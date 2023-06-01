Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ellie Mulligan turned and roared to her teammates before taking a couple joyous hops up the first base line as the Midlothian dugout, and the stands erupted in unison.

Mulligan's teammates greeted her at home plate, and the Trojans power-hitting cleanup bat strode into the dugout with a wide smile on her face after crushing her second home run, this one a three-run shot, to lead top-seeded Midlo past No. 5 Mills Godwin 6-2 in the first of Wednesday's Region 5C softball semifinals at Godwin.

"She's been a leader for three years now," Trojans coach Adam Layton said of Mulligan. "I want her up in big spots, because she's going to come through. That's what she does. And she leads by example."

In the bottom of the fifth inning of a 2-2 ballgame, Midlo leadoff hitter Emma Salzman fought back from an 0-2 count, fouling off a few pitches before slapping a single to left field.

That at-bat jumpstarted Midlo's momentum, and after a Tate Swecker bunt and Bella Moussa walk, Mulligan stepped to the plate with runners on second and third one down and her dugout in a fever pitch.

The center fielder and senior captain worked a full count before lining a homer over the wall in left field to give her Trojans their first lead at 5-2.

Mulligan's first long ball was a two-run moonshot over the flag pole in center field, that came in the bottom of the third to ties things up after Eagles catcher Maggie Hiatt rocked a two-run bomb in the top of the first to give Godwin an early lead.

Mulligan finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a couple runs scores. Salzman was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

"I just knew I needed to keep fouling pitches off, and she was eventually going to give me one that I could get ahold of," Mulligan said of the long at-bat that ended in her second homer, which proved the decisive blow of an otherwise tight contest.

"Those ones I didn't want, I just got rid of, and I found the one I wanted, and I went for it."

Midlo sophomore starting pitcher Marlee Gaskell bore down after Hiatt's homer to limit the Eagles' opportunities the rest of the way, displaying a calm demeanor in the circle which Layton said is synonymous with her even-keel personality.

Mulligan said a region title has been a goal for her Trojans since Layton took over the program her freshman year.

"Everything I do is for those girls over there," Mulligan said, gesturing to her dugout and smiling again.

"So just to get one step closer to that region (championship) is a really good feeling."

No. 2 Clover Hill 9, No. 3 Deep Run 1

Lacey Sullivan's emphatic fist pump upon the final out came just as her gutsy starting pitcher collapsed in the circle and flung her glove to the ground.

The Clover Hill coach reacted as such because she knew what the moment meant to Cavaliers pitcher Angelina Branch, her lone senior who had just fought through a banged up knee to guide her team past Deep Run in the second of Wednesday's Region 5C softball semifinals.

"This could be my last game. I really wanted to finish it out," said Branch, who wore a brace on a right knee that she injured last Friday and favored throughout a dominant showing that was a two-hit shutout until walks and bloop-hits helped one run across in the final frame.

"I was just trying to keep off of it (her knee) and pitch as well as I could with what I had. It was good enough for tonight. It's like a family here, and we're just ready to fight."

Branch likened her fast-paced, stoic demeanor in the circle to a machine. As she mowed through the Wildcats lineup, her own offense gave her support throughout the evening in the form of four home runs.

It started with an Alejandra Wittman sole home run in the bottom of the second inning. Then nine-hole hitter Jay Adkins launched a two-run homer over the wall in left-center to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the third.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Clover Hill broke the game open with a five-spot featuring a thunderous grand slam off the bat of Angie Rudolph on the first pitch of her AB.

Alyssa Thompson added an opposite-field homer on perhaps the prettiest swing of the night in the bottom of the fifth for good measure.

"They all just showed out today, they were hot, they were ready to go," Sullivan said of her lineup, which she admitted has been up and down over the course of the season.

"They were relaxed, all of them. They came in loose and ready to go. We talked about it the other day, that's when we play our best."

Branch's teammates all ran to her in the circle upon recording the final out, a sight Sullivan said warmed her heart.

"Because they are a really, really good group of kids, on and off the field," Sullivan said, looking toward her dugout as the Cavaliers packed their bags.

"They're amazing kids."

Before the game, Sullivan shared an embrace with Deep Run first-year coach Tabby Dabney. The two are longtime friends and former high school teammates at Hanover who've both entered the local coaching ranks in recent years and led resurgences at their respective programs.

Midlothian and Clover Hill both advanced to next week's Class 5 state tournament, and will face off for the Region 5C title on Friday at Godwin.

