressure to carry on the athletic legacy of a family so steeped in local sports lore, she shook her head and grinned thoughtfully.
"I feel like we all have our own stories in different ways," she said, adding that comparisons between her game and that of her father's are funny to her.
“It always makes me laugh because I’m like, ‘No, this is my game, not your game.’"
Next up for Woolfolk and her Lancers is another showdown in the loaded Dominion District Thursday at 7 p.m. on the road against the reigning Region 5B champions, eighth-ranked L.C. Bird (9-6).
