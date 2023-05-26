Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Douglas Freeman comeback was as fast and furious as the Midlothian resolve was stalwart and resolute.

And after the gloves and sticks were thrown into the air, after the region trophy was broken amid joyous Trojan celebrations, Midlothian boys lacrosse coach Greg Barnard reflected on what he told his team were the longest six-and-a-half minutes of his life at the end of the game.

"Freeman is absolutely explosive, they've done this to us before," Barnard said after his Trojans controlled much of Thursday night's Region 5C championship at Glen Allen High to build an 11-3 lead going into the fourth period, then had to dig deep amid a magical Mavericks rally to preserve a nail-biting 11-10 victory.

"They're not laying down, they'll fight you to the last minute. We have a world of respect for them. I have a feeling we may see 'em again before it's over."

When Freeman called timeout with possession, down just one goal with still more than a minute to play after reeling off seven unanswered scores, Barnard turned to his defenders in the Midlo huddle.

"These guys have been the foundation of our team all year, because we had a seasoned defense coming in," a still breathless Barnard said as his whooping Trojans packed up around him.

"We told these guys, 'One more time, we've got to be the wall and shut this down and let's get out of here.' They did a fantastic job of keeping the ball away from the cage at the end. We're proud of the whole team."

More than 100 attendees in the stands and lining the field's surrounding fences roared back and forth with the white-clad Midlo and blue-clad Freeman sidelines on the opposite side of the field throughout the contest.

A purple and orange sunset culminated above the tree line as the second half began. As darkness fell, a hint of a chill seemed to spur on the Mavericks resurgence, stymieing what had to that point been a relentless Trojans charge.

Midlo jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never relinquished the advantage. Senior midfielder Wesley Hazard and junior attack Landon Locke spearheaded the onslaught, they finished with three goals apiece.

Attackmen Luke McMahon, a junior, and Keegan Andre, a senior, scored twice each, and senior mid Scott Johnson added a goal.

After Freeman cut the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, McMahon scored an eye-popping goal with 8:22 left in the quarter. He went airborne with his momentum carrying him away from the cage while shooting across his body to wrong-foot the keeper and bury his shot in the corner of the net.

That jump-started a run of six unanswered Trojans goals that lasted until McMahon scored again to make it 11-3 with just over a minute left before the end of the third period.

That sequence also included a jaw-dropping score from senior mid and first team All-Metro football kicker Maxx Lawton, who unleashed his shot while falling to the ground and away from the cage amid a crowd of defenders.

Lawton said unselfish ball movement helped his Trojans gain and extend their lead.

"We got hot, their defense couldn't stop a couple of our guys, and we just kept shooting, and it kept going in for us," Lawton said.

"Everyone's bought into the program. We're all just a close group of guys."

Lawton wore No. 40 for the game, a symbolic number in Trojans lacrosse meant to honor the character and leadership of Navy Lt. (SEAL) Brendan J. Looney, a former Naval Academy lacrosse standout who died in Afghanistan in September of 2010.

Lawton didn't play last season so he could focus on football, but rejoined the program this year and became a cornerstone leader, Barnard said.

Midlo junior defensive captain Brock Naiman said his Trojans regrouped and refocused up just one goal in the game's final minute, a togetherness forged at team dinners throughout the season which Naiman said were integral to building the camaraderie necessary to hoist a region title trophy.

"We were playing great defense all night. We just had to take a second, step back, gather our heads and put our best six guys out there to make a stand," Naiman said.

"I didn't even know the game was over. I was like 'We're still playing, the adrenaline was pumping.' It wasn't until Max threw his helmet that then I was like 'I can relax.' It was a great feeling.

"I love each and every one of these guys. It's really like a brotherhood."

A vital communicator with his defensive unit, Midlo keeper Hayden Regan made some huge saves down the stretch to hold off the Mavericks mounting counter-punch.

Freeman went down fighting behind senior mid Wit Rader and sophomore attack Thomas Rader, who combined for seven goals and seemed nigh unstoppable in the fourth period as the Mavericks played with a desperate determination to close the gap.

"To be in such a hole as late in the game as it was, and for us to claw back like that was really something, we just came up a little short," said Freeman coach John Neal.

"We had all the reason in the world to pack it in when we were down 11-3. I'm just really proud of the boys for fighting back the way they did.

"All the credit to Midlo. Those guys, they've got a lot of talent, and they're young. They're really well coached. They've got it going over there."

With the win, Midlo earns a bye through the Class 5 quarterfinals on June 2 and 3 and into the semifinals on June 6 and 7. Freeman will play the Region 5A champs out of Virginia Beach in the quarterfinal.

If the Mavericks win, it would set up the teams' third meeting of the season in the state semifinal. Midlothian beat Freeman 16-14 on May 3 in an eerily similar game that also featured a furious Mavericks comeback.

The Class 5 lacrosse final is scheduled for June 10.

Douglas Freeman 0 2 1 7 - 10

Midlothian 3 2 6 0 - 11

Goals - DSF: T. Rader 3, W. Rader 4, Stewart 2, Appich 1; Mid: Andre 2, Hazzard 3, Locke 3, McMahon 2, Johnson 1

Assists - DSF: T. Rader 1, Escobar 1, W. Rader 1, Bernhardt 2; Mid: Andre 2, Locke 2, McMahon 1

Girls lacrosse Region 5C final

Douglas Freeman 17, Deep Run 6

Goals - DSF: Davis Ella 6, Wilson 5, Moore 3, Gilman 2, Jones 1; DR: Swarr 2, Gentry 2, Albanese 1, Miller 1

Assists - DSF: Wilson 2, Moore 2, Davis 2, Bannister 1

